Money Diary: Microbiologist Working On COVID Testing On £33k

This week: I am a Microbiologist working in a lab during the coronavirus pandemic. Although I specialise in bacteriology, my department has been supporting the virology department in their COVID-19 response. This means I've been working crazy shifts for the last six months, including 12 hour days and emergency night shifts every other week in order to provide a 24/7 testing service. I live in Greater Manchester with my partner. We have no children or pets (both our shift patterns would make this difficult). I enjoy houseplants (like a true millennial), gardening and spending time with family and friends — something I've been sorely missing recently! Usually, I love travelling and most of my disposable income is spent on holidays, even if it’s just a short city break with friends. I know I am incredibly fortunate to still have a job/income but so far this year I have had to postpone two holidays to next year, miss a friend’s wedding and miss a friend’s 30 th birthday, which isn’t great. Hopefully life will return to normal relatively soon and I can get back to sipping cocktails on a beach. Occupation: Microbiologist Industry: NHS Age: 30 Location: Manchester Salary: £33,176 basic salary, around £41,392 with contractual overtime but this fluctuates. Paycheque amount: Usually between £2,200 and £2,500 (with my contractual overtime) after tax, pension contribution and student loan repayment. Since the pandemic I’ve averaged around £3,500 a month after tax etc. Number of housemates; one partner. Monthly Expenses Housing costs: We live in a three bedroom terraced house in Greater Manchester. The mortgage comes out of our joint account and is £480 a month which includes an over-payment of around £100. Utilities: We pay £600 a month each into our joint account. All household bills come out of this account and we put £150 a month from this into our joint savings. Water is £30.44, electricity is £75.83, council tax is £131, house insurance is £11.45 and TV/broadband is £54. We usually have around £200 a month left which we use for eating out/takeaways/social activities together, and then anything left over goes in to our savings. My personal bills include my car repayment of £201, my car insurance is £52, Unite membership is £14, phone bill is £19 (sim only), contact lens subscription is £26 and I recently bought the new iPhone on credit with 0% interest for two years so I pay £22 a month for that. Car parking at work costs me a percentage of my salary but it’s usually around £30. I transfer myself £500 a month into a Monzo account, and this is what I use for personal day to day spending such as petrol, buying lunch or dinner with friends. Loans: Student loan which is a percentage of my salary. Usually around £150 but can fluctuate with extra overtime. We currently have around £2,000 in our joint savings account (but we’re about to spend this on doing our garden up). I personally have around £10,000 in an ISA, and about £4,000 in another savings account. I treat my savings like a bill and pay £150 a month into each of my savings accounts, plus whatever is left at the end of the month. Savings? Other: I pay £5 a week into a savings account for my niece. I pay £9 every two months for a razor blade subscription and I’ve just signed up to an eco-friendly tampon subscription box that’s £8 every two months. Day One 8.30am: My boyfriend and I are both on late shifts today so we wake up around 8.30am. He starts at 11 so gets out of bed and in the shower first. I start at 12pm today so can spend the morning lazing around making a nice breakfast. I have Spanish eggs while he’s in the bathroom and then when he leaves for work I get ready. 12pm: I arrive at work for around 11.50am and get ready to start my day. I should be working in the Bacteriology lab until 8pm doing my usual routine work, but my manager finds me and asks if I can go and help process some COVID-19 samples as Virology are struggling. I go and collect some samples and settle down at a safety cabinet for the afternoon. 3pm: Lunch time. I eat a Caesar salad, some mango and a yoghurt that I picked up at Tesco before I started work. I usually bring leftovers for lunch but we didn’t have any from yesterday. I catch up with a work colleague who I haven’t seen for a while due to our opposite shift patterns, I’ve missed her! £5.65. 5pm: I return back to my routine work in order to start the out of hours evening shift. I process urgent bacteriology work until finish at 8pm. It’s a busy shift and I don’t have time for another break. 8.20pm: I leave work a little later than I should due to finishing off urgent samples. One of the scientists always stays behind in the lab overnight to process any urgent samples that may come in throughout the night which is surprisingly quite a lot of samples! We take it in turns to either stay overnight or finish at 8pm and be on standby at home in case we’re needed. 8.50pm: I arrive home first so it’s my turn to make dinner. We don’t really have a schedule of who makes dinner or does the chores etc, it just tends to be whoever arrives home first or whoever can be bothered. I make fresh pasta with a Mediterranean vegetable sauce; one of our quick dinners for when we both get in late. It literally takes 10 minutes. 9pm: My partner arrives home and we eat dinner while watching an episode of World’s Most Wanted on Netflix. 10.30pm: My partner heads off to bed but I stay up as I’m on nights for COVID-19 tomorrow so I need to switch my sleeping schedule. I try to stay awake as late as I can the night before and then wake up early the next day so I will need a nap by the afternoon. It’s a work in progress. 3am: I head to bed after falling asleep on the sofa. Total: £5.65. More Story continues Day Two 7am: I wake up around 7ish when my boyfriend’s alarm goes off. We have a plumber coming round this morning to install an outdoor tap so I need to be up and ready for him. I drink a coffee and eat some cereal whilst watching the news. I’ve never really been a news watcher but since my job has been in the spotlight with the pandemic I’ve been an avid follower. 9.30am: The plumber arrives to fit the outdoor tap. It takes longer than expected as he couldn’t shut off the water supply to our house which is worrying! I send an email to United Utilities asking them to come and fix it – something which they should do for free apparently. We have a lengthy conversation about COVID-19, and he tells me he doesn’t really believe it’s as bad as the Government is making out. I debate whether I should tell him about my job and just how bad things really are, but decide against it as I’m tired and I don’t want to piss him off as he might do something to ruin the pipes. He does a good job regardless of his strange views. £45. 11am: I go to Morrisons to get some food ready for my night shift. I end up getting two ready meals (we never eat ready meals at home, I only eat them for convenience on shifts), eight cans of Coke, some Jaffa Cakes, some mixed nuts and some fruit. I have to make a conscious effort to not just eat my body weight in sweets and chocolate when on a night shift. I’m hoping the Jaffa Cakes will provide the sugar fix and I won’t severely regret my decision to not buy a family bag of sweets later on. £9.85. 12:30pm: I eat a toasted bagel for lunch for something quick and light before I head back to bed. I also prepare a tomato risotto for the slow cooker which I put on a timer to come on at 3pm so it will be ready before I need to leave. I get in bed and lie there for way longer than I should scrolling through TikTok. That app is like a time warp and I always end up wasting way more time on it than I should. 5.30pm: My alarm goes off waking me up. I’m not sure what time I fell asleep, but I think it was around 2pm. I pray that three hours is enough to see me through and groggily get in the shower. I get ready and then go downstairs to see that my boyfriend is already home. We eat dinner together and then I set off to work. 8pm: I start my shift. These nights are purely for processing COVID-19 samples. There should be two of us on the processing side but there’s only me tonight. I don’t mind, I quite like the peace and quiet. It’s insanely busy though and I resign myself to the fact that I’m never going to catch up. Nevertheless, I plod on just doing as much I can. These shifts are pretty gruelling at times. 11pm: I have a quick cup of coffee and a biscuit from a pack that someone else on the team brought in for us to share. 2am: I have my “lunch”. It’s the sweet and sour chicken ready meal I bought earlier. I also have a banana and another biscuit (or two). We all discuss whether we managed to get any sleep that day. I swear I have this conversation every single night shift. 4am: I have another cup of coffee and some mixed nuts to keep me going. The first night is always the hardest out of the three. 6am: My last break of the night. The day staff have started to arrive so I know the end is in sight. These last few hours always seem to last the longest though. 9am: I arrive back home. I have a small bowl of cereal and head to bed. Total: £54.85. More Day Three 5pm: I wake up before my alarm goes off at 5:30am. I jump in the shower then head downstairs to make some dinner before work. My boyfriend is on a late shift again so I won’t see him before I leave. It’s not uncommon for us to not see each other all week, we can be like ships in the night. I have freezer food for dinner; breaded chicken with broccoli and potatoes. 7pm: I phoned my mum and dad on my way to work. We have a catch up and talk about Greater Manchester going back in to pre-lockdown measures. I can tell my mum’s quite upset by the news so try to change the subject. I think my dad misses the pub more. (Only joking). 8pm: After the handover from the day staff, I settle myself down in the lab for the night. These night shifts can feel like groundhog day but I know it’s vital to help beat the pandemic. I turn the radio up ridiculously loud and decide to sing my way through the next few hours. 10.30pm: First tea break. I drink a cup of coffee and have a banana. Obviously we all discuss how we slept. 2am: I stop for lunch. Tonight it’s hotpot. I also have a biscuit and a cup of coffee. I browse through New Look’s website and decide to buy a pair of trousers and some t-shirts. It’s so easy to spend money unnecessarily during these hard shifts as I justify it by deciding I need a treat. These trousers are in the sale though, and the t-shirts are two for £16 so it’s not too bad. £25. 5am: Another cup of coffee. Not much else to report; we’re all flagging by this point so we don’t even have that much of an interesting conversation. 9am: I get in and eat a piece of toast before bed. I manage to see my boyfriend for 10 minutes before he leaves for work. I wash my face, brush my teeth, put my eye mask on and pass out. Total: £25. More Day Four 4:00pm: I wake up way earlier than I should as the wind is so loud outside it feels like my windows are about to rattle out of their frames. I get up in a huff and go downstairs to have a brew before getting ready. I remember it’s my last shift tonight and feel a little better. 5.30pm: I make dinner. Tonight we’re having Spanish omelette. My boyfriend won’t get home until after I’ve left so I eat alone and leave his share in the oven for when he gets in. 7.30pm: I call at Tesco on my way in to work to get something for my lunch. I choose a chicken wrap, a mini pork pie and some pre-prepared coconut that has been reduced to 70p. I also decide to treat the team to some posh biscuits as it’s our last shift. £6.50. 8.00pm: I try not to cry at the amount of samples I have to get through tonight. It seems like an impossible task. I’m the only qualified member of staff working on this set of nights, and so I spend the first three hours releasing urgent results and answering the phone as nobody else can. I only get round to taking a box of samples through to the lab to start the processing around midnight. It can be frustrating but it is what it is. 11pm: A cup of coffee and the good old sleep discussion. I wasn’t the only one who brought treats in; we seem to have a biscuit buffet. Not that I’m complaining about this! I eat two biscuits whilst listening with avid interest about a colleague’s pet tarantula. 1:30am: I eat my chicken wrap and coconut. I scroll through Instagram and see a pair of earrings for sale that I order. This time I justify it as supporting a small business in tricky times. £11. 4am: Another cup of coffee and a biscuit. I’m starting to struggle now and the thought of getting into bed when I get in powers me through. 9am: I crawl into bed without having anything to eat or even washing my face or brushing my teeth. My boyfriend is on a day off today and is still in bed when I get in. I kick him out, set my alarm for 2pm and pass out. Total: £17.50. More Day Five 1pm: I wake up before my alarm again. I drag myself out of bed and force myself downstairs. Switching back to being awake during the day is not easy – it usually leaves me feeling pretty grumpy. I’m not sure where my boyfriend is, I think he’s probably gone indoor rock climbing to give me some quiet to sleep. I have an UberEats discount code which I use to order a McDonalds for lunch. £4.99. 3pm: I consider going out for a run but decided I am too tired and the weather is too horrid. I spend the afternoon watching Netflix instead. I fall asleep on the sofa and wake up when my boyfriend comes home. 6pm: my boyfriend makes dinner. We have a chickpea curry with rice. We watch another episode of World’s Most Wanted and then an episode of Chernobyl. It makes for cheery viewing. 10pm: I head to bed, I’m absolutely knackered! Total: £4.99. More Day Six 10am: I think I must have slept through my alarm. As my mum would say, I obviously needed it! This is the first of what should be four rest days now as I’ve done my weekly hours during those three nights. My boyfriend brings me a cup of coffee that I drink in bed whilst he gets ready for his late shift. I FaceTime my sister and niece; I always miss talking to family when I’m working nights. 11am: I get ready and head to B&Q to pick up some garden furniture we ordered online. I struggle to fit it in my car and have a right strop in the car park. I finally manage to get it in and decide to treat myself to a Starbucks coffee for my valiant efforts. £87.60. 1pm: I make a ham sandwich for lunch and then change in to my running clothes. I am in no way a runner, but I recently decided to try the Couch to 5k challenge after a friend completed it. 2pm: I feel very accomplished. I’m only on week two but It’s more running than I’ve ever done before. I don’t think I’ll ever enjoy running, but since I’m struggling to find the time for anything other than work recently I think it will be an easy way for me to incorporate some exercise in to my routine. I jump in the shower then sit on my bed aimlessly scrolling through TikTok. 4.30pm: I receive a message on WhatsApp asking for volunteers for the weekend for COVID-19 work. I reluctantly agree to work on Sunday for a few hours as I have no other plans. 6pm: I start dinner. I’m making a lasagne – semi from scratch (ain’t nobody got time to make a white roux). Once it’s in the oven I clean the kitchen and then the bathroom. I hate cleaning the bathroom but needs must. I make a mental note to get a cleaner once people are allowed inside people’s homes again. 8pm: We eat dinner and watch another episode of Chernobyl. We set out a meal plan for next week and write a shopping list together. One of us will go shopping on our next day off. It’s a riveting evening together. 10pm: We both get an early night and head to bed. We spend an hour just chatting nonsense before falling asleep around 11pm. It’s nice to have a catch up. Total: £87.65. More Day Seven 6am: My alarm goes off and I press snooze until around 6:30am when I shit myself and jump out of bed. Luckily I showered yesterday afternoon so I just have to wash my face, brush my teeth and chuck on some clothes. 6.40am: I make my way downstairs and make two coffees in takeaway cups. My boyfriend will also be leaving for work soon so I leave one of the coffees on the side for him. I realise I have no lunch and swear out loud at myself for agreeing to go in to work. I quickly eat a banana and then set off. 7.15am: I nip in to Tesco near work and buy a meal deal; a pasta salad, some crisps and a Ribena. £3. 7.30am: After the handover from the night staff I start my shift. Again I’m processing COVID-19 samples, but I’m not alone this time. It’s nice to have a catch up with my colleagues as we all seem to be working conflicting shift patterns at the minute. Everyone seems much more relaxed and happy at the weekend, even though we’re just as busy as we are during the week. Maybe it’s the casual clothing that cheers everyone up. 10am: I have my tea break. I have to go begging for a splash of milk for my brew but luckily a friend comes to the rescue. Somebody has brought Yum-Yums in, so my colleague and I share one. We’re also really good friends outside of work, and have recently had to postpone a holiday we had booked together last year with one of our other friends. We discuss the very tenuous plans we have to go day drinking in a couple of weeks time. We’ve both had so many plans cancelled that neither of us want to get our hopes up in case we get let down again. It is a glimmer of something to look forward to though. Our catch up makes me feel better about agreeing to work today. 12pm: I eat lunch. I’m the only one in the tea room so I scroll through Instagram for a bit. 2pm: I handover to the afternoon staff and head out of the building. It’s nice leaving work so early – I still feel like I’ve got the rest of the day ahead of me. I stop on my way home to get petrol. £58. 2.30pm: On my way home I decide that when I get in I’m going to have a sort through my wardrobe and get rid of anything that I no longer wear. I used to be terrible for holding on to stuff but I’m much more ruthless these days; if I haven’t worn it in the last six months it’s gone (unless it’s holiday clothes or something). I arrive home and make the fatal mistake of sitting down with a cup of tea. Now I don’t want to move! 3.30pm: The weather is horrible so I don’t feel too bad for spending the whole day indoors. I decide to put a film on but then quickly fall asleep on the sofa. If you can’t nap on a Sunday then when can you?! 4.30pm: I receive a text from my boyfriend to say he’ll be home late. I decide I’ll make dinner and pick a spinach and ricotta frittata that I’ve been wanting to try. We don’t usually eat dinner until around 8pm anyway, so I potter around the house just catching up on a few chores. I fold the clothes out of the dryer, wash up last night’s pots, sweep the floor and then put another load of washing on. 7.30pm: My boyfriend arrives home and I start dinner. I decide to treat myself and crack open a bottle of red wine. I have a glass (or three) with dinner and we watch another episode of Chernobyl. I’ve actually watched this series before my boyfriend never has so I’m forcing him to watch it as I think it’s excellent. 9pm: I treat myself to a lovely bath whilst my boyfriend plays some Xbox. I have another glass of wine in the bath and read a book a friend lent me a week or so ago. I do love reading but it seems I rarely have the time so a bath on a Sunday seems the perfect place for it. I stay in the bath until it goes cold and I look like a prune. 11pm: I get in to bed and carry on reading for a bit. I think I fall asleep around midnight. Total: £61. More The Breakdown Food & Drink: £29.99 Entertainment: £0 Clothes & Beauty: £36 Transportation: £58 Other: £132.65 Total: £256.64 Conclusion I’m really surprised at how much I’ve managed to spend whilst doing night shifts. It feels like the entire week is spent sleeping when I’m on nights so it’s a real eye opener. Having said that, a large proportion of my spending was on garden things for the house which I will take back out of the joint account at some point, so it’s not as bad as it first seems. Before lockdown I was trying really hard to make a conscious effort to not fall in to the fast fashion trap, and to try and be a bit more thoughtful and ethical in my clothing purchases but the last few months has seen all good intentions out the window. I need to get back in to the habit of thinking about purchases for a while before just impulsively clicking on buy. However, at the minute I feel like all I do is work and I’m still living well within my means so I’m trying to go easy on myself. This was a fairly typical week in the life of COVID-19. Usually I’d be spending less on the household and more on fun activities such as dinner or drinks with friends, but because of my location I haven’t been able to do anything like that in a while so we are aiming to get bits around the house done. 