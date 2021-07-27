Monolithic Power Systems Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
KIRKLAND, Wash., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Revenue was $293.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a 15.3% increase from $254.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and a 57.5% increase from $186.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
GAAP gross margin was 56.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with 55.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Non-GAAP (1) gross margin was 56.3% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, excluding the impact of $0.9 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.1 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with 55.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding the impact of $0.6 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.5 million for deferred compensation plan expense.
GAAP operating expenses were $103.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with $74.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Non-GAAP (1) operating expenses were $70.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, excluding $31.2 million for stock-based compensation expense and $2.0 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $50.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding $20.4 million for stock-based compensation expense and $3.6 million for deferred compensation plan expense.
GAAP operating income was $60.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with $28.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Non-GAAP (1) operating income was $94.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, excluding $32.1 million for stock-based compensation expense and $2.2 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $53.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding $21.0 million for stock-based compensation expense and $4.0 million for deferred compensation plan expense.
GAAP other income, net, was $3.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with $5.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Non-GAAP (1) other income, net, was $1.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, excluding $1.9 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with $1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding $3.6 million for deferred compensation plan income.
GAAP income before income taxes was $63.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with $33.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Non-GAAP (1) income before income taxes was $96.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, excluding $32.1 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.3 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $54.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding $21.0 million for stock-based compensation expense, and $0.5 million for deferred compensation plan expense.
GAAP net income was $55.2 million and $1.16 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Comparatively, GAAP net income was $30.2 million and $0.64 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Non-GAAP (1) net income was $86.5 million and $1.81 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, excluding stock-based compensation expense, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects, compared with non-GAAP net income of $50.6 million and $1.08 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding stock-based compensation expense, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects.
The financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 are as follows:
Revenue was $547.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, a 55.6% increase from $352.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
GAAP gross margin was 55.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with 55.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Non-GAAP (1) gross margin was 56.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, excluding the impact of $1.7 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.3 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with 55.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding the impact of $1.2 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.4 million for the deferred compensation plan expense.
GAAP operating expenses were $198.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $135.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Non-GAAP (1) operating expenses were $136.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, excluding $59.0 million for stock-based compensation expense and $3.0 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $96.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding $38.4 million for stock-based compensation expense.
GAAP operating income was $106.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $58.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Non-GAAP (1) operating income was $170.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, excluding $60.7 million for stock-based compensation expense and $3.3 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $98.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding $39.6 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.4 million for deferred compensation plan expense.
GAAP other income, net, was $5.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $3.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Non-GAAP (1) other income, net was $2.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, excluding $3.0 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with $3.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding $0.2 million for deferred compensation plan expense.
GAAP income before income taxes was $112.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $62.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Non-GAAP (1) income before income taxes was $173.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, excluding $60.7 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.2 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $102.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding $39.6 million for stock-based compensation expense, and $0.6 million for deferred compensation plan expense.
GAAP net income was $100.6 million and $2.11 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Comparatively, GAAP net income was $65.9 million and $1.41 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Non-GAAP (1) net income was $155.9 million and $3.27 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2021, excluding stock-based compensation expense, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects, compared with non-GAAP net income of $94.9 million and $2.03 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding stock-based compensation expense, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects.
The following is a summary of revenue by end market for the periods indicated (in thousands):
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
End Market
2021
2020
2021
2020
Computing and storage
$
87,723
$
64,087
$
155,218
$
116,044
Automotive
48,699
17,779
93,566
41,091
Industrial
43,323
26,592
83,111
51,829
Communications
37,459
30,095
73,528
57,965
Consumer
76,113
47,656
142,349
85,058
Total
$
293,317
$
186,209
$
547,772
$
351,987
The following is a summary of revenue by product family for the periods indicated (in thousands):
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
Product Family
2021
2020
2021
2020
DC to DC
$
278,808
$
176,113
$
520,237
$
332,988
Lighting Control
14,509
10,096
27,535
18,999
Total
$
293,317
$
186,209
$
547,772
$
351,987
“With our planned capacity expansion in place and as we release more parts into production, we are well positioned to accelerate our future revenue growth,” said Michael Hsing, CEO and founder of MPS.
Business Outlook
The following are MPS’s financial targets for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021:
Revenue in the range of $309 million to $321 million.
Gross margin, on both a GAAP and non-GAAP (1) basis, is expected to include a one-time benefit from a $4 million litigation settlement. Including this one-time benefit, GAAP gross margin will be in the range of 57.3% to 57.9% and non-GAAP (1) gross margin will be in the range of 57.6% to 58.2%. Excluding this one-time item, non-GAAP (1) gross margin will be in the range of 56.3% to 56.9%.
GAAP research and development (“R&D”) and selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses between $104.1 million and $108.1 million. Non-GAAP (1) R&D and SG&A expenses between $73.9 million and $75.9 million, which excludes estimated stock-based compensation expenses in the range of $30.2 million to $32.2 million.
Total stock-based compensation expense of $31.2 million to $33.2 million.
Litigation expenses ranging between $2.3 million and $2.7 million.
Interest income of $1.0 million to $1.4 million.
Fully diluted shares outstanding between 47.4 million and 48.4 million.
(1) Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP other income, net, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP income before taxes differ from net income, earnings per share, gross margin, R&D and SG&A expenses, operating expenses, other income, net, operating income and income before taxes determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP). Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, deferred compensation plan income/expense and related tax effects. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP other income, net excludes the effect of deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP operating income excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP income before taxes excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Projected non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense and a one-time benefit from a litigation settlement. Projected non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A schedule reconciling non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release. MPS utilizes both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to assess what it believes to be its core operating performance and to evaluate and manage its internal business and assist in making financial operating decisions. MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an alternative presentation useful to investors' understanding of MPS's core operating results and trends. Additionally, MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an additional dimension of comparability to similar companies. However, investors should be aware that non-GAAP financial measures utilized by other companies are not likely to be comparable in most cases to the non-GAAP financial measures used by MPS.
Earnings Webinar
MPS plans to host a Zoom webinar covering its financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET, on July 27, 2021. You can access the webinar at: https://mpsic.zoom.us/j/93453171033. The webinar will be archived and available for replay for one year under the Investor Relations page on the MPS website.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains, and statements that will be made during the accompanying teleconference will contain, forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among other things, (i) projected revenues, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin, GAAP and non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses, stock-based compensation expenses, litigation expenses, interest income, and diluted shares outstanding, (ii) our outlook for the long-term prospects of the company, including our performance against our business plan, revenue growth in certain of our market segments, our continued investment into R&D, expected revenue growth, customers' acceptance of our new product offerings, the prospects of our new product development, and our expectations regarding market and industry segment trends and prospects, (iii) our ability to penetrate new markets and expand our market share, (iv) the seasonality of our business, (v) our ability to reduce our expenses, and (vi) statements of the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in (i), (ii), (iii), (iv), or (v). These forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance or events, are based on current expectations, estimates, beliefs, assumptions, goals, and objectives, and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from the results expressed by these statements. Readers of this press release and listeners to the accompanying conference call are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, our ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers; acceptance of, or demand for, MPS’s products, in particular the new products launched recently, being different than expected; our ability to efficiently and effectively develop new products and receive a return on our R&D expense investment; our ability to increase market share in our targeted markets; our ability to meet customer demand for our products due to constraints on our third-party suppliers’ ability to manufacture sufficient quantities of our products or otherwise; competition generally and the increasingly competitive nature of our industry; any market disruptions or interruptions in MPS’s schedule of new product development releases; adverse changes in production and testing efficiency of our products; our ability to manage our inventory levels; our ability to effectively manage our growth and attract and retain qualified personnel; the effect of export controls, trade and economic sanctions regulations and other regulatory or contractual limitations on our ability to sell or develop our products in certain foreign markets, particularly in China; our ability to obtain governmental licenses and approvals for international trading activities or technology transfers, including export licenses; adverse changes in laws and government regulations such as tariffs on imports of foreign goods, export regulations and export classifications, including in foreign countries where MPS has offices or operations; adverse events arising from orders of governmental entities, including such orders that impact our customers, and adoption of new or amended accounting standards; the effect of epidemics and pandemics, such as the COVID-19 outbreak first identified in December 2019, on the global economy and on our business; adequate supply of our products from our third-party manufacturing partners; the risks, uncertainties and costs of litigation in which we are involved; the outcome of any upcoming trials, hearings, motions and appeals; the adverse impact on MPS’s financial performance if its tax and litigation provisions are inadequate; adverse changes or developments in the semiconductor industry generally, which is cyclical in nature, and our ability to adjust our operations to address such changes or developments; difficulty in predicting or budgeting for future customer demand and channel inventories, expenses and financial contingencies (including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic); our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of companies and products that we acquire, and our ability to effectively and efficiently integrate these acquired companies and products into our operations; the ongoing consolidation of companies in the semiconductor industry; and other important risk factors identified in MPS’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 10, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this press release and statements made during the accompanying teleconference represent MPS’s projections and current expectations, as of the date hereof, not predictions of actual performance. MPS assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release or in the accompanying conference call.
About Monolithic Power Systems
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) is a global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions. MPS’s mission is to reduce energy and material consumption to improve all aspects of quality of life. Founded in 1997 by Michael Hsing, MPS has three core strengths: deep system-level knowledge, strong semiconductor design expertise, and innovative proprietary semiconductor process and system integration technologies. These combined advantages enable MPS to provide customers with reliable, compact and monolithic solutions that offer highly energy-efficient and cost-effective products, as well as providing a consistent return on investment to our stockholders. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.
Monolithic Power Systems, MPS, and the MPS logo are registered trademarks of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and trademarked in certain other countries.
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands, except par value)
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
220,210
$
334,944
Short-term investments
450,078
260,169
Accounts receivable, net
77,553
66,843
Inventories
177,322
157,062
Other current assets
24,917
22,980
Total current assets
950,080
841,998
Property and equipment, net
332,093
281,528
Goodwill
6,571
6,571
Deferred tax assets, net
17,699
18,556
Other long-term assets
66,548
59,838
Total assets
$
1,372,991
$
1,208,491
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
58,882
$
38,169
Accrued compensation and related benefits
55,279
45,840
Other accrued liabilities
68,570
62,960
Total current liabilities
182,731
146,969
Income tax liabilities
38,498
37,062
Other long-term liabilities
64,407
57,873
Total liabilities
285,636
241,904
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock and additional paid-in capital: $0.001 par value; shares authorized: 150,000; shares issued and outstanding: 45,917 and 45,267, respectively
733,672
657,701
Retained earnings
341,382
298,746
Accumulated other comprehensive income
12,301
10,140
Total stockholders’ equity
1,087,355
966,587
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,372,991
$
1,208,491
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
$
293,317
$
186,209
$
547,772
$
351,987
Cost of revenue
129,102
83,616
242,498
157,947
Gross profit
164,215
102,593
305,274
194,040
Operating expenses:
Research and development
44,753
31,673
86,645
57,629
Selling, general and administrative
57,238
40,883
108,691
73,047
Litigation expense
1,596
2,082
3,224
4,423
Total operating expenses
103,587
74,638
198,560
135,099
Income from operations
60,628
27,955
106,714
58,941
Other income, net
3,031
5,200
5,618
3,486
Income before income taxes
63,659
33,155
112,332
62,427
Income tax expense (benefit)
8,490
2,988
11,750
(3,495
)
Net income
$
55,169
$
30,167
$
100,582
$
65,922
Net income per share:
Basic
$
1.20
$
0.67
$
2.20
$
1.48
Diluted
$
1.16
$
0.64
$
2.11
$
1.41
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic
45,796
44,785
45,647
44,620
Diluted
47,754
46,831
47,732
46,750
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cost of revenue
$
885
$
642
$
1,700
$
1,199
Research and development
6,752
4,962
12,918
9,332
Selling, general and administrative
24,489
15,440
46,092
29,075
Total stock-based compensation expense
$
32,126
$
21,044
$
60,710
$
39,606
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income
$
55,169
$
30,167
$
100,582
$
65,922
Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income:
Stock-based compensation expense
32,126
21,044
60,710
39,606
Deferred compensation plan expense
290
460
233
554
Tax effect
(1,117
)
(1,111
)
(5,578
)
(11,189
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
86,468
$
50,560
$
155,947
$
94,893
Non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic
$
1.89
$
1.13
$
3.42
$
2.13
Diluted
$
1.81
$
1.08
$
3.27
$
2.03
Shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic
45,796
44,785
45,647
44,620
Diluted
47,754
46,831
47,732
46,750
RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Gross profit
$
164,215
$
102,593
$
305,274
$
194,040
Gross margin
56.0
%
55.1
%
55.7
%
55.1
%
Adjustments to reconcile gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:
Stock-based compensation expense
885
642
1,700
1,199
Deferred compensation plan expense
130
460
291
406
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
165,230
$
103,695
$
307,265
$
195,645
Non-GAAP gross margin
56.3
%
55.7
%
56.1
%
55.6
%
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Total operating expenses
$
103,587
$
74,638
$
198,560
$
135,099
Adjustments to reconcile total operating expenses to non-GAAP total operating expenses:
Stock-based compensation expense
(31,241
)
(20,402
)
(59,010
)
(38,407
)
Deferred compensation plan income (expense)
(2,022
)
(3,572
)
(2,981
)
30
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
70,324
$
50,664
$
136,569
$
96,722
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Total operating income
$
60,628
$
27,955
$
106,714
$
58,941
Adjustments to reconcile total operating income to non-GAAP total operating income:
Stock-based compensation expense
32,126
21,044
60,710
39,606
Deferred compensation plan expense
2,152
4,032
3,272
377
Non-GAAP operating income
$
94,906
$
53,031
$
170,696
$
98,924
RECONCILIATION OF OTHER INCOME, NET, TO NON-GAAP OTHER INCOME, NET
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Total other income, net
$
3,031
$
5,200
$
5,618
$
3,486
Adjustments to reconcile other income, net to non-GAAP other income, net:
Deferred compensation plan expense (income)
(1,862
)
(3,572
)
(3,039
)
177
Non-GAAP other income, net
$
1,169
$
1,628
$
2,579
$
3,663
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO NON-GAAP INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Total income before income taxes
$
63,659
$
33,155
$
112,332
$
62,427
Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes to non-GAAP income before income taxes:
Stock-based compensation expense
32,126
21,044
60,710
39,606
Deferred compensation plan expense
290
460
233
554
Non-GAAP income before income taxes
$
96,075
$
54,659
$
173,275
$
102,587
2021 THIRD QUARTER OUTLOOK
RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ending
September 30, 2021
Low
High
Gross margin
57.3
%
57.9
%
Adjustment to reconcile gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin:
Stock-based compensation expense
0.3
%
0.3
%
Non-GAAP gross margin
57.6
%
58.2
%
Additional adjustment:
One-time benefit from a litigation settlement
(1.3
)%
(1.3
)%
Non-GAAP gross margin
56.3
%
56.9
%
RECONCILIATION OF R&D AND SG&A EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP R&D AND SG&A EXPENSES
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ending
September 30, 2021
Low
High
R&D and SG&A expense
$
104,100
$
108,100
Adjustments to reconcile R&D and SG&A expense to non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expense:
Stock-based compensation expense
(30,200
)
(32,200
)
Non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expense
$
73,900
$
75,900