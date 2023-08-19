How to make money from investing in wine, from picking vintages to proper storage

wine

Whether you are a champagne connoisseur or prefer the Tesco Finest range, many of us think of wine mainly as a route to an enjoyable evening with friends.

But the drink forms a lucrative global industry that’s projected to grow to be worth more than £590bn by 2028 as it rebounds from its Covid downturn.

European production rose by 4pc year-on-year in 2022, according to Just Drinks, with the top three European countries’ vinification accounting for 51pc of the world’s wine.

But it is important to understand that it is difficult to make money from investing in wine unless you are a seasoned expert, said Justin Modray of Candid Financial Advice.

“Investing in wine is tricky as you’ll need to be confident you’re paying a fair market price for the wine purchased,” he added. “Some unscrupulous dealers might try and sell you wine priced over the odds, reducing your chances of ever making a profit.”

Another factor to consider is that unlike many more traditional investments, wine investing is not regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, which means there are few protections for consumers who are caught out by scams or dodgy dealers.

If you still have the stomach for wine investment, Telegraph Money has unearthed some of the tips and tricks industry insiders use to make sure their wine is of the highest quality - and gives the best financial returns.

Find a good company to work with

Matt Small, of London-based merchant Cru Wine, said investors starting out should try to work with a company that already knows its stuff. You should also be aware of some of the basic rules before you get started with them.

“The first thing is to find a company that you trust that maybe isn’t just wine-focused, that has a finance focus or some kind of front office experience at working in markets,” he advised. “Maybe they have sommeliers on their team, a real melting pot of skills.”

He explained that investors should find a broker that has been in the market for ten years or more, to ensure that the ongoing quality of their wine is up to scratch.

Story continues

Make sure you know the provenance of your wine

To avoid scams and fakes, wine buyers should make sure that every bottle they buy has been stored “in bond” - in a building approved by HMRC - under carefully controlled conditions and with proper documentation.

Mr Small said: “The other things I would look out for would be that your wines are stored in bond. There’s the big thing about the provenance of wines. We get fakes and things like that.”

When a wine is stored in bond, it is kept in a warehouse with tightly controlled humidity, temperature and light exposure, minimising the chances of the drink going bad.

The expert's wines to watch…

If the wine you are looking to buy has any documents missing, it could mean that it is a fake copy of a well-respected drink. Investors should avoid purchasing bottles without a proper paper trail, Mr Small advised.

“We would only ever buy wines from merchants that had been in bonds,” he added. “We would never buy wines from private client sellers, just so as to make sure the wine is what it says it is and that it’s been stored in a top condition.”

Store the wine under your name

If you are buying the booze through a wine investment company, you should always make sure it is stored in your name, Mr Small added.

This will make sure that your bottles remain yours and, in the event of a dispute, you mitigate the risk of arguments in the future over who owns what.

“Say something was to happen to the wine investment company, it dissolved for whatever reason or went bust,” he explained. “The wine investment company or the broker or merchant has no claim to the client’s wine.”

Don’t invest in it for short-term returns

Although some bottles have offered booming returns over the past couple of years during the post-Covid rebound, wine is considered a mid to long-term investment, and savers should be cautious of platforms overpromising on how quickly to expect improvement.

“Wine investing is a combination of two things,” Mr Small said. “The utility of the wine increases the longer you keep it. The longer you hold your wine, the flavour improves and the value of wine improves.”

He explained that holding wine for longer improved the value of the wine because it gives the flavour time to develop properly. But it also improves the chances that bottles of a particular vintage will be drunk, increasing the value of any remaining in circulation: people generally drink younger wines because they are cheaper, Mr Small said.

“That double action of demand and supply drives the price of the wine,” he added. “I would always say for a balanced portfolio you are looking for eight to ten years.”

Portfolio construction

While traditional wine producing regions like Bordeaux previously made up a very high proportion of the market, emerging producers are also increasing in popularity, Mr Small explains.

“The market has matured and we’re starting to see other regions come through, such as Champagne, Burgundy and Tuscany,” Mr Small said.

“They’re starting to take more of a weighting in the wine investment world. So now Bordeaux is around 40pc of the wine investment market.”

If you are looking for a high-risk strategy, investing in emerging markets can allow investment ahead of the curve. For wine enthusiasts with a lower risk tolerance, traditional markets including Bordeaux should make up a higher proportion of your holdings.

“Bordeaux has shown over a two, five and ten-year time horizon that it has the lowest standard deviation on returns. The other thing about Bordeaux - if you’ll excuse the pun - is that it’s probably one of the more liquid parts of the market,” the wine expert added.

New World wines, such as those from California’s Napa Valley, are a more risky bet, Mr Small said.

Understand the wine point system

Retired wine critic Robert Parker created a 50-100 scoring system that roughly correlated to an A–F “grade” for each bottle, with a score of more than 85 considered “very good”.

“He used to basically dominate the wine world, so if he upgraded a score from a 98 to 100 the whole wine world took notice and prices moved,” said Mr Small.

“There are critics who now specialise in different regions, which is probably better as you don’t want one man being able to move the whole market.

“We track these critics very closely. There’s certain regional differences but you are looking for 92 to 92 points and up for a starting point.”

The wine expert added that the best wine he ever tasted was a 100-point 1986 Mouton Rothschild from Bordeaux, which he described as “absolutely exceptional”.

The top Bordeaux and Napa Valley wines will rank between 90 and 100 points, while strong Burgundy wines tend to average at between 93 and 94 points on the scale.

For investors, looking for high critic scores is vital, Mr Small advised, with “scarcity” the next factor to consider.

“You are wanting a winery that makes really low production. Now that goes hand in hand because there’s only so much really good terroir in the world, vineyard space, where you can create these amazing wines,” he added.

Looking at the critic scores can help would-be investors identify some of the pre-existing strong contenders as well as up-and-coming wineries.

“The key things to look out for in up-and-coming wines would be new winemakers who came in five to ten years ago and we’re starting to see the point scores consistently high,” Mr Small said.