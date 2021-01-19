Can you make money on TikTok?

Sigrid Forberg
·11 min read
Can you make money on TikTok?
Can you make money on TikTok?

Between brand deals, pushing ads and marketing yourself, this video app is a gold mine if you know how to use it.

Last year, a 16-year-old girl made an estimated $4 million through TikTok.

Now, not everyone is Charli D’Amelio but it just goes to show there’s plenty of opportunity to make money on this social media platform known for viral dance trends and comedic snapshots of daily life.

Once you’ve established a TikTok presence, we’ll provide you with seven tangible ways to make money off this smartphone app.

What is TikTok?

TikTok, a video-sharing social network service, allows users to make and share short-form videos with their smartphones ranging in length from three to 60 seconds. Think Vine for Gen Z.

The app was originally launched in China in 2016, but made it to the United States in 2018 and has gained immense popularity in the years since. It has surpassed 2 billion mobile downloads globally, with about 100 million monthly active users in the U.S. alone.

TikTok videos come in a wide variety, ranging from dancing, educational and prank videos. Some people even set up accounts for their pets.

Build your TikTok presence

For most people, gaining a large enough following to make money off your TikTok account isn’t going to happen overnight. You’ll need to put some time and effort into building up your presence on the app.

Think about what would make you stand out from other creators.The space is not just about dancing and lip-syncing. Zach King, who TikTok dubbed a breakout star in 2019, amassed 54 million followers with the help of his quirky digital magic tricks.

From a marketing perspective, you’re also going to need to invest in a few things before you’ll turn a profit.

Make the investment

There are a few essential items you’ll need to get started. Of course, a smartphone and internet connection are the basic requirements.

But if you’re serious about launching your TikTok career, you may consider investing in things like a ring light and a tripod for your phone to help boost the quality of your videos.

Make sure you do your research online to get the best equipment within your budget. A free browser extension can help you compare prices and find coupons for the things that will help your TikTok account take off.

You may also want to spend some time familiarizing yourself with some editing software. TikTok has its own in-app basic video editor, but if you want to take your profile to the next level, there are at least a dozen other apps you can download to refine your videos.

Some of the top free options are ViaMaker, BeeCut, Zoomerang and InShot.

With the help of an editing app, you can add filters, crop, add music and add special effects to your videos.

If you find that video editing isn’t something you are comfortable doing right away, there are options. You can use an online marketplace like Fiverr to search for freelancers who fit your budget and posting schedule.

Create your brand

This is essential. You don’t have to be tied to the exact same topic every time you post, but it’s important to carve out your own niche to set you apart from other users.

Do you have a lot of knowledge or experience in one particular area? From health and wellness to dance to comedy, there are many topics or genres your skills and content could fit into.. Think of comedian Sara Cooper, who leveraged her lip-sync imitations of President Trump into her own comedy special on Netflix.

Spend some time thinking about what you have to offer. When it comes to social media, almost everyone has something marketable to offer.

Create the content people want

Now take some time to think about your intended audience. Figure out what people like, whether that’s “slice of life” type videos, dance tutorials or heavily edited narrative stories.

There are also some written (and unwritten) rules of TikTok:

  • Upload your videos vertically.

  • Make sure their aspect ratio is 1080x1920.

  • Give them clear descriptions and relevant hashtags.

  • Make sure they have an exciting thumbnail.

If you’re committed to growing your following, make sure you are producing consistently. Build a schedule and stick to it so your audience knows when they can tune in for new content and you don’t leave your followers hanging.

As a new user, this means you may want to start out by posting multiple videos a day to gain some traction. You can always prep some videos in advance of officially launching your account so you have a few in the can to keep your supply up as you work on new videos.

Engage with your followers

In addition to curating your videos to your followers’ desires, be sure to engage with them. If you’re talking in any of your videos, make sure you sound conversational.

You should like and reply to the comments on your videos.

You can hold contests or polls, ask your followers questions or encourage them to ask you questions.

Generally, make yourself accessible to others so they enjoy following and interacting with you.

From a marketing standpoint, there are certain hours of the day and days of the week that attract more video traffic. Do a little research about what works for accounts similar to yours and follow that schedule.

A lot of your scheduling will depend on where your audience is located and when they’re awake. If it doesn’t match up with your own schedule, there are some online resources that allow you to automatically post your videos at preset times.

How to make money on TikTok

Now that you’ve managed the fun part, it’s time to get down to how to get paid for all of this content you’ve created.

There are a number of different ways you can make money off of TikTok. And we promise they don’t all rely on having an intimate understanding of how the platform works.

1. TikTok ads platform

Are you not entirely interested in specifically creating content? If you work in marketing or have a product to sell and your target audience is on TikTok, you might want to get some of your ads on the platform.

Just like with other popular social media platforms, you can easily sign up to access TikTok’s ads platform and get your ads in front of the right eyes.

2. Influencer marketing

This is similar to running ads on the platform, but it’s a more integrated approach. If you have or work for a brand that has an intended audience that falls in the same demographic as TikTok users, working with influencers is a great way to get your product in front of them.

“TikTok made me buy it” has become a commonly used phrase on the internet.

With a little help from some popular users, you’ll soon find your merchandise on lists of “products I never knew I needed until I saw them on TikTok.”

3. Sell branded merchandise

As a content creator, once you’ve achieved a certain level of success on any social media platform, brands will be tripping over themselves to work with you.

But one of the best ways to tap into your success is to sell some branded merchandise. Think of Kylie Jenner’s lip kit endeavors that helped secure her status as an almost-billionaire.

Some standouts on TikTok in the field of merch are Loren Gray and Chase Hudson (aka Lilhuddy). Both of those users have capitalized on their online success to promote branded t-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, hats and even phone cases.

But you don’t have to have millions of followers to capitalize on this idea. There are accounts of all sizes that sell short runs of branded merch like hoodies, t-shirts and hats for their most dedicated fans.

4. Donations

TikTok creators can collect donations from viewers. On the platform, users can buy a currency called coins. Coins are available in bundles of 100 to 1,000 and range in cost from 99 cents to $99.99.

Once you’ve reached 1,000 followers, you can start to collect coins or virtual gifts every time you go live. Those coins can then be turned into diamonds (one diamond = two coins), which the creator can then exchange for real money using a PayPal account.

5. Management services

Here’s another option if you’re more of a behind-the-scenes creative.

While we realize we said before that success on TikTok doesn’t usually happen overnight, sometimes it does. One morning an average content creator may wake up having gone viral to millions of new followers.

You might remember Nathan Apodaca (better known as Doggface208 on TikTok) whose viral video of skateboarding to work drinking cranberry juice while lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac exploded late last year.

Apodaca quickly received intense media attention, sponsorship offers and millions of new followers. To help field all the attention and brand requests, he’s brought on a manager.

If you have a background in production or storytelling, you can offer these overnight sensations some help with their content or creative strategies.

6. Consulting

If you have a real keen understanding of what works on TikTok, you may be able to use that insight to help other users who want to become TikTok famous boost their strategy.

This relies on your having a solid understanding of the platform and some level of expertise, but once you have that, people will certainly pay for your consulting services.

And if you help launch any clients to success, you may be able to negotiate a cut from any deal or agreements they make as a result of your help.

7. Manage influencer campaigns

Even if you haven’t been paying attention to the social media trends, you may be familiar with the term “Instagram influencers.”

Instagram users with large followings can become brand ambassadors or market specific products through their accounts. But when they’re super popular, the amount of brand requests these influencers receive can be overwhelming.

Sometimes a TikTok video can go viral very quickly, leaving the creator unsure of what to do with all of the new attention and opportunities. That’s where influencer agencies come in. They serve as the go-between for content creators and the brands that want to work with them.

If you have some skills in this area, there are plenty of TikTok influencers (and brands) that would benefit from you managing campaigns and ensuring all deliverables are met on both ends.

While TikTok has an internal influencer program built in, known as its Creator Marketplace, the company does take a certain percentage of the profits. Your edge here would be offering these brands the same service (getting products in front of the right influencers) at the right price.

FAQ

How do I get my money from TikTok?

Once you’ve accumulated enough coins, you’ll exchange those into diamonds (remember one diamond = two coins). Diamonds can then be transferred into a PayPal account.

How many likes on TikTok does it take to get paid?

TikTok requires you to wait until you have the equivalent of $100 to cash out your coins/diamonds. To get to $100 in cash, you’ll have to have accrued 200 diamonds (400 coins) or the equivalent of that amount in virtual gifts.

When your TikTok presence starts pulling in some money, it can be tempting to spend it right away. But it is never a bad idea to put some of your earnings in a savings account for when you may need it to further build your brand in the future.

How do TikTok stars make money?

TikTok stars make money through a variety of ways: coins during live streams, brand deals and developing and selling their own merchandise lines.

On social media, especially TikTok, once you achieve a certain level of success, your brand and your image are your most powerful assets.

Addison Rae Easterling, currently one of TikTok’s biggest names, has even leveraged her TikTok success to make money in another field: beauty. She launched her own beauty line, Item Beauty, in July 2020.

How does TikTok get paid?

TikTok is worth about $50 billion, according to a report from Reuters. The company certainly isn’t hurting for cash flow.

Some of the big ways TikTok brings in revenue is through running ads on the platform. The company also takes a share of the coins its users make and influencer deals that it helps facilitate.

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays uncertain of 2021 home after COVID-19 forced them to play 2020 season in Buffalo

    After spending the shortened 2020 season based in Buffalo, the Toronto Blue Jays are headed toward another season with uncertainty surrounding where they will play home games due to the pandemic.

  • NHL postpones first game since season started

    The NHL has called off Tuesday night’s game between Carolina and the Predators hours after the Hurricanes won the first of a two-game set in Nashville.

  • Sarah Thomas will be the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl

    Sarah Thomas became the first full-time woman official in the NFL in 2015.

  • Kyrie Irving expected to play vs. Cavaliers after 7-game absence for 'family and personal stuff'

    Kyrie Irving is back with the Nets and told the media that he's ready to move on from his seven-game 'pause.'

  • Mets fire GM Jared Porter after he allegedly harassed female reporter with lewd texts, photos

    Mets fire GM Jared Porter over allegations he sent more than 60 unanswered texts to a female reporter in 2016, including photos of a crotch and naked penis.

  • Ottawa Senators rookie Tim Stutzle day to day with minor injury

    Ottawa Senators rookie forward Tim Stutzle will miss Tuesday night's game against the visiting Winnipeg Jets with a minor injury.

  • Report: Michael Thomas likely to undergo multiple surgeries after injury-riddled season

    Michael Thomas initially injured his ankle in Week 1, and attempted to play through the injury.

  • Delonte West working at rehab centre where he received treatment

    Delonte West entered rehab in September.

  • NASCAR fines 15-year-old just $1,000 for posting video of himself at Daytona to Snapchat

    Taylor Gray has also been put on NASCAR probation for the rest of the season.

  • Stanley Johnson won’t take credit for shutting down Luka Doncic

    Toronto Raptors forward Stanley Johnson made it very clear he would not take all the credit for holding Mavericks star Luka Doncic to a below-average night.

  • NFC Championship: Packers-Buccaneers preview, live stream, NFL playoff schedule

    The NFC Championship Game features two Hall of Fame quarterbacks at different stages of their career in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Goalie confidence ratings

    Some big names have gotten off to sluggish starts in fantasy hockey. Here's how we feel about all 31 starting goalies based on what we've seen so far.

  • Can things get any worse for Tennessee? | Yahoo Sports College Podcast

    Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss the disaster unfolding at Tennessee after the school parted ways with AD Phillip Fulmer and head coach Jeremy Pruitt amid NCAA violations.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats star linebacker Simoni Lawrence signs extension with club

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed star linebacker Simoni Lawrence.Lawrence returns to Hamilton for an eighth season after starting his CFL career in Edmonton in 2012.The 31-year-old was the CFL East's top defensive player in 2019 after leading the league in defensive tackles (98) and defensive plays made (117). He added three interceptions, four sacks and one fumble recovery.Lawrence set a CFL single-game record with 17 defensive tackles in a game against Winnipeg in 2019.Winnipeg defensive lineman Willie Jefferson beat out Lawrence for the CFL's top defensive player award in 2019.Lawrence holds the Tiger-Cats’ franchise record with 533 career defensive tackles after surpassing Rob Hitchcock (484) in 2019, and currently sits second behind only Hitchcock (606) in total tackles with 551.“Simoni routinely brings positive energy and an infectious daily work ethic to our football team,” Ticats coach Orlondo Steinauer said in a statement. “He is a great leader and premier playmaker, who also strives to make a difference in our community off the field."YOUNG ALS RECEIVER SIGNS EXTENSIONMONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed 2019 CFL East top rookie Jake Wieneke to a one-year extension.The six-foot-four, 215-pound American wide receiver had 41 catches for 569 yards with eight touchdown receptions last season.The South Dakota State product added two catches for 36 yards in the East semifinal.Wieneke lost out to Calgary linebacker Nate Holley for the league's rookie of the year award."His presence on offence gives us stability for the upcoming season, all while allowing us to keep opposing defences on their heals," Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement.LADLER RETURNS TO LIONSVANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have re-signed defensive back Kenny Ladler.Ladler joined the Lions last February following a two-year NFL stint split between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team where he recorded 13 combined tackles in nine regular-season contests.Prior to playing in the NFL, Ladler suited up in 34 regular-season games with Edmonton from 2016-17, registering 156 defensive tackles, five interceptions, one defensive touchdown and three forced fumbles.RIDERS SIGN DRAFT PICKSREGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed five more of their picks from the 2020 CFL draft.The club has signed wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker (fourth round, 30th overall), linebacker A.J. Allen (fourth round, 35th overall), defensive back Vincent Dethier (fifth round, 44th overall), running back Jonathan Femi-Cole (sixth round, 53rd overall) and offensive lineman Jesse Lawson (seventh round, 62nd overall).The signings come a day after the club agreed to terms with it's top pick, offensive lineman Mattland Riley.Saskatchewan's eighth-round pick, defensive end Neville Gallimore, was also selected by Dallas in the NFL draft and played 14 games with the Cowboys this season.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Kyrie Irving on his extended absence: ‘It's time to move on. Happy to be back’

    The Brooklyn Nets guard spoke to the media on Tuesday for the first time after missing the team’s last seven games.

  • Why a Dustin Poirier win over Conor McGregor wouldn't be shocking

    It’s a vastly different Dustin Poirier who will meet McGregor on Saturday than the guy who admittedly let the trash talk get to him in 2014.

  • CPL targets season kickoff on Victoria Day Weekend, providing authorities agree

    TORONTO — The Canadian Premier League is targeting the Victoria Day long weekend in May as the kickoff for its third season. However, the league acknowledges that will ultimately depend on local government and health authorities. "Our plans call for the start of play this spring — while recognizing that a major factor will be our nation's progress against this pandemic," commissioner David Clanachan said in a letter to fans. "Based on where we are right now, if health authorities say it is safe to do so, we are focused on targeting a start date of the Victoria Day long weekend (May 22, 2021) — Canada’s 'unofficial start of summer.' To that end, we will remain flexible but also adaptable in our planning. To be clear, our ultimate goal is to see our supporters in the stands as we take to the field." The league acknowledges opening the doors to any number of spectators again is a decision that will be made by others. The hope is to have each of the eight teams play a normal 28-game season. The league is currently looking at a number of scheduling models. The 2020 season was originally slated to run from April 11 to Oct. 4. The pandemic shelved that plan with the league eventually playing the Island Games, a truncated tournament in Charlottetown, from Aug. 13 to Sept. 6. The 2019 inaugural regular season ran April 27 to Oct. 19, divided into spring and fall campaigns. Hamilton's Forge FC won the league title both years. The CPL has also announced that young Canadians will see more action in 2021 with clubs now required to give at least 1,500 minutes of combined playing time to domestic players under the age of 21. The requirement previously for U-21 players was 1,000 minutes (pro-rated to 250 minutes at the Island Games). As before, CPL clubs must have at least three U-21 Canadian players signed on their rosters. The rule covers player born Jan. 1, 2000 or later. The league says the U-21 minutes requirement was met or exceeded by all clubs. In 2020, Winnipeg's Valour FC led the way with a total of1,532 minutes. In 2019, Pacific FC recorded 13,532 minutes. The league says it provided 43,000 minutes of playing time to young Canadians across its first two seasons. “Part of the mission of the Canadian Premier League is to foster the growth of young Canadian soccer players," James Easton, the league's vice-president of football operations, said in a statement. "The success to date of our under-21 player minutes is a testament to the quality that exists across Canada, which is now being served in a meaningful way by the opportunities provided by the CPL and is why we have decided to increase the minutes for young Canadian players.” --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • NFL betting: Who will Deshaun Watson play for in 2021? BetMGM has posted odds on it

    BetMGM has odds for Deshaun Watson's team in 2021.

  • Kyrie Irving rejoins Nets, says he 'just needed a pause'

    NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving rejoined the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, saying he took a leave of absence because he “just needed a pause.” Irving practiced with the team and could play Wednesday in Cleveland. He has missed the last seven games, five while away from the team and two more while regaining his conditioning after he was eligible to return. Resting his head on his arms folded in front of him while he spoke during a Zoom interview, Irving didn't give a clear reason for his absence, saying he had a lot of family and personal stuff going on. Irving was fined $50,000 for violating the NBA's health and safety protocols after he was seen in a video posted on social media during his absence at an indoor family party while not wearing a mask. He also lost nearly $900,000 of his $33.5 million salary because two of the games he missed were during a mandated quarantine period. Irving said he was happy to be back with the team, which acquired James Harden during his absence. The Nets have won both games since the trade. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brian Mahoney, The Associated Press

  • Dan Le Batard starts media company with former ESPN executive after leaving network

    Dan Le Batard left ESPN in January after one of his producers was laid off.