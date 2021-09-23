Monkey 'kidnaps' puppy in Malaysia, holds it hostage for three days

Most people have heard of people being kidnapped for a variety of reasons - money, revenge and so on. However, the news of a stupefying kidnapping is now making headlines. In a dramatic incident that took place in Malaysia, a wild monkey 'kidnapped' a pet puppy and kept it hostage for three days. Locals later managed to rescue the pup from the clutches of the monkey.

A video of the monkey holding the puppy hostage went viral on social media, receiving over 19,000 views on YouTube till date.

The incident took place on 16 September in Malaysia's Taman Lestari Putra, when locals saw that a monkey was sitting on a tree holding a two-week-old puppy, called Saru, close to its body. The puppy can be seen trying to free itself from the primate, who just held it closer and fled from tree to tree. The monkey can be seen holding the puppy as if it was a baby, while it roamed along the electricity lines that stretched from the forest to the city.

The people nearby tried to free Saru, even throwing food or letting off firecrackers close to the monkey so that it would drop the pup. The monkey reacted angrily whenever an attempt was made to free Saru.

This went on for three days, before the monkey dropped Saru and went back to the jungle. The pup fell into a bush, which minimised the damage. The rescuers then took Saru to the hospital to see if he had sustained any injuries from the fall. The pup was later reunited with his mother.

Although the monkey had kidnapped Saru, it did not harm him. The primate did not allow anyone to get close to the pup, treating him like a friend or a baby.

According to locals, the monkey was part of a gang that steals food from homes. As per News18, locals have alleged that the gang of monkeys has started taking away people's pets.

