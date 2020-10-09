Monica Roberts, Pioneering Transgender Journalist and Founder of TransGriot, Dies

The pioneering journalist Monica Roberts, whose influential blog TransGriot reports on the murders of trans women alongside other news of importance to the trans community, has died, according to multiple sources on social media and news outlets.

I’m shocked at the sudden loss of ⁦@TransGriot⁩. For trans journalists she was a pioneer and an essential North Star. I know so many of us will be deeply saddened by her passing. #BlackTransLivesMatter ⁦@TransJA⁩ ⁦@translashmedia⁩ https://t.co/z0mkeDfsYT — imarajones (@imarajones) October 8, 2020

The award winning Roberts was an inspiration to many LGBTQ activists, campaigners and journalists, who took to Twitter and Facebook to express their grief and shock Thursday night.

Saddened to hear the news that Ms. Monica Roberts (@TransGriot) passed this week. She was such a powerful force for Black trans journalism and I was honored to feature her expertise in last year's #TransObituariesProject. Her work and brilliance live on through us. #RestInPower pic.twitter.com/FfiYhhj1Co — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) October 8, 2020

Today we are devastated to learn of the passing of Monica Roberts (@TransGriot), a pioneering trans journalist who dedicated her life to lifting the voices of Black trans lives. Her exemplary work as a reporter shows the necessity of trans people writing our own stories. https://t.co/HVDNYRwc78 — Trans Journalists Association ⚧ (@TransJA) October 8, 2020

In a Facebook post, the Black Trans Advocacy Coalition wrote: “It is with great sadness that the BTAC family has received notice of the passing of Monica Roberts, our sister, aunt, and friend. We should have a well elaborated post about this, but at the moment we just need to notify the public and begin processing our grief and loss at this time. Please keep Monica's soul, friends and family in your prayers that they all may find comfort and peace at this time of separation. We love you Monica. Fly high, angel.”

Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, said in a statement: “Monica Roberts was an icon and a trailblazing voice for transgender rights, both in her home state of Texas and around the country. We are deeply saddened to learn of her passing, and offer our most heartfelt condolences to her friends, family, and loved ones. For decades, Monica has been a fierce leader—bringing light to the injustice transgender people face, especially Black transgender women. She leaves behind a strong, and vital legacy—one that every LGBTQ person and ally should work to honor and advance. Rest in power, Monica, and thank you.”

Inside Monica Roberts’ Mission to Identify Transgender Murder Victims

In a profile of her life and work published by The Daily Beast last year, Roberts told Samantha Allen that she began TransGriot because she got “tired” of trans murder victims “being disrespected in death,” by being misgendered by cops and the media.

“They’ve been running with the police wire [copy] far too often,” Roberts said of local news outlets. “And while there are some police departments that are sensitive to our community, there are others which are hotbeds of transphobia and homophobia.”

Misgendering also had a more practical, knock-on effect, she said—it unnecessarily delayed and undermined the investigation into the victim’s death.

“We know for a fact that the first 48 hours are critical in any murder investigation in whether the person gets justice,” Roberts said. “So when you deliberately misgender a victim, then you’re delaying justice for that trans person who has been murdered.”

The news of Roberts’ death came days after news of the latest known murder of a trans person—Felycya Harris in Augusta, Georgia—brought this year’s total of trans killings to 31, tying with the highest number so far recorded in 2017, with nearly three months of 2020 left to go.

“When you think about the people that we lose to anti-trans violence,” Roberts told The Daily Beast, “these are folks that—who knows—could have been the next person to get elected to public office or had the next great business idea or maybe had the cure for cancer if they had just had the opportunity to live their lives—or just simply gotten the chance to find love and get married and have a family. Those are losses not only to our community but to our society as a whole.”

