Money Heist spin-off Berlin gets first-look teaser from Netflix

Berlin, the spin-off series to Money Heist, has gotten its first-look teaser from Netflix.

The prequel to the acclaimed Spanish thriller-drama was announced back in 2021, with Pedro Alonso reprising his role as Andrés de Fonollosa, whose nickname is the German capital city.

News on the project has been scarce ever since, but the streaming service released a teaser trailer as part of the TUDUM: Global Fan Event, whilst also confirming it would be released in December.

In addition to Alonso, Berlin will star Tristán Ulloa, Begoña Vargas, Michelle Jenner, Julio Peña Fernández and Joel Sánchez. The series will follow Alonso’s character in his “golden age as he attempts one of his most extraordinary heists.”

The logline for the series, which is created by Álex Pina, reads: “Berlin says there are only two things that can turn a bad day into a great one: love and a million-dollar payday. This is what keeps him razor focused on his lofty goals. So he’s preparing one of his most extreme heists yet - disappearing $44 million worth of jewels.

“But first, he’ll need to enlist the help of some savvy criminals: Keila, a cybersecurity mastermind; Damián, an academic and Berlin’s close friend; Cameron, a loose cannon who lives life on the edge; Roi, a locksmith and Berlin’s faithful sidekick; and Bruce, who’s fluent in gadgets and weaponry.”

Alonso, who appeared in all episodes of Money Heist, said of the spin-off: “I'm so happy about it. I am deeply grateful to be able to connect with people all over the world and receive so much love and such a memorable time. We started this series walking into the unknown and we have been winning ever since. You fans are our accomplices and thank you for that.”

Berlin will stream on Netflix in December. Money Heist parts 1-5 are available to stream on Netflix now.

