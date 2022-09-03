Monkeypox cases climbing in SC. Here’s where it’s reported the most so far

South Carolina has seen 35 new reported cases of monkeypox over the last two weeks.

According to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control, as of Friday, 115 total cases of monkeypox (MPX) have been reported in the state. Two weeks earlier, there had been 80 cases reported. Only 57 cases had been reported three weeks ago.

Here’s is DHEC’s breakdown of where monkeypox is being reported in the state by region.

26 cases in the Lowcountry

42 cases in the Midlands

14 cases in the Pee Dee regions

33 cases in the Upstate region

The Midlands saw the biggest jump the last two weeks with 13 new cases reported.

To date, South Carolina has received 4,287 vials of Jynneos vaccine from the federal government and has given 1,186 total vaccinations.

DHEC recently announced that beginning Tuesday, it would expand the criteria for those eligible to get vaccinated to protect more South Carolinians at higher risk of exposure and end the spread of the disease.

The expanded eligibility list will include:

Men who have sex with men (MSM) who identify as gay, bisexual, transgender, gender fluid or gender nonbinary

Any person receiving HIV PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) treatment

Earlier this week, DHEC changed the way it gives people the Jynneos vaccine.

“The new method, which is approved by the FDA and CDC, calls for giving intradermal shots just under the first layer of skin. This replaces subcutaneous shots into the fat layer farther below the skin,” the DHEC states.

A full vial of Jynneos vaccine was used to vaccinate someone before this change. The new way takes less than a vial, meaning more South Carolina residents can be eligible for vaccination.

Monkeypox can be transmitted when a person comes into contact with an animal, human or materials contaminated with the virus.

Symptoms of monkeypox primarily present as a rash that looks like pimples or blisters, along with fever, muscle aches, chills, exhaustion and swollen lymph nodes. Symptoms can last for two to four weeks.

The sooner an exposed person gets the vaccine, the better.

DHEC notes that vaccinations for monkeypox are not currently recommended for the general population because of the way the virus spreads.

Residents can call the DHEC CareLine at (855) 472-3432 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or go online and use the DHEC Web Chat (https://scdhec.gov/.../clinics-notice-privacy-practices) to find out if they are eligible to schedule a vaccination appointment.