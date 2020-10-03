Money Diary: An Unemployed 29-Year-Old In Glasgow On Universal Credit

Day Six



12pm: Please don't judge me for sleeping so late (again), I didn't get to sleep until 4am (again). Will I ever sort my sleeping pattern out? Read for 20 minutes in bed then tidy up, do some washing and make brunch – roll, shredded ham, lettuce, tomato and salad cream with a coffee.



2pm: Oh will you look at that? Another job rejection email. Laze on the sofa playing a game on my phone that I'm obsessed with. Also download the new Scottish Track and Trace app. I really should go out for a walk or do something active but the weather is so rubbish and I have zero motivation to do anything. It's like the longer I stay in the house, the less inclined I am to leave it.



5pm: Dad's turn to do dinner so I head to the shops to get in what we need: potatoes, Kraft Cheesy Pasta, Coke Zero for me and a multipack of salt and vinegar crisps. He gives me his card to pay for it. My dad makes some mean homemade oven chips which we have with the Kraft Cheesy Pasta. Truly the best comfort food. Message my friend in Manchester who thinks this dinner is only a Scottish thing. Surely he's wrong?



7pm: Sister makes me a cup of tea which I have with a couple of dark chocolate digestive biscuits (aka the best ones). Sit with Mum for a bit and she lets me know she's having to go into some of the care homes now due to families complaining about their family members catching COVID from staff. Her boss wants her to do spot checks on staff to ensure they are wearing appropriate PPE etc. Can't help but worry about her and I'm really concerned that it'll only be a matter of time before the virus works its way into our home.



10pm: Watch the latest episode of the last season of The 100 while texting my friend who is watching it simultaneously. Stress eat my way through two packets of salt and vinegar crisps. It's such campy teenage drama but this season is going through a real final season of Game of Thrones moment and I am not here for it.



3am: Still awake. I can't stare at the ceiling anymore so I get up and do some more writing before attempting sleep again.



Total: £0