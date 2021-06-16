Money Diary: A 29-Year-Old Mum & Incident Manager On £400/d

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.



This week: "I am 29 years old and living in the Midlands. I have a 2-year-old daughter and got married last year before COVID kicked off. Since the beginning of the pandemic, me and my husband have transitioned to working from home and have made the third bedroom into our office. Overall, working from home has been great for our work-life balance and we enjoy the time together, the only downside is when we both have meetings at the same time! As it looks like working from home will be a significant part of our futures we are planning on converting the garage into an office as we want another child in a few years so will need the bedroom back for that.



My parents have always been very open about finances and instilled in me the importance of saving. This has been both a blessing and a curse as I feel very secure with my savings but also have a tendency to get obsessive with them and experience some anxiety about buying things that are purely for me – I’m getting better at this though!



Last year I found out that, due to COVID, my rolling fixed-term contract would not be renewed as expected. I spent a few stressful months searching for a new job and it looked like I was going to have to take a £7k pay cut due to the slow job market and working in quite a niche area. Out of the blue I got a call from a recruiter about a six-month contractor position. While the lack of security worried me, it was over double my wage. My husband encouraged me to take the risk and I started at the beginning of the year. So far it’s been an amazing experience and I have been extended until the end of this year, after that we’ll see where I end up."



Occupation: Incident manager

Industry: Public sector

Age: 29

Location: Midlands

Salary: £400/day

Paycheque amount (weekly): £1,130

Number of housemates: Two. I live with my husband (H) and our toddler (T).



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: Mortgage is £640, we jointly overpay by £100. I also do an additional overpayment of £500 a month towards the mortgage.

Loan payments: Student loan £434 per month.

Utilities: Water, gas and electricity, council tax and internet comes to £280, this comes out of the joint account.

Phone bill: £25

Transportation: Pre-COVID was around £100 a month to fuel my car up, since COVID it's more like £20 a month. Car insurance is paid yearly and there is no tax for my car.

Savings? All joint with husband: £23,000 savings, £3,200 savings account for toddler and a holiday fund of £3,300. All joint monthly expenses are paid for out of our joint account – I pay £1,100 into it every month, husband pays £400.

Other: Childminder £500 a month (government top-up of £125 gets added), husband pays for this. A gym membership that I don't use and have been meaning to cancel £30, Amazon Prime (paid yearly), a six-month subscription to Birchbox (pre-paid until July), T's ballet class £18.50, we use family log-ins for Netflix and Disney+ which me and H contribute £50 a year for.

Day One



7.45am: My alarm goes off at this ungodly hour, it feels worse because it's a Saturday and I don't even get up this early for work. We all get ready, have a quick breakfast and make some packed lunches as we will be off to town after T's ballet class.



10am: Ballet is finished, we drop T off at my mum's for the day while we get some jobs around the house done and do some shopping. We head off to town and I buy some gorgeous e.l.f. eyeshadows from Superdrug that I saw online a few days ago, a foot mask (the peeling kind, which I'm excited to try) and some shaving balm for H (£26.51). We eat our packed lunch in town. This is the week before 17th May and it's a pity we can't eat in yet – I cannot wait for next week!



2pm: Get back home and blitz the house and do some work in the garden. We're flattening a raised bed, in a mad moment we decided to do it pretty much all ourselves to save money. It's proven a huge challenge over the past six weeks as there is over a ton of soil, a couple of trees and a wall. We've already cut the trees down and taken the wall down. We've got someone coming to remove the tree stumps on Monday so we're taking out some bushes and replanting elsewhere as they will get destroyed.



5.30pm: Mum drops T back fed and watered. We're exhausted so put the tablet on and settle her down watching Ben and Holly while we have some downtime on the Xbox.



7.30pm: H takes T to bed and we make some dinner and sit down to watch a few episodes of Taskmaster. I order an eyeliner brush off Amazon using a voucher I got a few weeks ago from a prize draw so it doesn't cost me anything.



9.45pm: We're shattered so decide to have an early night.



Total: £26.51

Day Two



9.15am: Now this feels more like a proper lie-in. I can hear T chattering away in her room, she has a habit of talking to her radiator and tells us it's her nanny – weird I know. We have some breakfast and spend the morning relaxing in bed watching cartoons.



12pm: Prep, cook and eat a Sunday lunch, so yummy!



2pm: We've planned a much more chilled day today so we go for a walk to see H's mum and nan – outside of course. It starts raining so we make a dash for home and T goes to bed for her afternoon nap. It's later than usual so she's super grumpy when I wake her up after less than an hour and won't get out of bed. We compromise and snuggle in our bed watching TV for an hour before tea.



7.30pm: After an evening full of playing, H takes T to bed. Make myself a homemade-ish pizza for tea (puff pastry) and make some pizza slices for T to have for a few days of lunches next week. Afterwards me and H watch TV and take some time to do some exercise with the Ring Fit – we've been trying to use it more as working from home has made us super lazy and unfit.



11pm: I make my way upstairs to watch some TV in bed while H plays on a game I got him for Christmas downstairs. Find when I get up there I can't be bothered so scroll through social media and Reddit for a bit before nodding off.



Total: £0

Day Three



8.30am: There is nothing I hate more than a Monday morning. Thankfully H knows this and gets T up, ready and takes her to the childminder so I can have a lie-in before facing work.



9.15am: My workday starts with annoyance as someone moved a meeting over the weekend from 9.30 to 9am so I join late when most of the meeting is over. Doesn't seem like I missed much but it still bothers me when there's no notice of a change of time.



11.30am: The contractor arrives to take out some tree stumps in the back garden and dispose of them, I take a break from work to keep an eye on everything. Really pleased with the work, we have so much space – just got to get rid of all the soil now! Costs £120 which comes out of the joint account.



12.30pm: This morning has gone so slowly. I have an empty week this week for meetings. I'm not complaining though as I was packed 9-5 most days last week and worked past 6pm, which annoyed H. Go downstairs and cook some poached egg on toast – I love working from home!



2pm: It's my weekly payday today, move £1,000 into my savings account. I realise our joint account is running low and since we have a food shop and we're going out on Friday for our first indoor meal (cannot wait!), we need more funds. I let H know that I'm putting some money in and he insists on putting in half (£50 for me).



5.10pm: Finish work and go pick up T while H starts cooking up some Bombay potatoes with chickpeas and spinach. We recently started doing meat-free Mondays in an effort to eat less meat. I pop to the shops on my way and grab some naans, coriander and fresh bread, I pay on the joint account.



7.30pm: I take T to bed, she's a star tonight and after two books we have cuddles and she settles down. Me and H play on the Xbox for a bit before watching Taskmaster.



10.30pm: I make my way upstairs and leave H to play on the Xbox. Settle down in bed and start watching The Handmaid's Tale. After a few episodes I'm feeling very fight the patriarchy and a little too awake, watch some Rick and Morty with H to calm down before going to sleep.



Total: £50

Day Four



8am: My turn to take T in this morning so I'm up at a reasonable time. Scroll through Facebook for a few minutes before dragging myself out of bed to get T ready and off to the childminder.



11.30am: Get a call from the company I'm doing a training course with in three weeks, it's time for me to pay the remaining balance (£2,350). I take it out of my savings and try not to stress about spending this amount of money. H reminds me that it will be worth it and help me get better contracts in the future and progress my career. I decide to take a break from work and go lie in bed to wallow in stress.



1pm: Lunchtime! Watch some Scrubs and have a soba noodle pot for lunch which is yummy.



5.40pm: Finish work for the day and make T a sandwich and some salad for tea since she had leftover Bombay potatoes and chickpeas.



7.30pm: H puts T to bed while I cook tea. On the menu tonight is chicken coated in Nando's sauce and cooked under the grill with fresh bread and some salad. We're trying to get back on track with our diet as it's been really terrible over lockdown.



9pm: We watch another episode of Taskmaster, do some Ring Fit exercises and play on the Xbox. We go to bed and H watches some TV while I go to sleep. He typically stays up much later than me but likes to come to bed before I go to sleep as he knows I like him to be there.



Total: £2,350

Day Five



7.45am: After spending far too long scrolling through social media, I get up and get me and T ready and take her to the childminder. I'm aiming to finish early today so we can do something after work since lockdown restrictions have changed.



12pm: This morning has gone ridiculously slowly, in fact the whole week has been pretty quiet for incidents being reported. I keep getting 'out of offices' when trying to contact people for my investigations, which is no end of frustrating. On the bright side I've been able to start planning some proposed policy changes and comms for next month which are pretty much always on my to-do list. Lunch today is a toasted cheese and ham bagel while watching Scrubs.



4pm: Drop my manager a quick message to let him know I'll be off earlier than usual today. Being a contractor, I feel a lot of pressure to be working overtime every day and while I do when I need to, I try to maintain a good work-life balance and be finished no later than 6 every day.



4.30pm: H has gone to pick up T while I wrap things up, get changed and put some makeup on so I look more presentable. When H gets back we all pile into the car and drive to town. Unfortunately our plan of going to a café is scuppered since they all seem to close at 5pm. Instead, we end up going to a lounge which is child-friendly and make the decision to just have dinner. How I've missed sweet potato fries!



6.30pm: Dinner was great and is paid for with the joint account, I make a mental note to keep an eye on how much is in there with all the extras this week. T tells us about how she broke her wand today and is very upset about it. We tell her we'll send it off to the wand factory for repair like in Ben and Holly (her favourite TV show) which she is very happy with! I order a new one off Amazon and for the sake of future-proofing decide to buy a couple. With the last of my voucher I only pay £2.09.



7.30pm: Home sweet home and T is asleep in bed. Do some exercise with the Ring Fit which feels good after eating some very unhealthy food. I go upstairs to enjoy my guilty pleasure TV shows without H's judgement (Made in Chelsea and Legacies) and eat some chocolate in bed.



Total: £2.09

Day Six



8.30am: Slight lie-in this morning as H is taking T to his mum's for the morning with the agreement that I pick her up at lunchtime.



12.30pm: This morning has flown by and I'm off to collect T, she's very excited from her morning with Nanny and tells me all about it when we get home and eat lunch together. After lunch, H takes her to the childminder as I have to get back to work and have a meeting with my boss.



5.45pm: Spent the afternoon gathering data for an audit and the afternoon has just disappeared. It's food shopping day so I quickly make a list of what we need with H and shoot off.



7.30pm: Food shop went well. Not too many people in the store, however I lost my shopping list within five minutes of getting there so felt a little fraught the whole time trying to remember what we need – thankfully I think I got pretty much everything. It cost £98.24, much more expensive than a usual shop for us as I did a full restock, paid from joint account. I cook dinner (steak with a baked potato) while H unpacks the shopping and we watch some Taskmaster.



11.30pm: Finally make my way up to bed, me and H spent the evening debating the university system and debt, maybe not everyone's idea of fun but we love a good debate. I'm shattered but feeling awake. I've been struggling recently to fall asleep, not really sure why but I think a good book might help me get away from my phone and turn off at night. I have a look on Goodreads for recommendations and put a few books on my to-read shelf to consider buying before going to sleep.



Total: £0

Day Seven



7.30am: How does anyone get up this early? I get T ready so H can take her to the childminder, she's just as opposed to getting up as I was and declines to get out of bed for the first 10 minutes. I scroll through social media and wait for her to come round.



8.10am: Starting work early today as we are going out for a meal with friends later, yay! On the other hand I feel deathly tired, I will need a lot of coffee to survive the day. H makes me some cereal when he gets back and we sit and chat while eating.



12.30pm: Continuing the slow week, this morning has been pretty quiet again (thank god). I have a toasted bagel for lunch with cheese and ham which is just delicious! Me and H have separate lunches today due to conflicting meetings, is it weird that I miss him?



5pm: Finished work and dropped T off at my parents'. She's having her first sleepover in over a year and my mum and dad are pretty nervous. I give them a run-down of her routine and wish them luck, dash home for a shower. Before we go I do a quick check of the joint account because the food shop was so expensive last night and transfer in another £50.



10.30pm: Dinner was AMAZING! The staff were wonderful, it felt so great to catch up with our friends and the food was great (Chinese). Paid out of the joint account. Give my mum a quick call to check in as we had no signal at the restaurant and T has been perfect for them. That's good for us because it means they will have her again! Drive home and collapse into bed.



Total: £50

The Breakdown



Food & Drink: £0

Entertainment: £0

Clothes & Beauty: £26.51

Transportation: £0

Other: £2,452.09



Total: £2,478.60



Conclusion



"This week has been quite unusual in some ways, I normally wouldn’t need to top up the joint account but with lockdown having eased we’re doing a lot more sociable activities! The training course was also an unusual expense and while it’s something I’m quite anxious about, I’m really looking forward to it and hope I pass. I’ve spent less on myself than usual this week as I do tend to do some ad hoc Amazon orders for household items but with the training course payment I’ve been more frugal than usual. I’m still not really used to the wage I’m on now and I’m aiming to be less rigid with my saving routine in the future and enjoy my money more."

