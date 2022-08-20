Monkeypox cases are rising in SC. Here’s where the disease is being found the most

South Carolina saw an additional 23 reported cases of monkeypox over the past week.

According to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control, as of Friday, 80 total cases of monkeypox (MPX) were reported in the state. A week earlier on Aug. 12, there had been 57 cases reported.

Here is DHEC’s latest breakdown of where the virus has been reported in the state by region.

22 cases in the Lowcountry

29 cases in the Midlands

5 cases in the Pee Dee regions

24 cases in the Upstate

The Midlands saw the biggest jump, with seven new cases week over week.

“DHEC is responding to these cases and vaccinating high-risk contacts with a safe, FDA-approved vaccine for MPX,” the department stated on its website. “To date, South Carolina has received 4,287 Jynneos vaccine doses from the federal government and has given 648 total vaccinations.”

Monkeypox is similar to the virus that causes smallpox, but is less severe and rarely fatal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Jynneos vaccine approved to fight monkeypox was made to prevent smallpox infection.

Monkeypox can be transmitted when a person comes into contact with an animal, human or materials contaminated with the virus.

Symptoms of monkeypox primarily present as a rash that looks like pimples or blisters, along with fever, muscle aches, chills, exhaustion and swollen lymph nodes. Symptoms can last for two to four weeks.

The sooner an exposed person gets the vaccine, the better.

DHEC notes that vaccinations for monkeypox are not currently recommended for the general population because of the way the virus spreads. Monkeypox vaccinations are currently only recommended for those who are part of high-risk groups.

Jynneos vaccine is available through DHEC clinics to those most at risk of exposure. Eligible individuals can call the DHEC CareLine 855-472-3432 to find out if they are eligible to schedule an appointment.