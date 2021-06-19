Money Diary: Mum & Account Manager In Tech In Buckinghamshire On 80k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.



This week: I've been in sales for the majority of my career, moving through different industries but effectively doing the same thing and getting paid (generally quite well) for it. I joined my current company after an extended break away from sales when I was pregnant then on maternity leave so I'm on a lower salary now than I should be for someone of my experience. However, my job offers a lot of flexibility and it's not as stressful as previous roles so fits in well with my lifestyle. Juggling a toddler, managing a house and supporting my husband's career means taking a slight step back from mine, however for the sake of my mental health, I wouldn't trade it in for something more demanding.



My husband and I have been working from home this past year and this really helps with managing personal and work life as well as allowing up to top up our savings. We also share all of our money.



Occupation: Account Executive

Industry: Technology

Age: 32

Location: Buckinghamshire, UK

Salary: £40,000 and £40,000 commission, my husband earns £86,000 per annum and £10k-ish annual bonus.

Paycheque amount: £2,350

Number of housemates: Three, my husband (T), my daughter (C) and our rabbit.



Monthly Expenses



Housing Costs: £1,857 mortgage.

Loan Payments: £202 on car loan, £100 on credit card, student loan gets auto-deducted and depends on my paycheque amount.

Savings: My ISA and LISA £4,300, husband's ISA and LISA £4,145, joint savings £2,500. We share all money, we just have separate ISA's for interest purposes. We usually save £1.230 per month, £450 into my savings, £450 into my husbands, £300 into our joint savings and £30 into our child's savings (she has a grand total of almost £2k). Lockdown has been great for our savings however now that socialising is allowed again and things are easing, we're finding it difficult to say no to things so our savings have taken a hit.

All other monthly expenses: Utilities: water £30, council tax £235, gas and electric £76, TV licence £13, car tax £5 (we pay annually what equates to £60 for both cars), car insurance £70 for both, home insurance £25, ground rent £30. Transportation: £120 on petrol, we only use the cars for nursery drop off/pickup and weekend going out as both still WFH atm. Phone bill: £25 for SIM only. Spotify £14.99. Life insurance £37 for both, building and contents insurance £25, dental plan £37 for both, National Trust £10, Peloton app £12.99, Audible £7.99, cleaner £240, nursery £1,050 (due to decrease to approx £700 later this year when we get out free hours!). C's ballet and swimming lessons £197 approx every 12 weeks.

Day One



6.50am: Husband comes up to the bedroom, he's been to the gym and just got back. We have a home gym however he's taken up rowing and wanted to try it out before we invest in a rowing machine. Get C ready for nursery. A small battle with what she's going to wear, try to get her teeth brushed, and hair under some kind of management, it's always so frizzy in the mornings, all whilst trying to get some clothes on her too. Dress her in t-shirt and pink shorts with zebras on them.



7.15am: Downstairs for some breakfast, C has porridge with berries and honey, H has toast with eggs and smoked salmon, I have a coffee. Quick kiss and cuddle goodbye as H takes C to nursery.



7.45am: I do a 45 min Peloton bootcamp with Jess Sims, the playlist is John Legend vs Alicia Keys, I select my classes based on the music playlist. Rabbit comes up for attention every so often and we finish the class by doing burpees every time the word 'falling' appears in Alicia Keys "Fallin'" single, which is a lot by the way. I go up for a shower, wash hair, leave hair to air dry put makeup on and dress in denim shorts and smart sleeveless white broderie anglaise top because summer is finally here and I still WFH.



8.55am: Have breakfast of toast with avocado and smoked salmon whilst going on Vinted to try and buy the dress I saved last night to see it's been sold. Boo for me, yay for my bank balance. Log onto work, do some admin, have a call with my SDR who informs me of a potential lead. She sets up a call for 11am. H's Father's Day gift arrives, I got him some new, more supportive trainers for casual wear. Stash trainers under my desk. Not very well hidden but he'll never realise. I wouldn't normally spend this much but he really needs them. Also try to book a spa day for his birthday in August but they're so busy so don't get through.



12pm: Finish up some calls then go down to the kitchen to see H who isn't in the kitchen and is in the garage gym doing a circuit. He's got lunch ingredients out so I make a start on lunch. It's pasta salad with asparagus, sugar snap peas, rocket, parmesan and roasted tomatoes in a lemon mustard dressing. Sit in the garden for 10 mins to eat lunch before heading upstairs for my call with a partner.



1.20pm: Call finishes, I finish lunch and H has kindly brought me up an iced coffee with 1.5 bourbon biscuits. The 0.5 of the other bourbon biscuit eaten by him.



3pm: Disappointing outcome of a call with my development team, not sure how to play this as my prospect wants a specific integration and likely won't sign without it. Call a partner to see if they can plug the gap for us, turns out they can't, so back to the drawing board. Take my laptop outside to finish my proposal whilst sunning myself for half an hour. No summer holidays abroad = trying to get my tan from my garden!



5pm: I log into a call with my team to welcome a new colleague, we all share some fun facts and there are some really interesting ones!



5.30pm: Log off and make dinner which is lighter prawn linguine: half spaghetti and half courgetti. Husband has gone to pick child up. I only have a couple of bites of dinner as I'm off to town to have dinner with a friend. Also, snack on toast with olive oil and balsamic vinegar.



6pm: C returns home from nursery with a bottle of water (£1), we play in the garden for a little bit. She's stubbed her toe at nursery so makes me put a plaster on her foot even though there's not really anything there.



6.45pm: H takes C up to bed, I lay outside in the sun for a little longer and finalise our recipe food box order for the next two weeks. The recipe food boxes with prepackaged ingredients work really well for us in sharing the cooking and also saves on food wastage. We're back on Gousto after trying Hello Fresh.



7.35pm: Meet my friend outside her door as she lives nearby and we walk to the restaurant together.



9.25pm: Leave the restaurant after enjoying a meal of arancini, chicken wings, croquetas, tomato bread topped with chocolate tart for her and passionfruit pavlova for me. We walk home as it's still nice and fairly light out. £25



10.30pm: Get into bed and have a quick chat and cuddle with H before snoozing.



Total: £26

Day Two



5am: H walks back into the bedroom after sleeping with C all night, not sure why, think he just fell asleep in her bed whilst consoling her. He decides not to go to the gym this morning and gets back into our bed.



7am: Get H and C up, change C, try to brush her teeth, chase her down onto the second floor where she's followed her father and finally bribe her with a hairbrush and suncream in exchange for me brushing her teeth. She applies suncream to the sleeves of her top instead of her arms whilst I try and clip her awkward toddler hair back.



7.15am: Finally downstairs, C puts bread in toaster, then spreads honey on said toast whilst we unload the dishwasher, knock back an espresso and also make a slice of toast for H. H has jam and butter, so C also has jam and butter on her toast in addition to the honey. We cut it up and put it in a Tupperware for her to eat in the car. She also has a second breakfast when she arrives at nursery, C certainly can eat! Husband and kid out the door, rabbit been fed, I get changed and into yoga kit ready to start my yoga class at 7:45am.



8.45am: Sweaty yoga done, shower and make my breakfast of toast with avocado, smoked salmon, fried egg with a little bit of sriracha, a cup of tea and a pint of water.



9.30am: Read some industry articles as well as the Refinery money diary. See my money from my savings account has released into my current account so ping this over to my sister as she needs help covering her bills and rent before starting her job in July. She's just qualified as a junior doctor so no more student funding but she also won't get her first paycheque for a couple of months. Take dirty dishes to the kitchen, eat unnecessary custard cream and 6 strawberry wafer biscuits whilst I finish my tea. £1,000



12pm: Cleaner arrives, best day of the week! Get ready to go for a dog walk with my neighbour, get back and eat leftover prawn spaghetti for lunch in the garden.



2pm: Quick 1-2-1 with my manager, I have a fair amount in my pipeline that could close this month but it's all very stressful as I think only one deal will close and it's also end of quarter.



5.15pm: Leave to do the nursery pickup and purchase some milk and bread for my neighbours who are self-isolating. Also pick up strawberries, banana, Pop Chips x two, and toddler veggie straws. Get a text from neighbour asking for cough medicine too. Total £17.70 but neighbours will transfer for theirs which is £8.45 (£9.24).



6pm: Get home and remember to pay the cleaner. Unload the shopping and as my back is turned C asks for TV. I let her have 10 mins but turns out she had already asked her dad who said no so she asked me instead! Cheeky. I have a bowl of leftover pasta whilst we watch an episode of Peter Rabbit. Finish off with some strawberries. £60.00



9.30pm: It was my turn for bedtime so after a quick wash for C, then six books later and a couple of hours of back and forth, C finally goes off to sleep. Sit in the garden for a bit before going to the sofa to flick between various TV channels and decide on nothing so head up to get ready for bed. Remove makeup, wash face, moisturise and top up with Neom sleep oil.



Total: £1,069.24

Day Three



12.45am: C calls for me, go in and settle her, takes 20 mins.



3.15am: C calls for me again, go in and settle her but she doesn't go back to sleep so leave her room after an hour and 15 mins.



5am: C finally falls asleep after 30 mins of crying on and off and regular check ins.



7.05am: Hear H go in the shower, time to get up and get ready for the day. Come out the bathroom to see C and H having cuddles on bed, neither are dressed. Try to tame wild toddler hair but it's spectacularly frizzy today.



7.15am: Down for breakfast, we play bat and ball whilst Daddy makes porridge with blueberries and almond butter for C, coffee for me, eggs and avocado on toast for H. H and C out the door, I get on my spin bike for a 30 minute Jess Sims bike boot camp. Sufficiently sweaty! Head to shower and get ready for work.



9:15am: Head downstairs to make a peanut butter and banana protein smoothie.



10.37am: H makes me a cup of tea and scone with jam so join him in the kitchen. I am a third of the way through mine when he makes himself a second one! My friend messages me about her house search so I spend a few minutes browsing houses for sale in our county which are few and far between with some obscene overpricing IMO. We moved out of London a few years ago to get more space for our money as well as make the commute for H's work better.



12.03pm: Drive into town with H to pick up lunch. He gets a burrito, I get a falafel wrap, we both get flat whites and he gets carrot cake and a brownie to share. £20.70



12.45pm: Get back home to enjoy lunch in the garden. H goes back up to work straight after whilst I sit and finish my coffee. I save my portion of cake and brownie for later. Browse Vinted and DePop for a bit before going back to my desk.



1.27pm: See my offer on a Topshop midi dress on Vinted has been accepted so purchase that. Reminds me to purchase a postage label for the breast pump I sold on eBay too. £19.34



4.45pm: Clock off from work and head to a local bar with H before picking up C from nursery. He enjoys a local beer whilst I have a small gin and tonic. Also pick up passata, satsumas, beer, crisps and grapes from the Co-op. £31.80



6pm: A carpenter comes round to measure up on some stuff I want to do around the house. Not sure if we can afford it but I also don't know how much it all costs. H takes C up for a good scrub in the bath before bedtime routine. She had been in the garden all day at nursery and came back looking like she'd been down a chimney. I go to sit in the garden to have some downtime but just as I do so, there's a knock on the door and someone has come to collect some baby bottles I've put up for free. Useful for them and frees up some storage space for me!



7.10pm: C falls asleep very quickly tonight, must be all the outdoor play at nursery. H did bath and bedtime and we sit outside for a while then go inside and watch some TV, this consists of flicking through various apps and channels and finding nothing. I feel like I should read my book (currently Ghosts by Dolly Alderton) instead but can't quite muster the energy to do so.



9.30pm: Up to bed!



Total: £71.84

Day Four



12.45am: C wakes and screams for me, I settle her then go back to bed.



5.40am: Some reason I'm awake, check my phone and my friend has cancelled on me. I sit and respond to Whatsapp messages, scroll Vinted, then try to go back to sleep.



6.15am: C wakes up so I'm awake. Few cuddles before I get up and leave her to it with her dad whilst I go downstairs for a spin class.



7.45am: 30 min Cody Rigsby spin class later, I'm dripping in sweat! I get showered and ready then head downstairs to get C dressed in her ballet uniform.



8.30am: Arrive at ballet, I watch from the window. My daughter is very reserved and tries to make herself as small as possible in the class. She comes out 30 mins later really happy with her lesson though! We make our way to Aldi to do a food shop.



9.30am: Food shop done, mostly vegetables and meat as well as a couple of Father's Day cards. Random middle aisle purchases include two solar lights in the shape of bugs, a Peter Rabbit duvet set, and a Peppa Pig toy car. I give in too easy and treat my toddler way too well. She has a little meltdown as we leave Aldi, lots of cuddles and I open her car for her to play with once she's in her car seat. £103.99



10.35am: Unloaded the shopping and now making lunch for C. I also enjoy a Belgian bun whilst doing so. C is having turkey meatballs and spaghetti. I've stripped her of her ballet uniform so she can't dirty it however she refuses to wear clothes so she currently is eating lunch in just her pants. H arrives home from the gym and joins us. We decide to go for a walk after lunch so get dressed to go.



12.45pm: We got C in the walking backpack and carry her through the woods and down to the local park. Arrive at the cafe in the park and get two Cornettos and one white Magnum. C gets ice cream everywhere so I fill my bottle up with water from the stream to wash her with. We make our way home. I notice our Gousto order has been deducted too. £61.74



1.30pm: Get home and get the paddling pool out! We fill it up and C proceeds to dump as many toys in it as possible. We sit outside and relax. H brings the TV out to watch the Euros!



3.10pm: Friend arrives with her little one. The kids spend a lot of time together as they attend the same nursery and adore each other. Friend brings her parasol as we don't have one yet and our garden gets a lot of sun. H promptly orders a parasol for click and collect for tomorrow. We spend the afternoon in the garden, kids terrorising each other, and I make us all a dinner of salmon with basil dressing, butter potatoes and roasted Mediterranean veg. We have fruit with cream for dessert. £105



6pm: Kids in the bath, I read what feels like a million books, our friends leave and I try to get my daughter to sleep.



8.15pm: A few battles later and she's asleep. I sit in the garden for a little bit longer then go up too. H is watching a Cristiano Ronaldo documentary then joins me later.



9.30pm: I inform H the lights in his car look like they're on. He goes to check and tries to turn the car on but the battery is flat. Leave him to deal with it whilst I sleep. I'm wiped out from the day!



Total: £270.73

Day Five



6.15am: C stirs and calls for me. She comes into our bed. Quick cuddle and I leave my H and C upstairs reading books whilst I head downstairs to prepare the lasagne for lunch as H's parents are coming over in the afternoon.



7.10am: Tiny fingers open the door, my daughter bounds in and heads straight for the grated cheese on the counter. H and C have granola with milk whilst I have an espresso and finish C's granola that she leaves. We then have an episode of Peppa Pig on the TV.



8.15am: I get dressed for yoga and head out the door after a big kiss and cuddle. H and C are at the dining table playing with stamps. As I leave, C runs up and says I've been a very good girl so I get a hand stamp, then stamps my hand. Whilst I'm out, H and C have a playdate with some friends and H takes C to her swimming class.



10.10am: Finish yoga and go to have a drink with two of my yoga friends. I have a vegetable and ginger smoothie, friend pays and I will get next round.



11.35am: Pop to Sainsbury's for cream, double cream, chocolate, milk and sunglasses as I can't find mine. I'm certain they're in the house but C very well may have moved them somewhere obscure £23.55



11.45am: Pop into Laithwaites for a bottle of rose, I pick up a light blush rose from Côtes de Provence. £15.99



12pm: Get home and see the Gousto box has arrived. We have no space in the fridge so I leave it there and get started on making the tiramisu. I couldn't find lady fingers in Sainsbury's so make a quick sponge. I then snack on cucumber, tomato and prosciutto whilst the sponge is baking. Get the sponge out the oven then head to Homebase to pick up the parasol we ordered.



1.40pm: Get home and H and his parents are already there. He's also picked up a few items, mostly beer and tonic water. We put the parasol up, get drinks flowing, eat a lot of crisps, fill up the paddling pool and put the England vs Croatia game on the TV outside. £25.75



3.15pm: We sit down to eat the lasagne with chips and salad. Takes a few attempts to feed C. I think the heat has made her lose her appetite. Tidy up whilst my mother-in-law unloads the Gousto box to the fridge. We talk about getting another fridge to put in the garage as we find we rarely have enough fridge space. I have a quick browse on FB Marketplace but nothing is right.



4.15pm: I set up Amazon Kids on my Kindle Fire, both C and I get into our swimming costumes and we watch an episode of Peppa Pig on the Kindle whilst sat in the paddling pool. 99p



6pm: I take my in-laws home whilst H does bath and bedtime routine. I mention I need to get some toilet roll and my mother-in-law offers to give me a couple so I don't have to pop to the shops tonight. I get over there and she tries to offload a few other items that she doesn't want. I politely decline.



6.50pm: Get home and change our bedsheets. I'm heading to my friend's later as she forgot her sunglasses at ours yesterday. H is reading stories to C. I hear a little voice asking for me and as I approach her bedroom, my daughter tells me she has two books for me to read. Negotiate this down to one book and then cuddle her before she drifts off.



9.19 pm: After a quick gin and tonic and catch up with my friend, I arrive back home to discover my H is already in bed. Our daughter has a bit of a cough so keeps waking up (not Covid!). H tells me he ate more lasagne whilst I was out, this man is an eating machine. I think about the weekend and feel mum guilt that a new week starts tomorrow and the routine of childcare/work starts again and that I haven't spent proper time with my daughter this weekend.



Total: £66.28

Day Six



12am: H gives C Calpol as she's really struggling with her cough to get herself back to sleep.



5.55am: H brings C into our bed as she was calling for me and it's so close to wake up time that we all need just a little bit longer.



7.05am: The little bit longer was a bit too long, we rush to get ready for nursery and for C to have some breakfast. She's a bit grumpy and refuses a lot of things, I think she's hangry as after some porridge she's much better.



7.35am: H and C out the door, C cheekily has an oat bar, I put the washing out then get ready for a workout. Get a text telling me £300 has moved from our joint spending account to our savings account which has put us in overdraft so move some money from one account into this one.



8.38am: Just finished a Cody Rigsby Sam Smith 30 minute bike bootcamp and make a green juice for me and H. Celery, spinach, ginger, orange and watermelon, the doorbell rings so I throw on a hoodie over my sports bra and open the door. It's the gardener come to do sort out the front of the house. I finish my juice and go get showered.



9.15am: I'm ready and go down to the kitchen to make a cup of tea, toast with scrambled eggs, spinach, avocado and prosciutto. Browse the MADE furniture sale whilst I eat breakfast at my desk. Also browse FB Marketplace for a fridge and chest of drawers, nothing yet.



10am: Make the gardener a cup of tea, have a chat and assess what he's done so far. I pay him now as I have to jump on some calls shortly. £60



12.25pm: Finish work calls and put leftover lasagne in oven, H comes down and we make a salad and eat our lunch in the garden. He heads back up for another call whilst I make us an orange, mango and banana smoothie. I have another call to join for the afternoon.I have a missed call from our holiday accommodation asking to take the remaining balance. I call them back and make the payment, included is a refundable deposit of £100 which we should get back after the holiday. £1,256



4.03pm: Finish off some work calls then head down for some Pop Chips and dip as well as a small portion of tiramisu with berries. Remember to book in our mortgage valuation so ring the surveyors. H also forwards me some documents to fill out for our re-mortgage which I'll do later. Not sure why he got all the communication as I am usually the person to organise it all, if I left it up to him, it'd never get done (he agrees!).



5pm: Head out the door as I need to drop off the breast pump at the Post Office on my way to nursery. Get to nursery a little bit earlier and pick up the scruffy toddler.



5.30pm: Hang out with the toddler in the garden before taking her upstairs to change her bedsheets with the new Peter Rabbit set that we picked up at Aldi. Then it's bath, stories and bedtime. H goes off to the gym and makes dinner when he's back. Give C a snack of salami and prosciutto sandwich and strawberries. She eats the prosciutto and strawberries only so I put the leftover sandwich in the fridge.



8.15pm: C is finally asleep, we have dinner in the garden, tonight it's Vietnamese chicken salad followed by leftover tiramisu which we finish and a handful or two of Maltesers. We watch Made in Chelsea then head to bed.



Total: £1,316

Day Seven



4am: C calls for me, so I cuddle and reassure her then go back to bed.



4.30am: C calls for Daddy, so he reassures her and heads back to bed.



5am: I'm fairly certain I can hear the toddler jumping on her bed. I figure if I leave her she'll eventually go back to sleep.



7.05am: H gets up and goes in the shower, I get up to wake up the toddler who is fast asleep. She tells her daddy to leave her alone but lets me give her a cuddle. I head downstairs to make her porridge with berries, almond butter and some grated dark chocolate as a treat. I prepare to do a 15 min workout when H and C come down for breakfast but as I start the warm up, C bounces over and climbs on my back and refuses to move, one minute into my workout and I turn it off then take her back into the kitchen for her to finish her breakfast.



7.55am: Head out the door to drop C off at her grandparent's for the day, they fortunately take her for one day a week which really helps financially and also gives C an opportunity to have a more chilled day.



8.45am: Arrive home and do the 15 minute bodyweight workout with Chase Tucker on the Peloton app I was meant to do this morning. Then shower and get ready. I have a meeting in London at lunchtime so wash my hair and put on make up as well as putting on a nice dress instead of my casual WFH attire.



9.30am: Head downstairs to make a protein green smoothie which consists of celery, spinach, mango, vanilla protein and water. Alongside this, I finish off the half salami sandwich which C didn't eat yesterday.



11.20am: Finish my morning calls and prepare to get the 11:30am train into London. Pay for parking and my ticket £26.70



2.45pm: I get back home after my meeting and quickly make an avocado and prosciutto sandwich as H has eaten both portions of the leftover chicken salad. Text my friend who pops over for a cuppa and to work from the garden. We have a chat about her house plans as she is also moving houses but looking to stay in the area. She tells me that they're finding it difficult as there aren't many houses on the market and our area is so expensive that she doesn't think they can get much. I remember to re-order my lenses, I don't buy them every month as I recently got some new glasses. £52.89



5.34pm: My friend leaves and I await the arrival of the toddler back from her grandparents house. I sit in the garden for a little while longer, it's so hot but I'm determined to work on my summer tan. I check our joint account and see my health insurance has reimbursed me for my osteopath appointments. +£160



5.44pm: My in-laws arrive with C who bypasses H and comes for a cuddle with me. We all sit in the garden for a drink before H takes C up for bath and my in-laws leave. I sit in the garden basking in the sun for a while longer before cleaning the kitchen and making dinner. Tonight it's salmon with brown rice and vegetables.



8.10pm: I sit down and eat my dinner first as I'm starving, H joins and we have granola for dessert. I probably didn't need the granola as now I feel really full. H goes back upstairs to tend to the C whilst I open my laptop and do some work.



9.10pm: C asleep, I head upstairs to bed. Wash and read news articles about U.K. and Australia's trade agreement. Particularly interested in the immigration rules and impact for professionals looking to move to Australia as we'd like to do a few years in Australia soon.



11.11pm: C cries, tend to her and back in bed.



Total: £79.59

The Breakdown



Food & Drink: £318.76

Entertainment: £1,256.99

Clothes & Beauty: £19.34

Transportation: £26.70

Other: £1,277.89



Total weekly spend: £2,899.68



Conclusion



I spent way more money this week than I would normally as I lent my sister £1000 and paid for our holiday, however everything else is pretty standard spending. We definitely live a life of convenience, e.g. Gousto and a cleaner, but we find we are time precious so prefer to spend more so we can recoup the time back to spend as a family.

