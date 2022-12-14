MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis warns against energy-guzzling ‘demon appliances’

Martin Lewis CBE is an English financial journalist and broadcaster (PA Archive)

With energy prices shooting up and the cost of living crisis pinching people’s wallets, finding ways to save energy at home is on most people’s minds.

And with bills expected to increase even further beyond April 2023, finding new habits to keep costs to a minimum will remain important.

When it comes to household appliances, some items guzzle far more energy than others. The question is – which ones?

In the latest episode of his BBC Radio 5 podcast, MoneySavingExpert, Martin Lewis named some “demon appliances” that people should stay away from to save on their energy bills.

One that should be kept to a minimum, according to Mr Lewis, is the tumble dryer.

Dryers use about 1,800 to 5,000 watts, with 3,000 being the average, and account for roughly 14 per cent of a typical energy bill.

“The power needed to heat the water that they use pushes up consumption, making them energy-hungry household appliances,” says Energy Saving Trust.

“Those who have dehumidifiers, that can take some of the moisture out. It’s less wattage than a tumble dryer so it can be more effective,” Mr Lewis advises.

Other big offenders for home appliances include:

Heaters

Water heaters

Cooling appliances

Refrigerators

Lighting

Home entertainment equipment

Cooking appliances

Furnace fans and boiler circulation pumps.

Instead of using a tumble dryer, use the fastest speed setting when washing your clothes, so that excess water is released reducing your drying time.

Another way to dry your clothes quickly is by twisting the garment into a towel, which absorbs the water. For extra absorption use tissue paper and place it on top of the wet clothes before rolling it up in the towel.

Alternatively, try hanging some of your clothing rather than stacking it on the airer, and use a dehumidifier to help remove moisture from the air.