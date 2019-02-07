Monmouth eyes 'road' to Big South title

(STATS) - Monmouth's toughest games in the Big South Conference are on the road in 2019, and the Hawks figure to be ready for them.

The Hawks will travel to Western Michigan and Montana for first-time meetings as part of a 12-game schedule which was announced Thursday. They hope the games will prepare them for road games in the Big South against two-time defending champ Kennesaw State and conference power Charleston Southern.

Monmouth qualified for the 2017 FCS playoffs for the first time, but missed them last season despite an 8-3 record. This year, the Hawks will return 14 starters for coach Kevin Callahan's 27th season.

"It is an extremely demanding 12 game-schedule. In 2019, the Big South will be as competitive as it has ever been," Callahan said.2019 Monmouth Schedule

Aug. 31, at Western Michigan

Sept. 7, Lafayette

Sept. 14, Albany

Sept. 21, at Montana

Oct. 5, at Wagner

Oct. 12, Presbyterian*

Oct. 19, Gardner-Webb*

Oct. 27, at Charleston Southern*

Nov. 2, at Kennesaw State*

Nov. 9, North Alabama*

Nov. 16, at Campbell*

Nov. 23, Hampton** - Big South game