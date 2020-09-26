Money Diary: An Events Manager Living In Bristol On 29k

Day One



8.30am: My alarm goes off but I snooze it for 15 minutes.



8.45am: My alarm goes off and I snuggle with Z for 10 minutes and chat about our dreams. I dreamed that my boss came to stay with my family for Christmas, read my personal diary and then made me send out work emails on Christmas morning. Z says I was talking in my sleep, which figures because I was (obviously) pissed off. This chat gives me exactly five minutes to be showered, dressed and on my laptop ready to chat to my boss who I am now irrationally annoyed with. Oops.



9.10am: Make it to my laptop and no one has noticed that I am a little late. The benefit of working from home is that I can sit with a towel on my head until my hair, which apparently takes 17 years to dry, dries. I could remedy this by buying a hairdryer but mine broke last month and I can't be bothered to buy another one until I absolutely have to. The bad side of working from home is that we don’t have an office and Z and I work for the same charity. Luckily we are now allowed some days in the office and we have been assigned different days, which means I get the lumpy sofa to sit on for the next eight hours. Go me!



11.35am: My friend C texts to say she has dropped something off outside my door and I find a goodie bag including a notebook, pin badge, chocolate and face mask. She has been having a tough time with her mental health and wanted to say thank you for mine and Z's support, which is totally unnecessary but very sweet.



12.30pm: I have recently deleted all social media so instead of scrolling I do a French lesson on Duolingo and eat lunch while trying to work out the difference between mange/manges/mangez. Je mange peanut butter and Nutella on toast. It's delicious.



2pm: I take a break from work to walk to Morrisons to pick up my anxiety medication from the pharmacy. I have been suffering with the side effects so hoping a reduced dose may help without making me more anxious. While there I pick up some bananas and cheese. Z requested Boursin but they don't have it so I play with fire and buy a pineapple and almond cheese instead. £10.94



5pm: Work is finished for the week, hooray! Get out of my comfy clothes into a new dress from Monki. I am going to my friend I's house tonight for pizza with Z and a couple of other friends.



5.15pm: Leave the flat and decide to walk into the city centre because it's dry. I text my other friend, S, to say I'll meet her at the pizza restaurant to pick up the food before we head to I's. The walk is just about an hour so I use the time to listen to Shagged Married Annoyed, my favourite and very funny podcast. Stop off on my walk to buy a Diet Coke and a can of Rio for Z and I. £1.50



6.15pm: Order the pizza and catch up with S and her boyfriend while we wait for the food to be ready. I also chat to the restaurant owner about our plans to hopefully restart tours. They are one of our favourite places to take tour-goers. We get our pizza and head to I's house. I am very hungry and excited to eat. £15.30 for my share and half of I's pizza as she has got us cake for dessert.



6.45pm: Eat amazing pizza and catch up with my pals. Z arrives after a little while and we compare baby photos, laugh loudly and play lots of games of Linkee, which we win. I am competitive so I am v happy about this but I think the wine intake of the other players might have influenced the result.



11pm: Leave I's house laden with cake. Z drives us home, which takes longer than usual due to road closures. Eat a brownie which I sent us home with, this improves the journey.



11.30pm: Arrive home and get into our PJs and get into bed. I play a bit of Animal Crossing and we head to sleep just after midnight.



Total: £27.74



















































