Monopoly Has a New Disney Villains Version That Will Make Game Night Evil

It’s game night, and we’re ready to switch up our typical family board games. Hasbro already has a Disney Monopoly game, but now there’s a new Disney Villains Monopoly that will have you channeling your inner Maleficent in order to win.

The first thing you have to do before you start playing is choose your character. You can be Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians, Jafar from Aladdin, Scar from The Lion King, Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Maleficent from Maleficent, or Captain Hook from Peter Pan. Can you tell this game is bound to lead to an epic showdown?

The basis of this Monopoly game is the same as the original — however, the entire board has been villain-fied, Disney style. Plus, there are other evil components, like the Poison Apple cards, Villain Tokens, and Flames of Power, which will have you feeling like you’re inside the movies.

“Imagine classic Disney villains stealing, scheming, and competing to see who is the most evil of all!” the description says. “The more villains a player hires, the more rent they’ll be able to collect.”

Monopoly: Disney Villains Edition Game launched on Amazon and at most major retailers on Sept. 17. Already marked as a #1 New Release in the board games section, you can order one now for $29.99. The game ends when only one player has money left and the rest have gone bankrupt. The winner can reap in their evil glory!

