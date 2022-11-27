Monopoly game ends in gunfire after fight breaks out at family game night, OK cops say

One family’s game night turned violent and ended in gunplay when a fight broke out between two men during a game of Monopoly, Oklahoma police say.

The family was playing at a home on Tulsa’s east side around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 26, the police department told KJRH. They had also been drinking.

A man got into an argument with his stepfather, which escalated and turned physical, police told KJRH. They flipped the Monopoly board and knocked over furniture before continuing the fight outside, as a family member requested.

The suspect, later identified as John Armstrong, pulled out a gun during the struggle, police told KTUL.

His stepfather and stepsister both ran away down the street and Armstrong chased, gun in hand, and fired at them, the station reported. Armstrong told police he fired a single shot at the ground.

Officers at the scene searched the home, found scattered Monopoly pieces in the living room, but couldn’t find the gun, KOKI reported.

Armstrong was taken into custody on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, police told the outlet.

