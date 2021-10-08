Money Diary: A 32-Year-Old Canadian Expat In London On 70k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.



As every person's financial situation is unique, going forward we're asking diarists to complete a series of financial-based questions to provide readers with more context to their relationship with money. Please remember before commenting that the diarists are from a range of backgrounds and cultures and their experience, education and mental relationship with money might be very different from yours. Money Diaries are designed to provide readers with diverse experiences of spending, saving and asking for more in the hope that by learning from each other, we can build a more positive financial future together.



This week: "I'm 32 years old and I live in London with my partner (S) and our cat (T). I moved here from Canada four years ago and I work in the tech industry in a business operations function. I cover a wide remit across financial operations, people operations, customer support, facilities and vendor management, and anything else that comes my way. A lot has changed in my industry and in my workplace since the pandemic and I definitely have a bit more anxiety around job security and figuring out what to do next while tied to a visa.



With regards to money, I am definitely a saver but also enjoy shopping and deals and treating myself. Homeownership isn’t on the cards for us right now. I am not a tax resident in Canada anymore and, frankly, I am outpriced of their crazy hot housing market right now. As an expat in the UK, working in an unstable industry, it doesn’t make sense for me to try to buy here yet either. I don’t really have any goals for my money right now other than to build on what I have already saved and I am beginning to be okay with that."



Occupation: Operations

Industry: Tech

Age: 32

Location: London, UK

Salary: £70,800

Paycheque amount: £3,772 (after taxes and pension contribution)

Number of housemates: Boyfriend (S), cat (T)

Pronouns: She/Her



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £845 (proportionate percentage of my rent).

Loan payments: £0

Savings? I have more than £140k saved, primarily in investments (though some of this is my pension pot). Most of my investments are in a couple of low-cost index funds but I also have about £20k in stocks and crypto. I’ve not changed my outgoings drastically for several years so I am grateful that I can invest 50-55% of my paycheque each month. I automate the rest of my paycheque towards my ISA every month.

Pension status: I contribute 8% of my salary monthly and my employer contributes 5%.

All other monthly expenses: My phone bill is covered by work and costs £18. I pay £125 in bills (which is my half of the split with S). This includes £64 council tax, £23 water, £24 gas and electricity and £14 broadband. Subscriptions: £9 Netflix, £8 Amazon Prime, £30 pet food subscriptions, £20 annual Good Club membership, £49 monthly probiotics, £20 cat insurance (my half of the split), £100 dietician (food anxieties in light of ongoing gut/health issues), £100 therapy sessions (grateful to have a discounted fee as I am working with a post-doc student). Donations: £200 annual donation to Mission Chapel, £240 annual donation to Trussell Trust, £120 annual donation to OnHand and roughly £50-60 ad hoc a month to various donor appeals.



Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?



Yes. My mom contributed a small amount (C$5-6k) towards an Education Savings Plan in Canada when we were young (the government matches yearly contributions to a certain %) and I received some bursaries and grants after graduating so most of my university tuition was paid for. I had savings and worked part-time while in university so I covered all my additional fees, books, study abroad costs and my last year’s tuition.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?



Save, save, save was the attitude from my mother and also donate what you can (time or money or goods). Both my parents are immigrants and my mother grew up quite poor so her instinct was always to save and she drilled it into us never to spend beyond our means. My dad is not a saver and spends his money more freely so I also grew up exposed to a more impulsive and hedonistic approach to spending. I did not learn about investing from my parents but taught myself in my late 20s.



If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?



In my mid 20s, a few years after graduating from university. Culturally, it was not really okay for me to move out before getting married but I definitely needed to have my own space. When I lived at home I contributed towards household food costs, petrol for when I drove the family car and any other household expenses.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?



I got my first job as a teenager so I always had my own money to cover basic needs (shopping, food, going out, travelling, etc). I didn’t move out until my mid 20s so I had the privilege to save a good amount, though I spent a lot of what I saved having fun, going out, enjoying my 20s and studying abroad. I didn’t get serious about investing until my late 20s.



What was your first job and why did you get it?



At 15 at a small local accounting firm near my high school, helping the bookkeepers with all their tax return admin and filing. I got it so that I could have discretionary pocket money in high school.



Do you worry about money now?



Yes and no. I have some anxieties about my future earning potential over the next decade and how I might not have the same salary as I get older. The tech industry changes so rapidly, I sometimes worry I might get left behind. Maybe it was the pandemic, maybe it’s because my job security is tied to a visa, maybe it’s because I still so rarely see fellow women of colour in higher ranking positions or maybe it’s because I know, deep down, I’m burned out and can’t keep climbing the corporate ladder at the expense of my mental and physical health. A lot of this combined makes me have money worries in that regard.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?



No.

Story continues

Day One



7.20am: I get up to my alarm earlier than usual as I have to travel into the office today. It’s a bleak, rainy morning and I do not want to commute in this weather. I decide to distract myself by scrolling through Instagram and Twitter. Now I'm on the cusp of running late so I heave myself out of bed to feed my kitten and shower.



8am: I down my daily probiotic (something I’ve started doing since I had a small operation earlier this year related to colorectal health). I do find it improves my, uhh, system when I take it regularly. I then make a quick banana and peanut butter smoothie (with oat milk, milled chia, milled superseed flax mix, cinnamon and a heaped tablespoon of unprocessed cocoa powder – trust me, it’s delicious) and scramble to find all the things I need to take into the office with me.



8.20am: It took me forever to find what I needed so I rush out and it’s now raining even harder. My shoes are all wrong for this weather but it’s too late to turn back (classic me). The Tube isn’t too stuffed, thankfully, and I have a corner to stand in. I pull out my Kindle and start reading You Again? by Nick Spalding to while away the time.



11.45am: Work has been busy as there is a lot of admin to catch up on from last week. There is a bunch of vendor management tasks to undertake including setting up a number of new companies that are supplying services for us. It’s a tedious process and not my favourite but it’s got to be done. I take some calls with a few different people to work out a few changes in other FinOps processes and already feel a bit exhausted.



12.10pm: I head out to lunch with my manager for a 1:1. I came back from holiday last week but we haven’t had a proper face-to-face catch-up since I’ve been back. I order the Thai drunken fried rice with tofu and it’s delicious. We chit-chat about life and about being expats in a post-Brexit UK and what that means for us in the future. A lot is changing in our company, on top of the post-pandemic mass exodus happening in a number of industries, and without saying it directly to one another I know we are both a bit uneasy about what’s in store a few months down the line. My manager pays (wohoo!) so all in all it's a good outing.



5pm: What a day! I didn’t really have much down time after lunch and now I need to head out early as I have my session with my dietician at 6pm. I started these sessions in July as she has a wellness-at-all-sizes approach and really understands the more complicated nuances of food and relationships and diet culture. After having a number of gut and stomach-related health issues I have more food anxieties to work through and these sessions have definitely helped unpack a lot of things seeded since childhood. Before hopping on the Tube I pop into a stationery shop to pick up a notebook. I leave with two notebooks and a cute pen (£5). The journey home costs me £6 on TfL.



7.30pm: Had a really productive session (£50). We spoke a lot about the emotional vs rational brain and my struggles around craving certain foods when I’m super stressed even though I know it’s no good for my intolerances. After the session I feel a bit tired and I am not super hungry for dinner. I’ve been feeling quite lethargic lately and I can tell my period is just around the corner. I brew some chai tea and make toast for dinner. I feel a bit lazy for it but also can’t be arsed. I snuggle up with S and we catch up on an episode of the new season of Taskmaster.



9.30pm: After a bit of TV time, S and I spend time cleaning, tidying up, emptying the kitty litter and taking out the week’s rubbish and recycling. We hop into bed and read for about an hour more before my eyes start drooping.



Total: £61

Day Two



7.20am: I am up early again as I have my flu jab today. I have an appointment for 8am so there is no lie-in.



7.45am: Naturally, I still dawdle a bit and have to rush out the door. The weather is great and I take a nice brisk walk to my local clinic. I’ve been in and out of the healthcare system for so many issues the last couple of years so I’m really grateful for access to services like this. Thank you, NHS!



8.25am: The jab took all of 30 seconds and I make the quick 15-minute walk back home. I hop onto my laptop and start tackling Slack questions and emails. It’s going to be another busy day and I’m not really looking forward to it as my period has arrived early and it’s already wreaking a bit of havoc on my poor body.



12.26pm: I do a few hours of nonstop slashing through my to-do list before I pull myself out of my zone to eat something. I warm up a vegan frozen meal (cauliflower tikka masala). I subscribed to Allplants in July and August with a nice discount but cancelled it after being on leave for a couple of weeks. I might sign up again as it’s been a lifesaver when I’ve not had the time to cook. Make a mental note to resubscribe.



3pm: Have more calls with a number of people who’ve realised I’m back at work and can now ping queries my way. I help one colleague out with our HRIS system, another with an internal time-tracking tool issue and a third with billing and invoicing support. I take a quick break to brew some tea and put my head down before two more calls.



5.30pm: My cramps are really bad today and I’m not feeling good by the time it comes to log off. I don’t really want to go for a walk even though I know it’ll make me feel better to get fresh air. I root around in the cupboards to find chocolate or something sweet. I find some biscuits and take them with me to bed and just lie there while kitty kneads my legs.



6pm: S checks in on me and can tell I’m knackered. He kindly offers to make his famous lentil shepherd's pie for dinner (it’s so delicious and comforting, which is exactly what my body needs).



8pm: Sit down to watch Great British Bake-Off. S and I absolutely love this show. It’s one of the best things I have come to know since moving to the UK. Everybody is so wholesome and lovely and bakes because they love it. No cutthroat, crazy US reality show-style competition with loads of money at the end of the line. Just a bunch of lovely people in a tent making lovely baked goods. Best show ever.



10pm: Usual flow of post-dinner tidying up, doing the dishes, emptying the cat litter and doing my nighttime face routine. I am wiped and know that sleep will come immediately.



Total: £0

Day Three



8.10am: I did not sleep well last night and had weird dreams that I can’t remember now. Kitty comes running for morning pets and purrs before nudging for food. I get out of bed and dish out some pungent wet food. She sniffs it and walks away. Agggh, cats! I know she’ll go back to it eventually so I ignore this slight and go brush my teeth.



11.30am: So far I have had two really good 1:1s, one with my direct report and another with my manager to go through more tactical things for the week and beyond. I really do love my team as I get to work with hardworking and kind people. We’re all on the struggle bus right now but at least we are getting through it together.



12pm: I pour a quick bowl of cereal as I can’t be bothered to make lunch. Luckily I love cereal, any time of the day.



6.15pm: I feel like I’ve been working nonstop for the last few hours. My days are normally not this crazy but this week seems to want to throw everything at me. The afternoons are toughest for me as I’m usually booked through with calls from colleagues across multiple regions and timezones.



7pm: I’m so hungry and tired and fatigued from being on my period. Neither S nor I wants to cook. We finally decide on the rice bowls at Tortilla. I order via Deliveroo while S is on our usual evening walk (I decide not to join in favour of curling up with a hot water bottle). £20.69



7.30pm: Food’s here! S is still working (he’s having a chaotic week too) but he finishes up a few minutes later and we start Only Murders in the Building on Disney+. I love Steve Martin and this show’s cast is so random, I knew I needed to watch it. The apartments on this show are stunning and it makes me daydream about living in New York. We binge three episodes in total as it’s pretty silly but enjoyable and the aesthetics are great.



9pm: I still have a bit of a headache and I am feeling quite exhausted and crampy so we head to bed quite early. I pop a couple of ibuprofen for the pain and hope it hits soon so that I can fall asleep.



Total: £20.69

Day Four



8.45am: I roll out of bed much later than planned. I had a bunch of weird dreams about Christmas and something about boats. S is off on his morning walk/coffee run, thankfully he fed the cat already. I am so tired and wiped that I know today is going to be a struggle.



10.30am: I receive a sneaky text from Amazon Treasure Truck for a 30% off sale on wireless ear buds. I had a cheap wired pair that I liked but they broke relatively quickly so I figure I should probably get a better quality pair. I ask S if it’s a good deal and he takes a look and says I should get them. Since he’s the gadget guy, I do as recommended and order myself a pair for £44.99.



11.30am: Have an interesting call with one of the company directors who is coming into a new role and focusing on my department’s functions. We speak about the number of changes and challenges in my role but overall I find it a decent conversation and look forward to seeing some positive changes come through in the coming months. Fingers crossed...



4.45pm: S and I head out early to get on the Tube to go to a flat viewing. We’ve been on-and-off searching for a new flat since the summer but have found that prices have skyrocketed. It definitely feels like London post-lockdown is becoming more expensive and we don’t want to increase our rent too much so the hunt is slow. We are checking out a flat in Chiswick that is surprisingly well priced and comes with a shared garden. We have mostly been searching in east London so the change in scenery should be nice. Fingers crossed it’s a good one!



7pm: The flat was much smaller than the pictures indicated (sadly no floor plan was present when we saw the listing), which explains the lower than average rent. It’s a shame as it was very well located. We meander the local high street, which is really quaint, and look at dinner options. S opts for a chicken pasta salad from M&S and I pick up a Chipotle veggie rice bowl, which costs me £7. I spend £3.40 on TfL also.



8.30pm: S and I go back to our laptops and work for an hour to make up for leaving early for the flat viewing.



9.30pm: After finishing work we make some rooibos tea, grab a few biscuits and fit in two episodes of Only Murders in the Building before bed.



Total: £55.39

Day Five



8.20am: I wake up to the cat jumping around and making a racket. S gently picks her up and shoos her away. My alarm is due to go off in 10 minutes anyway so no bother.



9.30am: I'm quite delayed in getting started with work as I had to manage some health-related hiccups this morning. I think the week's worth of stress and poor sleep and my period is upsetting my stomach and gut. I make a mental note to request another blood panel the next time I see my GP. I have a post-op hospital visit next week so maybe I can bring it up then. I’ve been so lethargic and sluggish the last couple of weeks, I wonder how my iron levels are doing.



12.30pm: The day’s been relatively easy-going. For lunch I make myself rice paper dumplings. I stir fry some tofu, cabbage, carrots, spring onions, ginger, garlic and peppers with a tiny bit of soy sauce, sesame oil and spices. Then I wrap some of the filling up in softened rice paper rolls and air-fry the little parcels so that they crisp up nicely. It’s a surprisingly fast and delicious lunch to make and easy on my stomach right now. I nip out to the local Tesco and pick up some veggies and lacto-free milk. £4.10



4pm: I spend the rest of the afternoon doing tedious procurement and inventory tasks and get stuck in spreadsheets and emails for the last few hours. My manager wants to delegate a new project to me but I decline as I am already overloaded. I ask him to let me know if he wants to de-prioritise what’s already on my list but he agrees to come back to this project week after next instead.



5.45pm: Done for the day and for the week, hurrah! I head out to meet a friend of mine (L) who lives two streets away for one of our regular walk-and-talks, which ends up with nibbles at one of our local eateries. We goss a bit about my workplace and her teaching job and what’s going on in her dating life (nothing juicy unfortunately). I update her about my holiday and about my homesickness and how we need to pick up a new hobby for autumn and we make plans to hang out again next week. All in all food and drink comes to £16.50.



8.30pm: Get back home and have a video call with my parents. My mom gabs a bit about our external family and my cousin’s wedding plans and catches me up on what my aunts are up to. I miss my family a lot, especially since the pandemic hit. I’m hoping things feel safe enough soon that they can visit me next spring.



11pm: Spend the rest of the evening playing with kitty and do some chores with S before bed. I pull out the Kindle to read for another 30-45 minutes before I call it a night.



Total: £20.60

Day Six



8.10am: My alarm goes off just as I'm having a weird dream about a work trip to an amusement park. Even though it’s the weekend I’m up early because I have my therapy session at 9am. I skip out on a morning walk with S as it’s raining like mad outside. I need to stop making excuses to get out on our usual walks.



10am: Feel a bit down after my therapy session. Usually I feel a lot better after talking things out and hearing someone else's perspective but today’s session made me feel aggravated. My visa situation is making me feel trapped as I'm unable to make the life changes I want to. A lot of things are outside of my control (Brexit, companies that won’t or can’t sponsor me etc.) and it’s taking a toll. My therapist wanted to help me work on focusing on other aspects of my life but it’s hard to focus on other things when everything comes back to this visa. My livelihood here, my job, my stability, my earning potential is all connected to it. I feel bad about getting aggravated in my session but eventually tell myself it’s okay to go through a range of feelings. The whole point of this is to let whatever I’m struggling with get out of my system and if that’s how it manifests today, I need to just let it work its way out.



11am: I’m still quite emotional and have a bit of a cry with S about all the stress, fatigue and anxiety that has been building up for weeks now. S is super supportive and consoles me and makes me feel heard in a way I couldn’t seem to get to in therapy today. I needed that and I feel a lot better.



12pm: I pull myself back together and look at a few flats on Rightmove to distract myself. I find a really nice one in west London and call the agents. They have availability for a viewing today, score! I’m not familiar with the immediate area but we’ll still check it out.



12.30pm: While we wait for our 2.30pm viewing slot, S and I decide we’ll head into central London and visit a coffee shop that has been on our list. We hop on the Tube to Russell Square and check out the cute little spot. It’s pissing down hard and not a great day to be out but I’m happy to be exploring.



1pm: The bakery was a bit of a letdown, mainly because we got there too late in the day and everything was essentially sold out. We meander Russell Square park and the shops in the shopping complex nearby as it starts to rain harder. We run into Pret and I get an earl grey tea with oat milk and S gets an oat latte for £5.10. S suggests the British Museum to kill time before we have to travel to the flat viewing but there’s a massive queue of families lined up outside the entrance so we kill time walking around more.



2.15pm: We’re early for the flat viewing and the agent texts to say she is running 20 minutes behind. Drats. The rain hasn’t let up so we run to a nearby grocery store and walk up and down the aisles to waste time. I buy a water and a plant-based wrap. £3.90



3pm: The flat was beautiful and clean and spacious but it was a no for us as there really wasn’t much in the immediate area at all. Perhaps it was also the weather but walking around and not being able to really get to anything put a damper on the experience. It’s a shame because it’s the first flat in a while that S and I have really liked but if we’re going to pay more and move a bit further away, we would like to be in an area we enjoy hanging out in. We decide we’re soaked enough for the day and make the trek home. The return journey costs £7.40 on TfL.



4.30pm: Get home and spend about an hour on my monthly budgeting and expense tracking. I have a spreadsheet that tracks all my expenses and outgoings and all my income so that I can see how much I save each month and keep a track of what my spending is like across different categories. I also spend a bit of time on account maintenance, which is where I track how my various accounts are doing (ISA index funds, stocks, crypto, savings, pension, Canadian ETFs, etc.) and their growth month over month. It’s a bit tedious but it’s one and a half hours a month and it provides me good visibility of my finances and also a breakdown of % saved in cash vs investments vs pension. I have to credit a lot of the finance and investment bloggers on Instagram for the spreadsheet templates and for getting into this habit.



6pm: I do a bit of vacuuming and cleaning while S does the laundry before we make Thai green curry with tofu and jasmine rice.



8pm: We continue with the remaining episode of Only Murders in the Building before switching to Sex Education on Netflix. Weekend Netflix binges are the best.



Total: £16.40

Day Seven



9.30am: Yay, I snoozed in properly. I’m normally up an hour earlier by habit but I was definitely down last night and slept a bit fitfully due to anxiety. Anyhow, I am up now and feeling more rested! Surprisingly S is still asleep, too. He normally never sleeps this late so that’s good.



11.30am: Meet up with my friend (D) and head for a nice sunny meander around Camden. We stop at a Filipino bakery and I order us sandos and iced tea for £21.70. I’ve seen these sandos all over Instagram for months and the hype is real. The bread is beautifully buttery, crisp and even has a slight sweetness to it. I’m full before I'm even halfway through and that is saying something for me. I'll definitely come back in the future.



1pm: We continue strolling through Camden market and the new Hawley Wharf complex and check out all the shops. D and I want to order food because everything looks amazing but we're too full. The Lock is really jam-packed so we ditch the market and walk down the canal towards Regents Park. The weather is sunny and some friend time has really zapped away a lot of the moodiness that had been creeping in the last few days. I’m happy to be out and about again and exploring.



2.30pm: D and I walk towards Seven Dials and window shop until it starts to chuck it down. Like a number of people we seek cover under an awning on Tottenham Court Road and try to wait out the rain. It literally came out of nowhere and we are both not dressed for it. After checking the rest of the day’s forecast, we decide to call it a day and head to the closest Tube in what is now a medium drizzle. Probably a good thing I’m not window shopping as I’d end up buying what I don’t need. The return journey comes to £5 on TfL.



4pm: Of course it’s nice and sunny the minute I get home! It’s fine though as I am actually a bit tired now and happy to rest and relax for the evening. I snuggle with S for a bit and our kitty joins in. She wants some chin scritches so I oblige.



7pm: We make our go-to dinner when we don’t want to spend a ton of time cooking. This includes roasting chickpeas on a tray and separately roasting some cherry tomatoes and peppers with olive oil, harissa, za'atar, salt and pepper and smoked paprika until the tomatoes have blistered. Then we combine this and the crisp chickpeas and pour it all over a bed of spinach. This is excellent with grilled halloumi as well but we don’t have any in the fridge so it’s good as is.



8pm: You guessed it, some TV time before calling it a night. S wants to watch The Green Knight and I keep up with it for the first 45 minutes before getting confused and bored so I switch to my phone. I’m alternating through WhatsApp, Instagram and Reddit so I'm nicely preoccupied for a while.



10.30pm: Kitty got zoomies an hour ago so I play with her and get some energy out of her before heading to bed and getting ready for another week.



Total: £26.70

The Breakdown



Food & Drink: £82.39

Entertainment: £0

Clothes & Beauty: £0

Home & Health: £50

Travel: £18.40

Other: £49.99



Total: £200.78



Conclusion



"This is about par for the course for me. I had a bit of an antisocial week and wasn’t out of my house much while on my period. I think I usually spend a bit more on small runs to the local produce shops around the corner and I normally don’t eat out a lot during the week, more so on the weekends, so that was a bit reversed this week. I buy clothes and beauty products once in a while as I do have more than I need in that department right now so my biggest expense is usually food and my therapy and dietician sessions each month."

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Money Diary: A 25-Year-Old Travel Writer On 36k

Money Diary: A 27-Year-Old Renovating A Cottage

Money Diary: 29-Year-Old Marketing Manager On 60k