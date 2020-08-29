Money Diary: Microbiologist Working On COVID Testing On £33k

Day Seven



6am: My alarm goes off and I press snooze until around 6:30am when I shit myself and jump out of bed. Luckily I showered yesterday afternoon so I just have to wash my face, brush my teeth and chuck on some clothes.



6.40am: I make my way downstairs and make two coffees in takeaway cups. My boyfriend will also be leaving for work soon so I leave one of the coffees on the side for him. I realise I have no lunch and swear out loud at myself for agreeing to go in to work. I quickly eat a banana and then set off.



7.15am: I nip in to Tesco near work and buy a meal deal; a pasta salad, some crisps and a Ribena. £3.



7.30am: After the handover from the night staff I start my shift. Again I’m processing COVID-19 samples, but I’m not alone this time. It’s nice to have a catch up with my colleagues as we all seem to be working conflicting shift patterns at the minute. Everyone seems much more relaxed and happy at the weekend, even though we’re just as busy as we are during the week. Maybe it’s the casual clothing that cheers everyone up.



10am: I have my tea break. I have to go begging for a splash of milk for my brew but luckily a friend comes to the rescue. Somebody has brought Yum-Yums in, so my colleague and I share one. We’re also really good friends outside of work, and have recently had to postpone a holiday we had booked together last year with one of our other friends. We discuss the very tenuous plans we have to go day drinking in a couple of weeks time. We’ve both had so many plans cancelled that neither of us want to get our hopes up in case we get let down again. It is a glimmer of something to look forward to though. Our catch up makes me feel better about agreeing to work today.



12pm: I eat lunch. I’m the only one in the tea room so I scroll through Instagram for a bit.



2pm: I handover to the afternoon staff and head out of the building. It’s nice leaving work so early – I still feel like I’ve got the rest of the day ahead of me. I stop on my way home to get petrol. £58.



2.30pm: On my way home I decide that when I get in I’m going to have a sort through my wardrobe and get rid of anything that I no longer wear. I used to be terrible for holding on to stuff but I’m much more ruthless these days; if I haven’t worn it in the last six months it’s gone (unless it’s holiday clothes or something). I arrive home and make the fatal mistake of sitting down with a cup of tea. Now I don’t want to move!



3.30pm: The weather is horrible so I don’t feel too bad for spending the whole day indoors. I decide to put a film on but then quickly fall asleep on the sofa. If you can’t nap on a Sunday then when can you?!



4.30pm: I receive a text from my boyfriend to say he’ll be home late. I decide I’ll make dinner and pick a spinach and ricotta frittata that I’ve been wanting to try. We don’t usually eat dinner until around 8pm anyway, so I potter around the house just catching up on a few chores. I fold the clothes out of the dryer, wash up last night’s pots, sweep the floor and then put another load of washing on.



7.30pm: My boyfriend arrives home and I start dinner. I decide to treat myself and crack open a bottle of red wine. I have a glass (or three) with dinner and we watch another episode of Chernobyl. I’ve actually watched this series before my boyfriend never has so I’m forcing him to watch it as I think it’s excellent.



9pm: I treat myself to a lovely bath whilst my boyfriend plays some Xbox. I have another glass of wine in the bath and read a book a friend lent me a week or so ago. I do love reading but it seems I rarely have the time so a bath on a Sunday seems the perfect place for it. I stay in the bath until it goes cold and I look like a prune.



11pm: I get in to bed and carry on reading for a bit. I think I fall asleep around midnight.



Total: £61.























































