Monkeypox: First Singapore case recorded in British flight attendant

Frances Mao - BBC News
·1 min read
Travellers walk along the transit hall of Changi International Airport in Singapore in March 2022
A British flight attendant with monkeypox entered Singapore last week

Singapore has recorded its first recent case of monkeypox in a British flight attendant who entered the country last week.

Authorities on Tuesday disclosed the case, saying the 42-year-old man had flown in and out of the city state in mid-June.

It marks the first recorded case of monkeypox in South-East Asia linked to a recent global outbreak.

More than 2,100 cases have been detected in 42 countries since May.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) over 80% of cases have been found in Europe, but the disease has also spread to North America, South America and Australia. The WHO has recorded one death in this outbreak.

The disease typically occurs in remote parts of central and west African countries, but there have been unusually high numbers of people infected with monkeypox outside of Africa this year with no travel links to the region.

In Singapore, health officials said the man was in a stable condition after testing positive for the disease on Monday and had been taken into an isolation ward.

Thirteen of his close contacts have also been put in quarantine. They were his crew and airline colleagues, some media outlets reported.

South Korean authorities on Tuesday also confirmed their first suspected cases of the disease.

Monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus, a member of the same family of viruses as smallpox, although it is much less severe.

Symptoms of monkeypox include a rash which starts on the face and spreads to the body.

The WHO says the risk to the general public remains low as transmission between humans requires close or direct physical contact with infectious lesions or ulcers.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nick Jonas Twins with Baby Malti in Matching Sneakers for First Father's Day: 'My Little Girl'

    Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas confirmed they welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January

  • Singapore confirms first imported case of monkeypox

    The Ministry of Health on 21 June confirmed one imported case of monkeypox infection in Singapore.

  • Quebec health officials say there are 171 confirmed monkeypox cases in province

    MONTREAL — Quebec health authorities are reporting another 30 new cases of monkeypox, for a total of 171 since the start of the outbreak in the province. The latest figure is from Monday and is up from the 141 cases declared in the province last Friday. Quebec's Health Department says 5,895 doses of vaccine have been administered since May 27 to curb the biggest outbreak of the disease in Canada. Last week, Montreal officials expanded the city's vaccination campaign to all men who have sex with

  • Motorcycle Monday: Johnny Depp Cry-Baby Harley Goes To Auction

    Better crack open the savings account if you want a shot at this movie bike…

  • Bear carcass found on Whatcom beach ’100% a grizzly,’ but where it came from ‘a mystery’

    “It’s crazy — I’ve never seen one around here before. I’ve never heard of one being seen around here before,” game warden says.

  • Hundreds of thousands evacuated as floods ravage southern China

    Record rainfall sees floodwaters reach a 50-year high, triggering landslides.

  • Zooey Deschanel Posts Rare Picture of Kids as They Hang Out with Her Ex and Jonathan Scott for Father's Day

    The New Girl alum shares son Charlie Wolf and daughter Elsie Otter with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik

  • Priyanka Chopra Shared the Cutest Pic of Baby Malti and Nick Jonas for Father's Day

    Nick Jonas just celebrated his first Father's Day with his baby daughter Malti and the photos Priyanka Chopra posted is so cute.

  • Johnny Depp Performs with Jeff Beck 2 Weeks After Amber Heard Trial Win: 'He Has Moved On' (Source)

    A source tells PEOPLE that Johnny Depp, who performed in Helsinki Sunday, "just wants his career back" following his win in the trial against Amber Heard

  • Rattlers put on strong display of offensive balance handing Stingers 3rd straight loss

    The Saskatchewan Rattlers trio of Devonte Bandoo, Tony Carr, Scottie Lindsey combined for 66 points as they handed the Edmonton Stingers their third consecutive loss by a score of 97-85 in Saskatoon on Friday. Bandoo led the way with 25 points, with Lindsey adding 21 and Carr contributing 20 points for Saskatchewan (4-4). The Stingers (4-4), whose last win came against the Montreal Alliance on June 8, were led by Jordan Baker's 17 points and 11 rebounds. Marlon Johnson also recorded a double-dou

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Canadian Eugenie Bouchard withdraws from Wimbledon, will compete 'later this summer'

    Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has withdrawn from Wimbledon. The 28-year-old posted the news on social media Friday, saying she'll concentrate on other tournaments, including the U.S. Open and the Australian Open, as she works her way back from a shoulder injury. Bouchard underwent arthroscopic surgery on her right shoulder last June and said at the time that she tore her subscapularis muscle at the Guadalajara Open in March 2021. She made it to the final round of the tournament before dr

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • The graduate: At 35, Jack Johnson earns degree from Michigan

    DENVER (AP) — In between delivering checks on the ice, Jack Johnson hit the books just as hard. The 35-year-old Colorado Avalanche defenseman earned his general studies degree this spring from the University of Michigan. Just part of a rewarding stretch for Johnson, who after five teams and more than 1,000 NHL games finally reached the Stanley Cup Final. “Let’s see, that (degree) takes me 18 years?” Johnson cracked Saturday before Game 2 against Tampa Bay. “Most people are at least a doctor at t

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • NHL Draft: Blues' biggest needs, top prospects

    With Scott Perunovich looking poised to step in full-time next year, the Blues need to start replenishing their defense prospect pool at the 2022 draft.