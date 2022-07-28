Monkeypox cases found and contained in Nova Scotia, health minister says

A monkeypox virus particle is seen in this coloured transmission electron micrograph. (U.K. Health Security Agency/Science Photo Library - image credit)

Cases of monkeypox have been found in Nova Scotia, but the province's minister of health and wellness says the known cases have been contained and there is no outbreak.

"We have systems in place to identify that very early and there have been some vaccinations offered in order to prevent that," Michelle Thompson said Wednesday during Question Period.

Monkeypox spreads through close, prolonged contact and can impact anyone, but many infections have involved men who have sex with men.

Thompson said all contacts of the known cases have been traced. She didn't say how many cases had been detected.

The monkeypox vaccine is available in Nova Scotia, but there are strict criteria for who is able to get it.

The vaccine is being reserved for people who are at highest risk of infection, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Wellness told CBC News last week.

Those infected with monkeypox can feel like they have the flu, with symptoms like fever, headache, swelling of the lymph nodes and muscle aches. They may also develop painful rashes and lesions.

MORE TOP STORIES