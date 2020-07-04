Money Diary: Charity Researcher On £40k In London

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.



This week: I am a 29-year-old researcher at a London-based charity. I am, like most office bods, working from home because of the pandemic.



I have been at this job for about four years. For the past three years, I have been studying through evening classes for an advanced professional degree.



I am a wheelchair user and need help with almost everything physical. I employ three personal assistants (PAs) who help me with all my personal care. I get some assistance from the council and pay part of their salaries myself. In lockdown only one, S has been helping me. One of the others is stuck abroad and the other is isolating herself as she too is vulnerable.



Industry: Charity

Age: 29

Location: London

Salary: £40,000

Paycheque amount: £2444.56 after tax, NI and every month, I get £356 of Personal Independence Payment (PIP) which goes in its entirety towards PA costs.

Number of housemates: My sister K. One of my personal assistants S lives with us rent-free in return for helping me with cooking, housework and personal care.



Monthly Expenses



Housing Costs:

I am incredibly lucky that I live rent free in my parents’ flat. They have now moved out of the UK and my sister K and I have run of the flat. I pay £91 council tax (with my disability related discount).

My sister was a student and then on a low-paying internship so I paid for the bulk of our monthly expenses. She started a new job in March and we are now moving towards dividing expenses more equitably.

Loan Payments: £0.

Utilities: £72 for electricity and gas. K pays Wi-Fi (£21). Water is communal and included in the building’s service charge which my parents still pay.

Transportation: I travel for free on public transport. Usually, I drive an adapted car, which I generally fuel up £60 every two weeks (£120 total). I have been saving that in lockdown.

Phone Bill: £10.75 sim only. I got a bonus last year for covering for a colleague’s role while she was on a maternity leave and spent half of that on a new iPhone XS. To be fair, I use the phone for everything including writing this Money Diary because my laptop is a five-year-old clunker that freezes every five minutes.

Savings: I have £1,750 in a high-interest savings account. £250 from my current account gets transferred into that savings account every month by standing order.

I have another £8000 in an ISA and £3000 in a savings account which I intend to use to visit my parents (I have to buy tickets for me and my PA).

Other? Until last month (June), I was paying £370 per month for college. I’m so excited about having an extra £370 every month. £3.99 Amazon Prime (K pays £10.99 for Netflix). £0.79 iCloud. £21.95 for a chocolate subscription: the goal is to only eat the bars that come in the subscription every month so I don’t eat unlimited sweets and chocolate. I have never stuck to that. But I get to try lots of great craft dark chocolate so let’s consider that a win.



£98 private health insurance. This seems unnecessary given the absolutely amazing NHS but some years ago I had a range of health issues which the NHS kept procrastinating over and I ended up having to pay to get it privately dealt with. So now I have health insurance. I think, with my condition, my body’s balance is quite precarious and I feel safer knowing that I can depend on insurance if I need to. I’m incredibly grateful I can afford to pay monthly towards a maybe-one-day problem.



I spend £800-900pm towards paying for the PAs on top of what the council offers but this is partly funded by my PIP so it’s about £400 from me.



£40 divided amongst various animal and women’s health charities.



Once a year I pay £249 for a Financial Times subscription and spend £160 on home insurance.



Day One



7.30am: S comes to get me up. I can walk very short distances but need help going from lying down to sitting and then to standing.



8am: Teeth brushed, coffee and toast in front of me. I look at cute dogs on Instagram to put off checking the news. It’s all so bleak now. I used to be a real news addict but, since lockdown, I’ve found I can only handle it once or twice a day. Quick skim of the headlines then back to baby animal videos as a palette cleanser.



8.30am: K and I have converted one part of our 6-seater dining table into our home offices during lockdown. I move from the eating end of the table to the office end and log on. My charity is putting out a publication today regarding a coronavirus-related government proposal but I’m expecting some last-minute amendments. The emails have come in and the edits look substantial. This is going to be a long day.



10am: I send the document over to my manager with a short email explaining what I’ve done. This seems like the right time for a shower which S helps me with.



10.30am: Back in the office. I ask S for an apple. Nothing from my manager yet. I consider calling her. She gets so many emails, she occasionally misses important ones. Decide to give it another half hour and turn to other emails. Text with boyfriend A. Now that we are allowed social bubbles, he is going to come over to spend the weekend and I am so excited.



10.40am: Oh good, my manager agrees with my decisions regarding the suggested edits. She thinks I should ask a lawyer we work with to look over the publication so that’s what I do. I write a brief message to the people who sent in the amendments explaining how we have dealt with them.



11.30am: One of the contributors is happy with our decision.



11.40am: Second contributor’s email is icy and disapproving. Oh dear. I ring my manager so we can talk about this. I think we have all settled into working from home quite well but the one thing I really miss is being able to think things out loud. Email just complicates things. My other colleagues and I use messenger a lot to run ideas past each other (and bitch about things). My manager, a technophobe, calls me a lot and, over the past three months, I have become quite comfortable with ringing her too. We decide we can live with Contributor Two’s dissatisfaction.



12.15pm: Lunch! Veg stir fry with tofu and noodles and some sweet chilli sauce. I eat too much (a recurring theme, you’ll see).



1pm: Back at the office end of the table. See an email from my boss suggesting I cover our backs by checking the publication with one other expert. Sigh. Off it goes. Remember I’d promised to check on something for a colleague who works part-time.



5pm: I’m not concentrating so I give up on work. While I’m waiting for an email, I decide to lay in bed and give my back a rest. I’m back on Instagram watching beauty videos. Until lockdown, I was a Twitter addict but, as with the news aversion, I found that it was stressing me out too much. I have shifted my mindless scrolling habit to Instagram now.



5.30pm: Shift mindless scrolling to Amazon. Find a book which sounds like the perfect creepy mystery to read over the weekend (Haven’t They Grown by Sophie Hannah) and buy the Kindle version. £3.99.



7pm: A is stuck in traffic (London has given up on lockdown). We are having pizzas for dinner. K decides to eat hers now. I steal a slice. We both love police procedural TV shows and are currently watching S.W.A.T. on Prime so we watch an episode while she eats.



8.30pm: A is here! Pizzas are in our tummies! Onto the couch for cuddles and Hunters. I really don’t know how I feel about that show but we find it so hard to find shows we both like.



10.30pm: Bed!



Daily total: £3.99































































Day Two



7.30am: I wake up because A goes to the toilet. I remember I need to get my bedroom door hinges oiled.



9.30am: We’re both up and scrolling our phones but too lazy to get out of bed. We didn’t see each other for the first two months of lockdown so getting to relax with each other is great.



11.30am: Breakfasts and showers have been had. A is back in bed for a nap. K is doing some crafting and I sit with her to buy a birthday gift for my colleague. Mum calls and we catch up for a bit. I miss my parents so much and find it terrifying that there is no certainty around when we’ll be able to meet next. Gift bought, total is £55 but I’ll get reimbursed for everyone else’s shares. £8.



1pm: We have a sprout salad with fresh veggies and some garlic bread for lunch.



2pm: A wants to buy some things for his garden and I’m bored enough in lockdown to get really excited about the prospect of a trip to B&Q. We stop to get fuel and he buys us Magnum ice creams but he pays for everything.



5pm: We are home. I read, A plays with some DIY stuff he bought. FeelUnique emails to say a shampoo I wanted (Shea Moisture Superfruit Complex 10-in-1 Renewal System Shampoo) is back in stock. I add it to my basket but don’t check out. I’m not really a compulsive shopper but I have a lot of trouble turning down a deal. To keep track of my “fun” spending, I basically give myself an allowance of £500 every month and try to keep my spending on shopping, eating out and Pret Acai and Almond Butter bowls within that. Sometimes I fail but, for the most part, I’m doing ok. I find it helpful to see a fixed sum that I’m only allowed to spend out of (and I don’t have to do mental math to subtract bills from).



8pm: We’ve had dinner (pasta in a roasted tomato sauce); S has helped me with my night skincare routine; and A and I are back on the couch for more Hunters.



9pm: K texts (from her bedroom eight feet away — yes, we’re Millennials) that the Zara sale has started. I look at the sale and send K links to two jumpers and a shirt that I’d like so we can order together and get free delivery. I send her £42.97 for my share.



11.30pm: I fell asleep on the couch during the third episode of Hunters. A wakes me up. He tells me what I’ve missed while he helps me use the loo and then it’s time for bed.



Daily total: £50.97









































Day Three



10.30am: I woke up to cuddles and isn’t that just the best?!



11.30am: We’re all sat around the dining table, empty cereal bowls and coffees before us, discussing the statue removals across the UK. I’m so glad A and K get along.



2pm: A and I have a nap. K very kindly made all of us vegan chilli for lunch. It was amazing, we all overeat and still there’s enough for lunch tomorrow!



3.30pm: A and I have come to the park for a walk (he walks, I roll along). There’s an ice cream van! I didn’t know those were allowed and it makes me so happy. A gets a regular ice cream with a flake and I get one in an Oreo cone, no flake. I pay today. £6.30



5.30pm: We had another nap. A packs to go home because he is an essential worker and has an early start tomorrow. Once he leaves, S, K and I watch Space Force on Netflix (so bad!)



7pm: No-one is really hungry so we have baked beans on toast for dinner (pro-tip: add chilli flakes to the beans when you cook them and top with cheddar).



10pm: More Space Force. I don’t know why we persist. Then early to bed.



Daily total: £6.30

































Day Four



7.30am: Alarm. I lie in bed waiting for S to come get me. Grateful for the five minutes to stretch before she comes.



9am: I have had coffee and a bagel, showered because S is doing some other work this morning, and logged on to work in record time! Quiet inbox despite Friday’s excitement which is both good and bad.



10.30am: A colleague calls to brainstorm about an upcoming project and mentions brownies she made over the weekend. That gets K and me thinking and we wind up on the Sainsbury’s website ordering baking things. See that there’s a delivery slot available in two days and decide to get our usual groceries too. It’s quite a lot but should feed all three of us for two weeks. £93.68 once I minus S’s share which she transfers to me. K will get the next shop.



12pm: Leftover chilli for lunch.



2pm: How is there three more hours of work to go? My brain hurts.



5pm: Done! Today was boring. I lie in bed because my back hurts and read on my Kindle. I’m almost finished with the book and about to find out whodunnit when A calls. I love him so I set the book aside to talk to him as he drives home from work.



6.30pm: S helps me do some stretches. I am supposed to do them every day but have been slacking, ostensibly because I was busy balancing exams and work but really because I’m lazy. Now that exams are over, I really should do them every day, especially since I am saving all this time during lockdown that I would have normally spent travelling to work. I feel better having exercised and I promise myself that I will do better (Spoiler: I don’t).



10pm: K and I watched TV after dinner. I’m in bed, finally able to finish my book.



Total: £93.68





































Day Five



3am: It is unsurprising, given my choice in bedtime reading matter, that I had a nightmare and I’m wide awake. I might also need a wee. I consider waking S, who is an angel about middle of the night calls, but get distracted by a DePop notification on my phone. A seller confirmed that a facial oil she’s selling is brand new and unopened. Win! I buy it. I might regret this tomorrow. Nightmare and need to wee forgotten, I fall asleep. £28



8am: Nope, no regrets. The oil (Votary Superseed Facial Oil) retails at £70 so it’s a great deal. The seller said she got it in the Liberty Christmas Advent Calendar. I check online and it seems legit. If she has lied then I’ll just go through the PayPal complaints process and get a refund. I have never needed to do that though. I happily munch on peanut butter on bagel for breakfast.



9.30am: I logged on to find that my manager has sent some feedback on a piece of work I’d sent her two weeks ago. I’m going to spend the morning revising that.



12.30pm: A colleague calls with office gossip and we chat while I have a sandwich for lunch.



1.50pm: I have a meeting in ten minutes. I can’t be bothered to put makeup on so ask S to stick some sequinned hair clips in my hair and put on a bright lipstick. That’s good enough for Zoom.



3.25pm: That was super interesting but also overran by 25 minutes and I’m exhausted. Everyone agrees that virtual meetings are more tiring than in-person meetings, right?



5pm: A friend who was on the same course as me calls and we spend the next hour chatting. We get on the topic of recessions and what that might mean for our big break into an already uber-competitive field. I feel a little worried by the time we finish. I’m almost 30; shouldn’t I have my career figured out by now?!



6pm: A calls and I vent in his direction. He’s lovely and supportive and makes me feel better.



8pm: OK so I did no stretches today but I have eaten three chocolate truffles after dinner. What do you mean that isn’t an acceptable substitution? K is working late today so I entertain myself by watching YouTube videos.



10pm: Sleep.



Daily total: £28













































Day Six



7.30am: S comes to get me up. I ask for an extra ten minutes.



9.30am: I’m late. We had a little fall in the shower. I’m fine; S is fine. But I’m late to work and can’t blame London traffic.



10.30am: Ok maybe I hurt my shoulder. Now that the adrenaline has ebbed, I can feel it throbbing. I ask for a painkiller and an apple and try to concentrate on work.



11.45am: The big benefit of working from home is that I get to take a break in bed if my body hurts to much. I lay down for a bit and S sprays some pain relief stuff on my shoulder.



12.15pm: I didn’t nap but I bought Kindle books. £7.98. I also looked if Boots had Eucerin 10% urea cream because my feet have blisters but it was going to take a week to deliver. Another £8.25 to Amazon, damn Prime. £16.23.



1pm: I’ve had lunch and am back to work.



4pm: Coffee, still working. There’s a big meeting next week and I have to prepare documents.



6pm: I can’t concentrate so I give up. It looks sunny so I decide to go for a walk in my wheelchair. I talk to A while I’m driving around my neighbourhood. There are a lot of people milling about and half of those wearing masks have them perched on their chins or flapping off one ear (why?!!). Life is going to be so weird while we try to go back to normal after Covid.



8pm: K and I have had dinner — chickpea and cauliflower wrap with tzatziki—and watch some telly. A sends me a really cute dog video. It makes me smile all evening.



10pm: it’s been a dull day but I am so tired. Good night!



Daily total: £16.23













































Day Seven



7.30am: I CANNOT do three more days of this before the weekend.



8am: Coffee helps. My mother calls to ask for help setting up her Amazon Fire Stick and we have a hilarious conversation in which I’m blindly trying to direct her and she does the exact opposite of what I say. It’s too early for this.



9.30am: Ok I’m late again. Shush.



11am: Hermes drops off my new facial oil! It’s sealed! It’s perfect! I’m so excited!



12.30pm: I take a break to have leftover pasta and continue reading one of my kindle books.



2.30pm: Quick swipe of a bright lipstick and I’m ready for a Zoom meeting.



4pm: That was an interesting meeting. Lots of to-dos come out of it. I send my manager an email summary.



6pm: I fell into some research and suddenly it’s 6! I go for a “walk” again and call A.



7.30pm: We have an healthy salad for dinner and then I ruin it by digging into a tub of mint chocolate chip ice cream.



9.30pm: I spent the evening on an application for a new job that I definitely will not get but I felt I had to try. I take my book to bed.



11.30pm: Book finished and sleep.



Daily total: £0

















































Breakdown



Food/drink: £99.98

Entertainment: £11.97

Clothes/Beauty: £79.22

Travel: £0

Other: £8



Total: £199.17



Conclusion: This feels typical spending for me in lockdown. Normally, there would have been more towards coffees, lunches and fuel. Skincare and make-up are my absolute weaknesses and every time there’s a sale, I spend loads. A day after I finished writing this, a lot of beauty websites launched summer sales and... sigh.



I enjoyed writing this diary. This is an odd conclusion for a money diary but constantly monitoring myself has really made clear how little I exercise. I need to do better!

























