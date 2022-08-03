Monkeypox cases in each state: California, New York declare emergencies as outbreak grows

Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY
As the monkeypox outbreak continues to spread worldwide, cases across U.S. states are rising – with three governors declaring states of emergency in the last week.

Confirmed cases of monkeypox have now surpassed 25,300 worldwide, according to Tuesday numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The outbreak, first spotted in Europe in late April, has reached 83 countries – the vast majority in nations that hadn't previously had significant caseloads of the rare, viral infection.

The World Health Organization said monkeypox was a global health emergency late last month.

The U.S. had reported more than 6,300 confirmed cases as of Tuesday, per the CDC. Highly-populated states are leading the numbers – with 1,617 confirmed cases in New York, followed by 826 confirmed cases in California.

States declaring emergency over monkeypox

On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a state of emergency, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared the outbreak a public health emergency. Declaring an emergency expands resources such as vaccine distribution.

"We’ll continue to work with the federal government to secure more vaccines, raise awareness about reducing risk, and stand with the LGBTQ community fighting stigmatization," Newsom said in a statement Monday.

Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul also declared New York's outbreak as a state disaster emergency.

US public health emergency?

On Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that 1.1 million doses of the monkeypox vaccine have been distributed across the country, including 737,000 doses over the past few days.

When asked if President Joe Biden plans to declare a nationwide public health emergency, Jean-Pierre said the decision rests with Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

But, “we are considering every policy option to help end this outbreak,” she said. “That is urgent, and that is important to us.”

Monkeypox does not usually cause serious illness – however, it can result in hospitalization or death. The virus is spread through close, physical contact. The current outbreak is impacting some populations more than others, notably men who have sex with men, but health officials stress that the virus can infect anyone.

Monkeypox cases by state

Here's where confirmed cases stand across U.S. states and territories, according to CDC numbers from Tuesday, August 2.

Alabama: 19

Alaska: 1

Arizona: 80

Arkansas: 5

California: 826

Colorado: 53

Connecticut: 39

Delaware: 5

District of Columbia: 248

Florida: 480

Georgia: 455

Hawaii: 10

Idaho: 5

Illinois: 533

Indiana: 58

Iowa: 10

Kansas: 1

Kentucky: 8

Louisiana: 56

Maine: 1

Maryland: 149

Massachusetts: 134

Michigan: 34

Minnesota: 38

Mississippi: 4

Missouri: 10

Montana: No confirmed cases reported by the CDC yet.

Nebraska: 10

Nevada: 25

New Hampshire: 13

New Jersey: 155

New Mexico: 10

New York: 1617

North Carolina: 69

North Dakota: 1

Ohio: 30

Oklahoma: 10

Oregon: 74

Pennsylvania: 170

Puerto Rico: 19

Rhode Island: 24

South Carolina: 23

South Dakota: 1

Tennessee: 37

Texas: 485

Utah: 37

Vermont: 1

Virginia: 105

Washington: 123

West Virginia: 3

Wisconsin: 19

Wyoming: No confirmed cases reported by the CDC yet.

Contributing: Michael Collins, Karen Weintraub, USA TODAY. The Associated Press.

