Money for local projects, firefighters limited if SC Senate OKs budget with $1B tax rebate

Joseph Bustos
·7 min read

In a robust budget year when South Carolina lawmakers had billions of additional dollars, projects with large price tags might not get the money senators asked for, under a plan approved by the Senate Finance Committee.

This comes after the Senate unanimously adopted a $1 billion one-time rebate less than a month after it was introduced by new Senate Finance Chairman Harvey Peeler.

That means less money was available for expensive requests such as $300 million for construction of Interstate 73 to connect Interstate 95 to Myrtle Beach.

State Sens. Greg Hembree, R-Horry, Luke Rankin, R-Horry, and Stephen Goldfinch, R-Georgetown asked for the money to build the project which already has the permits and a significant portion of the necessary land acquisition out of the way. It’s also a project Gov. Henry McMaster supports spending money on.

“This was the year and we clearly have a lot of revenue,” said Hembree, who sits on the Finance Committee. “I mean a crazy amount.”

“If you take $1 billion off the table for one time projects ... inevitably it leaves you with less money to move around,” Hembree said.

Ultimately an earmark for I-73 was not included in the Senate Finance Committee’s $12.4 billion spending proposal that is set for debate starting Tuesday.

When an extended floor debate on the budget begins this week, senators may try to see if they can convince their colleagues to adjust funding levels for some projects.

“The budget process is far from over,” Hembree said. “I think there’s just a lot of cards to be played before this hand’s over.”

Even though the tax rebate plan leaves less money available for projects, senators would have risked not receiving any money for any of their projects if they voted against the tax cut and rebate in the first year where Peeler is leading the budget process.

Senators bring their project requests to Peeler, a Cherokee County Republican, and find out how much gets funded when spreadsheets with dollar amounts are released.

The Senate $1 billion tax cut and $1 billion rebate, introduced by Peeler on Feb. 17, moved quickly and received unanimous support from the chamber.

When the Senate Finance Committee approved the spending plan proposal on April 13, Peeler called it the “people’s budget.”

“That’s because the first thing we did is think about where the money comes from, the hardworking people of the state of South Carolina and we acted accordingly,” Peeler said. “First sending money back to them in the form of a permanent tax cut and tax rebate. The $1 billion in permanent tax cuts and the $1 billion in tax rebates has to be one of the biggest, if not the biggest tax cut, in the state’s history. We did our best to fund the needs of the state while cutting taxes.”

Hembree said Thursday that the group of senators have not received an explanation as to why their I-73 request didn’t make the cut.

Now Hembree said he, Rankin and Goldfinch plan to make a proposal on the floor to include the $300 million to kickstart I-73 construction in the budget.

Hembree acknowledged the strategy may not work.

“The three of us have made clear that this ask is going to be coming,” he said. “A big ask like that, that’s exceptionally difficult (but) we’re at the place where we’re throwing Hail Marys and we’ll throw them as hard as we can.”

State Sen. Thomas McElveen, D-Sumter, asked for $1.75 million for the Shotpouch Greenway project to create a paved path to connect Dillon Park to Swan Lake-Iris Gardens in Sumter County. It receives $350,000 under the proposed Senate budget — or 20% of the original ask.

McElveen, who sits on the Finance Committee, said he didn’t know what was funded and how much the projects received until figures were released on Wednesday night when Senate Finance Committee members approved the budget.

“I am candidly disappointed that 10 years in the legislature, in one of the most robust budget years in our history, it’s probably the local projects that I’m taking home is less than ever,” McElveen said, who supported the tax cut and rebate.

His $150,000 request for the Lee County Council of Aging was granted in full. However, a $1 million request for Carolina Cup equipment and repairs received $250,000.

Other differences in the House and Senate budget include the House spending more on college tuition mitigation to keep tuition and fees frozen than the Senate.

The House budget also included $9 million for health, wellness and athletic facilities at the University of Carolina’s Sumter campus. The Senate Finance budget wouldn’t pay for the project.

“Now, I think what we also have to have as this backdrop that since the recession in 2007-2008, other things got behind,” McElveen said. “Look at a lot of our colleges and universities, for example. There’s a lot of deferred maintenance that hasn’t been kept up with. So when you have you have a robust budget year, obviously, again, its prudent to return some of that money, but it’s also prudent to catch up on some of the things you’ve been putting off.”

For Hembree, his smaller requests received funding in full.

His $50,000 request for the Seahaven Home for Youth, and $50,000 for a Future Farmers of America camp in his district both were fulfilled.

Hembree also made a bigger request. He asked for $2.5 million for engineering work for improvements to state Highway 90, a two-lane road that connects North Myrtle Beach and Conway. The road itself needs hundreds of millions of dollars in improvements, Hembree said.

“We’re 20 years behind on that project,” Hembree said.

The Senate Finance committee budget awarded $900,000 for the project.

State Sen. Harvey Peeler, left, and state Sen. Dick Harpootlian talk during session in Columbia, S.C. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Peeler this year is leading the budget process in the Senate for the first time. (Travis Bell/STATEHOUSE CAROLINA)
State Sen. Harvey Peeler, left, and state Sen. Dick Harpootlian talk during session in Columbia, S.C. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Peeler this year is leading the budget process in the Senate for the first time. (Travis Bell/STATEHOUSE CAROLINA)

Equipment for Fairfield County firefighters

Requests from state Sen. Mike Fanning, D-Fairfield, $6,000 for a Fairfield County summer nutrition program and $35,000 for for the Fairfield County Recreation Center, were fully funded.

But he also asked for $1 million for new air packs for the Fairfield County Fire Department. He received received a $400,000 earmark.

“Certainly it’s disappointing. Absolutely,” Fanning said. “And even though I think a tax cut is a good thing for the citizens of South Carolina, the elements of the tax cuts specifically the rebate is not something that I had constituents demanding that you have a tax rebate.”

The rebate, which was included to benefit those who don’t pay income taxes because they don’t make enough money or have enough deductions to lower their income tax liability, may have had unintended consequences, Fanning said.

Fanning, who voted for the tax cut and rebate, points to how the Senate isn’t on a path to include a bonus for state employees and is forced to weigh rebating money against whether they set aside enough money to pay for lawmakers’ pet projects.

State Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, put in requests for projects she believed will help people. Some of Shealy’s requests received most of the money she asked for, while one was significantly reduced.

Shealy requested $301,000 for the Courage Center in Lexington County, and received $300,000. A $50,000 request for the Camp David Summer Academic Enrichment program was fully funded. Shealy also requested $161,000 for a cervical cancer awareness initiative which received $100,000.

However a $918,000 request for the Real Champions pilot project for vulnerable children only received $500,000.

“There are things that we could have done, like building repairs or we could have kept some of that money for future,” Shealy said.

Shealy said she thinks the Senate should have discussed the rebate longer than it did.

“I think if we had all talked about it longer, we probably would may have done something different. I don’t think we gave it enough time,” Shealy said.

Reporter J. Dale Shoemaker of the Sun News contributed to this article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 10 NHL insights and observations: Ross Colton is Tampa's latest mid-round revelation

    This week we look at Luke Schenn, Nick Ritchie, Ross Colton, Mike Bossy and the underappreciated Islanders, goal differential trends and more.

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said a call came in at 10:36 a.m. about a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said fire department spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. The Ottawa River can be notorious f

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • How Scottie Barnes could swing series vs. 76ers

    Scottie Barnes nearly recorded a triple-double against the 76ers in Game 1 in his first ever NBA playoff game and while he's listed as doubtful, Raptors coach Nick Nurse has indicated he would like the rookie to play if he's healthy enough to go. Amit Mann analyzes his performance in the series opener and why the rookie is irreplaceable against the 76ers.

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso