‘Monkey’ Taunts, Whipping Sounds, a Vile Insta Page: Racism Roils Texas School

Brooke Leigh Howard
·5 min read
Black students in Texas have allegedly been branded as “monkeys” on social media, bullied in school for their skin color, and harassed as they walk home. Now, parents are begging for help after accusing the school district of disregarding the ongoing racial torment their children receive.

Lubbock-Cooper School District administrators on Wednesday addressed an alleged Instagram account dedicated to mocking Black students at Laura Bush Middle School.

“There is no place for racism, hatred, or harassment at Laura Bush Middle School or in the Lubbock-Cooper community as a whole. This behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” he said in a statement to families last week. “As a district, it is our responsibility to ensure that all students feel welcome, safe, and loved while at school.”

The Instagram page, “LBMS Monkeys,” was reported and removed recently, and Hendrix insisted the parties responsible for the account would receive the harshest punishment possible, local news outlet Everything Lubbock reported. However, the damage has already been done and the racism extends far beyond social media, parents told The Daily Beast.

In a Facebook live video posted on April 23 by a group called Smash Da Topic, which describes itself as a network of independent, community-based journalists in Texas, parents detailed their kids’ experiences at Laura Bush. As of Thursday afternoon, the video featuring more than a dozen Black students had been viewed more than 13,000 times and received nearly 400 comments.

One parent showed screenshots of the “LBMS Monkeys” page—before it was removed for hate speech—that used the school district’s logo as a profile picture. It included a rolodex of Black students with the caption “Send pics of monkeys.”

“I was contacted by parents because of severe racial discrimination, harassment of our children,” Phyllis Gant, a member of the NAACP chapter in Lubbock, said in the video. “Our kids have been called the N-word; they’re being called monkeys. It’s absolutely unacceptable.”

Parents Shardae and Jimmy McGaha said their three children, all students at Laura Bush Middle School, had been made fun of and called names. The eldest had to stick up for her youngest brother whenever he was bullied. However, rather than the bully being reprimanded by school officials, the sister claimed she would get punished instead. The McGahas’ other son said that he was bullied because of his skin color and had been physically assaulted. All three alleged that they alerted school officials, who told them they would take care of it, but nothing was ever done.

The McGahas also showed footage of students following their kids home and allegedly harassing them with monkey noises.

“We’re going to stand up. We’re going to fight,” said Jimmy McGaha.

A child who had been featured on the “LBMS Monkeys” Instagram page said in the video that his address and phone number were also included. His mother said he was followed to his bus stop, and a fight broke out between the student and the child who followed him, which the mother alleges was witnessed by the principal. A student recorded the fight and it was posted on a separate Instagram page dedicated to “gossip” at Laura Bush Middle School.

Another student recalled how he had been addressed with “the hard R.”

A student who switched to online classes said he left Laura Bush because of how intense the bullying became. His mother showed screenshots of emails to school administrators allegedly refusing to do anything to help her son.

Each student fought back tears while providing their testimony.

“This all happened at Laura Bush Middle School. I think it would be interesting for a former president’s wife to know what’s going on at her school,” Gant said.

Separately, in an email to The Daily Beast, Shardae McGaha said white students have played whipping noises or directed monkey sounds at Black children at school.

“It has been reported to the principal, it has been reported to the superintendent, it has been made aware to the board members,” she said. “Nothing has come from it.”

Tracy and Seth Kemp, parents of an eighth grader and incoming sixth grader at Laura Bush, said their son had been called racial slurs and was featured on the Instagram page.

“Our son has left the classroom multiple times crying or has gone to the bathroom to cry so he isn’t seen,” they told The Daily Beast in an email. “It’s hard hearing your child say they cried in the bathroom.”

Tracy Kemp, who claimed she was the parent who discovered the “LBMS Monkeys” Instagram page, said she had gone to the school to report the racist bullying.

“I have personally been to the school multiple times to speak directly to the principal and vice principal on what’s going on. I have never gotten any follow ups. I call and get the run-around,” she said. “After alerting the principal about the [Instagram] page, I also went to the superintendent’s office and was not allowed to speak with him. I was referred to another person who—to this day—never followed up.”

Parents of students who have been bullied generally agreed that school officials haven’t done anything to help, even though the district has a clear policy against bullying.

“LCISD is committed to providing a positive learning environment for all students that enhances personal safety and promotes respect, dignity, and equality among students,” the district’s website says.

In a statement to The Daily Beast, Lubbock-Cooper School District officials said additional administrative staff were sent to monitor racist bullying at Laura Bush after reports were made, and training for staff members had been scheduled.

“We look forward to partnering with members of our district community to further ensure that racism, hateful behavior, and any actions that disrupt the safe and orderly learning environment that is owed to our students come to a complete halt,” the statement read.

Shardae McGaha said that she wants diversity training for school staff and a public apology from the principal and district superintendent.

“As a parent, it’s hard not getting angry when your child is coming home almost every other day saying they cannot even focus on school work just because of the constant bullying and racial comments,” she said. “I want the school to own up for their actions. I want them to stop sweeping the situation under the rug. I want them to know our kids are humans.”

