Money Diary: A Podcast Co-Host & Marketing Manager On 35k

This week: "I’m a 26-year-old content and engagement manager within the beauty industry, living in London with my partner, N. I also co-host and produce an independent podcast.



Since moving to London four years ago, my salary has climbed from a yearlong £18,000 internship to a recent manager on £35,000. The first year in London, my budget was so impossibly tight that every salary since feels like an amazing amount of money. I was always a saver growing up, which was encouraged by my parents who’ve always been amazing with money. I’m the kind of person who will hesitate over a 30p difference in pasta prices.



I currently have a lot of savings and this summer I’m planning on making some decisions on what I’m going to do with them. Some of it comes from the fact I used to work a lot of part-time jobs in sixth form and university and saved a lot of my paycheques (I used to work as a cleaner cash in hand and also had a per-hour job so I’d spend the cash at the weekend and save the paycheques from the other one), some of it comes from my parents who very kindly put around £3,000 in premium bonds for me when I was a baby, some of it comes from recently having lost two grandparents who both left me some money and a surprising amount of it comes from the last year. I’ve been very lucky in COVID not only to keep my job but to get promoted and with my outgoings falling dramatically I was able to save £500-800 a month for a year.



Our podcast also earns some money – roughly £6,000 a year between myself and my co-host – however we don’t ‘take’ any of it. We have a business bank account for the podcast's regular expenses, are in the process of sorting our taxes, and save the rest of it for future podcast events (we were meant to travel to the US for a convention in 2020 but for obvious reasons that didn’t happen and it doesn’t look like it’s going to in 2021). This means we just keep saving the money until we can finally do all the events we want to do!"



Industry: Beauty

Age: 26

Location: London

Salary: £35,000

Paycheque amount: £2,145.35

Number of housemates: 1.5: my partner, N, and our very large adopted cat, Big M.



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £600 (my half of the rent).

Loan payments: Currently £44 a month is paid straight from my salary to my student loan. This does not even cover a quarter of the interest each month – joy.

Utilities: Council tax £70 (my half monthly), electricity and gas £30 (my half monthly), water is paid biannually but I put away £10 a month to cover my half, Wi-Fi £12 (my half monthly), TV licence £79.50 (my half for the year).

Transportation: No fixed amount anymore as I’m working from home.

Phone bill: £10 a month SIM-only.

Savings? £28,000 in premium bonds and £2,000 in a Help To Buy ISA. I need to make some decisions this summer as to what I want to do with my savings. I put a minimum of £200 a month into premium bonds but in the last year this has varied massively and is often a lot more.

Other: Spotify £7, Google Storage £1.79, Amazon Prime £20 for the year for my quarter (shared with N and his parents), Netflix £0 (we sponge off mine and N’s parents). Because Big M has FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus), pet insurance was crazy expensive so after doing a lot of research we each put away £10 a month into an emergency pot for him instead. Contact lenses £0 this year as my mum very kindly bought them for me when she was getting hers over xmas, contents insurance £36.96 (my half for the year).

Day One



7.10am: Alarm goes off. Snooze a few times then scroll on phone for a bit before N brings me a cup of tea and I decide to spend some time reading my book.



8.30am: Drag myself up and clear up the back room, which we recorded the podcast in on Saturday and like always I procrastinated on tidying away the equipment on Sunday. Turn the room from makeshift podcast recording studio to makeshift homeworking space for N then head to the bedroom to tidy up my desk before switching on my computer.



9.30am: After sorting my emails and to-do list for the day and checking what meetings I have on (none!), I make my breakfast: banana, frozen berries and spinach smoothie.



10am: Remember I wanted some bits from Boots and quickly order them online: my Carbon Theory face soap as I'm nearly out, a new body wash, a sustainable soap bag that you can scrub your body with (a friend told me she has one and loves it so am excited to try), curl cream for N's hair (he can owe me a drink when we next go out) and a new primer. £28.24



12.45pm: Stop work to eat lunch. A bowl of vegetable soup and some Ryvita in front of an episode of The Office with N. Afterwards go out for a quick 15-minute walk to get some air before heading back to my desk and snacking on some grapes.



3.25pm: Feeling extremely unmotivated to work. We found out last week that half the company is being made redundant. My job is safe but a lot of people I'm close to will be leaving, including the assistant I line manage (decision not made by me, I found out an hour before she did), which is so tough. It's really hard to find the motivation and enjoyment at the moment so I try not to be too harsh on myself when my mind wanders.



4pm: Motivation still isn't coming so I make myself a cup of tea, snack on some lentil crisps, stick on a good playlist and settle to relatively repetitive, easy work on the back end of the websites.



6pm: Finish work for the day but stay on my laptop for half an hour, searching for somewhere with reasonable food prices to book for seeing a friend tomorrow.



6.30pm: Quickly do the washing up then make a start on dinner. There's a portion of aloo sabzi (recipe from the Dishoom cookbook – so good!) in the freezer so I quickly make a daal to go with that. While it's cooking I make a start on editing the podcast episode for next Monday. It's a two-hour audio file so will take four to six hours to edit – I'm trying to do it in little bits throughout the week rather than sabotaging my Saturday as I have done many times.



7.30pm: Eat dinner in front of Arrested Development with N before watching an episode of Line Of Duty (I had never watched it and am now bingeing the whole thing – it's very good!) then reading for an hour.



Total: £28.24

Day Two



7.10am: Alarm, snooze, scroll on phone, drink a cup of tea in bed.



8.15am: Quick shower then I decide to try giving my hair a proper blow-dry with the Babyliss Big Hair I got for Christmas. I grew my hair from a pixie cut to a bob over COVID and am still getting used to styling it. Semi success and pin parts of it up to try to keep the volume until this evening.



9am: Start work, another day of hardly any meetings – a lot have been cancelled due to all the redundancies. Make my breakfast smoothie again (banana, frozen berries and spinach) and start work on negotiating some rates with content creators.



11.30am: Motivation still low. Make a cup of tea and have a look at the schedule for a dance studio I'm a member of. There's space in a heels class tomorrow that I tried a few times before COVID so I book into it with my discounted membership (with dance studios you either pay a door fee or a yearly membership that allows you to book into classes and then you pay for the class. I paid £100 for a yearly membership in Jan 2020 and they've rolled all the months they were closed onto my account so I now get discounted classes until Dec 2021). I used to go to a commercial class and a jazz class once a week but neither of those classes has reappeared on the schedule yet. £9



12.30pm: Lunchtime! Microwave mixed grains (thrilling I know) in front of The Office with N and Big M.



4pm: Make a cup of tea to drink during my meeting, catching up with the engagement manager at an influencer marketing platform we use.



6pm: Finish work and quickly change into a nice top and my trainers. Walk the 45 minutes to Borough to head to a German beer cellar where I'm meeting my friend.



7pm: Meet my best friend and get to hug her for the first time in over a year, nearly cry with happiness. We've been best friends since we were 13 and during COVID she moved from London to Brighton so I haven't seen her anywhere near as much as I used to. We chat for hours about everything from COVID to jobs to books to school gossip. I eat a schnitzel and chips (super tasty!) and try a few different beers. £26.65



9.50pm: She needs to head off for the train and I debate the relative safety of walking back vs getting the bus. It's a well-lit, busy way so decide to walk it. Turn on location sharing with N.



10.30pm: Home. Bed. Read. Sleep.



Total: £35.65

Day Three



8am: Set my alarm for a bit later this morning. Sit in bed drinking tea until it's time to work.



9am: Log on to work, sort my emails and see one from a celebrity partnership which cracks me up in its ridiculousness. Grab myself a bowl of cereal for breakfast.



10am: Have a 40-minute chat with my co-worker about how unmotivated we are since the redundancy announcement and how we're not getting as much work done. It's so good to know that she feels the same way I do. Make another cup of tea after the call in prep for my 11am rebranding meeting.



12.50pm: Stop for lunch: bowl of chicken and vegetable soup and Ryvita while watching The Office with N. Afterwards head to the little Tesco round the corner while N does the washing up. Buy milk, bread, bananas and grapes for the rest of the week. Get back to my desk and snack on the grapes as I start some approvals for email copy. £5.35



4pm: Cup of tea and some Hula Hoops Puft while I continue to knock things off the to-do list. Big M sleeps behind my computer and ends up knocking over one of the plants I keep on my desk. Pause work to hoover soil up from the carpet.



6.15pm: Wrap up work and pack my bag for dance. Catch the bus to central London. I chose this dance studio because it's five minutes from my office which now I'm working from home full-time isn't that useful but I really want to try going again, even if it means a 40-minute bus journey. Read my book. £1.50



9pm: Home! (£1.50 bus.) I had every intention of editing the podcast for an hour this evening but I'm so exhausted I can't face it. Will have to work the next two lunchtimes to get it done. Heat up some leftover daal from the other night and have it with some mini naan breads (N is out at a gig). Eat while watching Line of Duty then read and go to sleep.



Total: £8.35

Day Four



7.30am: Alarm, snooze, tea in bed, shower.



9am: Start work, sorting out my emails and speaking to the comms assistant about an upcoming product launch. Make breakfast smoothie (banana, frozen berry and spinach – I'm a creature of habit).



10.45am: Do a task I'd been putting off all week. Takes me 20 minutes. Why am I like this?



12.15pm: Make a cup of tea for my 12 meeting but instead of an hour it only lasts 10 minutes. Get distracted from getting back to work by following new clothes-making people on Instagram. I got a sewing machine for my birthday in January and have been teaching myself to make clothes. It's such a great new hobby but also incredibly distracting when I realise I've been sucked into a 20-minute YouTube video on making a corset top!



12.30pm: Eat lunch at my desk while working: bowl of carrot and coriander soup and Ryvita. Then spend my hour lunch break editing the podcast episode. One hour editing = around 20 mins of finished audio, which is pretty standard. Sit with our podcast Discord (an instant messaging service where you can set up private servers. We have one that you can enter by becoming any level on our Patreon (a membership platform where fans of the podcast can financially support us monthly in return for bonus content and perks)) open while working and watch our listeners chat to each other.



2pm: Start an afternoon where I have multiple half-hour meetings with a half-hour gap between each one. Never very conducive to getting any actual work done.



3pm: Snack on some leftover mini naans in between meetings.



5.50pm: An urgent email comes in regarding our celebrity partnership. Why does this always happen close to 6pm? Email the celebs team who are in LA, will keep on my phone this evening and hopefully get a reply. Finish off the day by getting N to help me shorten some copy that's over the character limit – he's surprisingly good at it.



6.30pm: After throwing on a nicer outfit than the leggings I work from home in, N and I walk the half an hour down to Camberwell to meet some friends for a drink in a taproom. It's so nice meeting people indoors when the weather is still so horrific.



7.45pm: After a couple of beers we decide to get food. The taproom is bring your own so go to the high street to grab stuff and bring back. One of my friends is getting a pizza which is tempting but as I know I'm going to have a spendy weekend I head into a local bakery instead and grab a spinach and feta pastry for £3. It is delicious and one of our friends baked and brought carrot cake for pudding!



9.30pm: Email comes through from the celebs team in LA with an answer that is a complete U-turn on something they approved a month ago. Get briefly very annoyed and have to send a few emails clarifying the issue and letting other teams know (would normally try not to bother other people during the evening but the issue has to be sorted by midday tomorrow so I only have the evening to speak to the LA team). Once it's done I try to put it out of my mind and remember their decisions don't reflect my work.



10.30pm: Settle the bill and head home. We each pay for our own. I had a pint and a half then a medium glass of wine, which comes to £14.30.



10.40pm: It's windy and raining so N and I grab the bus back. £1.50



11pm: Home, scroll on phone for a bit. Sleep.



Total: £18.80

Day Five



7.30am: Alarm goes off and I get up feeling like I had a few drinks last night. This is strange as last night I drunk verrrrrrry little for me. Have a cup of tea in bed and catch up on the episode of The Great British Sewing Bee I missed.



9.30am: Had sorted my emails and was just getting up to make my breakfast when my CEO out of the blue video calls with an urgent task for me and two other team members. Luckily it's a fun rebranding one so we work on that together for the next hour (I make tea and toast while we chat) and decide what we'll each work on today.



12pm: N finishes work for the day (his company is on half day Fridays and has been the entire pandemic which fills me with jealousy as I have longer hours anyway and a lot less annual leave) and heads out to meet a friend at the cinema. I am ravenously hungry but we don't have much in as the big two-weekly food shop comes on Monday so I eat some instant noodles.



12.10pm: DPD man comes to pick up my phone. I dropped it down a toilet nearly four weeks ago (first time I've EVER broken/damaged/lost a phone) and it was badly water damaged. I have it included as out of house cover on our home insurance but the excess was £250, which is still a lot better than paying for a new phone. The insurance company sent it for repairs and surprisingly did manage to repair it but when it was sent back, they had not included the fingerprint sensor in the screen. After a week and a half of sending them evidence that it was their mistake, they finally agreed to pick it up and fix the issue so now it'll take another few days/week to get back. Luckily, as I work in content/social media I have a work phone so pop my SIM card in that.



1pm: Switch to my personal laptop to work on the podcast for an hour. Snack on grapes. A lot of them have gone weird and taste bad even though I only bought them two days ago, which makes me sad.



2pm: Still have a headache so now wondering if maybe it's the constant storms and rain this week and it's some sort of pressure headache? Pop some ibuprofen and persuade Big M onto my lap for a cuddle while I get back to work.



5pm: Finish up my last meeting of the day and decide to keep my work laptop on but switch back to my personal laptop to edit the podcast. Normally we would have a whole company call to wrap up the week from 5-6pm but all those have been cancelled until the last day before all the people who have been made redundant leave. Feeling like I can't sit and edit solidly so put a Pomodoro method ASMR study video on YouTube to do 25-minute bursts with five-minute breaks. Crack open a beer to keep me company.



7pm: Finish the podcast edit and add it to mine and my co-host's shared drive for her to proof-listen over the weekend. So glad that didn't take all evening and it sounds like a good episode with a mixture of deep chats and funnies. Crack on with the washing up while listening to the Olivia Rodrigo album.



8pm: Exhausted from the week so N pops out to little Tesco and grabs ready meals. Mac and cheese for me and paella for him (N pays). We eat while rewatching Mean Girls, then sleep!



Total: £0

Day Six



8am: Alarm goes off. Laze in bed for 20 minutes, shower, then drink a cup of tea while doing my hair and makeup. I check the weather forecast and it's yet more rain. Decide I don't care and put a summer dress on anyway. If I dress for the weather I want it will change, right?



10am: N and I leave the house to head to Greenwich. On the way to the station we grab a couple of pastries from a local bakery and I eat half a croissant while walking to the Tube (N pays). Two Tubes and one bus later, we arrive at Ikea and meet our friend, C. £3.70



11am: C has never been to an Ikea before so we have a great time going round everything. I love an Ikea day out. N and I need a few random bits so pick up an LED light strip for N's record shelf, a rail for inside our wardrobe, a suction hook for the wall of the shower, two new wine glasses and three new tumblers, food/packet clips, a knife sharpener, elderflower pressé and some Swedish sweets (as I said, very random). This all comes to £39.50 so my half is £19.75.



12.45pm: Head to the Ikea café for some lunch. Obviously have to get the meatballs. We're disappointed they don't have the beer and wine today but grab a Diet Coke instead. N pays for mine.



2pm: Head back towards home with C and N. Two tubes and and a bus again. £3.70



2.50pm: Pop into Lidl on the way back and pick up a couple of juices to make cocktails, a special beer for N, a bottle of cava and some crisps I like that you can only get from Lidl. £10.41



3pm: Get home and laze about for a bit, chatting with C, then install the new rail in the wardrobe in the back room. It's actually a wardrobe we use to store things like the vacuum cleaner, N's guitar case and my podcast recording equipment but I'm running out of room for my clothes since I started sewing and altering. Over Christmas I brought home a load of my granny's old clothes ranging from the '50s to the '90s and have been working to alter them so I can continue to wear them. But now I need extra places to store them without getting squashed – hopefully living next to a vacuum cleaner is okay!



4.30pm: Head to an independent pub round the corner from us which we love with C and N, luckily they have space for us. We chat about films for a couple of hours and I get a double gin and tonic and a Cosmopolitan. £14.50



7pm: Head back home and three more friends arrive to watch Eurovision. I have written out the rules of a drinking game and it's made more fun by the presence of people from France, the Netherlands and Germany. I make and drink an unknown number of gin-based cocktails (my fave is gin, little bit of elderflower pressé, apple juice and cava). Very proud of Big M who copes really well with new people in the flat. We adopted him in August 2020 so he really hasn't seen many other people in the flat apart from N and me.



9.30pm: Me, N and one other friend are hungry so order Temple of Seitan from Uber Eats. I get Seitan nuggets and chips. £7.98



10.30pm: 0 points for the UK. This is exactly what we deserve. Feel sorry for my downstairs neighbour at how loudly we end up cheering.



12am: People leave and I take my makeup off and collapse into bed.



Total: £60.04

Day Seven



10.15am: Wake up feeling fine after a nice lie-in. Relax in bed with the stale half of the croissant we bought yesterday (I'm a classy gal) and a cup of tea.



12pm: N and I decide we'd like to go on a walk today. We discuss where and end up talking about an independent pub in north London we really like and have been wanting to go back to since it reopened. Look it up and it would be a two and a half-hour walk so decide to do that, with some possible stops along the way.



12.45pm: After quickly getting ready we leave the house and begin walking north.



1.20pm: We're both hungry and want food but all the independent pubs on this part of the walk are just doing Sunday roasts. We admit defeat and head into Wetherspoons, grabbing a deli deal (I get the chicken, bacon and cheese panini), a pint and a coffee each. N pays.



2.05pm: Continue walking north up through central.



3.10pm: Slow down when we reach Angel and have a poke about the vintage markets in Camden Place. Then head into a great independent pub we like and get another pint each. £10.70. While in the pub we finalise our two-weekly food shop that's being delivered tomorrow – includes all our fresh fruit and veg, fresh soups for lunches, veggie burgers, tofu, falafel, some cleaning bits we need, food for Big M etc. It comes to £107 but I'm not counting it here as the money for a food shop only comes out after it gets delivered in case of swaps.



3.15pm: Continue walking north.



7.15pm: Arrive at the pub. Luckily they have room for us outside, under cover with heaters in their amazing treehouse-style garden. N gets a beer and I get a wine. N pays.



6pm: We're hungry and this place has an amazing in-house Thai kitchen. Get a mixed starter for two to snack on. £15.50



6.45pm: Get another beer and glass of wine and chat about what Hogwarts houses we would sort various sitcom characters into. N pays.



8.15pm: Head towards the Tube to go home. Luckily it's one line all the way back. £2.70



9.05pm: Arrive back home. I make a bit of pasta to eat and we watch two episodes of Fresh Meat as we'd been discussing in the pub how much we loved it when it came out.



10.30pm: Read for a bit in bed then sleep.



Total: £28.90

The Breakdown



Food & Drink: £108.39

Entertainment: £9

Clothes & Beauty: £28.24

Transportation: £14.60

Other: £19.75



Total: £179.98



Conclusion



"I would say this week is relatively normal for me – no crazy big purchases or anything impulsive! I do spend a lot of money on food and drink but as places are starting to reopen I really value seeing friends and socialising so to me it’s all worth it. And post-COVID I’m now trying my best to support independent places over big chains.



I did notice from doing this that this week was very low on home cooking. We normally cook dinner at home three or four times a week but for various reasons that didn’t happen.



I’m really glad I did this as it made me mindful of my spending but also helped me see the value in everything I bought. I value saving but am also young and living in an amazing city and want to get the most out of that."

