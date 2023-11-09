MoneyLion Inc.'s (NYSE:ML) Business Is Trailing The Industry But Its Shares Aren't

There wouldn't be many who think MoneyLion Inc.'s (NYSE:ML) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.7x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Consumer Finance industry in the United States is similar at about 0.8x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

How Has MoneyLion Performed Recently?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, MoneyLion has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is moderate because investors think this strong revenue performance might be about to tail off. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

How Is MoneyLion's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like MoneyLion's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 35% gain to the company's top line. This great performance means it was also able to deliver immense revenue growth over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 22% over the next year. With the industry predicted to deliver 33% growth, the company is positioned for a weaker revenue result.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that MoneyLion's P/S is closely matching its industry peers. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our look at the analysts forecasts of MoneyLion's revenue prospects has shown that its inferior revenue outlook isn't negatively impacting its P/S as much as we would have predicted. At present, we aren't confident in the P/S as the predicted future revenues aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Circumstances like this present a risk to current and prospective investors who may see share prices fall if the low revenue growth impacts the sentiment.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with MoneyLion (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

