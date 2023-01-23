Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Eli Lilly, AbbVie, Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & More

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Monoclonal Antibodies Market

Monoclonal Antibodies Market
Monoclonal Antibodies Market

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monoclonal Antibodies Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The monoclonal antibodies market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.99% to reach US$223.885 billion by 2027, from US$130.758 billion in 2020.

The immune system naturally produces antibodies in response to an infection. A monoclonal antibody is a molecule is designed to enhance the body's natural immune system response against an invader, such as cancer or an infection. It is developed in a laboratory and hence comes under man-made drugs.

Monoclonal antibodies are created to specifically target an essential part of the infectious process, and therefore they have an advantage over other types of treatment for infections. It is created by exposing a white blood cell to a particular viral protein. It is then cloned to mass-produce antibodies, which target that virus.

The monoclonal antibodies are developed to treat several viral infections, such as Ebola and rabies. They were widely used during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the clinical trials proved that the antibodies are effective in reducing the symptom severity.

Increased demand for monoclonal antibodies

According to the World Health Organization, around 10 million people died due to cancer worldwide in 2020. For cancer treatment monoclonal antibodies are significantly helpful, therefore, there is an increasing need for affordable cancer therapies. Moreover, during the COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of monoclonal antibodies' clinical trials took place in order to develop novel drug therapy as well a wide range of product approvals were made for emergency use in COVID-19 treatment.

With its growing demand, the market players have a strong focus on the development as well as the discovery of monoclonal antibodies therapeutics. The step has been taken to offer highly specific treatment for complex and severe diseases. Furthermore, it will stimulate the monoclonal antibodies market growth potential.

Key Developments

  • In April 2020, Merck announced the launch of the biosimilar to trastuzumab (Herceptin), which is widely recommended for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer and metastatic gastric cancer. The trastuzumab biosimilar is known as trastuzumab-dttb (Ontruzant), in the United States. The doses are available in both 150-mg single-dose vials and 420-mg multiple-dose vials. In January 2019, the FDA approved Trastuzumab-dttb. Moreover, in March 2020, FDA subsequently approved a 420-mg multi-dose of trastuzumab-bttb. The US launch was made as a part of a development and commercialization agreement with Samsung Bioepis.

  • In May 2022, Swiss multinational Roche Pharma announced the launch of the world's first fixed dose combination of two monoclonal antibodies, PHESGO, in oncology for the treatment of HER-2-positive breast cancer in India. The company combined the injections of Perjeta (pertuzumab) and Herceptin (trastuzumab). The dose will be used as intravenous (IV) chemotherapy. They will be useful in the treatment of early and metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. The dose combination has been approved in over 100 countries worldwide. The company has quoted the drug's price as 20% less than individual meditations.

  • In February 2019, China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved Henlius's first product, HLX01 (rituximab injection). The dose will be used for the treatment of adult patients in three indications such as- i) relapsed or refractory, follicle lymphoma, ii) previously untreated stages III-IV follicular, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and iii) CD20-positive. HLX01 was China's first approved product which was the first independently researched and developed mAb drug in China.

North America is expected to hold a significant share during the anticipated period

North American countries have well-developed healthcare infrastructure. However, the high intake of alcohol and junk/fast food culture in this region is leading to obesity and also putting the population at a high risk of being infected with cancer. According to a study by American Cancer Society researchers in 2019, there were at least 42% of newly diagnosed cancers in the US - about 740,000 cases in 2019 were potentially avoidable. The study also said that out of the newly diagnosed cancer patient 19% of all cancers are caused by smoking and 18% are caused due to lack of physical activity, excess alcohol, and junk food consumption, which leads to excess body weight and poor nutrition. Furthermore, new vaccines/drugs are being developed to help in the treatment of cancer patients.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

142

Forecast Period

2020 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020

$130.76 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$223.89 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

7.9%

Regions Covered

Global

Market Segmentation:

By Indication

  • Inflammatory Disease

  • Cancer

  • Microbial Disease

  • Others

By Source

  • Humanized

  • Human

  • Chimeric

  • Murine

By Application

  • Diagnostic

  • Therapeutic

  • Others

By End-User

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Research Laboratories

By Geography

  • North America

  • USA

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Spain

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Others

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • India

  • Thailand

  • Taiwan

  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

5. MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY MARKET, BY INDICATION

6. MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY MARKET, BY SOURCE

7. MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY MARKET, BYApplication

8. MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY MARKET, BY END-USER

9. MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

10. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

11. COMPANY PROFILES

Companies Mentioned

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • AbbVie, Inc.

  • Novartis AG

  • Bristol Myers Squibb

  • F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

  • Amgen Inc.

  • Merck & Co. Inc.

  • AstraZeneca PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2nlu6p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Contract talks 'in the back of my mind'

    Cole Caufield admitted Friday that he's "not too worried" about signing an eventual contract extension with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Anderson-Dolan scores 2, Kings beat Blackhawks 2-1

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored twice and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Sunday night. Kevin Fiala had two assists and Pheonix Copley stopped 18 shots to help the Kings snap a four-game losing streak. “We were better in a lot of areas,” Kings coach Todd McLellan said. “We were tighter, checked well, and for two periods we broke out quickly. If we finished more chances, we would have been in a much more comfortable situation in the end.” Defenseman Ian Mitchel

  • Raptors reportedly have steep asking price for O.G. Anunoby

    Anunoby is having a career-best season for the Raptors, so the asking price in any possible trade is understandably high.

  • Final 2 games of Rivalry Series between Canadian, U.S. women's hockey teams set for Quebec

    The Canadian women's hockey team will play the U.S. twice in Quebec in February to conclude the 2022-2023 Rivalry Series, Hockey Canada announced on Thursday. The Colisée Vidéotron in Trois-Rivières, Que., will host the first match on Feb. 20. The teams will meet again two days later at Place Bell in Laval, Que. It'll be the first time the Americans will play in the province since 2017. Canada will only secure the Rivalry Series title if the team is able to win both games, since the U.S. leads 3

  • Olofsson scores twice as Sabres beat Ducks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs each scored two goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Olofsson gave the Sabres a 4-3 lead at 2:12 of the third period when he finished off a 2-on-1 break with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. His career-best 21st goal of the season made it 5-3 at 8:07. Dylan Cozens and Jeff Skinner also scored and Lyubushkin had three assists. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 34 saves for Buffalo. Trevor Zegras had two goals

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • Toronto Arrows return entire coaching staff for 2023 MLR season under Peter Smith

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows are returning their coaching staff for the 2023 Major League Rugby season under head coach Peter Smith. Smith is entering his fifth season as an Arrows coach and the second at the helm. Rob Howley, the former Welsh international and British and Irish Lion scrum half, will serve as attack coach in his third campaign with the Arrows. Francois Ratier, formerly head coach of the Canada’s women's team and interim coach of the Canadian men, is defence and skills coach whil

  • MacKinnon lifts Avalanche past Kraken 2-1 in SO

    SEATTLE (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored the only goal of the shootout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 Saturday night for their season-high fifth straight win. Alex Newhook scored in regulation for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz stopped 26 shots. “You know, we’ve been playing pretty well here lately. I liked the way our team played again tonight,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “It was an evenly matched game obviously. Fitting that it goes to a shootout.” Ryan Donato s

  • Rantanen puts up two points, Avalanche down Canucks 4-1 to extend win streak

    VANCOUVER — A difficult season is wearing on the Vancouver Canucks. With rumours of a coaching change swirling and facing a rash of fearsome opponents, the team dropped a 4-1 decision to the visiting Colorado Avalanche on Friday. “It kind of seems like the mindset and the mood got to us tonight," said defenceman Tyler Myers. "You can tell guys are down. It’s not easy times right now, there’s a lot going on. We’ve got to find a way to stay positive and keep working." The Canucks (18-24-3) are now

  • Lehkonen, Rantanen's two-goal efforts lead Avalanche to 4-1 win over Flames

    CALGARY — Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen scored two goals apiece to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night. Nathan MacKinnon had a pair of assists for Colorado (23-17-3) to extend his point streak to six games. With their third straight win, the Avs climb within two points of the Flames, who hold the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Colorado holds three games in hand. Tyler Toffoli scored the lone goal for Calgary (21-16-9), w

  • VanVleet has 28 points and Raptors hang on after early lead to beat Knicks 125-116

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors' early lead was nothing out of the ordinary. The victory at the end of the night, however, was. Fred VanVleet scored 28 points and the Raptors beat the New York Knicks 125-116 on Sunday, finally hanging on to a win after building a large early lead. "You can't really concentrate on the leads, it's the NBA," VanVleet said. "You watch enough games, you'll understand it's up and down. I think just closing the game so we can do that a little bit better … we've been play

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time

  • Kings beat Lakers 116-111 for 5th straight victory

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 32 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-111 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory. Harrison Barnes added 20 points and Kevin Huerter had 18 to help the Kings (25-18) move into third place in the Western Conference. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 32 points and Russell Westbrook added 19. The Lakers have lost four of five. Kings center Domantas Sabonis missed the game due to illness. Coach Mike Brown said before the

  • More than 50,000 tickets sold for AFC title game in Atlanta

    ATLANTA (AP) — More than 50,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours for a potential AFC championship game in Atlanta, the NFL said Friday. Season-ticket holders of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were given priority access to tickets if the Jan. 29 game is played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The league revamped its playoff system after Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengal was canceled. The contest was halted when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Week 17, and

  • Communication key for veteran Jets coach as Winnipeg gets Bowness bump

    TORONTO — Rick Bowness made a promise when he turned his attention behind the bench. Having just retired, the journeyman centre would coach the way he wanted — the way he wished — he had been coached. Nearly four decades later, hockey has changed in countless ways. Bowness, however, kept his word to himself — and his teams. "The communication between a coach, and especially a borderline player like me, wasn't very good," he said looking back at his nine professional seasons that included a combi

  • AP source: Chiefs' Mahomes sustained high ankle sprain

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sustained a right high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional playoff win over the Jaguars, a person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press on Sunday, but the All-Pro quarterback expects to play in next weekend's AFC championship game. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter Saturday when a Jacksonville defender landed on him. X-rays taken during the game came back negative, and Mahomes returned after halftime to le

  • Jarry makes 46 saves in return, Penguins top Senators 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tristan Jarry made 46 saves in his return from a lower-body injury to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins past the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Friday night. Jake Guentzel scored twice for the Penguins to reach 20 goals for the sixth straight season. Rickard Rakell added his 17th and Jason Zucker his 13th as Pittsburgh earned a split of its home-and-home series with Ottawa. Brady Tkachuk had his 16th goal for the Senators and Cam Talbott stopped 40 shots while losing for the fifth time in h

  • Poulin scores winner to lift Team Harvey's over Team Sonnet at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase

    Marie-Philip Poulin scored the game-winning goal with just over four minutes remaining as Team Harvey's beat Team Sonnet 3-2 on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour showcase in Collingwood, Ont. The Canadian star is no stranger to scoring in big moments, and the crowd at Eddie Bush Memorial Arena got to see it first-hand. With her Canadian Olympic teammate Emily Clark engaged in a puck battle below Team Sonnet's goalline, fellow Canadian linemate Jess

  • Paul returns, Suns hold on for 112-110 win over Grizzlies

    PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul had 22 points and 11 assists in his return after missing seven games with a hip injury, leading the Phoenix Suns over the Memphis Grizzlies 112-110 on Sunday night. The Suns had to hold on in the final minutes after dominating most of the night. They jumped to a 32-18 lead by the end of the first quarter and led by 29 points at one point during the third quarter. The Grizzlies methodically cut into that advantage and Ziaire Williams hit a 79-foot heave at the third quar

  • Former NHLer Hodgson honoured by release of Indigenous hockey card set

    It’s been a long time coming, but the recognition is more than welcomed by Danny Hodgson. The 57-year-old is one of eight former Indigenous NHL players who are a part of the Upper Deck First Peoples Rookie Cards set, released Jan. 13. The limited-edition set honours Indigenous hockey players who never had a licensed trading card, and also includes Dan Frawley, Johnny Harms, Victor Mercredi, Rocky Trottier, William LeCaine, Ted Nolan and Jason Simon. “The first word would be honoured (that) came