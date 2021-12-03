Money Diary: A Bid Coordinator In Birmingham On 30k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.



This week: "I’m a 27-year-old bid coordinator living near Birmingham. I’ve lived in the Midlands for around nine years (I’m originally from the northeast) and my boyfriend and I bought our first house at the start of this year. Our savings were pretty much depleted after the move but we’re working on building it back up as we’re planning a two-week trip to Florida next year.



I work from home three days a week and head to the office for two days. Fortunately, I can walk to my office from home and not having a commute has made such a difference to my mental health, physical health and general outlook. With regards to money, I am working on being more mindful. I really try to keep on top of savings and not spend too much. I sit down with my budget every payday and find it so hard to stick to. I track my spending daily and I am sometimes horrified by the amounts I can spend each week. It is something I genuinely struggle with, just saying no to myself."



Occupation: Bid coordinator

Industry: Hygiene and healthcare services

Age: 27

Location: Birmingham

Salary: £30,015

Paycheque amount: £1,898

Number of housemates: Two: my boyfriend, N, and our kitten, B

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses



Loan payments: £170.27 car loan. Plan 2 student loan, which is something silly like £9 a month. I also pay £100 off my credit card each month, which currently sits at £2,400, a combination of still-standing uni spending and splurges over the years. This is the bane of my life because I think about it a LOT. It is 0% for another 16 months so I will up my payments next year.

Savings? £2,200 in joint savings (for house-related maintenance, B’s vet bills, holidays etc. I save £200 a month and N saves £450) and I have £10,000 in an account I don’t touch, which is future savings (for if we lose our jobs, the roof caves in, we have a baby etc.). I also save about £150 a month in my own easy-access savings, which is a pot for various things but will go towards Christmas this year.

Pension? I have just over £11k in pension savings. I don’t know how much I’m 'supposed' to have by now to be honest but I put 8% salary sacrifice in each month, which my employer matches.

Housing costs: £475 for my half of the mortgage (N and I split all bills equally but he puts more into our joint savings as he earns more).

Utilities: All utilities are split equally between me and N: £92 council tax, £45 gas and electric, £15 water and £14.50 internet each. N pays for our building/contents insurance and B’s pet insurance. I pay £39 car insurance, £13.12 car tax and £20.99 car service plan.

All other monthly payments: £52 phone bill (this makes me so sad but I still have 11 months left on the contract). Subscriptions: £9.99 Spotify, £5.99 Netflix, £3.99 Now TV, £6 National Trust membership.



Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?



I went to university and did a psychology degree, which was paid for by student loans. I got an allowance from my parents for food/general costs and I got a part-time job at a coffee shop to fund going out and buying clothes.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?



I don’t remember having many proper conversations about money but I’ve always been very aware of how privileged my family is when it comes to money. When I was younger my brother and I were given pocket money every week to learn how to budget, which I know was a lot more than our friends were getting.



If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?



I moved out at 18 when I went to university. I moved back for a couple of months at the start of the first lockdown as at the time I was living alone. I lasted a few days on my own before I headed up north.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself?



I would say only this year, which is crazy as I’m 27. I’ve been renting alone, paying my own bills and not received any money from my family since I was about 23 but most of my house deposit and solicitor’s fees were paid for by my parents and grandparents, which I am so thankful for. I am extremely grateful to be in the position I am in.



What was your first job and why did you get it?



My first ‘proper’ job was working in a coffee shop when I turned 19. I worked nearly every weekend throughout uni.



Do you worry about money now?



Yes. I am aware I don’t really need to as much as I do, as we are on the property ladder, have good salaries, never miss a bill or need to worry about food or anything like that. But I worry about the amount on my credit card. I do have a plan to get this down to 0 before the 0% runs out but I think about it a lot.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?



I’ve received £12k total from my grandparents, which went towards the house deposit.

Day One



7.40am: Wake up, (do not) spring out of bed and get ready for the day. Feed B, who is extremely excitable this morning and wants to chew my hand. We adopted her about 10 weeks ago and she fills the house with absolute joy.



8.30am: Log on to my work laptop and thankfully I think it will be quiet today. Finish some minor amendments to a clinical waste bid and submit a washrooms bid a whole eight hours before the deadline. Woo.



10.30am: Have a break and do 10k on my exercise bike and read some of How to Kill Your Family. I bought the bike about two months ago after much deliberation (about six months) and I have never been so consistent with exercise. I’m really pleased with it!



12.07pm: I complete a few modules of my leadership and management course, which work is paying for me to do. It’s really interesting and I’m enjoying the course and know it will serve me well if I want to progress. I decide to stop for lunch, which is grilled halloumi, olives, couscous, salad and a bit of balsamic vinegar. N comes home with a Maccies and gives me the large Diet Coke from his meal. I enjoy my food with American Horror Story: Double Feature.



4.30pm: It has been a productive afternoon and I’m ready to log off. I make a quick tea of jacket potatoes and tuna and then meet N’s parents for a drink at the pub down the road.



8pm: Have a lovely catch-up with N’s parents at the pub over a couple of beers. We chat about N’s sister's wedding next year (I am a bridesmaid, so excited) and Christmas plans. N’s dad buys the beers. On the way home we stop at the Co-op and I buy two large beers, a Diet Coke (serious addict) and a bag of Thai Sweet Chilli Sensations to share. £6.80



9.30pm: We decide to test out the Harry Potter Scene It? game we bought on eBay a couple of weeks ago while we have our beers and crisps. We play three rounds and I win all three. N says he’s had enough of losing for one night so we call it a day and watch a couple of episodes of Stath Lets Flats.



11pm: Take off my makeup, moisturise, brush teeth and head to bed.



Total: £6.80

Day Two



7.50am: Wake up horribly early to take my car for its service. I’ve been putting it off for weeks because I find it such a pain.



8.25am: Stop at Tesco for a chocolate twist and iced caramel macchiato for breakfast. £2.70



9am: Reach the service place and as I’m waiting with the car I make a coffee and continue reading How to Kill Your Family. Really want to eat my chocolate twist but the waiting area is full and pastry is so messy…



11.55am: The receptionist finally calls me over to say my service is done. I was the last one waiting even though I was the second to arrive (not that I’m bitter about it or anything). My service is covered by my service plan but I had my brake fluid replaced, which costs £39.97.



12.30pm: Home, give B a big cuddle, make a quick lunch (sad Mug Shot macaroni cheese) and finally eat my chocolate twist for ‘dessert’. Do a 10k on my exercise bike while watching American Horror Story: Double Feature.



3pm: Potter around the house for hours then finally have a shower, wash my hair and start packing a bag for tonight. I’m going out with my best friend and staying at her flat so I don’t have to pay extortionate taxi fees back to mine.



6.30pm: Finally ready to go out and head over to R’s. I stop by the Co-op on the way to buy lemonade and tampons. £3.95. We have a couple of pre-drinks and catch up on life. I used to see her every week as we lived close (literally round the corner from each other) but we both moved in opposite directions and it’s a 45 minute drive so now it’s every other week if we’re lucky.



8.30pm: Get an Uber into town (£6.90 for my share) and I order the first round. £11. The bar is so busy but the music is really good for dancing.



11.05pm: A couple of other friends turn up (C & A) and I buy another round (R got us another earlier). £21.90



Total: £86.42

Day Three



1.30am: The worst part of the night: trying to get a taxi. It puts me off going out now because you just end up hanging around in the cold outside waiting for a cab to accept, which feels a bit dangerous. It's a hefty fee to get back to R’s but we’re freezing and can’t wait to get into bed. £14.25 for my share.



2am: R makes me a cup of tea and we both head to bed.



9.45am: Wake up at R’s and she is still asleep (I slept on the sofa and it was cold). I'm not good at hanging around at other people’s houses after I stay over so I pack up my things and head out the door. I send her a text to say I’ve gone and thank you for letting me stay!



10.35am: Stop at the Co-op by the house and buy a Diet Coke for me, Cherry 7UP for N and a bag of crisps to share later on. £4.20



12.25pm: Morrisons shop arrives! Yay. We do one big shop a week and get it delivered instead of traipsing around the supermarket (we find it too stressful). The shop is more expensive than usual because we had to get B’s cat food this week. £38 for my half.



4pm: Watch many hours of Stath Lets Flats and then decide to make an early dinner. N recently bought a fryer so he makes fish and chips with proper home-cooked chips and corn on the cob, delicious.



6pm: Do some clothes washing and then head upstairs to chill in ‘my’ room. Our house is a three-bed but as it’s just the two of us we each have a room that we decorated ourselves and chill out in. Mine is the bigger of the two so doubles as a spare bedroom when people stay over. I read How to Kill Your Family for a bit, then put Sex Education on.



9.30pm: Knackered from a lack of good sleep last night so get into bed. N is already asleep and has warmed the bed up.



Total: £56.45

Day Four



7.30am: Draggggg myself out of sleep when my alarm goes off and lie in bed for five minutes. Finally get up and get ready for the day (I’m working from home so don’t have to make much effort).



8am: Make a coffee, feed B and catch up with my mam on FaceTime. I’m going back home for a long weekend in two weeks’ time and I can’t wait! After we finish the call, I make breakfast of Greek yoghurt and granola and log on to my work computer to start the day.



1.15pm: It’s been a busy and productive morning, finish up on a call that for some reason I felt really anxious about (even though I run meetings most days, some of them get the better of me). I decide to stop for lunch (What the Cluck chicken with salad, olives and couscous) as I need to take B to the vet in an hour.



3pm: Back from the vet. B was very good. We found a sore on her neck last weekend that she had scratched at and licked until it bled, this was her appointment to review if the medicines we were given last week have done their job. They have but the vet gave me some special wash to keep the area clean while it heals. The appointment and wash is paid for by savings in the joint account. I stop for petrol on the way back. £10



4.30pm: Finish work, head for a walk with the new Happy Place podcast. Feels good to stretch my legs.



6.45pm: Head out to a new exercise class. My usual Monday class has been cancelled until January (boo) so I found a new one that was also quite local to try out until my usual class returns. On the way there, N’s mam texts to see if I fancy going to a craft fair with her and N’s sister on Sunday. I love stuff like this so she sends me the link to buy a ticket. £14



8pm: I really did not enjoy this new class. It reminded me of being about 11 and terrible at PE and being laughed at (time to let go of that, 16 years later). I get home, tell N about my class and he gives me a cuddle. Have a quick shower and then we watch an episode of The Outlaws with a fake Cornetto.



9.50pm: I’m tired and still feeling a bit down from my class so we head to bed and N gives me lots of cuddles.



Total: £24

Day Five



7.30am: Wake up a bit sprightlier this morning and do my usual routine: get ready, feed B, make coffee, FaceTime my mam for a catch-up.



9.30am: I’ve had a relatively quiet morning so far but I know I’ve got some coursework to get on with so make myself another coffee and some yoghurt and granola for breakfast.



12.05pm: I get some emails through about my car service plan, basically they’ve messed up my service schedule and have been overcharging me by £14 a month for the last 20 months. They offer to restart my service plan until September 2025(!) on lower payments but I ask for a refund on what I’ve paid as I’m on a PCP and after December 2023 I will get a new car. It is quite nice knowing I’ll get a payout but it makes me unsure about service plans in future. I will just pay for the next service when I’m there as it’s not for another two years now.



1pm: Head out for a lunchtime walk for 30 minutes. Listen to a Spotify playlist I found called Best of 2007 and I am HOOKED.



4.30pm: Finish work! It’s felt like a long day. I start heating up some mushroom tagliatelle that N’s nan gave us for tea. N arrives home and we have a cuddle and he shows me his new clothes that came in the post today.



6.30pm: We head over to our friends' house, stopping at Tesco on the way. I buy N a big bottle of Birra Moretti and a pack of Heineken alcohol-free for me which will last me the rest of the week. I also get our friends some chocolates, bringing the total to £12.60.



9.40pm: Home! Had such a fun night catching up and playing board games. So glad they live close by, it was only a seven minute drive. We plan to do the pub quiz at their local in the next couple of weeks.



10.30pm: I give in to the tiredness and we call it a day.



Total: £12.60

Day Six



7.45am: Get up, get ready in the bathroom as N is working from home today, give B a cuddle and get her breakfast.



8.25am: Made it to the office. It’s a 15 minute walk but I drove as I was running late this morning.



9am: I check through my emails and have a chat with my manager.



1pm: I’ve had a busy morning of working through coursework and have a quarterly review meeting with my course leader and my manager. Both give me really positive feedback. I finish up the call and have my lunch followed by Belvita biscuits for ‘dessert’ while reading How to Kill Your Family.



4.50pm: Arrive home and give B a big cuddle and play as she’s waiting at the door. N has been working from home all day so give him a kiss and we catch up on our days.



6pm: Head over to our friends L and N’s house, they moved in about two weeks ago. We stop on the way to get them a card and some booze, N pays. L cooks us fajitas for dinner and chips in his new air fryer – it’s really good food! I have a couple of alcohol-free beers as I’m a bit over drinking at the moment.



9pm: Get back home. We give B a squeeze and put down some dry food for her and have a play in the kitchen. I take off my makeup, then hop in the shower while N watches a bit of telly. I decide to read my book until bedtime.



10.20pm: Bed!



Total: £0

Day Seven



7.15am: Wake up earlier than usual today with a spring in my step (finally).



7.40am: Actually get out of bed, feeling good. I put on a nice dress and do my makeup and put on my heels. Feels very exciting to go into the office two days in a row and dress nicely.



9am: I arrive at work and see my boss in person for the first time in about three months, which is nice. We make a coffee and have a catch-up. My boss has brought chocolates, doughnuts and Diet Coke for everyone.



10.30am: Finish my final module of my course and make some serious headway on the quality questions for my PPE tender. Stop for another coffee and my breakfast before getting back to it.



4.50pm: Arrive home! Get B her dinner and then hop on the exercise bike to do a 10k as it’s been a couple of days since I did any form of exercise and I feel a bit groggy. N gets home and we have a chat about his plans tonight (he’s headed to the pub so I’m having a night in).



6pm: I head down for dinner, which is spaghetti with lentils, mushrooms, onions and peppers and pesto. I wolf it down and head back upstairs to clear away my summer/night out clothes and put them in storage bags under the bed. The wardrobe feels manageable now instead of crazy and bulging. N comes up and compliments my progress, then heads out for the evening.



8pm: I’ve just stopped. I went a bit mad and hoovered, mopped, dusted, wiped and sprayed every possible surface in the house. I then use some fragrance oils I found at work and burn some Florida Orange in the living room and Cucumber Melon in the bathroom. I feel smug about how clean and fresh everything is so settle down to watch an episode of Sex Education.



9.30pm: N returns home and makes me laugh about how they couldn’t find a seat at the pub so ended up crashing someone's meeting just to sit down. We watch an episode of Question Team (I love Richard Ayoade) and then I head up to read my book. I fall asleep around 10.30pm.



Total: £0

The Breakdown



Food & Drink: £101.15

Clothes & Beauty: £0

Home & Health: £0

Entertainment: £14

Travel: £31.15

Other: £39.97



Total: £186.27



Conclusion



"This has been quite eye-opening for me (now realising how much I spend on food and drink). Granted, this week was a bit of a one-off as I don’t do a night out every week (more like once a month) and that was around £57 altogether. I still seem to pop to the Co-op and Tesco for bits, despite having a food shop delivered. I think I will start setting myself a limit on how much I can spend outside of the food shop. If it’s not already on the list, we don’t need it! Travel was a higher spend than usual too because of the car service brake fluid but this experience goes to show the importance of budgeting for unexpected costs."

