Money3 (ASX:MNY) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Money3 Corporation Limited (ASX:MNY) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 14th of October to AU$0.07. This will take the annual payment from 2.9% to 2.9% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Money3's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Money3 was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 13.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 49%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from AU$0.041 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of AU$0.10. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.3% a year over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Money3 has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.9% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We'd also point out that Money3 has issued stock equal to 13% of shares outstanding. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

Our Thoughts On Money3's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Money3 will make a great income stock. While Money3 is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think Money3 is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Money3 (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

