Monitor Black Friday Deals (2020): Top Early 4K, 144Hz, Ultrawide & Curved Computer Monitor Savings Collated by The Consumer Post

Summary of all the best early desktop monitor deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring the best discounts on curved, ultrawide, 4K and 144Hz computer monitors
Early Black Friday monitor deals are here. Find the best offers on ultrawide, curved, 4K and 144Hz monitors. Shop the latest deals in the list below.
Best Monitor Deals:
- Save up to 50% off on a wide range of top-rated monitors at HP.com - including savings on best-selling IPS & LED Backlit monitors
- Save up to 40% on a wide range of computer & gaming monitors at Walmart - check the latest deals available on curved, gaming, ultra-wide & 4K monitors
- Save up to 30% on a wide range of monitors and displays at Amazon - featuring savings on monitors from top rated brands like Samsung, Acer, HP, Asus and LG
- Save up to 35% on 4K Ultra HD monitors at Walmart - including deals on a range of 4K monitor sizes from 27 inches all the way up to 43 inches
- Save up to $250 on top-rated 4K monitors at Amazon - including monitors from recommended brands like Samsung, Acer, ASUS, HP, Dell, and LG
- Save up to $429 on a wide range of ultrawide monitors at Walmart - check the hottest deals from top brands including Samsung, LG, VIOTEK, ASUS, AOC, Sceptre, & more
- Save up to $94 on curved monitors from trusted brands at Walmart - top brands include Samsung, Acer, Sceptre, MSI, VIOTEK, & many more
Best Gaming Monitor Deals:
- Save up to 25% on top-rated gaming monitors & displays at HP.com - click the link for live prices on best-selling 25-inch, 27-inch, 32-inch and 35-inch gaming monitors
- Save up to 40% on gaming monitors including 144Hz, curved & ultrawide monitors - check the latest deals on top-rated Dell, ASUS, Sceptre, MSI & LG gaming monitors at Walmart
- Save up to 30% on top-rated gaming monitors at Amazon - check the latest deals available on 4K gaming monitors, curved monitors, ultrawide monitors and G-SYNC compatible monitors
Searching for more deals? Click here to compare the entire range of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to check out Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Gone are the days when computer monitors were square and boring. Today, monitors come in many different sizes and deliver the crispest, most life-like images. One example is the LG 34WN80C-B which is a 34-inch monitor. It has an ultrawide 21:9 ratio WQHD IPS curved display. With its curved design, you get a much more immersive viewing experience. This monitor has a resolution of 4K (3440x1440). Connectivity-wise, this computer monitor uses USB type-C.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)