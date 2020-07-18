Money Guide - Top Ways to Get Cheaper Car Insurance

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2020 / Compare-autoinsurance.org (https://compare-autoinsurance.org/) has launched a new blog post that presents the most common and easiest methods drivers can follow to get affordable car insurance rates.

Nowadays, getting cheap car insurance that offers a lot of coverage is essential. Luckily, even in these tough times, there are many ways to get cheap car insurance. By doing proper research, drivers can find an auto insurance policy that is at the right price.

To find cheaper car insurance policies, drivers can follow the next steps:

Compare multiple quotes . It's crucial to compare car insurance quotes from multiple companies. Comparison shopping can help drivers uncover cheap car insurance companies and auto insurance discounts. Drivers may discover a new company that has emerged or dropped its prices in this competitive market. Drivers should compare quotes at least once per year or if they experience a major life event such as marriage, divorce, getting a new car, or moving to a new place.

Bundle policies . To save money on insurance, drivers can bundle their car insurance with other insurance policies such as homeowner's insurance, renter's insurance, boat insurance, life insurance, or health insurance. In some cases, policyholders can save as much as 30% of the total insurance costs. Also, if they own two or more vehicles, they can get a 25% multi-car policy discount.

Raise the deductible. By simply raising the deductible, drivers can lower the collision and comprehensive portion of their premium. However, a higher deductible means more money out of the pocket in the event of a claim.

Find all the discounts that are available. To make insurance policies more affordable, car insurance companies are offering all sorts of discounts. Insurers offer discounts such as good student discounts, loyalty discounts, good driver and safe driver discounts, pay in advance discounts, or safety-feature discounts.

Purchase the right vehicle. Cars that cost less to repair or replace generally receive lower premiums. Family cars or minivans are usually the cheapest cars to insure.

Be a good driver . Insures will always check the driving record to see if a policyholder presents a high level of risk. Speeding tickets, accidents, drunk driving citations - all can make the costs of insurance to be higher. However, drivers who manage to keep a clean driving record for at least three years can get a good driver discount that can save as much as 25% of their premiums.

Drop unnecessary coverage. Drivers who own older vehicles that have low value should consider dropping comprehensive and collision coverage. Also, drivers can drop personal injury protection coverage or medical payment coverage (if their states don't require to carry these coverages) if they already have an excellent health insurance plan.

Buy only the state-required minimum insurance . To save money on insurance, drivers can purchase only the liability insurance at the lowest legal limits required by the state to legally drive a car.

Drive less. Drivers who are driving fewer miles than a specified number of miles each year, usually 7,500 to 10,000 miles, can get a reduction in their base rates. Usually, the insurers require that the drivers will install a small device in their vehicles that transmit the mileage data to the company.

Check for group insurance discounts. Some providers offer reductions to drivers who get insurance through a group plan from their employers, professional, business, and alumni groups, other associations, or schools.

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

"Finding cheaper car insurance premiums might look challenging for many drivers, but with the help of a few tips, anyone can find the right plan at the right price," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

