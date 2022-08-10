Who can get monkeypox vaccine in Kansas City? More people qualify, but supply is limited

Kynala Phillips, Lisa Gutierrez , Natalie Wallington
·11 min read

Last week’s announcement declaring monkeypox a national public health emergency may get more vaccines to more people sooner than expected. But don’t expect widespread availability for quite awhile, area health officials say.

“This is about trying to get more vaccines produced and distributed to jurisdictions that need it,” said Nathan Koffarnus, assistant bureau chief for the bureau of communicable disease and prevention within the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The declaration also requires hospitals to report more monkeypox data.

Getting more vaccines to the state, “would have a big effect,” Koffarnus said.

“Fortunately, we already have a vaccine, that if given within the first one to four days after exposure can completely prevent a person getting monkeypox, and even if given between four to 14 days can reduce the severity of disease,” said Dr. Rex Archer, director of population and public health at Kansas City University. Archer is the former director of the Kansas City health department who helped lead the city through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is limiting who can get vaccinated in the country because of such a limited supply of available vaccines, and restrictions at the state level in Kansas and Missouri are even more strict because of the small vaccine supplies granted to the states.

The Kansas City Health Department is working with state health officials to get more doses here, which will be distributed throughout northwest Missouri.

And when the next shipment arrives, city health officials say they will expand their eligibility requirements for who can get vaccinated to include high risk groups, including men who are intimate with men, a group that has been disproportionately affected by the virus during this outbreak.

Kansas currently is only providing vaccines to individuals it contacts directly in connection with existing cases.

Local public health officials say your risk of getting monkeypox in public is very low around Kansas City for now because case numbers are still low, and because it is much less contagious in public settings than a virus like COVID-19.

But, since the disease is spreading and numbers are increasing rapidly by the day around the country, health officials are encouraging people to stay informed.

Go directly to a race

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a viral disease that can cause a skin rash, weakness, fatigue, fever and flu-like symptoms. It is named after the skin lesions it can cause, which often look like pimples or blisters. It can be extremely painful but is usually not deadly.

Monkeypox is not a sexually-transmitted disease, and it can spread through many types of physical contact, not just sex.

Monkeypox has been around for a long time. That means this is a recent outbreak, not a new disease.

The first outbreak of monkeypox in the United States, in 2003, affected six Midwestern states, including Kansas and Missouri, when people became sick after coming in contact with pet prairie dogs that had been infected by animals imported from Africa. The current outbreak is also linked to Africa, where monkeypox is endemic in about a dozen countries, and then traveled to Europe and the U.S.

How many monkeypox cases are in the Kansas City area?

As of Wednesday, the CDC lists 17 cases of monkeypox in Missouri and two cases in Kansas. More than 9,400 cases have been reported nationwide as of Wednesday, and hundreds of new cases are being reported each day.

Four of these cases were reported in Kansas City, according to the Kansas City Health Department. The patients are not linked to each other and had all traveled outside Kansas City before contracting the virus, according to Michelle Pekarsky, a spokesperson for the health department.

Who is monkeypox affecting?

Monkeypox can infect anyone of any gender or sexual identity, and public health officials are reminding people that anyone can catch the virus.

But so far during this outbreak, monkeypox is disproportionately affecting gay and bisexual men and their social networks, and people in these communities are the first eligible for the limited supply of vaccines.

According to the CDC, 99% of cases in the U.S. have occurred in men, 94% of whom reported recent male-to-male sexual or close intimate contact. However, the disease is not exclusive to any one community, and anyone can catch it from any type of skin-to-skin contact with an infected person.

“This particular outbreak is disproportionately affecting the LGBTQ community and in particular gay men, but it just so happens that this is the community that is having the current outbreak…as we know there’s no such thing as a gay disease or a straight disease. There are just diseases,” said Dr. Ryan Cox, program manager at University Health LGBTQ Specialty Clinic.

“Monkeypox has inaccurately been seen as a virus impacting only the LGBT community,” said Archer, explaining that past outbreaks have affected different groups, that this outbreak can spread to anyone and in ways other than sex.

“It is clear there are cases of kissing, touching lesions, and even surfaces and clothing which have spread the disease,” he said. “Children have been diagnosed with monkeypox. Mammals can be infected.”

The Star also reached out to the Kansas City Center for Inclusion, a nonprofit resource center that serves the city’s LGBTQ community, who recommended we talk with health care providers at KC Care, a health clinic that serves LGBTQ Kansas Citians and Kansas Citians with HIV.

“Data across the globe states that a man having sex with men is the highest at-risk population for monkeypox right now, so making sure that vaccines are available for that at-risk population is paramount to stopping the spread,” said Wes Warner, a prevention specialist at KC Care.

Cox said that some of his patients at University Health’s LGBTQ clinic are concerned about how and when they will be able to access vaccines.

How many vaccines are in Kansas City?

The Kansas City Health Department was sent 900 vaccines in July, and the department is expecting 900 more vaccines within the next week. The health department was given a green light to use half of those vaccines on people who don’t have a known-exposure but are at high risk for the virus, according to the Kansas City Health Department.

“We are advocating for the people concerned and frightened because they are at high risk,” Pekarsky said in a statement.

Who can get vaccinated for monkeypox in Kansas City?

If you have been exposed to someone suspected or confirmed of having monkeypox, “you should call your local health department for advice on potential prevention and early treatment options,” said Archer. The guidelines around who is eligible are in flux.

For now, the vaccine supply is more limited than many Kansas City area health officials would like.

The only people eligible for vaccines in northwest Missouri are people who have been exposed within the last 14 days but do not yet have symptoms. You have to talk with your health care provider or your local health department in order to see if you qualify.

However, when the city gets its next shipment of vaccines in, the health department is expanding who is eligible, at least for half of those doses.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, which identified a probable case of monkeypox in Shawnee County this week, is currently restricting access to the vaccine and will expand eligibility as additional doses become available.

“With the vaccine supply extremely limited in the United States, residents who have not been contacted by KDHE or clinic partners are not able to be vaccinated at this time,” the Kansas department said in a statement.

What will Kansas City’s new vaccine eligibility requirements be?

The new vaccine eligibility for a portion of Kansas City and Northwest Missouri’s vaccine supply will include people who don’t have a known-exposure but are at high risk for the virus, according to the Kansas City Health Department.

The communities considered high-risk include:

  • Men who are intimate with men

  • Transgender men or women who have had 2 or more same-sex sexual partners in last 14 days

  • People who have engaged in a social and/or sexual venue in last 14 days

  • People who have given or received money or other goods/service in exchange for sex in last 14 days or have engaged in survival/work sex

Are more vaccines on the way?

Yes. The Kansas City Health Department was sent 900 vaccines in July, and the department is expecting 900 more vaccines soon.

Pekarsky from the city health department said it is also waiting for approval to try a vaccination method called “dose sparing,” which will also allow the department to vaccinate five times as many people by using a small dose of the vaccine for each patient.

Doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine—the preferred, two-dose vaccine for monkeypox protection—are being allocated to states and territories based on the number of reported monkeypox cases and number of at-risk residents in each state.

Missouri health officials said they initially ordered 2,413 doses—100% of their allocation—and distributed them across the state.

In late July they were told they could order more, and some of that allocation was expected to arrive this week. They will place another order on Aug. 15, and the rest of their allocation will depend on the status of the outbreak in the state and vaccine administration, state health officials told The Star.

Vaccine data was unavailable from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

At the federal level, the U.S. is getting 150,000 more doses for its national stockpile in September, according to DHHS. Here’s a breakdown of how current vaccine doses have been distributed around the country so far.

What are local public health authorities outside of KCMO doing to respond?

Beyond the Kansas City Health Department, local health departments are now responding to the public health emergency by educating the public and monitoring the spread of the disease. Responses may change in the coming days and weeks, and we’ll continue reporting on that.

Jackson County: Although there are no cases in eastern Jackson County, Mariah Cox, a spokesperson for the county health department, said it is ready to test and support those who might be at risk of contracting the virus.

Johnson County: One case has been reported so far in Johnson County, and local health officials said they’ll push to educate residents about the risk of the virus.

“For the public, this means they need to be aware that a threat to public health exists and what they can do to lessen or prevent any impact to them,” said Dr. Sanmi Areola, director of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.

Wyandotte County: No cases have been identified. And only people with known exposure “and who are contacted by KDHE or a KDHE clinical partner are able to receive a monkeypox vaccination at this time,” said health department spokeswoman Janell Friesen.

Clay County: The Clay County Public Health Center recently added a monkeypox information page to its website as well, said spokeswoman Kelsey Neth. “It not only has info about the disease but also info regarding how we’re offering testing and vaccination,” she said. “This should be a good resource for our residents.

“We’ll also be sharing monkeypox information on our social media channels over the next few weeks at least.”

How to get tested for monkeypox around Kansas City

If you have a new or unexplained rash or other monkeypox symptoms, you could be eligible for a test.

There are two ways to get tested for monkeypox: through your local health department, or through a private lab. Local health officials also recommend contacting your health care provider.

“We have a lot of testing capacity, both in the state and nationwide, that’s not heavily tapped in yet,” said Koffarnus with the Missouri health department, adding that treatments for the virus are available as well. “If somebody has a concerning rash or something, we would encourage them to see their provider and potentially get tested.”

If you call your local health department or health care provider, they can help you schedule an appointment to collect a sample of fluid from a lesion on your body.

A spokesperson from the Kansas health department told The Star that “testing cannot be done until an individual develops rash-like symptoms.”

Kansas City Health Department number for communicable disease and prevention: 816-513-6152

Jackson County Health Department: 816-404-6415

Clay County Health Department: 816-595-4200

Platte County Health Department: 816-858-2412

Johnson County Health Department: 913-715-2819

Wyandotte County Health Department: 913-573-8855

The Kansas health department’s Phone Bank is available to answer general questions about monkeypox. Call 866-534-3463, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. More information about monkeypox can be found on the KDHE monkeypox webpage.

If you have been exposed to monkeypox or have a positive test, the CDC recommends isolating at home to prevent spreading the disease to others. Isolation should last until all skin lesions or rashes have healed completely. If you aren’t sure how long to isolate, contact your local health department for further guidance.

Do you have more questions? Ask us at kcq@kcstar.com or with the form below.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Hockey Canada should not be hosting this world junior tournament

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted a lot of Canadian hockey in the last few years, but when 2022 began there was hope this year could be different. The men's world junior championship tournament was rescheduled to this month after it was postponed in December because of numerous COVID cases among players. The tournament showcasing the brightest and the best of

  • Canada's Olivier Aubin-Mercier moves within one win of US$1-million MMA payday

    NEW YORK — (The Canadian Gangster) Olivier Aubin-Mercier won a unanimous decision over Paraguay's Alex Martinez on Friday to move into the lightweight final of the Professional Fighters League. The 33-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., will face Scotland's Stevie (Braveheart) Ray for the 155-pound title and a US$1-million payday. Aubin-Mercier (16-5-0) knocked Martinez down seconds into both the second and third rounds, controlling him on the ground once they got there. The judges s

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Northern athletes undaunted by their challenges at Canada Games

    YELLOWKNIFE — Athletes from across Canada's North will be among those competing at this month's Canada Summer Games, including some in sports rarely seen in their home territories. Nunavut is sending its first beach volleyball team to compete at the amateur multi-sport festival that opened Saturday in Ontario's Niagara Region and concludes Aug. 21. “We don’t play beach volleyball very often in Nunavut," beach player Talia Grant said. "We don’t have the facilities for it. “I’m incredibly excited

  • Canada's Fernandez out of National Bank Open after straight-sets loss to Haddad Maia

    TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez was eliminated from the National Bank Open following a 7-6 (4), 6-1 loss to Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday. Fernandez, the 13th seed in Toronto, was playing in her first tournament following a two-month layoff to recover from a stress fracture in her right foot she sustained at the French Open. While Fernandez showed plenty of fight in the first set, she eventually seemed to wear against the powerful attack of her increasingly confident opponent. Af

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl