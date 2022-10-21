Money Diary: A VFX Production Coordinator On 34k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.



This week: "I'm a 26-year-old from Sweden who moved to England in 2015 to study at university. After university I moved to London and did various runner jobs in the media industry. I’m currently a VFX production coordinator at a large studio. The film and TV industry is notorious for being built by and for people from upper-middle-class backgrounds and it’s hard to break in without contacts or the financial means to do low paid/unpaid work. I try to do my part to change this and have managed to get two well-known VFX studios to implement London Living Wage.



I currently live in a two-bedroom flat with my best friend from university. We’ve both had stints of unemployment since we moved here two years ago. I was fortunate enough to be employed for most of the pandemic so I’m trying to build up my savings to maybe someday be able to afford to buy a property."



Occupation: VFX production coordinator

Industry: Film and TV

Age: 26

Location: London

Salary: £34,000

Paycheque amount: £2,100

Number of housemates: One: my flatmate, B.



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £825 for my half of the rent after being hit with a 10% increase last month.

Loan payments: £70 to the Swedish Loans Company and £37 to Student Finance England (the latter is taken straight from my paycheque).

Pension? I contribute 5% per month and my company pays 3%. I have no idea how much pension I’ve accumulated so I should probably check on that.

Savings? £14,500 in the UK and £6,000 in Sweden.

Utilities: £45.50 council tax, £16.90 internet and about £10 water (paid every six months). Gas and electric fluctuates but with the spike in energy bills I paid £45 last time.

All other monthly payments: £10 Giffgaff pay as you go, £16.50 and £20 a year to Swedish housing queues. Subscriptions: £22 Bectu union membership, £4 Microsoft Office, £10 Netflix, £6.67 Disney+.



Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?



I have a BA in film production from an English university and a quarter of an MA from a Swedish university, plus additional odd modules from Swedish universities that I’ve done for fun. My undergraduate was paid for with the Student Finance England loan, and the maintenance loan taken from the Swedish Loans Company. Sweden has a very generous student loans system with every student receiving grants and loans, so I got around £1,000 a month. Education from Swedish universities is free and I didn’t take any maintenance loan for that as I did it while studying for my undergrad and working.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?



My dad grew up in a quite poor, working-class home, while my mum had a more comfortable background. But as all education in Sweden is free, my dad was able to study and become a consultant civil engineer, which is well paid there. I grew up in central Stockholm and my parents also own a holiday home in the archipelago so money was never tight. But as my dad grew up in poverty, he’s always been good with money. I was taught from an early age to save and budget (I received pocket money) and I’ve grown up with a good relationship with money. Seeing savings as a set expense is something I’ve learned from my parents and with my current salary I’m very privileged now to be able to save.



If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?



I moved out when I was 19 and moved to England to study.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?



Some would probably say that I became financially responsible for myself when I moved out at 19 but my parents would still cover large expenses such as flights and winter clothes, as well as my orthopaedic soles, which are done annually at a private hospital. When my own money was tight when I worked as a runner, I had a savings account set up by them, and they helped me pay off some student loans when I was unemployed during the pandemic.



What was your first job and why did you get it?



When I was 17, I wrote and sold a play to a local theatre in Stockholm, which a then-friend recommended me for. It’s an odd one so the first proper jobs I got was when I was 18 and did babysitting and worked as a charity fundraiser in my final year of school.



Do you worry about money now?



I think everyone worries about money at some point but I don’t think I’ve ever truly worried about not being able to afford to live. As I’ve elaborated on already, I think it’s important to recognise that it’s not just about the money in your own pocket but the access to money you have – that’s where privilege comes in.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?



Yes, my parents saved for me and I received about 125,000 SEK (£10,000) when I turned 19. I also received a pre-wedding gift from my grandparents before they died, which was 10,000 SEK (£780).

Day One



7.15am: Alarm goes off. Lie in bed for half an hour while contemplating my entire life, before putting my AirPods in and getting up. It’s payday so I divide up all my money (savings, spending money, rent and bills) and pay some Swedish student loans (paid quarterly). I have scrambled eggs on sourdough toast and sort myself out for the day.



8.45am: I get on the bus to work with my prepaid Oyster card. I like taking the bus not just because it’s half the price of the Tube but because I hate the Central line in rush hour and the view from the bus is lovely as it runs next to several parks.



9.25am: Arrive at work and grab coffee with some friends at work. My usual independent café is closed for refurbishment so we just go to Gail’s. I have an oat latte and my friend L pays.



1pm: Go for lunch in the park with some work friends. I have pasta with homemade cavolo nero kale pesto.



6.15pm: I clock off and head to the pub for a pint, £6.85. We talk about the recent changes our company has implemented and how that will affect us.



7pm: Head off to my union’s annual general meeting where I hold a presentation about the importance of life and work balance. I’m a nervous public speaker and I haven’t done a presentation since university so I have some red wine before. Afterwards I talk to other union members about the challenges that our industry is facing.



9.30pm: I go back to the pub to socialise but I’ve already had a few drinks at the union meeting and I'm feeling quite tipsy so I refrain from buying a drink.



10.45pm: Take the Tube home with my prepaid Oyster and go straight to bed.



Total: £6.85

Day Two



2am: Wake up feeling a bit hungover, or even possibly still drunk? It takes me two hours and a lot of Twitter scrolling to fall asleep again. There’s lightning and thunder outside that lulls me back to sleep.



8.30am: Alarm goes off and it’s chucking down outside. I check my email and there's one from a company that I interviewed with last week. They’re offering me the role! I accept it and then feel sad because it means I’ll leave all the amazing people at my current company. But I know this is the best thing for my career and my life. The new job, which is the same role I do now, will put my salary at £40,000 and I feel very lucky and privileged to get a pay rise during this financial time. I message my old production manager about it, who’s been like a mentor for me for the past year and a half. She’s sad that I’m leaving but says she’s really happy and proud over me, which warms my heart.



9.30am: I make a cup of tea before I start work and catch up on emails and check in with some of the other coordinators and my producers. I send off a message to my line manager, asking if she’s free for a chat. I then have a very late breakfast of pesto fried eggs on sourdough toast, with my homemade cavolo nero pesto.



12pm: I hand in my resignation at work. It feels quite weird because I’ve technically never done it before. Previously my contracts and projects have come to a natural end so it’s my first time doing it.



1pm: Feeling sleepy from the lack of sleep so I try and nap but without success. I scroll on Twitter and read the news instead.



2.15pm: I call my producers and tell them I’ve resigned. They’re sad but happy for me. I also get a lovely message from a person in my company who I don’t know, saying that they had heard about me getting London Living Wage implemented at the company and that they saw me talk at yesterday’s union meeting. It's such a sweet message and I cry.



4pm: It’s so busy at work that I forgot to have lunch. I go to the local Sainsbury's to buy some cheese, £2.60. I make a cheese toastie and eat it while sitting in on dailies (what we call internal VFX reviews).



6.20pm: I finish work, fold some laundry, sort my room and pack my bag for my bank holiday weekend trip to Stockholm. One of my friends calls and I tell him about the new job and he congratulates me. We worked together for over a year when I was early in my career and he was the one who trained me. I wouldn’t be where I am now if I hadn’t worked with him.



9pm: I only have baby potatoes at home and I’m still feeling a bit full from the cheese toastie so I skip dinner and have a shower. I read the news before going to bed but end up staying awake until 2am.



Total: £2.60

Day Three



7am: Wake up to more news about the cost of living crisis. I feel extremely miserable about the prospect of this country. People are going to die this winter and no one in the government seems to be doing anything about it. I have the last slice of sourdough with scrambled eggs and a cup of tea before packing the last bits for Stockholm and get ready for work.



8.25am: I just about miss the bus and decide to take the Tube instead. Top up my Oyster card, £10.



8.50am: I arrive at work and surprisingly I’m the first one here. We have a meeting to go over next week’s targets and then my producer calls me to catch up.



10am: I go for a mid-morning break and get a coffee with my work friend L. As he paid the other day, I pay for us both, £7.30. The morning isn’t particularly busy as I just have a client review.



1pm: Two of my friends at work are leaving the company and our friendship group go to Bone Daddies for their leaving lunch. I have the spicy vegetarian ramen, £15.20. I tell everyone that I’m leaving the company as well, which makes an already sad lunch a bit sadder.



2.30pm: Back from lunch and I'm so full that I feel sleepy. It’s a slow afternoon and I spend the time catching up with people, looking at the schedule and going to dailies. After dailies I go for coffee with L, he pays. I say goodbye to the two friends who are leaving the company today and head off to get the Tube to the airport with my Oyster.



6pm: After a sweaty Tube ride I arrive at the airport. Security is rammed and I’m glad I’m here on time because it takes half an hour to go through.



7pm: My flight’s been delayed so I buy a sandwich and crisps from Pret, £4.50, and read the news.



Total: £37

Day Four



1am: Arrive home to my parents'! They picked me up from the airport with the dog (he was very happy to see me). I have a quick shower before heading off to bed.



10.30am: I didn’t set an alarm and I wake up naturally. My mum’s bought new duvets so mine feels fresh and crisp. I lie in bed, scroll on Twitter and read the news before getting up and having hard cheese on crisp bread.



1.30pm: I take the bus, 39 krona (£3.20), and go for a swim. This is the thing I miss the most about Stockholm, that you can go swimming centrally in actual clean water (no sewage dumping here!) and it’s free for everyone. The lake is busy today despite the ever so slightly gloomy weather. It even rains for a few minutes while I’m floating on my back in the water. I guess there’s nothing that stops us Swedes from swimming.



4pm: I take another route home so I can walk through the nature reserve before taking the Tube, 39kr (£3.20).



5.30pm: The perks of visiting my parents are that they cook for me so we have potato wedges with garlic roasted beetroots and feta cheese, seeds and pine nuts. After dinner I start a rewatch of the Norwegian teen drama SKAM and eat my favourite crisps.



Total: £6.40

Day Five



12.30am: I’ve watched SKAM for six hours straight and I have no regrets. I have a shower, cut off 15cm of my hair and watch some more SKAM before lights out at 2.30am.



9.30am: Wake up with no alarm. It’s gloomy outside and looks like it’s about to rain so no swimming today. I get up and have cheese on crisp bread with a cup of tea and watch some more SKAM.



12.30pm: I head out for a walk, there's no rain but it's very grey. I stop by a bookshop and buy Diamant Salihu’s book Tills Alla Dör (Until Everyone Dies) about the recent shootings in Stockholm, 169kr (£13.58).



1pm: I text my friend who’s in Stockholm over the weekend to see if she’s free but she has a train to catch and won’t be able to make it. I browse in Weekday and walk around Södermalm for a bit before heading to the local square to chat to politicians about the upcoming general election in Sweden as I’m still indecisive about which party to vote for.



3pm: I’m absolutely soaked as I get caught in the rain on the way home. I dig up an old Christmas jumper to wear, have some fried eggs on toast and chill with my parents’ dog. I then watch some more SKAM.



7pm: I head out for dinner with my friend G. It has been ages since we last caught up just the two of us so it’s so nice to see him. I have tofu pho and a beer for 245kr (£19.68).



8.30pm: We head to a nearby bar and I have two quite awful but cheap beers for 78kr (£6.27).



11pm: I hug G goodbye and walk home from the bar. I’m so tired that I just have a quick shower before heading to bed.



Total: £39.53

Day Six



8.30am: The alarm goes off and I have my usual cheese on crisp bread and tea. I can’t get this type of cheese and bread in London so I make the most of it whenever I’m here.



9.30am: It’s time for the main reason I’m here: my passport appointment. My dad drives me and I get my passport sorted, 400kr (£32.14). As I won’t be here when it’s ready, I’ve asked for them to send it to the embassy in London.



11.30am: My dad drops me off at home. I watch some more SKAM, have some pasta and vegetables for lunch, read the news and pack my bag for the return to London. I’m sad it’s such a short visit home but my new job allows me to work from abroad so I know I’ll be back soon.



4.30pm: I pick up some bits for dinner, which costs 107.05kr (£8.57) for mushrooms, an onion, parmesan and a bag of crisps.



4.45pm:I go next door to Systembolaget (the state monopoly-owned liquor store) to get a bottle of cava, 89kr (£7.12). I then take the Tube to my friend E’s, 39kr (£3.20).



9pm: After a super lovely mushroom risotto with E and our friend L, I take the Tube home, 39kr (£3.20).



10pm: Have a shower, pack the last bits and head to bed.



Total: £54.23

Day Seven



2.30am: My alarm goes off and I’m already regretting this eight-hour commute to work.



3.15am: I say goodbye to my parents and the dog and walk to the bus stop. The hot dog place by the bus stop is open so I get a vegetarian hot dog, 27kr (£2.16). I then get on the bus to the bus terminal, 39kr (£3.20). On the bus I buy my airport coach ticket, 119kr (£9.57). I have an apple and a tropical fruits squash on the coach.



4.45am: I arrive at the airport absolutely knackered. Security is quick and I walk around to stay awake as I watch the sunrise. I buy a cheese roll, 57kr (£4.56). I’m not particularly hungry so I save it for the plane.



8.20am: I land in a grey but muggy London. Luckily, I got a seat in the first few rows so I’m off the plane quickly.



8.45am: I stop by Boots to get toothpaste, £2.95. I then buy my train ticket, £12.05, and head towards London Victoria.



10am: I arrive at work and brush my teeth as I’m feeling gross from my plane nap. I catch up on emails and chat to my colleagues about the weekend. My producer shows me how to make pivot tables in Excel.



1pm: After feeling like I could fall asleep any time at my desk, I call in sick for the afternoon and head home. I do a £10 Oyster card top-up and I get 70p noodles on the way home to eat before napping.



5.20pm: I wake up from my nap and force myself to not fall back asleep so I can sleep through the night. I read the news for a bit and then go out and get aubergine tortellini, £2.75.



6pm: My flatmate, B, comes home and we chat a bit before I retreat to my room to catch up on Swedish politics and watch recent party leader debates.



11pm: After four hours of political debates and maybe feeling a bit more decisive about who to vote for, I feel it’s late enough for me to go to bed.



Total: £47.94

The Breakdown



Food & Drink: £91.21

Entertainment: £13.58

Clothes & Beauty: £0

Home & Health: £0

Travel: £57.62

Other: £32.14



Total: £194.55



Conclusion



"This was a bid of an odd week as I flew to Stockholm and the distribution of what I spent there isn’t the same as a full week in London. I budget on a monthly basis so the weekly spendings vary, however this is a quite normal one in terms of money. During a normal week in London, I’d spend less on travel and more on entertainment. With my new job and salary, I want to try and keep my budget around the same and put the pay rise difference into my savings. This will be easier said than done though, as the day after my last entry I went to Tesco and spent £35 on a week’s worth of food, which a year ago would’ve been £25. My new job is fully remote for the time being so as I’ll save on travel, I’d like to spend that money on trying new recipes and restaurants. Despite being privileged, I definitely feel the cost of living crisis and I worry a lot not just for the people here in Britain but also at home in Sweden."

