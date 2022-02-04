Money Diary: An NHS Clinical Psychologist On 40k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m a 28-year-old newly qualified clinical psychologist living in Nottingham with my husband and our two dogs. I work in a chronic pain management service in the NHS, having completed a six-month placement with the team in the final year of my doctorate. I work from home with the only exception being when I deliver patient groups face to face. I really enjoy thinking about the emotional impact of physical health conditions and I find that this slightly less traditional clinical psychology role keeps me on my toes.
My husband and I own the home that we have lived in for the past three years and we rent out my husband's first home. In the last year our finances have been focused on renovating our house. Now that we’re nearing completion we’ve been discussing our next financial priorities. We’ve been struggling to conceive for a while now and have been referred for one round of IVF via the NHS. We understand that if this is unsuccessful we will need to pay for further treatment ourselves. This is at the back of my mind when I’m making financial decisions at the moment, as often I’m weighing up the potential need to save vs spending and enjoying our money before we take on this next chapter together."
Occupation: Clinical psychologist Industry: Healthcare Age: 28 Location: Nottingham Salary: £40,057 Paycheque amount: £2,175.71 Number of housemates: One Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: Our mortgage is £800. Loan payments: £151 student loan from my undergrad degree and £220 bank loan. I took this out to put towards a car. Pension? £310.44 each month. Savings? £6,000 in my personal savings and £18,000 in our joint savings. Utilities: Council tax £180, water £30, gas and electric £82 (this is a direct debit that’s too high – we’re currently about £300 in credit but I never get round to doing anything about it), TV and broadband £35. All other monthly payments: £15 SIM-only phone contract, £102 gym membership, £14 dental plan. I tend to pay for all my insurance outright if I can, including home, car and pet. Subscriptions: £10 Netflix, £10 Spotify.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes. I supplemented a maintenance and tuition loan by working throughout my undergrad degree. I funded my master's tuition fee with a bank loan and my mum and husband supported me with my living costs. I will always be incredibly grateful to both of them as it meant I was able to seriously pursue psychology as a career. I had a nanny role for two evenings a week as well as the occasional weekend, which I would use to fund non-essentials. My doctorate was funded by the NHS. This was a professional doctorate in clinical psychology, meaning I was working towards my doctorate as part of a full-time role in the NHS. I was paid a salary and the NHS paid my uni fees.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
I remember times when we really struggled and times when we were more comfortable. My mum always encouraged me to save some of my money but also enjoy the benefits of my hard work. I think that’s stayed with me. If I have nothing in my savings account then I’m much more frugal as I try to build a little rainy day fund back up again.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
I moved out when I went to uni at 18. In the holidays I would stay with my husband (then boyfriend) and when I finished uni at 21 I moved in with him permanently.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
When I got my first job after my master's degree, aged 22. Saying that, if there were ever times when I was struggling then either my mum or my husband would have supported me if I had asked, so I suppose I had a safety net if things ever got really difficult. Right now no one specifically covers any of my finances but my husband and I take a shared approach to our living costs.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I worked in my family business from age 14 because I’d discovered the accessories range in H&M and rapidly needed to fund this addiction. My first job outside of family was at Next when I was 17, between finishing my A-levels and starting university. I was worried that by the time I’d paid for my accommodation I would have very little money left so I was hoping to get a head start on supplementing this.
Do you worry about money now?
No. I realise that I am very lucky to say this. I might have slight worries if things have been spendy, i.e. during a renovation, but ultimately I know that I have a good salary and that I have the ability to save when I need to be sensible.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
No.
Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?
The smart ones get out while people are still lining up to see them play. Tom Brady was even smarter than that. He was so good for so long that it made the toughest decision of his own career easy for everybody else. Sure, it could have gone smoother. As things turned out, it resembled nothing so much as a broken play that runs for three days without end. But try and name another transcendent athlete who exited the stage to smiles on almost every side of him. We'll wait. Brady’s unparalleled acc
HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd
MILAN (AP) — With the Beijing Olympics looming, Sofia Goggia’s recovery is on track but the Italian will likely have to wait until the end of the week to know whether she’ll be able to defend her downhill title. The Italian ski federation said that a check-up on Sunday showed signs of improvement to Goggia’s left knee, a week after Goggia crashed during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo. The federation added that Goggia can step up her work in the pool and gym, while continuing physical r
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long
BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na
"No matter how I look on the floor I go out there to play hard and try to win as many basketball games as I can. Regarding my hair, it is clean, but we're going out there to win." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 126-115 on Tuesday night. DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter. The Bulls, who were up 113-103 with 7:38 left in the game, failed to score a field goal in the next four minute
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers made sure things didn't go from bad to worse. Reserve guard Brandon Goodwin matched his career-high with 21 points, Jarrett Allen added 16 and Cleveland shook off an ugly road loss — and being without point guard Darius Garland — by rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 93-90 on Monday night. The Cavs, who played poorly in a 10-point loss at Detroit on Sunday, were without Garland due to a sore lower back. Cedi Osman started for Garland and finished with a care
Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne
BEIJING (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Matthias Mayer clicked into his skis and descended into the unknown. Then promptly missed two gates. With the No. 1 bib in the opening downhill training session of the Beijing Games on Thursday, Mayer was the first to test a course that none of the competitors had ever been on before. “It was more inspection today than racing,” said Mayer, who finished his run despite difficulty in finding the right line at the start. Because test events were canceled ove
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs followed perhaps the greatest 13 seconds in franchise history in the divisional round against the Bills with 13 seconds late in the first half of the AFC title game that they'd rather forget. Not to mention most of the next 30 minutes and overtime against Cincinnati. In a loss both heartbreaking and humiliating, one of the league's most prolific offenses failed to put the game away just before the break Sunday, then never reached the end zone in the
BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie forward Isaiah Jackson scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, leading the Indiana Pacers past the Los Angeles Clippers 122-116 on Monday night. Both totals were season highs for Jackson, a first-round draft pick out of Kentucky. Duane Washington Jr. added 16 points and made all four of his 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Indiana won for just the second time in six nights as Rick Carlisle became the second coach in the franchise's
Fred VanVleet met with the media after being named an all-star for the first time on Thursday. He discussed what it meant to get the nod and how proud he was to be selected by the coaches. He mentioned his appreciation for DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry, and his special relationship with Pascal Siakam. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Canada continued its march to the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednes
NEW YORK (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy each had a goal and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win. Brandon Duhamie also scored and Matt Dumba had two assists to help the Wild earn at least a point for the ninth straight game (8-0-1). Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 40 shots to improve to 10-2-2 this season. “We're a really good team,” Kahkonen said. " Brock Nelson, Ross Johnston and Oliver Wahlstrom scored f
DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev
TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts re-signed American starting quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson on Monday. Bethel-Thompson, 33, was slated to become a free agent next week. "There are hundreds of reasons to sign back…unfinished business, a commitment to excellence from the organization, an opportunity to deepen the bonds of brotherhood,” the quarterback said in a statement. "At the end of the day it comes down to one: (Argos GM) Michael 'Pinball' Clemons. "He epitomizes championship DNA. Last yea