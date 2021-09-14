Money Diary: A 30-Year-Old Mental Health Pharmacist In London On 54.7k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.



As every person's financial situation is unique, going forward we're asking diarists to complete a series of financial-based questions to provide readers with more context to their relationship with money. Please remember before commenting that the diarists are from a range of backgrounds and cultures and their experience, education and mental relationship with money might be very different from yours. Money Diaries are designed to provide readers with diverse experiences of spending, saving and asking for more in the hope that by learning from each other, we can build a more positive financial future together.



This week: "I am a soon-to-be-30-year-old hospital pharmacist living and working in London. I have been specialising in mental health for the last five years. Although mental health hospitals may not have been as hard hit by the pandemic, the last 18 months have been some of the toughest for patients and staff alike. Caring for patients who are often unable to advocate for themselves and are dealing with physical health problems on top of debilitating mental health problems has been extremely difficult to witness and work through.



I live with my husband (T), who works in the finance industry and has been working from home since March last year. We have joint current accounts and spend jointly on a credit card that is paid off in full on a monthly basis. In the past, I would impulse buy and spend on bags and shoes but over the last few years I was able to build up enough savings with T to put down a deposit on a flat in London."



Occupation: Mental health pharmacist

Industry: NHS

Age: 29 (turning 30)

Location: London

Salary: £54,701 (inclusive of London weighting and on-call payments). My husband earns £76,000 a year.

Paycheque amount: £2,726 monthly (this is after all tax, NI, pension and student loan deductions). My husband is paid £4,110 monthly (after all tax, NI, pension and private medical insurance deductions, he has no student loan debt).

Number of housemates: One, my husband T



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £1,750 mortgage. We have a two-year fixed deal and pay service charge twice a year (usually £1,500 each time). There is no ground rent as we have a share of the freehold.

Loan payments: Student loan £260 taken directly from my payslip.

Savings? T and I try to save on average £2,000 each month after allowing for discretionary purchases like buying clothes. We should be able to save more but recently we have been refurbishing our flat (new furniture, painting, electrical works, etc.) and paying out of our monthly salaries for the work.

All other monthly costs: Phone bill £60 (yes, I am aware this is extortionate. My current contract expires in October and I want to switch to a SIM-only deal), £29 for broadband, £100 council tax, £40 electricity (we don’t have a gas connection), £23 water. Subscriptions: £5.99 Netflix, £3.99 Amazon Prime, £4.99 Apple Music, £2.49 iCloud storage, £20 Unite the union membership.

Pension? The NHS has a career average revalued earnings pension scheme. I pay £569 a month, taken directly from my paycheque.

Other: £40 monthly for eyebrow threading or waxing. GPhC (General Pharmaceutical Council) membership is £257 yearly and I claim the tax back on this amount.



Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it? It was always assumed that I would go to university and there were never really any other options discussed. I took a gap year after secondary school to work and save up.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? My parents have always worked very hard to provide for my brother and I and we had healthy discussions about finances. My dad always took care of the bills and mortgage and my mum was in charge of fun spending. As soon as I turned 16 I got a part-time job, and I kept working part-time until I was three months into my first full-time job at the age of 25.



If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house? I lived at home until I got engaged, which is when I moved in with T.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life? Although I had a part-time job at 16, which covered things like spending money, money for new clothes and then car payments, insurance and petrol, I was still living at home rent-free so did not consider myself financially responsible until I moved out at 26.



What was your first job and why did you get it? My first job was working in a community pharmacy as a counter assistant, which I got at first for the spending money but decided to stay as it helped with my degree.



Do you worry about money now? Yes and no. Although T and I are financially stable, we would like to start a family in the next few years and move to a bigger property so we're trying to build up our savings as much as possible before then.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? Neither T or I have received any inherited income.

Story continues

Day One



7.15am: Alarm goes off. I get up, get showered and do my skincare, which consists of a Kiehl's face wash, Clinique toner, The Ordinary serum, Kiehl's moisturiser and sunblock. I do a light makeup and get ready for work.



8am: Pack breakfast and lunch and head out the door to walk to work.



8.30am: Arrive at work and go through any emails that have come through overnight while I eat my Cheerios. Check for new overnight admissions on any of the wards.



9.15am: Attend a handover meeting (where doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals quickly discuss any major events from the last 24 hours for all patients on a ward) on one of the male acute mental health wards. There are no new admissions on this ward as we are full right now. While attending the handover I look through all the drug charts and clinically check them, looking for any new medications that have been prescribed and checking that they are safe for the patient and if they need to be ordered.



10.15am: Visit the older adults mental health ward, check through the drug charts and look for any new medications that need to be screened and ordered.



10.45am: Come back to the office and catch up on emails. Part of my role involves scheduling all the pharmacy audits for the department so I send out emails to sort out the September audits and start my report from the July audit.



12pm: Each week we have a mobile vaccine bus that visits us so I head down to be available to speak to patients and answer any concerns they may have about their vaccine. It’s a good turnout and I’m able to offer lots of support to some very anxious patients.



1.30pm: Come back to the office and screen some discharges for patients going home later in the week (this involves checking the discharge against the drug charts and ordering medication).



2pm: I'm starving! I normally try and eat by 12.30pm but today has been very busy. Finally find some time to eat lunch and have orzo pasta and roast veg, strawberries and a yoghurt.



2.15pm: Spend my lunch browsing Amazon for a new green pen for work (fellow pharmacists will understand!), £3.12. Take a walk with my manager who is on site for the day and grab a crushed raspberry lemonade for £2.95 from a local coffee shop.



5pm: Leave work and walk home. Call my dad to finalise birthday plans for this weekend – I’m turning 30!



5.30pm: Get home, have a quick shower and change before heading out for dinner with my husband, T, and one of my friends who I haven’t seen since before the pandemic. We order some portions of wings, fries and beer and our share comes to £44.



9pm: We get the bus back from central London. The round trip costs £6 for the both of us.



9.30pm: Get home, wash my face and get ready for bed. My nighttime skincare routine consists of a Caudalie cleanser followed by Kiehl's face wash, Clinique toner, The Ordinary vitamin C serum, a Kiehl's moisturiser and The Ordinary rosehip oil. I grew up with troublesome skin and find that this routine really works well for me.



10pm: Watch some Netflix with T and finish an episode of The Cecil Hotel before falling asleep to some travel vlogs on YouTube (I needed something lighthearted after Cecil!)



Total: £56.07

Day Two



7.15am: Same morning routine as yesterday. Pop a slice of quiche in the oven before I get in the shower and out the door.



8.30am: Get to work and go through any emails while eating my Cheerios. I have an irrational fear of being late so while I don’t technically start until 9am, 8.30am is the latest I feel comfortable with arriving. Is this just me?



9am: I log onto Microsoft Teams for our weekly department meeting. Because we are a medium-size team split across different areas of London, this is a great way to catch up with everyone and find out if they need additional support.



9.30am: Head up to attend a handover meeting on another one of the wards that I cover (I cover two or three wards). A trainee pharmacist that I manage, N, joins me this morning (this is only his second week on the job so he is shadowing me). We also stay for ward round which lasts until lunchtime. We review four patients with some other doctors and nursing staff. This involves obtaining feedback from the team, looking at the treatment plan and seeing if it needs adjusting and speaking to the patient to see how they are doing. Unfortunately, some of the patients remain very unwell and irritable, and don’t engage as well as we would like. This is something we deal with on a daily basis.



12pm: I head down to my second ward, which is much quieter, and review the drug charts, including one for a new admission who came in overnight.



12.30pm: Back to the office. I catch up on emails and order medication that's needed for this afternoon.



1.45pm: Not sure where the last hour has gone but at last it's time for lunch. I eat my quiche, some strawberries and yoghurt and make a call to John Lewis to track down an order that was posted out to me two weeks ago but still hasn’t made it. This is the third or fourth time I have had to chase the order. The lovely gentleman on the phone is very apologetic and they offer to resend the item. I also receive a £25 gift card as a gesture of goodwill.



2.30pm: I spend the next hour completing medicines reconciliations for some of my colleague’s new admissions. I show N how this is done and ask him to complete one under my supervision. A medicines reconciliation is carried out for every new patient within 72 hours of admission to double-check they are being prescribed the correct medication and nothing has been missed off.



3.30pm: Teach N lots of mental health medication info and go through any questions he has from the ward round this morning.



4pm: At some point in the afternoon I message T to get grapes, strawberries and double cream for a birthday dinner that I'm hosting, £6.70. (Later I find out he also treated himself to a Frappuccino from Starbucks costing £3.85.)



5pm: Leave work and head off for a haircut on public transport, £4.05. As always I tell my hairdresser to cut off too much and then mope about it until it grows back. They cut off about 4 inches and my hair is transformed. I’ve been seeing the same hairdresser for the last nine years. It's expensive but worth it as I only go a couple of times a year. Altogether it costs £155.



7pm: Get home, say hi to T and jump in the shower. Dinner tonight is puff pastry tarts with pesto, broccoli, tomatoes and mozzarella with some avocado on the side. While this is cooking, T and I start tidying the flat as we have some friends coming over tomorrow night.



10pm: Do a lateral flow test before I get into bed (negative) and my in-laws ring from America. Catch up with them for about an hour and turn the lights off by 11pm.



Total: £169.60

Day Three



7.15am: Pop leftover quiche in the oven, take a shower, get dressed, do my skincare and makeup routine and head out the door.



10am: N is spending the morning with another one of my colleagues so I use this time to quickly pop onto my wards before catching up on my emails.



12.30pm: Eat my quiche and then pop out to the local supermarket to grab a yoghurt, drink and a pack of Maryland cookies for the office. £2.62



1.30pm: We're currently in the process of recruiting new staff so I take some time to chase up HR and make note of what outstanding paperwork is needed to let the new employees know.



2.30pm: Spend the rest of the afternoon working with N on his training plan for the year. It’s important that the training year covers as much general health as possible. As I work in a specialist hospital I reach out to some colleagues in the local general hospital to arrange placements.



5.45pm: Get home, clean the bathroom and get dressed. I do a full face of makeup for the first time in months including NARS foundation, Maybelline concealer, MAC bronzer, NARS blusher, NARS liquid eyeliner, YSL kohl pencil, YSL mascara and MAC lipstick.



7pm: My friends arrive and we open some wine. Things are finally starting to feel a bit more relaxed with people meeting indoors, which feels lovely. As we are unable to decide on one restaurant to order from, we each choose something different. T and I settle on Thai food. £48 for us for a green curry, pad Thai and some chilli crab.



11.30pm: Everyone is falling asleep into their drinks. When did we get so old? Will I ever be able to do an all-nighter again?



12am: After a lovely evening topped off with a homemade cake and a cheese board, our friends head home. I clear up the living room and take the bins out while T tackles the mountain of dishes.



12.30am: Head to bed.



Total: £50.62

Day Four



9am: I wake up naturally and do a 25 minute HIIT workout before breakfast. I’ve always disliked any form of exercise other than swimming but I've found at-home workouts quite enjoyable throughout the pandemic. I don’t see myself back in a gym or swimming pool any time soon so I've got into a good routine of working out three or four times a week at home.



9.30am: Have two scrambled eggs and a slice of toast for breakfast. Watch some TV and put the bedsheets in the wash while T finishes off some work.



1pm: Still relaxing on the sofa. After another busy week at work I find myself needing to take things slowly on the weekends. We're meeting some friends for dinner in Mayfair tonight but want to stop off on Oxford Street beforehand to get a belated birthday gift for one of them.



6pm: Pick up a gift from Selfridges costing £25 and make our way to the restaurant.



6.30pm: Dinner is okay. The food is nice but I always feel that central London prices are crazy. For the four of us the bill comes to £237 and that was just a starter and main each plus some wine. We always alternate paying and this is T and I’s turn to treat.



7.30pm: Go to a local pub afterwards for some drinks. It’s one of the few days where the Great British summer makes an appearance so we end up sitting outside for a few hours (our friends treat us to several rounds of drinks).



10.30pm: Head back home on public transport, which costs T and I £12.75 for a round trip.



11pm: Back home and pleasantly tipsy. Realise that when I put the old bedding in the wash I forgot to put the new bedding on! T and I spend far too long trying to accomplish what should be a relatively simple task (maybe not after a few too many gins).



12am: T surprises me with a birthday cake on the stroke of midnight to welcome in this new decade. We have some cake and eventually stumble into bed around 1am.



Total: £274.75

Day Five



10am: Wake up to a delicious breakfast in bed of prosecco and pancakes. Open my birthday cards and gifts from T. One of the gifts is a beautiful dress to wear to my birthday lunch today with my family.



12pm: Spend the rest of the morning just lazing around. Eventually have a shower and get ready to leave for lunch.



1.30pm: Meet my mum, dad and brother for my birthday lunch at an Italian restaurant in London. Between us we order truffle arancini and focaccia to start and T and I have risotto and a veal Milanese. My family order pizza and two different pasta dishes. Dessert is a mixture of profiteroles, gelato and sorbet. My parents kindly pay for the meal.



3.45pm: T and I wander around for a bit and I pop into Harrods for a new liquid eyeliner. I normally use NARS but decide to try a new brand and settle on Charlotte Tilbury. £22



4pm: After leaving Harrods we see that there are lots of shops having sales in the area so we browse in a few places and T buys a sweatshirt from Lacoste for £66. It looks very comfy and I will definitely be borrowing. Decide to head back home. £9.50 for a round trip.



6pm: We get home and I watch some TV and relax with T for a bit.



8pm: We're both still too full from lunch to want a proper dinner so I eat some leftover cheese and crackers and T makes a bacon sandwich.



11pm: Head to bed.



Total: £97.50

Day Six



9am: I have the day off today so wake up naturally and have eggs on toast for breakfast. T works from home so we make plans to go for lunch together. I spend the rest of the morning finishing season 4 of The Bold Type, I’m hooked. When is season 5 dropping on Netflix?! Is anyone else rooting for Sutton and Richard?



1pm: Decide to go to a local Mexican place for lunch with T. It feels like such a treat to not have lunch that I made myself the night before. £11 for two burritos.



2pm: Get back and clean up around the flat. I do some laundry while T gets back to work. I also decide to tackle the mound of ironing that has been waiting for me.



3.30pm: Do a 25 minute HIIT combat class.



6pm: Head to the supermarket for our usual weekly shop. Normally we try and go on the weekend so we are desperately low on all the basics. Pick up bread, milk, oat milk, eggs, cheese, butter, broccoli, cauliflower, aubergine, steak, carrots, cabbage, avocados, strawberries, raspberries, tomatoes, dried pasta, yoghurts, mixed nuts, peppers, spinach and lamb mince. £43.51



7.30pm: Make a creamy aubergine curry with some brown rice for dinner. While that is cooking I prep my lunches for the week. I’m a creature of habit so continue with the roast veg for this week.



8.10pm: Finish off The Cecil Hotel with dinner. I want to start a more lighthearted show next. I have been hearing good things about Superstore so we decide to start that tomorrow.



9pm: Have some leftover birthday cake for dessert and then retire to bed to watch some travel vlogs. I can’t wait for the day when we can travel without restrictions again.



10pm: I do a lateral flow before bed and while waiting for the result (negative) take a shower and do my usual before-bed skincare routine.



10.45pm: Lights out.



Total: £54.51

Day Seven



7.15am: Back to the grind. Wake up when my alarm rings, shower and do my skincare routine. Pack my breakfast and lunch and head out the door.



8.30am: Catch up with the ton of emails that have landed in my inbox since Friday afternoon, while eating some cornflakes.



9.15am: Time for handover meeting on the ward, followed by ward round until lunch. Ward round consists of a multidisciplinary team meeting with nurses, doctors, pharmacists, occupational therapists and a psychologist reviewing patients on the ward. We start off with a discussion about how the patient has been on the ward, any problems with medication compliance or episodes of aggression or violence. We then bring the patient into the room and ask them how they feel they are doing and whether they have noticed any improvement. Pre-pandemic, family members would be able to attend in person but for now they are given the option of joining via video call. Only one patient storms out of the review this morning after being asked whether his constipation had resolved...



12.30pm: Check in on the older adult ward and note that there are no new admissions.



1pm: Quick lunch of the roasted vegetables that I prepared last night, fruit and yoghurt. Remember to fill up my water bottle for the day and get back up for afternoon ward round until the end of the day.



5.30pm: Get home and complete a 15 minute ab-burning class before jumping in the shower.



6.30pm: T finishes work and we catch up about our days before I go to cook dinner.



7pm: Decide to make stuffed peppers with spinach, lentils and lamb mince.



8pm: Watch a couple of episodes of Superstore with dinner. I'm aware I’m late to the party but I think this is exactly the kind of lighthearted show we are looking for.



9pm: Feeling a bit tired so want to get an early night.



9.30pm: Lights out.



Total: £0

The Breakdown



Food & Drink: £399.63

Clothes & Beauty: £243

Home & Health: £0

Entertainment: £0

Travel: £32.30

Other: £28.12



Total: £703.05



Conclusion



"This was not a typical week in terms of spending. Usually, T and I would eat out or order a takeaway just once (if that) but it’s not every day you turn 30! I also only get my hair cut every four to six months. Our grocery bill was average for us for the week and we normally don’t need any other groceries midweek. I have been enjoying socialising again now that lockdown restrictions have been lifted but will need to account for increased spend on food and drinks. I don’t think we will make any drastic changes in regards to our future spending and once renovations to our flat are complete, we can increase the amount we save each month."

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Money Diary: A Operations Manager In York On 42k

Money Diary: A 19-Year-Old NHS Worker On 12k

Money Diary: A Marketing Executive On 26k