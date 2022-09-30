Money Diary: A Risk Manager In London On 70k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.



This week: "I’m 26 and I started a new job just over a month ago. It’s my second job related to risk management, and my first time holding a manager title. I kind of fell into this industry after completing a graduate consulting programme, but I've found that I really enjoy the job and appreciate the work-life balance that being non-client facing offers. I’m from a small city up north but I moved to London for university. I live with my fiancée, B, in a flat in East London. We love the area but know it would take decades of saving to be able to buy somewhere here. After getting married, we want to live abroad for an extended period of time. So, we’ve decided to focus on using our savings for our wedding for the time being, rather than getting on the property ladder. I’ve gone through various cycles regarding my relationship with money. I’d say that I am in a healthy place now, where I am making efforts to save, but I'm also not afraid to appreciate the good salary I have and indulge on experiences that I’m afforded from it. Overall, I’m feeling really positive about the position I’m in and I'm looking forward to where I’ll be in the next few years."



Occupation: Risk manager

Industry: Investment management

Age: 26

Location: London

Salary: £70,000 (+20-30% annual bonus)

Paycheque Amount: £3,713

Number of housemates: One: my fiancée, B

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £997 for a proportionate split of the rent and all household bills for our two-bedroom flat.

Loan payments: Around £320 per month is taken from my gross salary for my student loan.

Savings? I have approximately £8,000 in investments and £8,000 in accessible cash savings. This number has taken a knock with paying for wedding deposits, but I’m hoping it will increase quickly now I’m on a higher salary.

Pension: I pay in 2% and my company pays 10%, this is the maximum they will allow for someone under 30 to contribute. In my previous role, I also gave 2%, but my company gave 18%, which meant that in the three years there I amassed about £32,000 in my pot.

Utilities: My mum still covers my phone bill (I ask her to stop doing so multiple times a year, but the contract is in her name).

Subscriptions: £88 gym membership. £168 personal trainer. Subscriptions: £10 Netflix, £32 contact lenses, £20 Peloton.

All other monthly payments: In my previous role, I gave £50 per month to charity from my pre-tax salary, and once I have three payslips at my new job I'll be eligible to do the same on their system. I usually split this between a charity related to my sibling’s disability and the food bank that’s been set up in my old primary school.



Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it? I completed a three-year BA at a London Russell Group university. I received a student loan for both my fees and maintenance, but 'the bank of mum and dad' did have to top this up to cover my rent. I largely paid for my fun through working summer and weekend jobs.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

My sibling has a disability which means that their care was very expensive growing up. This meant that we didn’t have the kind of disposable income that I think would have been expected from their jobs, especially considering that the cost of living was relatively cheap in the city I grew up in. My parents made it very clear to me that I should stay away from debt and live within my means. However, they always focused on making sure that I felt I could still spend my money on travel and experiences as they did at my age. I educated myself on good debt, investing and credit once I had graduated and was earning a salary.



If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?

I moved out for university when I was 18, but I went back for summers and holidays.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?

I was largely financially responsible for myself when I left university and started in my first 'big girl' job. However, my mum still covered my phone bill and my parents had to help out with my initial rental deposit (I started my job with about £80 in my bank account, it was a long wait until the first payday). B earns more than me, so her proportionate split of our bills is higher.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I really wanted a job when I was 16-17, but as I had to look after my sibling between school and my parents getting back from work, I was never able to make the hours. I did some informal, cash-in-hand work looking after family friends' kids with the same disability, but I got my first proper job working weekends in a shop whilst at university.



Do you worry about money now?

I would say I'm aware of money, rather than actively worrying about it. I’ve entered into a good, relatively stable career, but I know that I need to be financially secure enough to support my sibling once my parents are too old to, so I can't just flick the f*ck it switch.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?

My mum gave me £5,000 from her retirement lump sum which I partially invested but mostly used to travel. My grandmother recently passed away and I'm expecting to receive around £10,000 from her estate.

Day One



6.30am: Wake up to my gym alarm, but B doesn't want to let me leave bed. Eventually I untangle myself, pick up the bag I packed the night before and get on the Overground, £3.20.



8.40am: Do my upper body workout whilst trying to ignore that all the men around me are lifting weights four times the size of mine. At least it means I don't have to wait for dumbbells.



9am: I received the first paycheque for my new job yesterday, so I decide to treat myself to a Starbucks coffee. Why is it so much better than the office machine coffee? £4.20.



10.15am: Eat some Aldi instant protein oats for breakfast and go through my emails. I realise I didn't pack socks for after the gym, and being sockless is getting grim so I go to H&M to pick up a multipack, £9.99. I also grab a birthday card for the friend I’m seeing tomorrow, C, from Paperchase for £3.



12.30pm: I break from work for lunch and go down to the office canteen. I sit and eat the dish of the day and then grab a Sanpellegrino for my desk on the way back, £5.35.



1pm: I spend the rest of the day reviewing actions on our risk management system and meeting with my equivalent in another jurisdiction. He's been at the company for over a decade, and it's hard not to be intimidated by his experience!



6.15pm: Log off around 5.15pm and refresh my makeup in the bathroom. I walk the thirty minutes to Covent Garden and pop into the Glossier store. My tinted lip gloss ran out a few days ago, so I buy a hydrating lip balm, £14. One of my future bridesmaids, Z, joins me just after and we have a spritz on the piazza. She gets mine, and we toast to my new job.



8.30pm: We have dinner at a nearby restaurant that does £1 oysters, very dangerous! We split a bottle of sparkling wine, 18 oysters, fries, tomato salad and a brownie. The waitresses were so nice and the fries were so crispy, which made it absolutely ideal. We go halves on the bill, £36.28 each.



10pm: We wander around trying to find a place for a final glass of wine. So many places are either closing imminently, or are charging £17 for a cocktail, so we just end up in a pub. I buy us each a large glass of white wine, £12.60.



11pm: Say goodbye and get the bus home, catch up with B and am asleep before midnight, £1.65.



Total: £90.27

Day Two



7am: Naturally wake up before my WFH alarm. B has already done a Peloton class and brings me a coffee in bed whilst I'm stirring. We're both in the flat today, so I make sausage sandwiches for breakfast. We eat them and log on just before 9am.



12.50pm: I have calls scheduled all morning. The promotion I've had for this role means I'm actually expected to contribute, and my brain isn't getting to shut off at all. After my final call, I bolt to Lidl to pick up a few bits. I get lilies, ice cream and strawberries to take to C’s tonight, as well as chips and dip, ketchup, protein shakes, and sweets for our train journeys this weekend. I add it to the Splitwise with B, £9.78.



1.15pm: I make us both cheese and turkey omelettes, which we eat whilst watching Netflix's Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey. I think it's really interesting but B's got the creeps.



2.30pm: I get a call pulling me into a new project. Unfortunately, B's also on a call when they ring, so I end up sat on the floor balancing the laptop on the spare room sofa bed… glamorous.



3pm: Have an hour-long meeting with my technical mentor, who had a senior position in my previous company. We have a good catch-up about what has changed since I've left, and how I'm feeling about my new position. He's been working fully remotely due to long COVID, but feels that he's finally on the mend, so we agree to have our next meeting in person. I take some points we spoke about to a couple of stakeholders, but I don't hear a response as most of their team are on annual leave.



5.15pm: Check my phone at the end of the day and see that the cost of our hotel stay for Bath on Saturday has been taken out of my account. I add it to our Splitwise. We're just going for one night, but as it's a new city we wanted to stay somewhere a bit nicer, £119.50.



6.30pm: Do a thirty-minute Peloton ride before rushing around to head to C’s. Not sure it was worth feeling as frantic as I do, but I'm glad to have kicked out any residual hangover from yesterday. B and I get the bus then the Overground, £3.45.



7pm: We celebrate my new role, C's birthday and her boyfriend's promotion over a cheeseboard, a glass of wine and homemade espresso martinis.



10.30pm: We realise getting a Bolt is way quicker and a lot cheaper than we were expecting, so we get a car for £4.40 and are in bed 20 minutes after.



Total: £137.13

Day Three



6.15am: Wake up to absolutely thunderous rain, and promptly throw my plans to commute in early and go to the gym out of the window. I decide to stay in bed and read The Lost Swimmer by Ann Turner instead (I got it from the free book swap at work and it seems decidedly three stars). B doesn't have the luxury of working from home today, so I send her off to brave the rain.



8.30am: Shower, skincare, skyr and log on to another call-heavy day. I need to do goal planning for my first year here, so I look for inspiration from job descriptions for more senior positions.



12.30pm: My meeting finishes up 15 minutes earlier than scheduled because my laptop is really struggling to maintain its connection to the network and I can tell the other person is getting sick of repeating themselves to my frozen face. I snack and have a protein shake, whilst texting B about potential photographers for our engagement party.



1pm: I make the same omelette as yesterday and sit watching Vanity Fair lie detector videos on YouTube. I then spend the rest of the afternoon in meetings and reviewing actions on our system.



5.30pm: The rain has stopped, so I give myself a pep talk and get on the bus to the gym, £1.65.



7.45pm: For some reason I was convinced the gym would be empty (this was wrong), but I manage to get through my final strength workout for the week. I wait ten minutes for the bus home (surely illegal in zone 1?), £1.65. I then shower as soon as I’m back.



8.30pm: I heat up spicy chicken flatbreads that I bought earlier in the week, and B and I settle in to watch the last episode of Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey.



11pm: Do approximately nothing for the rest of the evening, and go to bed at 11pm.



Total: £3.30

Day Four

7.45am: Friday, the long weekend is in sight! As neither B or I are exercising this morning, we get a bit of a lie in. She brings me a coffee and we both read in bed. I realise it’s a meeting-free day and feel genuine joy.



10.30am: We’ve used up most of our food for the week, which is the perfect excuse I need to go and buy pastries. I get a really gorgeous selection from our local bakery, including the best almond croissant I've ever tasted, £11.50.



12pm: I ask one of my stakeholders to add something to a report I'm reviewing for him, and he's just sent me the information to include myself. It feels petty, but as I've only just started working with him I don't want to read too much into it. I say thank you, add it all in and flag to his team that going forward I'll need the detail included from the start.



1.40pm: Our building handyman comes to replace our living room lights, and it's impossible to focus with all the banging around, so I retreat to the spare room and scroll through my phone. When he's done, B makes us a snack lunch of what's left in the fridge.



4pm: Take a break to pack for our weekend away, as it's an early start tomorrow. I decide I don't actually want to wear what I originally laid out for dinner tonight, and take longer figuring out a new outfit than I do deciding on things for the next three days. Each time I try an outfit on, I think how I could do with a black midi skirt. I take the plunge and order one from Mango, £35.99.



6pm: B and I are out the door and on the bus to our 'treat yourself' dinner, £1.65. We had this booked for an occasion six months ago, but ended up going elsewhere and rescheduling. I guess it’s ended up being a celebration of my new role. We’re definitely foodies, but limit things like this to only a couple of times a year, so we’re really excited!



9pm: We have the wine pairing with the tasting menu, and they are both so so good. We go halves on the bill, £161. We then get the bus back for £1.65 and it is so empty it feels like a massive, super cheap taxi. Love it!



10pm: Wine tipsy, we spend the rest of the night laughing away on our living room floor, and go to bed at midnight.



Total: £211.79

Day Five



7.40am: Wake up with slightly sore heads and get ready for the train. I love how quick the Elizabeth line has made this journey now, £2.60. Bath, here we come!



9.30am: Get the mandatory McDonald's breakfast, which sorts my hangover right out. We add on a charity round up and put the cost on Splitwise, £5.



10.30am: Book tickets for the Roman Baths, which we completely forgot to do last week. It seems pretty expensive, but once we’re there, I realise it'll take us ages to get through it all, £27.50.



1pm: Check into the hotel (it's so lovely, I gloat a little about selecting it) and have a general explore. I've never been to Bath before and am really enjoying how walkable it is.



3pm: Feeling peckish, we retreat back near the hotel for lunch. We get oysters (B felt like she’d missed out earlier in the week), croquettes and a cocktail each. Everything is tasty but a bit of a wait, to the point we think they've forgotten about us (they had). The staff take the cocktails off the bill as an apology and B covers the rest.



8pm: Walk to a restaurant I've booked for dinner, which focuses on wine and small plates. We sit on their very cute terrace and split a bottle of wine. We order really quickly and the food comes out fast so it doesn't end up taking us very long to get through it all. We force ourselves to pace the wine, and enjoy people watching in our tipsy glow. Split the bill down the middle, £50.80.



10pm: Stop off at the Stable for a final drink, which I cover, £19.95. We used to live near their London location before it shut down, and we really love the vibe. It feels really central and it's nice to soak up the buzz of people enjoying their weekends. This drink really tips us toward drunk, so we head back to the hotel, watch Gogglebox in bed and fall asleep by 11pm.



Total: £105.85

Day Six



8.30am: Wake up and check out of the hotel. It was a really comfy bed and I slept so deeply that any chance of a hangover is gone. We walk to the station and I buy us each a smoothie and a croissant from a café nearby, £14.30. The croissant isn't as good as the one I had earlier in the week, but the smoothie really holds up.



9am: I would have stayed in Bath longer, but we're getting the train to my aunt's, and it was the only direct service today. She picks us up from the station and we drive an hour further into the countryside.



1.30pm: After dropping our bags off and having a good catch up, my aunt drives us all to a local pub for a Sunday lunch. Everything is so cute and there are so many lovely, old dogs around. I get roast beef, which comes with a humongous Yorkshire pudding. My aunt insists on paying, despite our protests.



7pm: We spend the afternoon sitting in her garden, chatting and reading. It's so nice to be out and makes me really determined to find a new flat with some outdoor space (if the rental market ever gets a little less crazy).



8pm: She makes us gammon for dinner, and we sit to watch the Antiques Roadshow before reading our books and heading to bed early. It feels like a very wholesome Sunday!



Total: £14.30

Day Seven



8.15am: Wake up and go for a scenic drive around the area of natural beauty near my aunt. She's too frail to get out and walk now, but it was lovely to take in the views. I'm normally such a city person, but it's really nice to have actual fresh air and relative silence, rather than the smog and constant sirens I get at home.



1pm: Have a light lunch consisting of yesterday’s leftovers, cheese and crackers. We talk about which train to get home, and my aunt suggests heading off earlier to avoid traffic being too congested. This ends up being a great move, as when we're on the earlier train, I get an email that the one we planned for had been cancelled! Thank God for flexible tickets.



3.30pm: Sick of me whining about how much I'm craving Quavers, B goes and gets me a packet and a Diet Coke from the train's bar trolley.



5.30pm: Arrive back into London and get the Tube home. Once again, I am very grateful for the Elizabeth line for a) making this so much quicker, and b) allowing us to dodge the crowds, £2.60.



7.30pm: I had the best intentions of doing a food shop, but we get back late and decide the only option is to order a Chinese takeaway. We go halves on mapo tofu, spring rolls, prawn chow mein and smacked cucumber salad, with lots leftover that we’ll eat over the next couple of days, £17.59.



9pm: It's been a really lovely weekend but all the travel and fresh air has definitely worn us out. So, we head to bed around 10.30pm with alarms set bright and early for a morning gym session.



Total: £20.19

The Breakdown



Food & Drink: £348.35

Entertainment: £27.50

Clothes & Beauty: £59.98

Home & Health: £0

Travel: £144

Other: £3



Total: £582.83



Conclusion



"This definitely wasn't a typical week for me, with the trip away and the tasting menu pushing me far over my usual spending. I tend to cook far more at home and don’t drink the majority of the week, which really does not seem to be the case here! I had a great time though, and I'm glad that I took the chance to catch up with friends and family, and have some new experiences. I’m generally aware of my spending and will balance this out with cheaper weeks over the course of the coming month. The times I have bought things more spontaneously in this week have made me mindful of a potential lifestyle creep now I am on a higher salary. Overall, it’s been interesting and a nice way to reflect on a lovely week."

