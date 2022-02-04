Money Diary: An NHS Clinical Psychologist On 40k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.



This week: "I’m a 28-year-old newly qualified clinical psychologist living in Nottingham with my husband and our two dogs. I work in a chronic pain management service in the NHS, having completed a six-month placement with the team in the final year of my doctorate. I work from home with the only exception being when I deliver patient groups face to face. I really enjoy thinking about the emotional impact of physical health conditions and I find that this slightly less traditional clinical psychology role keeps me on my toes.



My husband and I own the home that we have lived in for the past three years and we rent out my husband's first home. In the last year our finances have been focused on renovating our house. Now that we’re nearing completion we’ve been discussing our next financial priorities. We’ve been struggling to conceive for a while now and have been referred for one round of IVF via the NHS. We understand that if this is unsuccessful we will need to pay for further treatment ourselves. This is at the back of my mind when I’m making financial decisions at the moment, as often I’m weighing up the potential need to save vs spending and enjoying our money before we take on this next chapter together."



Occupation: Clinical psychologist

Industry: Healthcare

Age: 28

Location: Nottingham

Salary: £40,057

Paycheque amount: £2,175.71

Number of housemates: One

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: Our mortgage is £800.

Loan payments: £151 student loan from my undergrad degree and £220 bank loan. I took this out to put towards a car.

Pension? £310.44 each month.

Savings? £6,000 in my personal savings and £18,000 in our joint savings.

Utilities: Council tax £180, water £30, gas and electric £82 (this is a direct debit that’s too high – we’re currently about £300 in credit but I never get round to doing anything about it), TV and broadband £35.

All other monthly payments: £15 SIM-only phone contract, £102 gym membership, £14 dental plan. I tend to pay for all my insurance outright if I can, including home, car and pet. Subscriptions: £10 Netflix, £10 Spotify.



Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?



Yes. I supplemented a maintenance and tuition loan by working throughout my undergrad degree. I funded my master's tuition fee with a bank loan and my mum and husband supported me with my living costs. I will always be incredibly grateful to both of them as it meant I was able to seriously pursue psychology as a career. I had a nanny role for two evenings a week as well as the occasional weekend, which I would use to fund non-essentials. My doctorate was funded by the NHS. This was a professional doctorate in clinical psychology, meaning I was working towards my doctorate as part of a full-time role in the NHS. I was paid a salary and the NHS paid my uni fees.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?



I remember times when we really struggled and times when we were more comfortable. My mum always encouraged me to save some of my money but also enjoy the benefits of my hard work. I think that’s stayed with me. If I have nothing in my savings account then I’m much more frugal as I try to build a little rainy day fund back up again.



If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?



I moved out when I went to uni at 18. In the holidays I would stay with my husband (then boyfriend) and when I finished uni at 21 I moved in with him permanently.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?



When I got my first job after my master's degree, aged 22. Saying that, if there were ever times when I was struggling then either my mum or my husband would have supported me if I had asked, so I suppose I had a safety net if things ever got really difficult. Right now no one specifically covers any of my finances but my husband and I take a shared approach to our living costs.



What was your first job and why did you get it?



I worked in my family business from age 14 because I’d discovered the accessories range in H&M and rapidly needed to fund this addiction. My first job outside of family was at Next when I was 17, between finishing my A-levels and starting university. I was worried that by the time I’d paid for my accommodation I would have very little money left so I was hoping to get a head start on supplementing this.



Do you worry about money now?



No. I realise that I am very lucky to say this. I might have slight worries if things have been spendy, i.e. during a renovation, but ultimately I know that I have a good salary and that I have the ability to save when I need to be sensible.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.



No.

Day One



8am: Wake up and start the process of getting myself and my two colleagues ready for our commute to work (take the two dogs downstairs to my laptop). We have our respective breakfasts (tea and toast for me, dog biscuits for them) and settle in ready for a morning of work.



9am: I’ve recently been off work due to having surgery so today is a half day for me to catch up on things before I’m fully back next week. I watch a recording of a psychology speciality meeting that took place last week (all the teams classed as physical health psychology meet quarterly to catch up with each other). The main theme of the meeting centres on the reduced attendance of face-to-face groups as people are understandably wary of the new variant and how we can manage this so that we make the best use of clinician time.



2pm: My husband arrives home to take me to get my stitches from surgery removed. The nurse takes out my stitches with minimal drama. My plumber husband compliments the sink in her office. I think she thinks he’s joking. It all gets a bit weird. Anyway, she clears me to go on holiday in March as long as I promise to wear sexy flight socks.



2.30pm: Leave the nurse and her sink and head for lunch in the village. I grab a tuna melt panini and a Diet Coke. Turns out my husband couldn’t wait and had a sneaky McDonald's earlier in the day so doesn’t want anything. £5 for mine.



3.30pm: We get home and walk the dogs. I’m very slow post-op, which I’m pretty sure is appreciated by our old girl. We shuffle along together, leaving my husband and our younger dog to burn off some energy.



7pm: Start trawling the internet for summery holiday clothes. We haven’t been abroad on a summer holiday for about six years so my stash of warm weather clothes is questionable at best. Now that I’m in a position to be able to, I prefer to pay a little extra for good quality clothes that will last a long time. Realise this is quite the task in winter but manage to find some Abercrombie denim shorts that look like they might fit the bill. £33 with delivery.



8pm: My husband makes us a dinner of jerk chicken, which we eat while watching Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. We’ve been watching the Marvel films in order for a little while and this was next on the list. I find it a struggle though, they’re all so long. If I were queen of the world, films would not be allowed to be over 90 mins. Except Harry Potter.



11pm: Head up to bed.



Total: £38

Day Two



8am: Wake up at this criminal hour on a Saturday. My husband does dog duty so I stay in bed to read while he brings me a tea. What a hero.



11am: We both head out to get our vaccines. Not a particularly exciting way to spend a Saturday morning but my husband’s hours in the week can be tricky to plan around so at least this way we are able to get it sorted together.



12pm: Home and get ready for the fun part of my weekend to start. My aunty picks me up (I could get used to this not driving lark) and we go to meet my mum at the garden centre for lunch and a potter around. We all have a cooked breakfast and a pot of tea between us. It’s my treat today, £22.50. We wander around the garden centre and I pick up some compost as I’ve got a lot of seeds to sow over the next few months. £8



3pm: On the way home we nip into Aldi. I buy some bin liners (fun) and some small cans of tonic water. I love a gin but hate how quickly tonic water goes flat when you buy a bigger bottle, so this is my solution. £2.70



4pm: When they were handing out mother-in-laws, I hit the jackpot. She’s absolutely wonderful and not just because for Christmas she bought me some lovely Neom bubble bath. I was intending to save this for a nice occasion but recently I’ve learned just how short life can be so I run a bath and use the nice bubble bath. It’s divine. Make a mental note to report back to my MIL.



6pm: Come downstairs to a husband who isn’t feeling well at all. I quickly make us a spinach and ricotta ravioli dinner and send him up to bed.



7pm: No husband means I can watch absolute rubbish without judgement. Opt for the second Fifty Shades film before heading to bed myself. Maybe I’ll judge myself just a little bit.



10pm Sleep.



Total: £33.20

Day Three



9am: Wake up feeling very well rested, which puts me in a lovely mood. I have a lazy morning of tea, scrambled eggs on toast and pottering in the garden, sowing a few seeds from my Rose Press Garden advent calendar last month.



11am: We take a flask of tea and both dogs on a nice long walk. It’s cold but sunny, my favourite winter weather. Both dogs manage to avoid getting muddy, which I’m extremely grateful for.



3pm: I’ve been looking forward to this since I came round from my op: a pub roast dinner. I didn’t feel up to leaving the house last week so today is the day. We head to a nearby village which has the best roast around (and not just because you get cauli cheese as standard). I have roast pork, a sticky toffee pudding and a gin. My husband has soup and roast lamb with a pint.



4pm: When my husband and I go out for dinner we play The Card Game to decide who is paying. We take it in turns and this week it’s my go. I look away as my husband takes our bank cards and places one in each of his hands. I then choose a hand and whoever’s bank card is inside that hand will pay for dinner. I’m on a particularly satisfying winning streak at the moment. My husband pays.



5.30pm: Get home and end up unintentionally napping on the sofa. Feeling like a Sunday cliché and I’m not remotely mad about it.



7pm: My husband starts watching snooker (yawn) so I read my book.



8pm: We start watching Only Murders in the Building. I really like it, although Steve Martin will always be the dad from Cheaper by the Dozen to me. Make a mental note to see if I can find that on a streaming service for a good dose of nostalgia.



10.30pm: Head to bed after a few episodes.



Total: £0

Day Four



7.30am: Up and shower, ready to start the day. I bought a Dyson Airwrap when I finished my uni course as a gift to myself and it has revolutionised my mornings.



9am: Start the working day. This morning is taken up by two therapy cases and dealing with an email from a patient that came in over the weekend.



12.30pm: Grab a very quick sandwich for lunch. I’m supposed to be easing myself back into work gently but somehow I’ve been nonstop all morning. So far it’s been quite mixed, patient-wise: some are doing really well, which is always lovely to hear, whereas others are struggling to cope following the festive period. I plan my diary accordingly, booking to see those who are struggling next week.



1pm: Time to complete an assessment. One of my physiotherapy colleagues has referred one of their patients to psychology as they have noticed that they’re struggling to accept their pain diagnosis. I spend 90 minutes assessing them before I write up their clinical notes, update my physiotherapist colleague and write a detailed assessment letter for the patient and their GP. These letters can be lengthy as they incorporate both physical and mental health, so this takes up most of the afternoon.



5.30pm: Head for a drink with my bestie. We see each other most weeks, usually catching up at the gym where we make good use of the outdoor pool in all weathers. I’m not quite there yet, recovery-wise, so instead we go to the pub for a gin. It’s my friend’s turn to pay this week. Somehow we always find enough to talk about even though we see each other all the time.



7pm: Another day, another holiday clothes search. This time I’m after swim and beachwear. Stumble across a website called Cupshe. It’s hard to assess the quality but reviews seem positive so I decide to risk it. Find two dresses and two swimming costumes that I think could work well for all my holiday plans this year. Take the plunge and order. £63.70



7.30pm: Husband comes home and still isn’t feeling too well. I admit that I’ve struggled all day and we agree that we’re a bit under the weather after our vaccines. Neither of us can be bothered to cook so we order a Greek takeaway. I have chicken souvlaki with rice and salad, he has a lamb dish and we share halloumi. £29



8.30pm: Feel better for eating something but still feel pretty rubbish. Watch a few episodes of Only Murders before heading to bed.



Total: £92.70

Day Five



8am: Wake up feeling dreadful. Hope a good dose of tea, toast and orange juice will help me out. It doesn’t really.



9am: First hour of my day is spent managing the psychology waiting list. I compile a short report for the rest of my colleagues to give them an idea of how many patients we have waiting, how many patients we have booked in and how many patients we might be looking to discharge as they haven’t attended their appointments. Feeling really pleased that we’re getting things to a much more manageable waiting time as ultimately this means patients don’t have to wait as long for our help.



10am: Therapy with a longstanding patient. She’s doing so well and I’m so proud to hear of all the ways in which she has been coping with her pain since we last spoke. We reflect on how much of a long way she’s come in the time that we’ve been working together. Make myself a quick celebratory cuppa.



11am: Another therapy session. This patient has input from other teams so we spend some time doing a bit of a therapy/overall healthcare review to help us decide what the most helpful direction our next steps might be for her. I agree to summarise our discussion in a letter for the patient and her GP, ready for our next session.



12.30pm: Another quick lunch, this time I have poached eggs on toast. I don’t like to be in the habit of not prioritising looking after myself during a work day, especially when I don’t feel well, but today is looking like it’s going to be inescapably busy.



5.45pm: I finish late after another two therapy patients, writing a report for the police and general admin. I’m exhausted and dose up on paracetamol and vitamin C.



6pm: My sister arrives to walk the dogs with me. We’re very close and see each other a few times a week normally. We have some holidays planned together this year so we chat about those on our walk. She asks me for some advice about getting on the property ladder. I tell her the best thing she can do is keep saving and eventually her patience will pay off.



7.30pm: My husband cooks dinner tonight, we have wings and fries. So unhealthy but so good. Make an internal promise to eat lots of veg tomorrow. He makes no such promises.



8.30pm: After catching up on FaceTime with our friends in Romania we book an impromptu skiing trip to see them next month. Now that my surgery is out of the way and restrictions don’t require my husband to quarantine when we’re back (there’s only so much plumbing he can do in our house), we figure it’s as good a time as any to go. My sister will be coming too, which I’m really excited about. We’ll stay with our friends when we’re out there so we don’t need to book anything other than flights and bags. £108 for my husband and I, we’ll share a suitcase. Future me probably won’t appreciate this decision.



9.30pm: Sneak in some more Only Murders before heading to bed. I have no idea who the killer is. My husband says he knows and he’s usually right so I tell him not to share his suspicions. He does it anyway, absolute git.



Total: £108

Day Six



8.30am: Wake up late, still feeling rubbish.



9am: Big team meeting this morning, including all admin and clinical staff. We have them once a quarter and there’s always a lot of information to take in. We plan the next 12 weeks of our service delivery. I agree to how many groups I’ll deliver, how many patients I’ll assess and how many new therapy patients I’m able to take on. My head feels very full by the time we’re finished.



12.30pm: Soup for lunch today. Realise too late that we’re out of bread. Soup without bread is just about the saddest lunch ever.



1pm: Clinical supervision. This is my opportunity to have some help with any of my patients if I need it and reflect on any aspect of my role that I would find it helpful to think about with my supervisor. Once we’re finished we update each other on our annual leave plans for the year so that we can make sure that psychology groups are covered. We don’t actually get to this part and just end up talking about holidays. Finish the call without much organising but feeling very excited to go away.



6pm: Head out to my shed in the garden to sow some more seeds. While I’m in there my friend who lives in London calls me to catch up and I spend an hour on the phone talking all things wedding (hers, not mine), house renos, health and getting a date in the diary for seeing each other face to face, all while getting four varieties of sweet pea and two types of snapdragon on their merry way. A lovely evening activity, if not a bit cold in my shed. I’m very much looking forward to getting out in the garden more as the weather brightens up.



8pm: I make dinner tonight. Thai red salmon curry with veggies and rice, with (you guessed it) Only Murders in the Building. We finish the season and it turns out my husband’s guess was half right – he got the killer but didn’t quite nail down the motive. He’s losing his touch. I immediately recommend to my friend – it’s lighthearted and easy to follow, both of which my tired pandemic brain appreciates.



10pm: Head up to bed to read some of my book before I fall asleep, hoping that tomorrow I don’t wake up feeling like death.



Total: £0

Day Seven



8am: Awake and feeling mostly okay – hurrah! Celebrate with cereal and tea. The dogs are thrilled because they get the leftover milk on their morning biscuits. Gross but they seem to like it.



9am: Do some consulting with the team this morning, helping my colleagues to think about how they can support their patients emotionally without necessarily referring them to psychology for 1:1 work if this isn’t needed right now. It goes well and I’m happy to have been of help.



10am: Two more therapy patients to finish off the morning. One is a fairly new treatment case that I’ve started working with so we’re still using our sessions to get to know one another properly. The other is nearing the end of her therapy and we have discussions about how we plan to reduce input from me. These conversations often understandably feel scary for patients, so we take it at a gentle pace.



1pm: Lunch. Today I have leftovers from last night, which feels like such a treat. I’ve got a flexible afternoon today so I take the dogs on a lunchtime walkies, which they absolutely love.



2.30pm: Arrive back at my laptop to an email telling me my doctoral research is being published – I can’t quite believe it. Ring my husband and tell him the good news before I share with my team.



6pm: Finish work after an afternoon of group session content planning, reading around some therapy techniques and planning for some more of my patients.



7pm: Food shop time. I absolutely hate shopping for food and find it to be such a chore. We head to Sainsbury’s this week as they sent me some vouchers to use with my Nectar card. We pick up the ingredients for a week's worth of dinners, including a celebratory steak dinner, homemade Nando's, butternut squash and sage risotto, a homemade roast dinner and a salmon curry. By the time we’ve put some household bits, a bottle of wine and a new book for me in the trolley it comes to £87 but with my voucher it’s £75. My turn to pay this week.



9pm: Watch TV with our risotto.



10pm: Book and bed. Absolutely buzzing that it’s Friday tomorrow and make a mental note to get some plans nailed down with friends for the weekend.



Total: £75

The Breakdown



Food & Drink: £131.50

Entertainment: £8

Clothes & Beauty: £96.70

Home & Health: £2.70

Travel: £108

Other: £0



Total: £346.90



Conclusion



"Food and drink-wise, this was a very typical week for me. It would of course have been more if I had lost The Card Game at dinner – fingers crossed my winning streak continues! I don’t normally do this much shopping for clothes so this is unusual for me. Travel-wise, I don’t tend to buy flights every week but we do spend a good portion of our disposable income on going away and enjoying ourselves so I suppose this is reflective of that. I think my spending is quite middle of the road, it could be a lot stricter but I could spend a lot more, too. The process of writing the diary has been really interesting – as I mentioned earlier, we are potentially going to be funding fertility treatments this year and this has certainly been helpful to show where we could make changes if we found ourselves actively needing to save more money."

