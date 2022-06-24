How to make money with NFTs: Liquidifty experts share secrets

Liquidifty
·4 min read
Liquidifty
Liquidifty

The NFT market has shown tremendous growth last year: 21,000% according to research by L'Atelier for Nonfungible.com. You don't have to be an outstanding financier to understand: there is money here.

Singapore, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In this article, we will tell you in detail how to make money on NFT and not to lose, because there are a lot of pitfalls in this topic. The main thing is to think outside the box.

The trading volume on the leading NFT marketplaces grew 43,000% year-on-year to reach $13 billion, as reported by The Block.

How to turn a $600 collection into $20 million

NFT has become the linking topic for the whole world: famous people, from Melania Trump to Snoop Dogg, showed how to invest in NFT’s and even run their own collections.

Collectors who realized how to choose the best NFTs to invest in – have earned massive ROIs. For instance, Twitter user Pranksy has bought NFT artworks worth $600 initially, and in a short period the value of his NFT investments reached $9 million.

NFT aroused the interest not only among celebrities and digital artists - they became interested even in international companies: the legendary auction house Sotheby's reported a 100 million dollar income from NFT assets and even decided to create its own trading platform NFT, known as Sotheby's Metaverse.

How to choose the best NFT marketplace?

You've probably heard of OpenSea, the first NFT trading platform and NFT marketplace that dominates the industry in terms of trading volume. And still, OpenSea might not be the best NFT platform for a beginner. And here are the reasons why:

  • OpenSea supports only Ethereum, Polygon, Klaytn, and (to a lesser extent) Solana. It does not support BSC (Binance Smart Chain), on which the largest NFT-based game projects operate.

  • Most of the trending collections on the OpenSea NFT market are too expensive for most novice players, with minimum prices starting at $1000.

  • Most collections run on Ethereum, which means you have to pay commission (gas) to create an NFT – could be up to $50 or even more.

A very attractive alternative to OpenSea is Liquidifty, one of the best NFT marketplaces where you can sell NFTs for gaming and metaverse assets. The platform features assets from dozens of exciting games.

In addition to game collections, Liquidifty has a separate "Art" section and even a virtual LQT exhibition section with artworks of promising digital artists selected by the platform's team. If you're an artist and are wondering how to sell NFT artwork with the best terms, you should definitely check Liquidifty.


But Liquidifty isn't just one of the best marketplaces for NFT game collections and digital artists: it's also a full-fledged Launchpad with a focus on curated Play-to-Earn games and metagame projects. If you want to participate in the activities of the projects and get exclusive access to exclusive offers – buy a Launchpad pass (Gas, Liquid or Solid).

Launchpad pass holders are eligible for frequent deposits, which makes Liquidifty an outstanding NFT marketplace.

What's next in the NFT market? 

"Right now is a great time to build a portfolio without spending too much money: NFT collectibles at today’s prices are a steal, thanks to the BTC correction. I’m confident that  NFT marketplace volumes will bounce back faster than anyone expects, and those who delay too long will be left on the sidelines”, – Slava Mikhalkin, co-founder of Liquidifty (one of the best marketplaces to buy NFTs for gaming and the metaverse), comments.

In just one year, sales on all NFT trading platforms went from $100 million to $22 billion – an incredible 220-fold increase. And that's not the limit: according to a recent Non-Fungible report, the industry will continue to grow at a 40% growth rate and reach $82 billion by 2026.

Art, music, video, but especially games and the evolving meta-universe are all markets that will be defined and transformed by NFTs in the coming years. Gaming NFTs are expected to grow to at least $3.6 billion by 2028.

Start small, pick a few NFTs in a safe NFT marketplace like Liquidifty, and build your first first collection. Prices may rise or fall in the short term, but the long-term trend is definitely upward!

CONTACT: RAGHAV SAWHNEY Outreach Consultant Liquidifty hello@liquidifty.io.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • Hernandez and Gurriel help Blue Jays rally past Yankees 10-9; Toronto avoids sweep

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez pounded his chest as he rounded the bases at Rogers Centre, celebrating his go-ahead three-run home run. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., whose grand slam had brought Toronto to within a run, cheered him on from the top step of the Blue Jays dugout. Their big bats were the difference on Sunday as the Blue Jays rallied past the New York Yankees 10-9 on Sunday in a statement victory for Toronto. The win snapped New York's nine-game streak and helped the Blue Jays avoid a three-game

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Blue Jays have a ‘million-dollar arm’ in prospect Ricky Tiedemann

    Ricky Tiedemann is giving fans a major-league showcase for a minor-league price.

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • Avs caution overconfidence: 'We haven't won anything yet'

    Colorado's Erik Johnson and Mikko Rantanen believe the Tampa Bay Lightning will bring its best game of the playoffs at home in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Rory McIlroy, JT Poston share Travelers lead at 8-under 62

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Rory McIlroy fought off a sinus bug to shoot an 8-under 62 on Thursday for a share of the first-round lead with J.T. Poston in the Travelers Championship. Coming off a fifth-place tie Sunday in the U.S. Open after winning the Canadian Open the previous week, the second-ranked McIlroy had a bogey-free morning round — highlighted by a 47-foot birdie putt on the par-4 seventh. McIlroy matched the lowest opening round of his PGA Tour career. He finished with a tap-in birdie on

  • Bobby Webster reveals how long the Raptors have been tracking Christian Koloko

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster discusses where they had Christian Koloko ranked on their big board, how long they have been following his basketball career and more.&nbsp;