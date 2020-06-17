Money Diary: A Cloud Architect In Leeds On 84k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.



This week: "I'm a 32-year-old working in the tech industry and living alone with my dog in a house I bought almost four years ago in a village near Leeds. My relationship is on rocky ground so my partner and I have lived apart for several months. I'm in a fortunate position whereby it hasn't impacted my finances as I bought the house before we met when I was on a much lower salary and I haven't allowed any lifestyle creep since. I'm very aware of how lucky I am to still have a job during the pandemic, never mind one that pays me this well. As far as spending goes I favour travel and experiences over material items and keep well below my means."



Industry: Technology

Age: 32

Location: Leeds

Salary: £84,000 base plus ~£17-21k which is a combination of cash bonus and RSUs (restricted stock units) that vest at fixed times of the year.

Paycheque: Currently £4,982 (includes a monthly pro rata portion of a £13k cash bonus for the year, ends January).

Number of housemates: One, my dog.



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: Mortgage £568. I put the offer on this house almost four years ago when earning £40k and saved the 10% deposit when earning in the 30s. It's a five-year fixed mortgage so payments are low for my current circumstances until I renegotiate.

Loan payments: £0. The £105k mortgage is my only debt.

Utilities: Council tax £125, gas and electric £59, water £21, Sky broadband £31.

Savings? As I just paid off my student loan and I've reached my cash savings goals, I have a new budget starting this month. £1,000 S&S ISA, £500 holiday pot, £300 First Direct regular saver, £1,500 mortgage overpayments (to use my 10% allowance by December), £100 car maintenance pot and £10 into each pot for my niece and nephew.

All other monthly expenses: £11.99 YouTube Premium, £14.99 Spotify Family (I use their Netflix), £10 Patreon, £33 mobile contract, £2.50 Ring Doorbell, £1.59 Google Storage. I'm left with about £680 for transport, food shopping (£140), charity (£50), gifts, dining out and dog expenses. Transport (usually £60) and dining out (usually £150) have dropped to £0 during lockdown. Dog costs average £40-80 a month not including pet insurance.

Annual expenses: £130 car tax, £500 car insurance, £550 pet insurance, £200 home and contents insurance, £69 National Trust membership, £32 password manager, £56.99 The Guardian membership, £35.99 Calm app.

Day One



8am: Wake up to glass bottles crashing as it's recycling bin day. Very happy I booked today off work to make it a four-day bank holiday weekend. Spend the next hour faffing on my phone and refusing to move from my bed.



9am: Get up for my usual routine of opening curtains, letting the dog out and putting her food down. Make myself a loose leaf English breakfast tea (there's no other way to start the day) with sweetened soya milk, toast some potato cakes (aka potato scones aka potato farls) which I spread vegan butter on and neck a glass of fresh orange juice.



9.30am: Put a load of laundry on, settle on the sofa in PJs and have dog cuddles while watching a couple of Graham Stephan videos on YouTube. Over the last year I've spent time becoming more financially literate. I grew up on a council estate with my parents running themselves ragged to make ends meet and while they're in a much better position now, they happily live on finance and spend all they earn so I don't really have anyone to learn from about smart saving and investing. A couple of friends talk about money but mostly I've learned from those who share online.



10am: Washing is done so hang it out, load again with dog bedding and then shower and dress so I feel like an adult. Play Animal Crossing: New Horizons for a couple of hours, which is a huge time sink but a nice distraction during lockdown times. I bought a Nintendo Switch with the game the day before lockdown started and have logged 180 hours so far (don't judge me!). I'd say that £329 was justified given the cost per hour of entertainment.



12.30pm: Bring in the laundry and hang out the dog's bedding. Heat up leftover pasta bake then head to the local woods for a dog walk. It's sunny but absolutely blowing a gale and there are some newly downed trees as it's a really old wood – best keep an eye out. Of course I'm wearing shorts as I shaved my legs this morning and that isn't going to waste.



2.30pm: I order a Wi-Fi mesh and some vegan omega 3 tablets on Amazon. I have £106 in my Amazon account from recent birthday vouchers and prize winnings so it only costs me £2.20.



4.30pm: Bring in the laundry and decide the house needs a clean. Proceed to dust and vac then thoroughly scrub the bathroom. My home is fairly minimalist but somehow this takes ages. Dog keeps rolling over for belly rubs when I'm dusting the skirting boards, which isn't helping but is super cute. At some point I scoff four fig rolls.



8pm: Knackered. A few days ago I spent about £70 on food for two weeks so I have some lazy, filthy treats in. Chuck some Higgidy feta & red pepper rolls in the oven and drink a Hoopers dandelion & burdock.



9pm: Spot a second money diary for the week. Read and then spend most of the evening starting my own, which is a good excuse to review my finances this month.



11.30pm: WhatsApp video call with my partner for an hour then fill out my One Line a Day diary and start a sleep story on the Calm app.



Total: £2.20













































Day Two



6.40am: Absolutely not, go back to sleep.



8.20am: Let the dog in the bed for morning cuddles while I browse The Guardian. I love that they make news available to all without a paywall but since I'm in a position to pay, I have a membership.



9am: Tea and crumpets with vegan butter while watching a new video from Athena Mellor; she does lots of hiking, wild camping and generally outdoorsy videos which are really chill but inspiring. I miss going out on long hikes in new places and even though we're now allowed unlimited exercise, I'm not ready to visit national parks and beauty spots as it feels disrespectful to those who live there and they'll probably be super busy.



11am: Rain has stopped so get ready to ride my mountain bike in the woods. Feeling a bit run down (probably as I ate like a child yesterday) so this should make me feel better. Put 'relaxing music for dogs' on YouTube on the TV, snack on dried mango and meet my friend for a socially distanced ride. The government ruling that now allows unlimited exercise and to meet people outside (providing social distancing is maintained) makes a huge difference to my overall mood – it's weird that I haven't touched another human being in two months.



1pm: Greet my excited dog and eat a yoghurt before a shower. Moisturise my face with Lush Dream Cream, my does-it-all moisturiser since I've stopped buying fancy face creams as I swear it makes no difference.



2pm: Make gnocchi with cherry tomatoes for lunch. It's a Gousto recipe card but I bought the ingredients myself earlier in the week.



3pm: Head back to the woods for a dog walk. When home I make another loose leaf tea and set up the Wi-Fi mesh that arrived earlier.



6pm: Browse for mountain bike tyres as my rear one is fairly worn. It looks like they'll cost £30-50 each and I'll replace both at the same time. Send some links to my friend to see what he thinks of them, only to find out you can run different sizes and compounds between the front and back so I have some extra research to do. I've had this bike for six years and this is the first thing I've needed to replace. As much as I window shop for new ones with upgraded components and newer tech, I can't justify the few thousand pounds price tag when this bike is in good condition and still fun to ride.



7pm: Can't remember why I bought mushrooms but need to use them so make a three bean chilli and box three spare portions. Eat on the sofa while watching the new episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, then do dishes while watching the latest Levi Hildebrand vid on YouTube. He has great content about sustainability.



9pm: Make green tea, indulge in a row of Galaxy salted caramel and play The Outer Worlds on Xbox.



10.30pm: Bedtime routine: let the dog out, put the sash locks on, brush teeth, wash face, moisturise, vitamin supplement and One Line a Day diary. Get a little side-tracked when I notice a few items in my wardrobe I don't wear; move them into the spare bedroom and if I don't miss them, they can be donated. Sleep around 12.30.



Total: £0

















































Day Three



8.45am: Wake up and spend 10 minutes scrolling Instagram before heading downstairs for my morning routine. Google photos reminds me that three years ago I was in Slovenia. I absolutely love it there as it's stunning and so underrated as a place, the bonus being it wasn't overrun with tourists. I usually travel a few times a year and tend to stay in basic but clean and functional places with just a backpack. I also travel a few times a year for work, which has sent me to places around Europe and America, usually in much fancier accommodation.



11am: After some Animal Crossing I shower and dress. Make myself a green tea and wonder what to entertain myself with until the weather improves. Naturally end up in the snack cupboard so make a lazy, early lunch: four Richmond meat-free sausages with Sainsbury's own baked beans and fresh orange juice.



12.30pm: Set up a Google Home Mini, which I got free months ago when I signed up to Spotify Family. Now that the Wi-Fi reaches the kitchen, I have a speaker for music when cooking; if only it would stop playing Shakira when I ask for Shura.



1pm: Dog walk in the woods. It's grey and drizzly which is about right for a bank holiday weekend.



2pm: WhatsApp video call my partner. We've lived separately for a few months while we work on our relationship and lockdown hasn't made that easy. The relationship has been draining us both – we can't seem to rediscover the happiness we once had and cling onto what could've been. It's an emotionally taxing call which leaves me feeling pretty down so I have a cuppa and a Bounty while watching YouTube.



4pm: WhatsApp video call with my mum and sister while eating Pringles. I get to see my niece and new baby niece, who was born two weeks ago. It's really hard not meeting her yet and I worry about how much she'll have grown up before it's safe to do so.



6pm: Green tea and Ru Paul using Netflix Party to watch as a group. #TeamCrystal although I love Jackie and Heidi – enough that I bought tickets for Heidi later this year.



7.30pm: The sun appeared so my biking friend (who also lives alone) invited me over for a socially distanced garden dinner. I haven't ordered takeout during lockdown but given there's only one person involved in making this food and I know they've been on it with social distancing, it feels safer than a takeaway. They've made Quorn paprikash with spätzle (fave meal from a trip to Budapest) and a white chocolate creamy dessert. Feeling grateful for such an amazing friend!



10pm: Frozen after sitting out for a few hours so straight to bed and look at vinyl online. I don't have many as I'm strict about what I'll take the plunge for but there's just something about being more involved in the listening by having to turn the vinyl and having the artwork and lyrics in your hands. I remember in high school when I'd catch the bus into Huddersfield with a friend just to collect a new CD (and visit McDonald's), then read the lyrics on the bus home while listening to it. I've missed out on the limited picture disc version of The 1975's new album so I order the neon yellow version. £35.94



10.30pm: My partner sends me a video of her playing The Girl by City and Colour on guitar. She's been learning it for a few months after asking what song I'd like so it gets me right in the feels and prompts a little cry. Distract myself with travel vloggers on YouTube.



Total: £35.94













































Day Four



8.45am: Slept terribly so overnight I'd let the dog in bed for cuddles and put a sleep story on each time I woke up. Use my phone for half an hour before morning routine with tea and crumpets.



10am: Bank holiday Monday is a scorcher. Shower, dressed, bedding in the wash and head out to the woods with the dog while listening to PVRIS on Spotify. It's already super warm and busier than I'd like so I'm glad I didn't wait 'til later. On my way back I spot a friend in their garden so have a chat over the fence.



12.30pm: Hang the bedding out and make another gnocchi and cherry tomato dish for lunch. Sit outside to eat, listening to Catfish and the Bottlemen and drinking something called ruby breakfast juice.



1.30pm: Not really sure what to do with myself. Pre-COVID I'd be out on hikes with my partner and dog or meeting friends and family for brunch. I've read more books and played more video games during lockdown than I normally do in a year. Decide to revisit a video I'm editing of a road trip around Iceland. It's not for YouTube, I just like them as mementos and enjoy reliving past trips. Given I've worked on this edit on and off for a year, and I prefer to be behind the camera rather than in front of it, I'm pretty sure there's no life as a YouTuber for me.



4.30pm: A rough cut of my video is done. It's taken three hours (and three fig rolls) to edit the rough clips I had already extracted from raw footage, to the song "Don't Delete The Kisses" by Wolf Alice, the anthem of the trip. There's still plenty to do, such as add stabilisation and any effects or transitions to make it look polished. For now though I just share it with a friend for some feedback and put the bedding back on the bed.



5pm: Enjoy some garden sun with a green tea and Pringles. Chat briefly with a neighbour over the fence.



7pm: Heat up leftover bean chilli and drink some squash. Follow it with green tea and a row of Galaxy salted caramel. A snack-heavy day and I'm definitely not rationing treats well. Eat while watching a YouTube video from The Indie Projects.



8pm: Browse for birthday gift inspiration for my mum and after texting my dad, settle on a Pandora bracelet to replace one she had stolen a while ago. My dad is going to buy some charms and I've let my siblings know in case they want to do the same. I can't order until my dad measures her watch while she's at work tomorrow.



9pm: Go to bed early but play Animal Crossing and listen to Broods' latest album. Put on a sleep story at 11.30.



Total: £0









































Day Five



8.20am: Oops, I could've sworn I'd set an alarm for 7.30. Do my morning routine before settling down in my home office with tea and crumpets to go through emails and messages. My hours are flexible as long as my work is done and my customers happy, so there's no issue with me not starting until 9am. I'm used to working from home too as it's fairly common in tech and I'd work from home two to four days a week pre-COVID.



10.45am: Finally on top of my inbox, having responded to customer requests and booked in a couple of meetings. Make a green tea and snack on a yoghurt before watching a recording of a meeting I missed on Friday.



12pm: Drink some breakfast juice then walk the dog in the woods while trying to pick the quietest trails and listening to The Guilty Feminist. When home I make wholegrain pasta with vegetable pasta sauce (both supermarket brand) and add some Plant Pioneers Shroomballs. Take it back to my desk and sort a few emails and messages I've received.



2pm: In my role we're expected to get a few new cloud certifications each year and I have a couple of hours blocked out to study for an exam in a month's time. Drink green tea while studying but before starting I notice that Dad has texted, so order the Pandora bracelet. £55



4pm: Session with a customer to introduce them to a cloud service that can help address some of their technical challenges and business problems.



5pm: Intended to study for another hour but ended up browsing thortful.com for a birthday card. Choose four to cover June/July birthdays and Father's Day. I like this site as there's no plastic and it supports indie artists. £11.99



6pm: Make a Thai red curry with tofu and wholegrain rice. The gardener did the grass and weeds while I was in the meeting earlier, transfer £10.



9pm: After finding myself a new resident on Animal Crossing, Netflix reminds me that Hannah Gadsby's new special, Douglas, is out today. Watch with another green tea and dog cuddles before going to bed.



Total: £76.99





































Day Six



7.30am: Alarm goes off. Get ready for the day and work through my inbox with tea and crumpets before my morning full of meetings starts at 9am.



12pm: Dog walk in the woods then back at my desk with leftover pasta and Shroomballs, plus the remaining breakfast juice. The rest of the workday consists of a couple of customer meetings and research to follow up on technical queries and asks received throughout the day.



5.30pm: It's payday tomorrow but Monzo lets you access it early so I start sorting it. The remaining £13 in my account moves to a Monzo pot for leftover disposable income (now contains £170) – I keep this separate as it's money I'm 'allowed' to spend, unlike other savings I have. I follow the 'pay yourself first' rule so transfer funds to the various Monzo pots, regular saver and the current account my bills come out of. The Nutmeg investment will come out via direct debit and I manually overpay my mortgage. I discover I can't have a second Marcus account so I shove my holiday savings in a new Monzo pot to get it out of my main account until I have time to research where to put it.



6pm: Cook some wholegrain rice and reheat the leftover Thai red curry. Sit in the garden, eating and reading today's money diary.



7pm: Back at my desk to join a Zoom call. It's a couple of tech talks from people using cloud services on what they've been building and the lessons they've learned.



8.30pm: Decide I want some Whitley Neill parma violet gin so have a look on Amazon. Sadly it's sold out so I'll wait until I do a food shop. Sit in the garden with green tea and a slice of cake.



10.30pm: Play some Animal Crossing in bed before a WhatsApp video call with my partner. Stay up far too late and put a sleep story on at 1am.



Total: £0

































Day Seven



7.30am: In denial of my alarm, I waste half an hour on my phone before getting up. Morning routine but today the crumpets are from the freezer and I nearly forfeit a finger trying to separate them. Get a portion of bean chilli out of the freezer as I want to ride my bike this evening and the meals I have left to cook will be too much effort.



9am: A team meeting takes up the entire morning.



12pm: Regular lunchtime dog walk in the woods. Make some wholegrain pasta and use up the last of the vegetable pasta sauce. Drink pineapple juice then follow with a green tea and some Jaffa cakes.



1.15pm: My afternoon is another mix of customer meetings and responding to technical queries. One request is for a design of a system on multiple cloud providers but I need more information about the business problem and any business or technical restrictions and requirements before I can design any system architecture.



5.30pm: I was supposed to be watching a webinar 4-8.30pm but a late customer meeting meant I missed the first hour. It's recorded so I'll have to watch it another day. Instead I open up a white paper on data analytics, decide nope, then log off for some Animal Crossing and that bean chilli.



7.30pm: Time for a bike ride in the woods! Thankfully the temperature has dropped a bit and it's fairly quiet out.



9.30pm: Home, shower, dishes and finish off some Alpro vanilla ice cream I'd forgotten about. Really enjoyed the ride and I love the moments of calm when I stop on a farm track and just look out at the views in the orange glow of the setting sun. It's one of my happy places.



12am: Dry my hair and get ready for bed. Submit my money diary and start looking over that white paper I meant to read.



Total: £0





































The Breakdown



Food & Drink: £0

Entertainment: £35.94

Clothes & Beauty: £0

Transportation: £0

Other: £79.19



Total: £115.13



Conclusion



"For lockdown this is a fairly typical week of spending; pre-lockdown there would have been spending on dining out and having brunch with friends. I'm happy with the amount I spend and save, though I'm still learning to be smarter with the long-term savings: it's quite new to me so I'm starting with a robo investor (Nutmeg) and hope to soon be choosing my own index funds to build a portfolio on something like Vanguard or Fidelity. I don't have any set goals for this long-term saving but I want to be in a good position for when my parents retire in about 15 years as they don't really have any retirement plans or assets and I don't want them to struggle in retirement. The main thing I learned from this diary is how much I snack and drink tea – the tea I'm happy with but that snacking habit needs some serious moderation!"

























