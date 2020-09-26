Money Diary: An Events Manager Living In Bristol On 29k

Welcome to Money Diaries , where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny. This week: "I am an events manager living in Bristol. I work for a charity-run venue so all of the hire income directly funds work that the charity does in the city. I am currently on part-time furlough and working Tuesday-Friday both at home and on site. I also run a walking food tour business with my friend. The tours are on hold at the moment due to COVID but we were lucky to get a small grant from the local council. We are hopeful that we will be able to restart tours at some point because we absolutely love what we do! Me and my girlfriend (Z) live in a small one-bedroom flat. We moved in together during lockdown and are hoping to buy a house next year. I have a main HSBC account which my wages are paid into. My rent, bills, Help to Buy contributions and other house savings all come from here. The amount I pay towards house savings outside of Help to Buy (£200 monthly payment) depends on how much is owed on my credit card or if I am expecting to spend more money that month. I transfer the remaining money to my Monzo account for my monthly spending; we split all of our main grocery costs and anything needed for the flat. In my Monzo account I have various pots which I move any leftover money to at the end of the month. These are currently for a holiday, my next tax bill and a sofa." Occupation: Events manager and small business owner Industry: Events Age: 29 Location: Bristol Salary: £28,630 p/a for my events management job. I am currently not earning money from my business but prior to COVID-19 this was an additional income of £200-£500 p/month. Paycheque amount: £1,787 p/month for my events management job (this is the total after taxes, a 5% pension contribution and £73 to student finance). Housemates: One, my girlfriend Z. Monthly Expenses Housing costs: £457 (includes bills and shared Spotify). Loan payments: None, apart from student finance which comes out of my paycheque. Credit card balance is currently £0. Transport: I walk or cycle everywhere and occasionally get the bus. I don't have a car but my girlfriend does. Phone bill: £10 SIM only contract. Savings? I have £10,450 in an HSBC savings account, £4,260 in my Help to Buy ISA and £650 in different Monzo pots. Other: £10 phone insurance, £15 to UNISON. Day One 8.30am: My alarm goes off but I snooze it for 15 minutes. 8.45am: My alarm goes off and I snuggle with Z for 10 minutes and chat about our dreams. I dreamed that my boss came to stay with my family for Christmas, read my personal diary and then made me send out work emails on Christmas morning. Z says I was talking in my sleep, which figures because I was (obviously) pissed off. This chat gives me exactly five minutes to be showered, dressed and on my laptop ready to chat to my boss who I am now irrationally annoyed with. Oops. 9.10am: Make it to my laptop and no one has noticed that I am a little late. The benefit of working from home is that I can sit with a towel on my head until my hair, which apparently takes 17 years to dry, dries. I could remedy this by buying a hairdryer but mine broke last month and I can't be bothered to buy another one until I absolutely have to. The bad side of working from home is that we don’t have an office and Z and I work for the same charity. Luckily we are now allowed some days in the office and we have been assigned different days, which means I get the lumpy sofa to sit on for the next eight hours. Go me! 11.35am: My friend C texts to say she has dropped something off outside my door and I find a goodie bag including a notebook, pin badge, chocolate and face mask. She has been having a tough time with her mental health and wanted to say thank you for mine and Z's support, which is totally unnecessary but very sweet. 12.30pm: I have recently deleted all social media so instead of scrolling I do a French lesson on Duolingo and eat lunch while trying to work out the difference between mange/manges/mangez. Je mange peanut butter and Nutella on toast. It's delicious. 2pm: I take a break from work to walk to Morrisons to pick up my anxiety medication from the pharmacy. I have been suffering with the side effects so hoping a reduced dose may help without making me more anxious. While there I pick up some bananas and cheese. Z requested Boursin but they don't have it so I play with fire and buy a pineapple and almond cheese instead. £10.94 5pm: Work is finished for the week, hooray! Get out of my comfy clothes into a new dress from Monki. I am going to my friend I's house tonight for pizza with Z and a couple of other friends. 5.15pm: Leave the flat and decide to walk into the city centre because it's dry. I text my other friend, S, to say I'll meet her at the pizza restaurant to pick up the food before we head to I's. The walk is just about an hour so I use the time to listen to Shagged Married Annoyed, my favourite and very funny podcast. Stop off on my walk to buy a Diet Coke and a can of Rio for Z and I. £1.50 6.15pm: Order the pizza and catch up with S and her boyfriend while we wait for the food to be ready. I also chat to the restaurant owner about our plans to hopefully restart tours. They are one of our favourite places to take tour-goers. We get our pizza and head to I's house. I am very hungry and excited to eat. £15.30 for my share and half of I's pizza as she has got us cake for dessert. 6.45pm: Eat amazing pizza and catch up with my pals. Z arrives after a little while and we compare baby photos, laugh loudly and play lots of games of Linkee, which we win. I am competitive so I am v happy about this but I think the wine intake of the other players might have influenced the result. 11pm: Leave I's house laden with cake. Z drives us home, which takes longer than usual due to road closures. Eat a brownie which I sent us home with, this improves the journey. 11.30pm: Arrive home and get into our PJs and get into bed. I play a bit of Animal Crossing and we head to sleep just after midnight. Total: £27.74 Day Two 9.34am: Wake up and thankful for a lie-in. Have a cuddle with Z and listen to a soul playlist on our speaker, which is a lovely way to start the day. 10.10am: Reluctantly get out of bed and I put away the clothes washing and hoover while Z makes cinnamon rolls for breakfast. 11.50am: Get ready to go swimming. We are really pleased that pools are back open and go regularly. Wild swimming was a saviour for us during lockdown. There are a few differences at swimming pools now: you have to pre-book, there is only lane swimming and you can't shower so must accept the eau de chlorine you will be sporting when you finish. 12.30pm: Arrive at the pool and collect our swim tags. We pre-booked last week so don't need to pay. Get changed and Z heads to the fast lane and I go to the medium lane. I swear Z was a fish in a former life. I used to swim all the time as a kid and since going out with Z I have got back into it again. I was a long distance runner but due to ongoing plantar fasciitis I am now opting for other forms of movement and less running. A few years ago I had a really disordered relationship with exercise (and food). I am enjoying the freedom I now have around how and when I want to work out. Joyful options only! 1.30pm: Drive to DFS to see a sofa we want to order online. They don't have it but we sit on lots of very comfy ones and end up preferring a different one which is slightly bigger than our original choice. Tempted to buy it there and then but do the adult thing of going home to double-check the measurements first. 2pm: Feeling hungry so we head to a nearby McDonald's for lunch. I get a Big Mac. Z pays and says it is her treat. What a babe. 4pm: At home and we have a cup of tea and call DFS. Turns out the sofa we want will fit after all. Hooray! We order the sofa and pay a £214 deposit. The rest we will pay off monthly. I use my Monzo pot savings for this. I feel very grown up. £107 for my half. 4.30pm: Sit in the lounge and read our books. I am a total bookworm and Z has started enjoying reading again too. We both have Goodreads accounts which we regularly update. I'm currently reading The Hundred-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out The Window and Disappeared by Jonas Jonasson. We picked it up at a charity shop a few weeks ago for 50p and I'm enjoying it a lot. 6pm: Start preparing dinner. I am very much the sous chef. Tonight we are having pad Thai which is one of my faves. Once it is ready we sit on the sofa and eat on our recently purchased lap trays and watch an episode of The Fall on Netflix. 9pm: Three episodes later and we have finished season one. While watching I put my foot splint on, which I hate but would rather wear in the evenings than when I am in bed. 10.20pm: We decide to watch Below Deck on Netflix to relax our brains after some gruesome murders on The Fall. I am such a baby when it comes to scary TV or films. 11.15pm: We head to bed and read a chapter of our books before falling asleep. Total: £107 Day Three 9am: My alarm goes off and I get out of bed and changed into my gardening clothes. Leave Z chilling in the bedroom and make myself a bowl of Weetabix with banana and milk for breakfast. 9.40am: Leave the flat and walk to my volunteering. This morning we are doing two hours of gardening at a house for adults with learning disabilities. I am part of a group who help with lots of different projects across the city such as shopping for the elderly, organising food donations at the food bank and loads of gardening. I have finally become a pro at knowing what is a weed and what isn't. This volunteering was an absolute saviour for me when off work with mental health issues and more recently when I was on full-time furlough. I am leading today's task so I do a little briefing and then we get to work. We do tons of weeding, pruning, bramble clearing and lawn mowing. I'm always impressed by what five people can achieve in a couple of hours. 12pm: Finish up and check my phone. I walk home and stop off at the corner shop for a cold drink. I also buy a banana for tomorrow morning and some yeast because Z mentioned making bagels. £2.38 1pm: Decide I want a bit of a pamper so put on a mud mask and lie on the bed feeling v. zen. 2pm: Bagel time! We use a BBC Good Food recipe and complete the first stage. Baking bread by hand always takes ages but is (mostly) always worth it. We had a lot of failed sourdough attempts during lockdown with one success which was an entire fluke and then our starter died. RIP. This is our first time making bagels. 3.30pm: It is time to make the bagel holes, boil and then bake them. 4.30pm: The bagels come out of the oven and I immediately send photos to the family WhatsApp group and decide that I am 100% applying to be on the next series of Bake Off. While they cool down we play a board game. 5.30pm: Dinner prep begins. We pop to the shops for halloumi to make halloumi and roast veg bagels. I also get milk and hummus. £4.17 6pm: Eat dinner and really pleased with the bagels! We watch an episode of Below Deck while eating. 8.30pm: Begin season two of The Fall with a big mug of tea. Plan not to move again until bed so put on my boot of doom aka the foot splint. 10pm: Head to bed and read for a while before having a cuddle and falling asleep at around 11pm. Total: £6.55 Day Four 9am: Z is starting late today and I have the day off so it is a leisurely start to the week. I love not having to wake up to an alarm. 9.30am: Outta bed and we put a load of clothes washing on and have breakfast. Weetabix minis, banana and milk for me. Classic. 10.30am: I get dressed and walk to Aldi for our big shop. I love food shopping and Z loathes it so I go and do it and she picks me up when I'm done, which works well. 11.20am: Food shop for the week complete. I forgot my trolley coin so battled with two very heavy baskets. I get ingredients for massaman curry, puff pastry pizzas, tandoori chicken and wedges, chicken parmigiana and a gnocchi dish plus loo roll, cereal, gardening gloves (god bless the middle aisle), squash, baked beans, almond butter, eggs, extra puff pastry for some baking, frozen raspberries and white chocolate chips. £14.55 for my half. 12.30pm: Z is about to start work so I put on my cycling gear, make myself a bagel and head out for a bike ride. It's really hot so I slather myself in suncream – I turn pink at the mention of sun. We live right near the cycle path that runs from Bristol to Bath and it passes so much nice countryside and rivers. I bought a bike during lockdown from Gumtree and love the freedom it gives me! I ride for 10 miles listening to a playlist that includes '90s bangers, club classics, Lizzo and songs from musicals. Loop back and stop at a bench to eat my bagel. Drink lots of water and get back on my bike for the remaining journey home. Very chuffed that I make it all the way up the giant hill without stopping. 2.30pm: Home. Have a shower and make a cup of tea. Z heads out and I do a lesson on Duolingo and eat some Hula Hoops. 5pm: I wake up absolutely boiling and with lines imprinted on my face from the sofa. Oops. Z texts to say she is on her way back so I start making dinner: gnocchi and a creamy sauce with broccoli and roasted cherry tomatoes. If you have never fried your gnocchi before I would highly recommend it. 5.45pm: Z gets home and we eat together and book a swim for Wednesday night. (£4.50). Then she has to head back to work again. Monday nights usually mean me watching a lot of old episodes of Glee back to back and tonight isn't any different. I do the washing up, make the lounge all cosy and get to business. 9.45pm: We decide to finish season one of Below Deck before heading to bed. This show has been fantastic easy (trashy) viewing. 10.30pm: Get into bed and check my bank accounts. Realise I have spent less this month than I thought and only have a week and a bit until we are paid again. I move £100 into my Monzo holiday pot. We read for a bit before heading to sleep. It takes me ages to fall asleep. This rarely happens to me and it is the worst. Not looking forward to tomorrow's alarm! Total: £19.05 Day Five 7.55am: Wake up a few minutes before my alarm is due to go off. Give Z lots of cuddles and will myself to get out of bed. Get changed and pack my bag. 8.50am: Arrive at work, head to my office. I have my own office at the moment as I am in across different staff bubble days so can't go into the shared space. 8.55am: Pop out of work to grab myself a pint of milk and a can of Diet Coke for later. £1.50 9am: Back at work, turn on my laptop and make myself breakfast and a cup of tea. Lots of emails to get through and this afternoon we have our first large meeting at the venue. Twenty-four people in a space that pre-COVID sat 200. 1pm: Take a break for lunch, head outside to the courtyard area and sit (socially distanced) with my colleague A while I eat my bagel and Hula Hoops. We are definitely going to have to make more bagels, stat. 5pm: Home time! Grab my bike and cycle home. The journey home is a lot worse – very uphill – but it always feels good to decompress from the day before I get back. 5.25pm: Arrive at the flat and get in the shower. Z has beat me home so she has started prepping dinner: tandoori chicken and smashed potatoes. She is such a good cook. I feel really lucky. 6pm: Eat dinner, catch up on our days and then watch an episode of Below Deck. 7pm: Book club time. We are currently reading and journalling through Me and White Supremacy which is super challenging but really valuable and important. Z and I are both in the club but Zoom in from different rooms. We have a lush group of girls to be doing this work with. 10pm: Get into bed and watch an episode of The Fall. Freak ourselves out afterwards so read before we try to sleep and I finish my book. Update my Goodreads account. 11.20pm: Lights out. Total: £1.50 Day Six 8am: First alarm goes off and we keep on snoozing until... 8.40am: We decide we probably should definitely get out of bed now as we are both due to start work in 20 minutes. We are home working for the morning so I get dressed, turned on my work phone and am ready for my boss' call at 9. It's a miracle. 9am: Chat to my boss about the new NHS app coming out and site visits that I have coming up. Today I'm meeting the BBC about using our venue for a location, which is exciting. 10am: Get a cup of tea and return to the bedroom to work as Z is on a meeting in the lounge. We try not to be at home working at the same time as much as we can because we definitely don't have suitable work space. During my earlier call I had to hide various pictures behind me of naked ladies and vaginas. Spend time responding to emails and prepping for my meetings later today. 11am: Have my Christmas annual leave approved. This year I'll be spending it with Z's family for the first time. Text my family to let them know when we will be down between Christmas and Meet Z and go to the shop for bread and veg. End up also buying coffee and milk. £4.35 for my half. 5.40pm: Z starts making dinner which is chicken parmigiana and spaghetti and I make some apple turnovers with apples we picked last week. 7.45pm: Get changed for swimming and pack my bag including some books to drop at I's house on the way. I have one to return and one for her to borrow. 8pm: Leave the flat and do a drive-by book swap. I love having friends equally obsessed with reading and now have new additions for my never-ending to-read pile. 8.30pm: So nice to be back in the pool, especially on such a hot day. It is fairly busy and there are definitely swimmers in the medium lane who are destined for the fast lane...I am not one of them. I have a good swim though and feel nice and relaxed. 9.15pm: Have a chat with Z and decide it is time for me to ditch my smart watch. I have always felt like I could handle having it and not being obsessive or restrictive because of it but now I know I need to let go. I don't need to know my steps walked in a day or the calories burned on my cycle to work and it is doing me more harm than good. 10pm: Watch another episode of Below Deck before heading to bed. 11pm: Play on our phones for too long and then head to sleep by 11.30ish. Total: £31.85 More Day Seven 8am: Alarm goes off and I turn it off and promptly fall back asleep. 8.14am: Wake in a panic and jump out of bed as I now have 16 minutes to leave the house. Get changed, pack my bag and make breakfast and lunch to take with me. 8.50am: Arrive at work and I'm even early. Head to my office and set up my desk for the day. 10am: Make myself breakfast: Aldi's crunchy nut clusters with banana and milk plus a mug of tea. Work on some outstanding hire contracts. 11am: Lead a site visit for a theatre company and return to my desk to an email from the volunteering organisation asking if I can lead an apple harvesting task next week. This sounds lovely so I agree and list the activity online. 11.30am: Start doing some online shopping. DANGEROUS TERRITORY. I order some Girlfriend Collective cycle shorts which I have been wanting forever (£40) and two books: The Salt Path and Where the Crawdads Sing (£13). I have already read these books but I really want copies for my bookshelf. 4pm: Meetings finished and I celebrate by eating some Jaffa Cakes Nibbles. I like these more than actual Jaffa Cakes...is that weird? 5.25pm: Get back and jump in the shower. When out, discuss with Z what we should have for dinner and decide on DIY puff pastry pizzas. Once dressed, we make them and load them high with all the toppings, essentially clearing out our fridge in the process. 6.15pm: Eat dinner and watch Below Deck. 7pm: Pack my bag as tomorrow I am heading home to see my parents in Cornwall. Really looking forward to seeing them and having lots of time to read and cuddle my cat. My mum also constantly offers cups of tea, which is always very welcome. 7.30pm: Flop on the sofa for the rest of the evening and switch between shows on Netflix and reading my book. 10.30pm: Get into bed for lots of cuddles with Z. I always feel really homesick when we are apart but then very excited when we are reunited so soak up some extra cuddle time together. 11pm: Sleep time! Total: £53 More The Breakdown Food/Drink: £54.69 Clothes/Beauty: £40 Entertainment: £45 Travel: £0 Other: £107 Total: £246.69 Conclusion "I am pleased with this as my outgoings this week included lots of extra spending that isn't typical: a deposit on a sofa, new cycling shorts, books and a ticket to an event. This is what usually happens on the week before payday as I tend to be a bit more spendy when I know I don't have many more days before I get paid. I think I have a pretty good relationship with money and am pleased I section out my money at the start of the month and save before I spend. My relationship with vegetables, however, could do with some work..." More Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here? Money Diary: A Cardiac Physiologist On 25k Money Diary: A 29-Year-Old On 24k Money Diary: A 28-Year-Old Office Exec In Belfast