Money Matters: Female Financial Content Creators You’ll Want To Follow
Trying to decode the world of finance can definitely be a rollercoaster ride, especially due to the lack of financial literacy in schools. Many women are also accustomed to depending on their male counterparts in the family for financial planning and investment decisions. But gaining a sound financial understanding can set you on the path to feel more confident, independent and take charge of your monetary journey.
If you’re looking for a place to be financially well-versed, look no further than these five fabulous female creators who focus on financial content.
1. Taskeen Basha
Co-creators of YouTube career and finance channel ‘The Urban Fight’, Basha and her partner Sugandh take a more holistic approach towards the subject. Their content ranges from tips for career development to trading tutorials. One of their most popular videos is where Basha shares how she purchased her first house at the age of 25.
2. Rachana Phadke Ranade
A chartered accountant by profession, Ranade shares a wealth of information across her website, social media and has also garnered a following of over 2 million people on YouTube. From setting realistic goals to understanding the stock market, her content covers the gamut of everything you need to know from an Indian perspective.
3. Anamika Rana
Confused about all the jargon you come across while trying to understand finances? The search for your answer ends here with Rana’s content where she breaks complicated concepts like cryptocurrency and educates on the ways to diversify your portfolio.
4. Saloni Srivastava
A post shared by Saloni | Ed-Tech Entrepreneur (@salonisrivastavaofficial)
Aiming to make people’s lives more productive, Srivastava’s content takes a detailed approach on how to work towards your goals. From opening up about her own business expenses to disclosing how much she makes from different income streams, her channel is perfect for women looking to expand their earning capabilities.
5. Sayali Rai and Niyati Thaker
With an objective to improve financial literacy among women, these two friends run FinCocktail on Instagram. They demystify complex concepts through short videos while also making them entertaining for their followers comprising over 1.5 lakh.
Whether you want to consider taking early retirement or saving for big expenses like travel and higher education, it’s never too late to pick up some money skills. With all these free resources, the best part is you’ll hardly hurt your pocket trying to grow your understanding. So make your screen time a tad productive by adding a dose of financial inspiration to your feed.
(Edited by Amrita Ghosh)