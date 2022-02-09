Money Diary: An Influencer Marketing Specialist On 65k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.



This week: "I run an influencer marketing agency with a remote team based all over the world. I had my first baby nine months ago and I'm currently juggling work and motherhood to avoid the steep costs of childcare. I'm aiming to do this for as long as possible as I don’t have any family nearby who are able to support us. I live in a small village with my family in a four-bedroom house that we purchased last year. It’s not our dream home or location but it’s the best we could afford as a first big investment and we hope to sell in five years' time when our mortgage rate changes."



Occupation: Influencer marketing specialist (founder and director of my own agency)

Industry: Marketing

Age: 28

Location: Hampshire

Salary: £65,000

Paycheque amount: £3,861

Number of housemates: One husband, one baby and a handful of pets

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £1,100 mortgage.

Loan payments: £250 fixed fee to repay my personal loan and roughly £330 for my student loan repayment, monthly. My business is also paying off an £8,000 bounce-back government loan which I took during the pandemic to support with the loss of income.

Savings? My husband and I saved our whole lives to recently buy a £350,000 house with a decent mortgage rate. We both grew up in rented and council accommodation so we took a finance course together to learn how to make good decisions! Since the purchase, we have £15,000 in investments and another £15k spread across various accounts.

Pension: I recently consolidated all of my past pensions through PensionBee and have about £20k in there. I pay a couple of hundred pounds a month into it.

Utilities: Our council tax is £1,650.55, which we pay annually, and we have an additional local maintenance fee for the green spaces in our neighbourhood of £300 annually. We pay around £96 quarterly for water and our energy bill averages at £120 per month.

All other monthly expenses: Phone contract £11. We pay £55 a month for a cleaner who comes every two weeks and £50 a month in baby classes which I attend with our little one. Subscriptions: £6.99 iCloud.



Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?



I worked three jobs throughout college to save up for university. I had my loans but was still dirt broke until around my third year after graduation.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?



My dad told me to always put something aside from every single paycheque into savings, even if it was a fiver. I haven't always been able to follow that as the majority of my adult life has been in debt. But we have managed to get on that horse in more recent years. My parents have generally always been pretty frugal. Spending money wasn’t something we did very much.



Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?



I've been working to earn my own way since I was 13 but I became entirely financially independent at 18 when I moved out for university. There was no safety net and I actually sometimes feel that I am now the safety net for my family as my parents don't own their home or have well-paid jobs. My husband and I have taken it in turns to support each other over the years. We like to take a lot of risk in our careers – which is how we’ve managed to go from nothing to where we are now – but they’re always very strategic risks which we discuss and plan for months.



What was your first job and why did you get it?



I started a business at 13 years old, taking grocery orders from the houseboats and yachts in my local harbour. I’d pay my grandad petrol money on the commission I took so he could ferry me about to fulfil the orders. I wanted to have my own financial freedom from a young age.



Do you worry about money now?



A lot less than I did a few years ago. Now that we have a house and my credit card payments are gone I feel a lot more in control. I still worry about the future, about maintaining my salary and about my baby.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.



No.

Story continues

Day One



9am: Head out to walk our dogs in the nearby woods while catching up with my team. I like to see what they’re getting up to in the day!



10am: I had planned to batch cook for the week while my daughter slept but she decided she wanted to refuse all naps. I spend the rest of the morning surviving tantrums and eating dry crackers.



1pm: I take my baby to the local cafe because we are having a bit of a rough day and I need the solidarity of other humans around me. She doesn't sleep but she definitely calms down and I get to enjoy a coffee and some sort of chocolate baked slice thing. £4.50



3pm: I spend the afternoon catching up on work, approving campaigns and discussing a few big celebrity contracts we have in the pipeline.



7pm: My husband gets home from work and puts our baby to bed.



8pm: We open a bottle of wine given to us by an elderly neighbour as a thank you for helping him install his patio.



8.30pm: We eat leftovers from last night’s roast and read our books. I’m on Women Don’t Owe You Pretty by Florence Given, which sparks a really interesting discussion on feminism that lasts until bedtime.



10pm: Sleep.



Total: £4.50

Day Two



8.15am: Baby and I get the bus into town as I still don't know how to drive. (It was always too expensive to learn growing up and then we lived in London where I didn't need to know how!) A return ticket for me costs £1.10 (baby is free).



9am: Quick catch-up with my team before baby group (a free class at the local YMCA).



10.30am: I was planning on heading straight home after our baby group but baby falls asleep in her pram so I take full advantage and stop at a cafe in town. I get a bagel and a cake with a cup of hot tea. Bliss. £8.15



10.40am: I head to grab a bunch of baby bits (nappies, wipes, yoghurts) I need and make use of a Boots voucher I have. I throw in a conditioner for myself as I'm running low and it's on a 2 for 1 deal. £30.32



12pm: Finally home. I spend the rest of the day juggling baby play and creative strategy meetings. I also have a new client to onboard next week so I use nap times to ensure I have all the documents together.



6pm: It’s been a bit full-on today so I bath my daughter and put her to bed myself.



7pm: I end up falling asleep with her, whoops!



Total: £39.57

Day Three



9am: Dog walk, team catch-up, LARGE coffee in my Starbucks reusable takeaway mug so people don’t know I’m a cheapskate who has instant in her cup...



11.05am: I keep a running list of all the bits we need to buy. When they go on offer and if our budget is looking healthy, I buy them. This time it's a John Lewis order for a larger baby towel, a non-slip bath mat, some cot sheets and a higher tog baby sleeping bag. My life used to be cool. £40.50



1pm: My husband is working from home today so he takes the baby at lunchtime and I jump in the gym (our converted garage) to do a Yoga With Adriene video on YouTube. I take advantage of the breathing space to finish a creative presentation document I’ve been putting off.



2pm: I juggle work and baby for the afternoon. She starts childcare in a few months' time and to say I’m excited is an understatement.



7pm: After my husband puts baby to bed we snuggle up and talk. He’s been having a bit of a tough time with some work issues so we problem-solve them together with the rest of that wine and then go to bed.



10pm: Sleep.



Total: £40.50

Day Four



9am: I walk the dogs with a neighbour today as my team are running an event in London. It’s nice to spend time with a different adult human than just my husband, as great as he is!



10.15am: I get an all-day bus ticket as I am meeting a mum friend out of town. £3.50



10.32am: It's a bit of a wait between buses so I grab a couple of snacks for baby and me as we both get hangry very easily. I panic-buy a pack of ham because it was yellow stickered to 17p but it smells weird so I'll give it to the dogs when we get home. £2.33



12.10pm: Meet my mum friend and her baby at the garden centre and I get a jacket potato and a pot of tea, £12.45. Note to self: garden centre lunch is expensive!



6pm: The rural buses confuse me and it ends up taking hours to get home. I must learn to drive!



7pm: I do some yoga and then spend the evening clearing out the dreaded under-stairs cupboard because I felt my life was missing a bit of glamour...



10pm: Sleep.



Total: £18.28

Day Five



9am: End of week catch-up with my team.



9.45am: My husband has the morning off so we take baby girl swimming. We go to a baby group which gives us a mum and baby pool membership so we only have to pay for dad. £4.80



12.03pm: We were originally going to go out for lunch together but I check the budget and decide I'd rather save the money. We grab some coffee and cakes instead. £9.95



1.38pm: As a compromise we go to Waitrose and get some fresh bread, pulled pork and the ingredients to make a slaw. We then walk home and I cook a nice big yummy lunch. £16.62



4pm: I take a long dog walk as we missed this morning’s in lieu of fam time and it helps baby sleep. I had a bunch of work I wanted to get done before the weekend but instead I make use of the nap to read more of my book.



7pm: We have some tequila left over from my birthday a few weeks ago so we cook a Mexican feast together with a margarita each and stick on some reggaeton to get the vibes going.



9pm: We finish the leftovers and then watch the live action Beauty and the Beast in bed on Disney+ (we MUCH prefer the original).



Total: £31.37

Day Six



9am: We wake up and play with baby together.



10am: We spend the morning taking it in turns to watch her while the other works through their to-do list.



1.48pm: I meet my gran in Sainsbury's cafe and she treats me to a gingerbread man and hot chocolate. On the way out I spot some family matching pyjamas which I had been wanting to buy from somewhere. At the till I feel like 30 quid is quite a lot for a pack of pyjamas from a supermarket! I decide to keep the receipt so I can potentially return them. £34



5pm: My husband is out at a gig with some friends so I put my daughter to bed early.



8pm: I watch Drag Race with a microwave mug cake and have an early night.



Total: £34

Day Seven



5.13am: Ocado takes our payment for the weekly shop. I normally try to keep it to around £60 but we decided we wanted a roast this weekend so the pork joint and bottle of wine hiked the price up a fair bit. £78



8am: Unpack the shop and they've made some weird substitutions (tomato soup is not an alternative to canned plum tomatoes). I try to avoid topping up the shop in the week where we can as all the local grocery shops are 'express' and all really expensive.



9am: We take the dogs out on a really long walk, along our favourite three-hour route.



12pm: We had planned to stop in at our favourite pub on the way home for a pint but we didn't realise quite how early it is and it isn't even open.



12.30pm: We like to make a big fat roast every weekend. We wanted to set some family traditions when our daughter was born and cooking and eating together is one we enjoy the most. We listen to music and take it in turns to entertain her while we go.



5pm: We eat the roast all together and then do bath and bed with baby, which takes a little longer than usual tonight as she’s feeling a bit under the weather.



8pm: We rent the latest Bond film on Amazon Prime to watch once baby is in bed. £15.99



10pm: The price is a bit steep if you ask me but the film is pretty good. As new parents, going to the cinema just doesn't happen so I guess this is a good compromise.



11.15pm: One of the big booksellers is having a flash deal online so I buy all the books I'd noted down to get for my daughter. £21.94



11.27pm: I remember before I go to sleep that we're low on cat litter so I bulk buy some. £13.60



Total: £129.53

The Breakdown



Food & Drink: £132

Entertainment: £20.79

Clothes & Beauty: £34

Home & Health: £84.42

Transportation: £4.60

Other: £21.94



Total: £297.75



Conclusion



"What I’ve realised is that I’ve definitely not gotten used to having money. We have worked extremely hard and continue to do so to ensure that we have a very comfortable life beyond what we could have dreamed of growing up. Despite this, I still do my best to avoid spending money and wince whenever something costs more than I’d like. I hope I can start to enjoy our money a bit more and relax in the knowledge that we aren’t living beyond our means. Maybe once we’ve bought our dream home I’ll chill out?"

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Money Diary: An NHS Clinical Psychologist On 40k

Money Diary: A 36-Year-Old Teacher On 44k

Money Diary: A Programme Administrator On 21k