Police hunt woman after money is stolen from intensive care nurse

Police want to identify the woman pictured (Picture: SWNS)

Police are looking for a woman who allegedly stole £170 in cash from an intensive care nurse while she was shopping.

The nurse was in an Aldi supermarket in Chichester, West Sussex, last Saturday, with the money in her pocket.

As she walked around the store she bent down to pick up some bread, and the cash fell out and on to the shop floor.

The suspect then allegedly picked up the money, stashing it in her bra and leaving the scene.

When the nurse got to the checkout to pay, she realised her money was gone.

She paid for her groceries on a card and left the store.

The suspect is a dark-haired woman wearing sunglasses and a sleeveless blue top. (Picture: SWNS)

Officers have released CCTV footage of a suspect - a dark-haired woman wearing sunglasses and a sleeveless blue top.

PC Russell Watson, of Sussex Police, said: "Losing money is awful in any circumstances but considering the victim is an intensive care nurse - one of those putting their very lives at risk at the moment to protect us - it is even worse.

"We are determined to find the person responsible and hold them to account."

Anyone with any information about the incident or who recognises the woman pictured is encouraged to report it online or ring 101.

