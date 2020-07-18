Money Diary: A Police Community Support Officer In North Wales On 23.5k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.



This week: "I'm 23, I live in north Wales and last summer I completed my master's degree and went into policing, by accident really. It's not something I ever imagined myself doing but I've been working as a police community support officer since October 2019. At first the responsibility completely terrified me (and still does slightly) but knowing that I am helping people at a difficult time in their lives is very rewarding. Prior to this I worked in a supermarket for four years, so the jump from earning £8 p/h to earning a salary has been a very welcome change!



After university, I moved back in with my parents in north Wales. It's not ideal but I'm lucky I can do this while I save for a house. When I moved out, they thought I was gone forever and tried to replace me with a puppy. Well HA, I'm back and now I have the dog too! (Joking, they love having me there...no, really, I do a lot of washing.)"



Industry: Policing

Age: 23

Location: North Wales

Salary: £23.5k

Paycheque amount: £1.5k after tax, NI, pension, Unison membership and master's student loan deductions. I'm not at the threshold to pay my undergraduate loan yet.

Number of housemates: Two (my mum and dad).



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £150, which I split between Mum and Dad as they split the bills between each other.

Loan payments: None. I save up in the year and then try to pay for bigger expenses like car insurance outright.

Utilities: Included in board.

Transportation: Around £50 per month petrol.

Phone bill: £10.

Savings? I have five savings accounts, this might be excessive but it works for me as I know exactly what this money is for. £350 in a LISA for a house deposit. I put £50 in everyday savings for a holiday (this is normally £100 per month, however I'm not anticipating a holiday this year, so I've reduced it as there's already a good amount in there and I'll just use this for next year's holiday instead). I put £50 in another savings account for car maintenance and annual insurance, which is around £350 so saving £600 per year is usually enough. Then I put £50 in an ISA for emergency savings. I've reached my target of three months' savings so now I'm just topping it up so that I'm ~extra~ secure, in case I need to buy a new car or something. Which I probably will next year because mine is making some questionable noises and is 12 years old! I also have another ISA which has £7k in it, which I just put the odd £20 in here and there because I'm not entirely sure what to use this money for. I think when it's time to renew I'll put some in my house deposit LISA and then leave a couple of grand out and that can be my 'furniture' savings pot. How many savings pots is too many?

Other: £5 Spotify. Also, I'm thinking of starting a small handmade business! So I've probably spent around £50 this month buying small quantities of product to start generating ideas and testing the products out. Watch this space!

Day One



8am: I wake up with boyfriend for the first time in about four months. We decided to stay apart during lockdown as we both live with our parents anyway and with me still working and him having asthma, we just felt it wasn't worth the risk. Four long months later, he's back! For breakfast I have porridge and Nutella (no judgment please). I start getting ready for work while he starts redecorating the spare room. He's been furloughed and hasn't had any news on when he will be back in work. He offered to redecorate our spare room for something to do, however he's not actually been able to come into our house until yesterday. So now it's all go!



11.30am: I arrive at work and look at my mountain of emails. I start to make my way through them with a cup of tea, then it's the usual afternoon shift fun! Being a PCSO means I'm out and about all day, working closely within the community and also with other agencies to protect individuals and the wider public. It can be stressful but I love it.



6pm: Break time. Food is a pasta ready meal and a KitKat Chunky. I'll be completely honest, since starting this job my diet has gone downhill. Sometimes I just feel so tired/stressed/lazy/all of the above at once that all I'm craving is rubbish food. Help.



10pm: I arrive home and cuddle the dog immediately. I shower, sort my washing out and get into bed with a colouring book. I've started colouring as a way to wind down after work. I can get quite anxious and this really affects my sleep, and I've found that colouring helps to calm me as well as keep me off my phone. I've been doing it after most shifts for the past few weeks and the effects have been amazing.



Total: £0





















Day Two



8.30am: Alarm goes off. I feel super tired this morning. Does this have something to do with my diet? Probably. Will I continue to have porridge and Nutella for breakfast? Almost definitely. I scroll ASOS while I eat. It's my friend's birthday in a couple of weeks, I definitely wasn't looking for myself... I add some things to my saved, which I might buy later.



10am: Start getting ready for work slowly. I have about half an hour before I need to leave so I start tidying away washing.



11.30am: I arrive at work to fewer emails today! This week I'm working 30 hours (three shifts) and I'm coming up to my four-day weekend (which happens once a month) so I'm going to be quite busy over the next two days trying to get all of my jobs done so I can start fresh when I come back into work. Rarely ever happens, but I try.



6pm: It's been really busy today so I'm very thankful for a break. My tea is a 20p duck noodle ready meal from Asda which my dad picked up for me last night. I always feel better about eating a ready meal if it's reduced.



10pm: I'm home. It's the same nightly protocol of cuddle the dog, shower, sleep. No colouring for me tonight as I've changed my shift tomorrow to an earlier one so I'm straight to sleep.



11.30pm: I'm still watching Skincare by Hyram on YouTube. Maybe I should have just started colouring.



Total: £0





























Day Three



6.45am: Wake-up call. Can't really stomach breakfast this morning so only eat half of my 'speciality'. That's probably a good thing.



8am: Arrive at work and it's about time for a cup of tea and emails, mixed in with a bout of anxiety that I won't be able to finish everything I wanted to do before I go off for four days. I quietly stress but realise I'm not superhuman and can't do everything.



12pm: We have a takeaway because it's Friday! I choose a chippy (£3.99), which makes me feel sick and which I instantly regret for the rest of the day. Especially when I have to go on a foot chase.



6pm: Out of office is on and I'm on my way home. Tea is pasta, veggies and garlic bread. Already thinking about having a drink tonight, and I know I have some in the fridge.



7pm: Time for a scroll on ASOS. I notice that the present I wanted for my friend's birthday is back in stock so I buy that. I'm £10 off the free delivery target so I add about £50 worth of stuff that I want to make up for it and that should just about do it. With Blue Light discount it comes to £76.90. How did that happen?



8pm: Go for a walk with the dog and yay, it's finally sunny! Once I'm home I go straight in the bath with a glass of wine. I'm exhausted and I deserve this.



11.30pm: I'm so tired, why am I still awake?! Damn TikTok.



Total: £80.89

































Day Four



7am: I'm going for a walk along the beach with my boyfriend and his parents this morning so it's an early alarm for me. End up snoozing until 8am. Whoops. 9am is too early for a walk anyway.



9am: Start driving an hour to a waterfall along the Welsh west coast. We eat our picnic at 11.30 because we're starving already. We have crackers, cheese and tomatoes and fruit. The whole walk is 8km and is definitely needed. I've realised that since I cancelled my gym membership in February because 'I can totally do this stuff at home' that I actually, totally, haven't been doing any of it at home.



2pm: Absolutely starving on the way home so we stop by Sainsbury's for some snacks. Boyfriend pays.



3pm: It's actually sunny for once so I just snooze in the boyfriend's garden for the afternoon. I get a text from my mum saying: "We're ordering Domino's, do you want anything?" Yes, I definitely do. Comes to £20 but Mum pays.



6pm: Come home and eat about three slices of my pizza before giving up. Start bringing in the washing instead. I am the queen of washing in this household and I take great pride in it.



7.30pm: Bathtime, wine time. Self-care Saturdays. Once I'm out I start doing some more research on my laptop for my business. I'm so excited but it's so daunting thinking that I'm potentially investing all this time and money into something that may end up a disaster. I do this until about 10pm because I get so carried away with products and designs and colour palettes. Oh my gosh the colours!



10pm: I start feeling a bit deflated with it all, so I decide there's only one thing that can fix this: Beyoncé's Homecoming on Netflix. By midnight I'm finished and feeling excited to start again tomorrow.



Total: £0

































Day Five



8am: I set my alarm to wake up but snooze until 9. I don't feel like eating breakfast this morning so I have a cup of tea while watching TV.



10am: I head to the supermarket with the boyfriend to get some bits and bobs. £18.90 later I've bought fabric conditioner, lots of chocolate, toiletries, cereal and dog food.



11am: I'm helping the boyfriend finish decorating the spare room today. Slightly regretful as it's really hot out and I want to stay in the sun!



3pm: We're finished and feeling pretty proud of ourselves. We eat the leftover pizza and sit in the garden for the rest of the afternoon. We fall asleep at some point and wake up at 5pm. I don't feel like eating tea so I just pick at some snack foods.



7.30pm: Start looking at business stuff again. I'm feeling pretty confident in my product, however my boyfriend is helping me with the maths and my numbers are starting to panic me slightly. I've always been super cautious with money and I never spend large amounts in one go. I've just got to keep thinking that this is something I've always wanted to do, so I'll kick myself if I don't go through with it. I decide that's enough for my brain to handle for one night, so it's shower and bed. I actually fall asleep at a reasonable time.



Total: £18.90

























Day Six



8am: Alarm wakes me up and I shuffle downstairs. Cornflakes for breakfast this morning... I know, who IS she?! I sit in front of the TV, watch YouTube and play with the dog for an hour. I live for long breakfasts. I then have a cup of tea while I do some tidying up.



10am: I drive to my boyfriend's house and we take the dog for a walk.



12pm: I make us cheese and onion toasties for lunch and we then sit down and start working on my business again. I'm so glad he is good with numbers because my mind is frazzled. I order some product labels for £16.09 including delivery. I keep putting off buying bulk of the bigger items because it's quietly stressing me out the prospect of spending all this money. I'll do it tomorrow. Time has flown and it's 5pm by the time we stop. I have no idea where today has gone!



5pm: We make burgers and sweet potato fries for tea and I'm probably going to have to do a food shop tomorrow as everything I'm eating recently is frozen... Oh and my ASOS order came. I had a feeling I would regret 50% of the things I ordered and correct, I did! So I'm sending everything apart from my friend's present back.



7pm: I get an early shower and do some colouring while my boyfriend watches the football. The little things like this make me so happy.



11pm: Having spent nearly three hours colouring, it's safe to say I'm ready for bed.



Total: £16.09





























Day Seven



8am: Wake up and the boyfriend stays in bed. I don't feel like eating breakfast this morning so I have a cup of tea while watching YouTube. I'm not sure what to do today, the weather is rubbish but we wanted to do something on my last day off. I am still quite hesitant to go to shops or restaurants right now as they have only recently opened again in Wales. We are actually enjoying doing 'free' things a lot more thanks to lockdown.



11am: I walk into town with my boyfriend and the dog as he is having a haircut today. The boyfriend, I mean, not the dog. Four months of whining is finally over!



12pm: I cook a very random pasta dish with whatever is left in the fridge, including some cream that might be six days out of date (won't be telling the boyfriend that though). I make enough so I can take some to work tomorrow.



1pm: There isn't enough for me to take for work tomorrow. Can ANYONE portion pasta right?



2pm: We are still stuck on what to do today, so by default I open my laptop to look at business stuff again. The boyfriend politely reminds me that if I spend another day doing this then I will technically have 'worked' every day this week. I realise he's right and we decide to go for a walk, then come back and eat chocolate strawberries and watch Friday Night Dinner. What else is there to do on a rainy Tuesday?



6pm: We cook tea (I'm not even going to say what it was...a child would be proud though) and I realise I was supposed to go to the supermarket today (!!!!!). I'm sincerely sorry, future me.



8pm: I drive the boyfriend home as I'm working early tomorrow and then it's bath and bed for me.



Total: £0

































The Breakdown



Food/Drink: £22.89

Entertainment: £0

Clothes/Beauty: £76.90

Travel: £0

Other: £16.09



Total: £115.88



Conclusion



"I don't think this was a bad week for me and this has been pretty representative of my spending habits in lockdown. Lockdown has enabled me to have slightly more disposable income, so I thought I could use that money to start a small business. I'm not sure why I thought I would start a small business during this confusing time, but it's sprung from a hobby and I do think it eases my anxiety having something to focus on. I'm still in the very early stages so it's not too late to pretend it never happened! I'm hopeful it will turn out okay, if nothing but a fun little project.



I think my attitude towards money has come from watching my parents struggle. I saw them both lose their jobs in the last recession and get into debt and that terrified me, so I've always been motivated to save as much as possible. That's why I always feel the need to back up my back-up savings.



One thing I have learned is that I need to eat better, sleep more and exercise more. I'll try to be better next week!"

































