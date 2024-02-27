Monica Lewinsky stars in fierce Reformation campaign to encourage voting: See the photos

Monica Lewinsky is using her notable name to bring attention to voter registration and participation in a in a sustainable clothing brand's new campaign.

On Monday, Reformation unveiled its third election campaign. This time, the star is Lewinsky in workwear clothes, including A-line dresses, a leather trench coat, a fiery red two-piece and more business attire.

"Voting is using your voice to be heard, and it’s the most defining aspect of democracy," the activist and author says on the landing page for the campaign. "If you wanna complain for the next four years, you gotta go out and vote."

Reformation has also teamed up with Vote.org to provide election information to its consumers on the brand's website.

Lewinsky told Elle in an interview published Monday that she decided to join the campaign after noticing a rise in voter frustration and apathy.

"We all have to be reminding each other that we can't let that get in the way of needing to vote, that that's how we use our voice," she said. "That's where our power is."

Reformation hired a movement coach to get Lewinsky comfortable in front of photographer Zoey Grossman's camera. "I don't know if this will sound corny but I think a way that women can feel more empowered is by recognizing places that they may need more assistance and asking for that assistance," the former White House intern said of the decision.

Lewinsky has worked tirelessly at uplifting others and combatting the practice of self-bullying following the vilification that followed her after her affair with then-President Bill Clinton.

While speaking with Elle, she said turning 50 gave her the greatest gift: "It was a year of acceptance. I was able to accept so much about myself and my life and where I am."

As far as how she keeps sane from online bullying, she said, "I am a huge, huge proponent of blocking. You want to say something, that’s your prerogative. I don’t have to listen to you."

In October, Lewinsky launched an anti-bullying campaign to address negative self talk. Self-bullying can be your own voice telling you negative things or repeating the mean things that others have said to you.

Lewinsky partnered with Mischief @ No Fixed Address and the communications firm Dini von Mueffling Communications for a powerful public service announcement.

The video features people as young as 12 saying cruel things as others listen. At the end of the spot, there is a surprise reveal about who the people are actually talking to.

"It's introspective this year. It’s wanting people to recognize that the harshest bully any of us know is ourselves," she previously told USA TODAY. "The idea of negative self-talk and our negative voice is not totally novel to everyone, but to reframe it in this way … to be a wake-up call for some people or a gentle reminder for others that this is something we need to be mindful of."

For years Lewinsky never tried to absolve herself from what she says was a consensual relationship but wrote in Vanity Fair in 2018 about how the power dynamic likely made that impossible.

She credits her family with the reason she is here today. Her mother made her shower with the door open during those difficult days and checked on her at night when Lewinsky no longer wanted to live.

"I wouldn't be here without my family. I was very lucky, very lucky that way. I can't imagine what it would be like to go through what I did or any sort of a crucible and not have that support of the people who've known you your whole life and know you most intimately."

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, dial 988 to reach someone with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. They're available 24 hours a day and provide services in multiple languages.

Contributing: Laura Trujillo

