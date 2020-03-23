Monika Diamond: Young transgender activist shot dead in North Carolina

Facebook

A young transgender woman who was an LGBT+ activist has been shot dead in North Carolina while medics tried to keep her alive.

Monika Diamond, a 34-year-old businesswoman, was announced dead at the scene in the city of Charlotte on 18 March.

Police and ambulance staff responded to a call about a disturbance where they encountered Ms Diamond who was suffering from shortness of breath, WBTV reports.

Ms Diamond, who was the joint chief executive of a pageant which pays tribute to LGBT+ mothers, was put inside an ambulance where she was shot several times.

Prentice Bess, who is also 34, is facing a charge of murder after having been arrested for the shooting.

People have paid tribute to Ms Diamond, who forged community spaces for LGBT+ people living in Charlotte, on social media.

Human Rights Campaign said her tragic death is deemed to be the fourth violent death of a transgender or gender non-conforming person this year alone.

“She was a chosen mother to countless,” Elliot Kozuch, press secretary at Human Rights Campaign, said. “She was a business owner, a loving friend and she did not deserve to have her life taken from her.”

The spokesperson added: “There is an epidemic of violence against the transgender and non-binary community, and especially against black transgender women. There are currently very few explicit federal legal protections for transgender or gender-expansive people.

“Transgender and gender non-conforming people in North Carolina are not explicitly protected in employment, housing or in public spaces, and they are not covered under the state’s hate crimes legislation. We must demand better from our elected officials and reject harmful anti-transgender legislation appearing at the local, state and federal levels because it is clear that fatal violence disproportionately affects transgender women of colour.

“The intersections of racism, transphobia, sexism, biphobia and homophobia conspire to deprive them of necessities to live and thrive. Human Rights Campaign will continue to hold the Trump-Pence administration and all elected officials who fuel the flames of hate accountable at the ballot box.”

Media reports have used Ms Diamond’s wrong name and misgendered her due to relying on information given by police and local officials.

Toryn Glavin, trans engagement manager at UK equality charity Stonewall, said: ‘We’re devastated to read about the tragic death of Monika Diamond in North Carolina. This horrible crime shows how trans people currently face epidemic levels of discrimination and violence and for some, this means that they are not safe to go about their daily lives.

“It’s disappointing, but also unsurprising, to read how much of the media coverage has been harmful and offensive in respecting who Monika is in their reporting. If this sad case shows anything, it’s that we need people from every corner of society to show their support for trans equality and to join the fight for acceptance without exception for all trans people.”