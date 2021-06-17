Moneycontrol Pro ranked in the Top 20 Global Digital News Subscription Services

Moneycontrol Pro, the premium offering from Moneycontrol, is the only Indian publisher ranked in the top 20 global digital news subscription providers. With 330,000 subscribers, Moneycontrol Pro is ranked third in Asia, said a report from the International Federation of Periodical Publishers.

This feat was achieved within two years of launch due to the unwavering support and encouragement of our readers and subscribers. Thank you!

For those new to the #MCPro story, it is a platform for investors that cuts through the clutter and noise of the daily news cycle by providing actionable investment solutions. More specifically, it offers subscribers an ad-free experience, curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, and sharp opinion that helps enhance their understanding of business and finance to make better-informed decisions.

Content has been a key differentiator. Pro provides users information not available elsewhere (for example, exclusive research on companies not covered by brokerage analysts) and presented by the most reliable names in the industry.

Series of new offerings

Moneycontrol Pro has persistently evolved and expanded its offerings as long-term users can attest. Take for example Pro's exclusive editorial content partnership with the Financial Times, which helps subscribers gain a better understanding of global markets.

Another notable addition to Pro offerings in the past year are the popular monthly webinars called MC Pro Masters Virtual. These online summits help users gain a larger perspective on important events that have a bearing on their investments through insightful conversations with leaders and experts. On average, 25,000 people attend a seminar.

Pro also launched The Consistent Compounders Show, a series helmed by Marcellus Investment Mangers' Saurabh Mukherjea, that showcases exclusive interviews with India's top fund managers.

Pro's newsletters"Panorama and Weekender"have above-average open rates of as much as 18 percent.

The Reader, First and Foremost!

Moneycontrol Pro has always kept user convenience and benefits foremost in all decisions, be it redesigning the UI/UX (user interface/user experience) or offering new payment solutions, or giveaways. (Check out our offers page here for exclusive discounts on select brands and giveaways.)

All this is in keeping with our philosophy of constantly striving to better the Moneycontrol Pro user experience and add more value in managing your finances.

We again wish to thank our subscribers for their unwavering faith in Moneycontrol Pro. We also wish to reiterate that the best is yet to come.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 - the companies that operate Firstpost - are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

