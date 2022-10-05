Money Diary: A Civil Servant In Glasgow On 19k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I'm 24-years-old, living in Glasgow, and currently kind of cohabiting with my boyfriend. I mean, in the sense, that we spend every night together split between his place and mine. I work in the civil service. It's my first proper 'big girl job' post-graduation as I realised the fashion degree I studied for only really offered opportunities in London, where I don't want to live. I'm currently enrolling in night classes to get the Highers [Scottish equivalent to A-levels] that I need to retrain into a healthcare role. I am currently debating between adult nursing and midwifery, something I've always been interested in but thought I'd never have the grades or temperament to pursue while in high school. However, having matured in attitude and self-confidence since, I've decided I might as well try going for it as I'm willing to take the risk of failure for something that truly engages me. Also, I've got to put those sewing skills to use somehow!"
Occupation: Customer advisor Industry: Civil service Age: 24 Location: Glasgow Salary: £19,000 Paycheque Amount: £1,300 Number of housemates: 2.5 + dog, S. I technically live with my mum and dad (and dog, S) but I'm unofficially cohabiting with my boyfriend as we just swap around staying each of our parents' houses. Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £150 for digs. This will most likely increase to £200 as energy bills rise. Loan payments: I'm nowhere near earning enough to pay back my student loan. Pension? My workplace pension takes out around £70 from my gross pay. Savings? I put away £400 per month for a house deposit, with my savings currently around £2,300. It used to be £500 per month but I reduced it so I can put aside £130 per month to cover future tuition fees. Utilities: Covered in housing costs. All other monthly payments: £18 sim-only phone plan and £50 to help with my boyfriend's fuel expenses as he regularly drives us everywhere (I do intend to learn to drive myself soon). Subscriptions: £11 union membership. (All other regular streaming subscriptions have been axed to try and penny pinch as much as possible).
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it? Unfortunately, I have wasted all my free tuition on a fashion degree I never intend to use! In order to get onto a HNC course in healthcare – which will allow me to pursue a degree in nursing or midwifery – I am currently studying for two Highers. Both are part-time evening courses in human biology and English. I fit this in around my current full-time job as a civil servant.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? I don't actually recall any finance related conversation growing up. The only thing I can consider 'financial education' was being told to spend responsibly, and always watching my parents go for the best value money options and getting stuff secondhand.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house? I briefly moved out for uni during my last two years of studying, but since graduating I've moved back.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life? I wouldn't say I'm financially responsible for myself right now, given that I'm still living with my parents.
What was your first job and why did you get it? I had a job in fast food, which I did for both the work experience and the money.
Do you worry about money now? Only when I'm awake.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? No.
