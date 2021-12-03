Money Diary: A Bid Coordinator In Birmingham On 30k
Alicia Lansom
·19 min read
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m a 27-year-old bid coordinator living near Birmingham. I’ve lived in the Midlands for around nine years (I’m originally from the northeast) and my boyfriend and I bought our first house at the start of this year. Our savings were pretty much depleted after the move but we’re working on building it back up as we’re planning a two-week trip to Florida next year.
I work from home three days a week and head to the office for two days. Fortunately, I can walk to my office from home and not having a commute has made such a difference to my mental health, physical health and general outlook. With regards to money, I am working on being more mindful. I really try to keep on top of savings and not spend too much. I sit down with my budget every payday and find it so hard to stick to. I track my spending daily and I am sometimes horrified by the amounts I can spend each week. It is something I genuinely struggle with, just saying no to myself."
Occupation: Bid coordinator Industry: Hygiene and healthcare services Age: 27 Location: Birmingham Salary: £30,015 Paycheque amount: £1,898 Number of housemates: Two: my boyfriend, N, and our kitten, B Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Loan payments: £170.27 car loan. Plan 2 student loan, which is something silly like £9 a month. I also pay £100 off my credit card each month, which currently sits at £2,400, a combination of still-standing uni spending and splurges over the years. This is the bane of my life because I think about it a LOT. It is 0% for another 16 months so I will up my payments next year. Savings? £2,200 in joint savings (for house-related maintenance, B’s vet bills, holidays etc. I save £200 a month and N saves £450) and I have £10,000 in an account I don’t touch, which is future savings (for if we lose our jobs, the roof caves in, we have a baby etc.). I also save about £150 a month in my own easy-access savings, which is a pot for various things but will go towards Christmas this year. Pension? I have just over £11k in pension savings. I don’t know how much I’m 'supposed' to have by now to be honest but I put 8% salary sacrifice in each month, which my employer matches. Housing costs: £475 for my half of the mortgage (N and I split all bills equally but he puts more into our joint savings as he earns more). Utilities: All utilities are split equally between me and N: £92 council tax, £45 gas and electric, £15 water and £14.50 internet each. N pays for our building/contents insurance and B’s pet insurance. I pay £39 car insurance, £13.12 car tax and £20.99 car service plan. All other monthly payments: £52 phone bill (this makes me so sad but I still have 11 months left on the contract). Subscriptions: £9.99 Spotify, £5.99 Netflix, £3.99 Now TV, £6 National Trust membership.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I went to university and did a psychology degree, which was paid for by student loans. I got an allowance from my parents for food/general costs and I got a part-time job at a coffee shop to fund going out and buying clothes.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
I don’t remember having many proper conversations about money but I’ve always been very aware of how privileged my family is when it comes to money. When I was younger my brother and I were given pocket money every week to learn how to budget, which I know was a lot more than our friends were getting.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
I moved out at 18 when I went to university. I moved back for a couple of months at the start of the first lockdown as at the time I was living alone. I lasted a few days on my own before I headed up north.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself?
I would say only this year, which is crazy as I’m 27. I’ve been renting alone, paying my own bills and not received any money from my family since I was about 23 but most of my house deposit and solicitor’s fees were paid for by my parents and grandparents, which I am so thankful for. I am extremely grateful to be in the position I am in.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first ‘proper’ job was working in a coffee shop when I turned 19. I worked nearly every weekend throughout uni.
Do you worry about money now?
Yes. I am aware I don’t really need to as much as I do, as we are on the property ladder, have good salaries, never miss a bill or need to worry about food or anything like that. But I worry about the amount on my credit card. I do have a plan to get this down to 0 before the 0% runs out but I think about it a lot.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
I’ve received £12k total from my grandparents, which went towards the house deposit.
