Money Diary: A Civil Servant In Glasgow On 19k

This week: "I'm 24-years-old, living in Glasgow, and currently kind of cohabiting with my boyfriend. I mean, in the sense, that we spend every night together split between his place and mine. I work in the civil service. It's my first proper 'big girl job' post-graduation as I realised the fashion degree I studied for only really offered opportunities in London, where I don't want to live. I'm currently enrolling in night classes to get the Highers [Scottish equivalent to A-levels] that I need to retrain into a healthcare role. I am currently debating between adult nursing and midwifery, something I've always been interested in but thought I'd never have the grades or temperament to pursue while in high school. However, having matured in attitude and self-confidence since, I've decided I might as well try going for it as I'm willing to take the risk of failure for something that truly engages me. Also, I've got to put those sewing skills to use somehow!"



Occupation: Customer advisor

Industry: Civil service

Age: 24

Location: Glasgow

Salary: £19,000

Paycheque Amount: £1,300

Number of housemates: 2.5 + dog, S. I technically live with my mum and dad (and dog, S) but I'm unofficially cohabiting with my boyfriend as we just swap around staying each of our parents' houses.

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £150 for digs. This will most likely increase to £200 as energy bills rise.

Loan payments: I'm nowhere near earning enough to pay back my student loan.

Pension? My workplace pension takes out around £70 from my gross pay.

Savings? I put away £400 per month for a house deposit, with my savings currently around £2,300. It used to be £500 per month but I reduced it so I can put aside £130 per month to cover future tuition fees.

Utilities: Covered in housing costs.

All other monthly payments: £18 sim-only phone plan and £50 to help with my boyfriend's fuel expenses as he regularly drives us everywhere (I do intend to learn to drive myself soon). Subscriptions: £11 union membership. (All other regular streaming subscriptions have been axed to try and penny pinch as much as possible).



Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it? Unfortunately, I have wasted all my free tuition on a fashion degree I never intend to use! In order to get onto a HNC course in healthcare – which will allow me to pursue a degree in nursing or midwifery – I am currently studying for two Highers. Both are part-time evening courses in human biology and English. I fit this in around my current full-time job as a civil servant.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

I don't actually recall any finance related conversation growing up. The only thing I can consider 'financial education' was being told to spend responsibly, and always watching my parents go for the best value money options and getting stuff secondhand.



If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?

I briefly moved out for uni during my last two years of studying, but since graduating I've moved back.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?

I wouldn't say I'm financially responsible for myself right now, given that I'm still living with my parents.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I had a job in fast food, which I did for both the work experience and the money.



Do you worry about money now?

Only when I'm awake.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?

No.

Day One



5.30am: BF's alarm goes off. Promptly ignore it as I roll over to cling to sleep.



6am: No breakfast for me as I have a colonoscopy scheduled today so no food until after.



6.35am: BF heads off to work and I head back to bed with a quick diversion to the loo (colonoscopy prep is not the most fun thing to do).



9am: Awake. Head is pounding. Immediately sprinting to the toilet. At least when I usually feel this horrid and dehydrated there's alcohol and fast food involved. I'd gnaw my leg off for a KFC right now.



9.30am: Decide to be productive in a bid to distract myself from the hunger pangs. Do some laundry and then cuddle S as I wait for my heart rate to settle down.



11.13am: Spend time laying on my bed, unable to be upright. Consider actually getting dressed for going to the hospital but decide putting a bra on under my pyjamas is all I can cope with. Start chugging water to make sure I'm well-hydrated.



1.05pm: Book a taxi to the hospital as I'm unable to get a lift and the idea of public transport in my current state is brutal, £14. The very nice taxi driver doesn't acknowledge that I'm in my pyjamas, bless him.



1.41pm: The wait to get admitted begins. I get some judgemental looks from those who managed to get dressed this morning.



1.46pm: Begin reading That One Patient by Ellen De Visser using my Libby app. I have got into the habit of reading medical autobiographies recently to help me decide between nursing and midwifery.



2pm: Admitted and now dressed in my fabulous hospital couture gown as I wait to be taken through.



2.15pm: Cannula [a tube] gets inserted. Begin spamming BF with memes, the book wasn't really holding my attention.



3pm: Taken through. Given drugs and a camera is inserted into my guts. 0/5 stars, would not recommend.



4.15pm: Successful procedure. Immediately begin inhaling Rich Tea biscuits as I wait for my dad to pick me up.



4.45pm: En route home, ordering KFC for me + BF on Just Eat. I order two boneless banquets and a mini fillet burger, £23.45. I inform my human biology lecturer that I won't be attending the session tonight and that I will catch up later with the recorded session as I'm feeling out of it.



5.05pm: KFC arrives, I scran my boneless banquet, the mini burger, and one fillet and mash potato from my BF's meal (don't judge me, the last meal I had before this was biscuits and tea at 8am the previous day). I message my manager to say that I've been advised to take the day off tomorrow as the sedation will still be in my system and make me a bit loopy.



5.45pm: I nip back to my BF's to pick up some stuff. Say a brief hello to his parents and make a beeline to cuddle his cat. Nearly fall asleep in the car ride home.



7.20pm: Finally getting around to hanging up the laundry.



7.36pm: Win an eBay auction for a human biology textbook I need for class, £22.35.



8pm: Cuddle and chat with my BF, while checking-in on anything the other might be unhappy about with life or relationship-wise.



9.30pm: Half-way through the cinematic masterpiece of The Mummy Returns and my BF is falling asleep on me. Decide it is bedtime.



Total: £59.80

Day Two



6am: Get up and get dressed properly today. I'm feeling fresher after putting on proper clothes for the first time in two days.



6.35am: Settle into the couch with a cuppa after seeing BF off to work.



7am: Take the dog, S for a walk with my dad.



8am: Empty and fill the dishwasher, put a load of laundry on, and then empty the bin. Settle down with tea and porridge for breakfast. Still feeling a bit of brain fog from the sedation.



10.18am: Laundry is done and the Nintendo Switch is on.



11.32am: Take a break from gaming to get a cuppa and have a nosey in the fridge to gather my lunch and dinner options. Starting to feel a bit fresher.



12.50pm: Have a slice of cheese which I share with S before his lunch walk.



1.45pm: Home and shattered. Crash on the couch for a bit to recover before I put a mini pizza on for lunch.



3pm: Decide I've spent enough time watching TikTok videos and put the phone away. Quickly empty the dishwasher and make myself a cuppa to take outside to drink while I read Journal of a Student Midwife by Ellie Ryan.



3.45pm: Bring the dry laundry in as the sun disappears behind some dark clouds. I continue reading in my room.



4.30pm: BF is home and I put dinner on for us (cheesy mash and haddock).



5.40pm: I continue watching The Mummy Returns.



7pm: Introduction session for Higher English.



8.20pm: My brain feels a bit fried, but I'm relieved that the timed essay bit is only worth about 20% of my final mark. Not relieved about having homework already.



8.40pm: Put another film on but it gets turned off as 10 minutes in I fall asleep…



10pm: Shower and bed



Total: £0

Day Three



6am: The alarm gets pushed back to allow for a morning cuddle before we have to get up.



6.20am: Begrudgingly get out of bed when my BF starts throwing clothes at me. Do the usual morning routine of dressing and packing stuff for work.



6.35am: Quick tidy of the kitchen while making my tea and porridge. We sit on the couch for a bit before we head off. I get a lift in when I'm in the office as we both work in the city centre (and he is an angel).



7.20am: See my BF off at his work and trek down to the shops to get myself a wee pint of milk for tea, a packet of biscuits for fuel, and an orange to prevent scurvy, £2.



8am: Arrive in the office and get myself set up with a cuppa and my orange as I log on for the day. Be a brave and resist the temptation to avoid the emails I will have received in my three-day absence.



9am: The agony of the work day commences. The agony being that there is usually little to do and I don't cope well with idleness.



9.01am: Scratch that! I am immediately bombarded with back-to-back calls.



1pm: Go for a walk during my lunch break to give my eyes a rest from my screen. Pick up a book from Oxfam for £3.49. I also get myself a Burger King meal because the rain put me in a hangry mood that only salty carbs can cure, £8.99.



5.30pm: Sweet freedom. Hurry to meet my BF at his work and head home via Tesco to get dinner and snacks. Four ready meals and snacks with a Clubcard discount comes to £12.98.



6pm: Butter chicken ready meal for dinner. The chicken is nice but the sauce could have more flavour to it so it's 3.5 star rating.



7pm: Watch movies for the rest of the night and eat an ungodly amount of cheesy snacks. I'm going to need more than an orange for scurvy prevention at this rate.



9pm: Bedtime because I have the sleeping habits of a grandma.



Total: £27.46

Day Four



7am: Doze and cuddle until the urge for a cuppa drags me out of bed. Make my BF a coffee and put a wash on (I swear I do things other than work and chores).



8am: My BF is off to spend the day with his pals. I hang the washing out and then make myself some porridge.



9am: Head out for a big weekend walk around the canal with S and family.



12pm: Bagel and cuppa for a wee lunch before I begin my English homework. I've got to do a five-minute presentation on a piece of literature or film that I enjoy. I dither for a bit on which one to choose before settling on Pokémon Detective Pikachu as I figure it'll be fun and the lecturer did say she wasn't pretentious about it. All the books that I've read recently have been medical autobiographies, which don't really have the typical themes and characterisation that I've to discuss.



1.15pm: Biscuit and a tea break.



3.20pm: I've made good progress on the presentation and decide to stop for now and take S out.



5.15pm: My BF is home. We pack our bags and head back to his house.



6pm: We make homemade pizza for dinner. I assist by utilising the very few pizza assembly skills I learnt from my brief stint working in a pizza place.



10pm: Bedtime after the usual cuddles and movies.



Total: £0

Day Five



2am: Get up for the toilet and can't get back to sleep. Drink water to help the dehydration headache. I eventually doze off.



7:15am: Wake up with my BF sleeping half on top of me and sweating like hell. Manage to just reach for my phone, spend some time on social media and reading emails.



8.30am: My BF wakes up and we head down for breakfast (tea and cereal for me). We discuss our plans for the day and feed the cat.



10am: I see that a film we like the look of is coming soon to Vue. I book us tickets for next Saturday, £7.80 each for two VIP seats.



10.44am: Begin a big declutter of my BF's room and run some errands in the car. Note: Feeling the wind through an open window on the motorway is an unparalleled sensation.



2.30pm: Lunch is a baked potato with cheese and beans. Head upstairs to finish my English presentation.



4pm: I decide the presentation is complete and hopefully it fits the five-minute run time. I cuddle with my BF and watch him game for a bit. I then browse Amazon for notebooks and pens for class and purchase some for £9.35.



6.30pm: Dinner is the other butter chicken ready meal I bought (somehow this one is spicier?). Not sure it necessarily tastes better so still 3.5 star rating.



7pm: Back up stairs and…



8.20pm: Get into my pyjamas and settle down with a couple of movies.



10.20pm: Bedtime



Total: £17.15

Day Six



6am: First alarm goes off. I spoon my BF until the second alarm goes off.



6.15am: Get up and dressed, then head downstairs to make our usual tea and coffee.



7.30am: My BF and his mother head off to work so I fetch myself a bowl of cereal and scroll through social media for a bit. I get an email notifying me a Klarna payment has gone through, £27.30.



8.30am: Make myself a fresh cuppa and head upstairs to start the working day. I hope it's a quiet one as I don't think the cereal is agreeing with me.



1pm: Lunch is a welcome break from staring at a big screen so that I can look at the much smaller screen of my phone as I eat a Pot Noodle and packet of crisps. Perhaps not the healthiest choice as I'm still feeling a bit queasy from the cereal.



2pm: Back on the civil service grind as I wait for the general public to call and complain while I dream about my two-week holiday coming up.



3.30pm: Quick tea break for a cuppa and biscuit to give my eyes a break. Check to see if the recording of the human biology class is up. It isn't, not ideal when the next class is in two days' time.



5.30pm: The agony of work is over until tomorrow. I tidy my things away and try not to fall asleep because dinner is due soon.



6pm: Fish and chips for dinner, mostly spent telling the cat she can't have my fish.



7pm: Shower time for two.



7.30pm: Get into my pyjamas and settle down with a movie.



9pm: Cuddle and chat for a while before bed.



Total: £27.30

Day Seven



6am: The dreaded alarm goes off. We cuddle before the second one goes off.



6.20am: Reluctantly awaken, stare at my screen for about 20 minutes trying to guess today's Wordle, eventually get it in 4/6.



6.45am: Finally dressed and downstairs. Feed the cat while my BF makes tea and coffee.



7.15am: I grab my work bag from upstairs as I'll be working in the living room today while my BF's dad builds furniture upstairs.



7.30am: Get myself a different cereal for today that hopefully agrees with me better.



8.30am: Hunt for a socket to plug my laptop into and then begin logging in for my workday to start.



10.30am: Wee tea break and cuddle with the cat.



12.30pm: Another Pot Noodle and crisps for lunch. Grab an apple to prevent my insides from rotting. Spend time texting my BF and spamming him with TikTok videos.



3.45pm: Another tea and cat cuddle. I'm feeling envious that I don't get to sleep all day and be spoilt with affection.



5.30pm: My BF arrives home so we head out to collect movies he bought on Facebook Marketplace. We then head back to mine to pick up my human biology textbook which arrived yesterday. I grab some extra clothes and a few books while I'm there.



7pm: Pizza for dinner and then upstairs for the usual movie and cuddle. I consider doing some revision of last week's topic in the textbook but I decide to leave it to tomorrow morning so it's fresher in my head.



10pm: Cuddle and sleep.



Total: £0

The Breakdown



Food & Drink: £47.42

Clothes & Beauty: £0

Home & Health: £9.35

Entertainment: £11.29

Travel: £14

Other: £49.65



Total: £131.71



Conclusion



"Obviously this was a bit of an outlier week in regards to spending as I don't regularly have colonoscopies to attend! I also don't normally have class supplies to buy, but as this was my introduction week for my course, I had to purchase the necessities.

Looking at my spending, I really do need to cut back on fast food when I'm in the office, or at least go to places that don't rob you as much!"

