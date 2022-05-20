Monkeypox: 20 cases now confirmed in the UK

Jane Kirby, PA Health Editor
·5 min read

Eleven new cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in the UK, the Health Secretary has said.

Sajid Javid tweeted that he had updated G7 health ministers on what is known about the spread of the virus. There are now 20 cases recorded in the UK.

Globally, 127 cases have been reported in 11 countries, according to John Brownstein, professor of medicine at the Harvard Medical School in the US, who is keeping track of cases.

Mr Javid said: “Most cases are mild, and I can confirm we have procured further doses of vaccines that are effective against monkeypox.”

The Government has some stocks of the smallpox vaccine, which can be effective against monkeypox as the viruses are quite similar.

This is being offered to very close contacts of those who have been affected.

Monkeypox cases are usually found in West Africa, and the virus does not often spread elsewhere.

That is why outbreaks reported across Europe, Canada, Australia and the United States have caused alarm among public health experts.

The disease, which was first discovered in monkeys, is usually mild but can cause severe illness in some cases.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

A rash can develop, often beginning on the face, which then spreads to other parts of the body including the genitals.

The rash can look like chickenpox or syphilis, and scabs can form which then fall off.

The incubation period of monkeypox is usually from six to 13 days but can range from five to 21 days.

The cases in the UK are not all one cluster, with separate cases springing up that are unconnected.

The first case identified was in a person who had returned from Nigeria but other cases are unrelated to travel, suggesting there is community transmission.

Several cases have been confirmed in gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men who have attended sexual health services.

Monkeypox is not normally a sexually-transmitted infection, but it can be passed on by direct contact during sex.

It can also be spread through touching clothing, bedding or towels used by someone with the monkeypox rash, and through the coughs and sneezes of somebody with the infection.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said monkeypox does not usually spread easily between people and the risk to the UK population remains low.

Anyone with unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body, especially their genitalia, should contact NHS 111 or call a sexual health service if they have concerns, it said.

Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UKHSA, said: “We anticipated that further cases would be detected through our active case finding with NHS services and heightened vigilance among healthcare professionals.

“We expect this increase to continue in the coming days and for more cases to be identified in the wider community. Alongside this we are receiving reports of further cases being identified in other countries globally.

“We continue to rapidly investigate the source of these infections and raise awareness among healthcare professionals.

“We are contacting any identified close contacts of the cases to provide health information and advice.

“Because the virus spreads through close contact, we are urging everyone to be aware of any unusual rashes or lesions and to contact NHS 111 or a sexual health service if they have any concerns.

“Please contact clinics ahead of your visit and avoid close contact with others until you have been seen by a clinician.

“A notable proportion of recent cases in the UK and Europe have been found in gay and bisexual men so we are particularly encouraging them to be alert to the symptoms and seek help if concerned.”

The World Health Organisation said monkeypox had been a “priority pathogen” for years and its Strategic and Technical Advisory Group on Infectious Hazards with Pandemic and Endemic Potential (STAG IH) was meeting on Friday.

Jimmy Whitworth, Professor of International Public Health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), said the outbreak in the UK was “unprecedented”.

He said: “There is a need to engage with the at-risk community of gay and bisexual men to ensure they know about the presence of this infection and report any sign and symptoms to health facilities.

“Cases need to be identified, isolated and treated, either in hospital or at home, depending on severity and circumstances.

“Close contacts need to be identified and monitored for signs of infection. Monkeypox is not very transmissible and with these measures the outbreak can be quickly brought under control.”

Dr Michael Head, senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton, said monkeypox was a different sort of virus to Covid, adding: “A big monkeypox outbreak like this is still a very different situation to a Covid-19 pandemic.”

He said more cases would come to light, adding: “The contact tracing efforts by public health teams will be crucial in containing the outbreak.”

    The man in his 30s developed a mild illness before returning to Melbourne, Victoria where he was diagnosed with monkeypox and is currently in isolation in hospital.

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton explained that the virus is rare outside of West Africa, but has seen a recent surge, and noted, "that may be a combination of changes to the virus, it may be the fact that we are now further and further away from when we all got vaccinated for smallpox."

The probable case is a man in his 40s, who developed a mild illness several days after arriving back in Sydney from Europe with symptoms clinically compatible with monkeypox. He and a household contact are isolating at home. New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard said authorities are expecting a confirmation in "the next day or so."

Symptoms for monkeypox include fever, headaches and skin rashes starting on the face and spreading to the rest of the body. People can contract the virus through very close contact with those who are infected.

Cases of monkeypox have been identified in several non-endemic countries in recent weeks, including in Europe and the United States. Monkeypox, which mostly occurs in West and Central Africa, is a rare virus similar to human smallpox, though milder.

    Scientists who have monitored numerous outbreaks of monkeypox in Africa say they are baffled by the disease's recent spread in Europe and North America. Cases of the smallpox-related disease have previously been seen only among people with links to central and West Africa. France, Germany, Belgium and Australia confirmed their first cases of monkeypox on Friday.

  • WRAPUP 3-Locked-down Shanghai finds new cases, breaking "zero COVID" streak

    Shanghai announced its first new COVID-19 cases outside quarantined areas in five days on Friday and imposed stricter curbs in two districts, but did not signal any change to the planned end of a prolonged city-wide lockdown on June 1. But in a sign of the challenges of China's "zero COVID" policy - at odds with the resumption of normal life in the rest of the world - authorities in Shanghai's Qingpu said on Friday it had sealed off and disinfected several places and tested more than 250,000 residents after discovering three cases. Earlier on Friday, other Shanghai officials said steps in the gradual re-opening of Shanghai were going ahead, with suburban parks due to open from Sunday.

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers' finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton's most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs.

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club's history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. "We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season," said midfielder Victor Wanyama. "The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good results."

    TORONTO — Brendan Shanahan got his housekeeping out of the way quickly. In the wake of another playoff failure, the president of the Toronto Maple Leafs told reporters at the team's annual post-elimination media availability — once again far earlier on the calendar than anyone associated with the organization hoped — that general manager Kyle Dubas and head coach Sheldon Keefe would keep their jobs. "Extremely disappointed," Shanahan stated in his opening remarks Tuesday. "We're not going to make any changes."

    OTTAWA — Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team from the Tokyo Olympics has officially been upgraded to silver nine months after they raced to bronze. The International Olympic Committee rubber-stamped the upgrade during Thursday's meeting of the executive board. Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney of Toronto, and six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont. posted a time of 37.70 seconds in Tokyo to finish behind Italy and Great Britain.

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference's semifinal in the first post-season Battle of Alberta since 1991.

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club's history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. "We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season," said midfielder Victor Wanyama. "The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good results."

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound off an initial Elias Lindholm attempt and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference's semifinal in the first post-season Battle of Alberta since 1991.

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers' finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton's most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs.