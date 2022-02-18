Money Diary: A 29-Year-Old Legal PA In Essex On 45k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.



This week: "I'm a 29-year-old legal PA living in Essex and working in London. I am currently on maternity leave so have been living a completely different life for the last few months. I've always lived in Essex and worked in London in law firms as a PA/secretary (corporate law so no exciting court cases I’m afraid). The best thing about working at a law firm was meeting my other half, C, at work. We have been together for almost 10 years and we have lived together for seven. We welcomed R two months ago and it’s been a whirlwind ever since. In terms of money I am a saver and carry on the frugality taught by my parents. I try to balance saving for a rainy day and having fun as best as possible but I often have to force myself to treat myself."



Occupation: Legal PA

Industry: Law

Age: 29

Location: Essex

Salary: £45,000

Paycheque amount: £2,100 (I am on full pay for the first six months of my maternity leave, then SMP (statutory maternity pay) for three months and unpaid for three months).

Number of housemates: Two: SO (C) and baby (R) but R doesn’t really contribute financially yet!

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: We have a joint account for the mortgage, bills, insurances, food, petrol, internet that we each pay into. I pay in £1,000 and C pays more as he earns more. When my pay is no longer at the full amount C will take on all the costs for six months so I don’t have to eat into my savings.

Loan payments: None.

Pension? I pay 5% and my company meets and matches it for 10%. I also have a pension from my old company that I keep going at £16 per month just so my eggs aren’t in one basket. I have a council pension from a part-time job that has about £50 in it too.

Savings? £26,000. Some of this is to put towards a new car that we desperately need and also some final house things (kitchen and bathroom are top of the list).

All other monthly payments: £12 for my SIM only phone. £50 to R’s savings account as we are trying to build a nest egg for him. Subscriptions: £10 Netflix, £9 Disney+.



Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?



I went to drama school at 16 for two years (parents paid for it out of my wedding/house fund after we discussed together and that was about £40k for the two years). I worked three jobs to pay for travel, books, uniform etc. At 18 I did a secretarial course which was free at a local college as I was under 19. Again, I worked three jobs to pay for travel and exams.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?



My dad classes money management as a hobby. He invests and researches stocks and shares, cryptocurrency and other money things. He taught us to save and be prepared for rainy days. He took £500 as a 25-year-old and built that into six figures in 20 years through the ups and downs of various recessions.



If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?



I moved out at 23 when I bought my first house with C. We didn't have any financial assistance from our family. However I paid a lower rent to my parents from age 19 to 23 when I worked full-time, so long as I was saving regularly and not blowing my newfound money. If I didn’t save the rent would go up. C was 29 and still lived with his parents but often had to assist more with finances.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?



I became financially responsible at 23 and have continued this. Once I started working full-time at 19 I was responsible for my car costs (insurance, MOT and servicing), travel to/from work, clothes, no pocket money for nights out but I was fed and had my laundry done. I would do my share of the cleaning and cook at least once a week.



What was your first job and why did you get it?



McDonald's. I was 16 and needed to save for travel costs to college plus books, uniform and other expenses. I worked on the tills and the team were great but the general public could be horrible.



Do you worry about money now?



I worry about childcare costs and the impact of me potentially going part-time. I want to spend time with my child but still have him in a secure situation like I was.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?



No.

Story continues

Day One



4am: I have just done a 3am feed with the baby (R is almost 9 weeks old so we are in the thick of it) and can't get back to sleep. I have postpartum anxiety (PPA) and struggle not to watch him sleep at night to check he's breathing, which is exhausting (this stems from a close friend losing her baby to SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome) in 2020). I saw a TikTok earlier for an approved monitor you clip onto their nappy that beeps if they stop breathing. I take the plunge and order it on Amazon, hoping it will let me sleep more (two to three hours a day is not enough). £89.99



7am: Breakfast is toast and C takes the baby after his feed for an hour or so. This means I can shower and get ready for the day (plus sterilise bottles and put on laundry).



8.30am: As I sit nap-trapped (I love the snuggles) I email regarding baby swimming lessons and get him booked in for next Wednesday. I pay for the term of nine lessons, which costs £81 out of the joint account.



2.30pm: After a morning of changing, playing and feeding (at least 20 times it feels like) I take him out for a walk. I forget to bring my water bottle so pop into a corner shop and buy a bottle of water and a Galaxy bar. £1.50



7pm: I really don't fancy eating leftover pasta bake so suggest a curry and C is more than happy to agree. We go through Deliveroo so we don't have to take R out to collect and the restaurant has 5% off if you spend more than £25. I have tandoori chicken with sag aloo and C has chicken korma (lightweight) and pilau rice plus two naans. It's delicious and R sleeps through, allowing us to eat dinner together at the same time while it's hot. I pay as a treat. £27



10pm: Bed as it’s been a long week for us all!



Total: £199.49

Day Two



11am: A lazy morning as we sit baby in bed between us and chat with him for an hour, which makes the three wake-ups in the night a distant memory.



12pm: A £30 refund has come from our local council. If you buy cloth nappies you can claim £30 back as part of their green initiative. We haven't tried them yet as he's been poorly from his first set of jabs but it means we get a trial pack for £15 now the refund has come in.



1pm: I get the majority of R's clothes secondhand from Facebook Marketplace. I see two separate bundles of 3-6 and 6-9 month clothes and get them both. I have to drive to collect so leave the boys at home and enjoy the quiet for an hour. There are some good clothes in the bags (John Lewis, Next, Gap, JoJo Maman Bébé plus supermarket brands) so I gradually wash them through the day. It means we can buy any missing pieces from charity shops or Primark/Tesco as needed and spend the saved money on activities. £45



7pm: We've been home playing all day as it's cold outside so baby is tired. We eat pizza and garlic bread from the freezer for dinner as another treat (oops).



8.30pm: We watch Eternals on Disney+ with a bag of popcorn. We get halfway through the film when I can't stay awake anymore so we all head to bed at 9.30pm.



Total: £60

Day Three



10am: We need some baby bits and we plan to walk to Tesco but baby is cosy and asleep so I drive over quickly as I'm the first one dressed. I buy nappies, swim nappies, three tubs of formula and a bag of popcorn to finish the film. I spot a red checked fleece jacket and a two-pack of joggers for R on the sale rail. £56



12pm: I find the approved double-lined wetsuit on Amazon for R's first swimming lesson. I also buy some vacuum-pack bags to store the too big/small baby clothes. £40.50



1pm: Make a chicken stew in the slow cooker and a chicken curry and freeze in portions for busy day dinners.



8pm: We finish watching Eternals with popcorn after an early dinner of cooked breakfast (bacon, sausages, hash browns, beans and mushrooms with toast).



8.30pm: I do the Aldi click and collect order. We do a big shopping order every other week and just buy milk/veg/fruit as needed. I have meal-planned and will freeze week one meal leftovers for week two. The website is very buggy today so it takes a while. £72.30



11pm: We head up to bed at 11pm for a feed. Monitor is delayed on delivery so another anxiety-driven night for me.



Total: £168.80

Day Four



6am: I'm tired today and we have no plans so my day is split into chunks, which is pretty default when we have nothing in the diary for the two of us.



9am: Change, feed, play (play mat, tummy time, The Baby Club on iPlayer). R naps on me and I watch TV for a few hours.



11am: Change, feed, play (sensory activity, tummy time, story and songs).



12pm: C makes me a sandwich for lunch with some fruit and yoghurt. I then put R in his pram to nap and I walk for an hour and a half. I manage to transfer him to the car without waking him and I find where the swimming pool is for Wednesday.



5.30pm: More feeding and playing. Hand over R to C at 6pm.



6pm: I try on my swimsuit and luckily it fits (last worn in Italy in 2019, such different times). I prep dinner and go to collect our Aldi order. It turns out I have mistakenly ordered seven packs of sandwich ham.



7pm: While dinner cooks we put R in his swim nappy and wetsuit and float him in the bath with me to check it fits. He reflexes and goes under the water. I bring him up immediately but he flails like crazy and hits his head on the tap. I'm crying, R is crying and C is consoling us all. We get him dry and dressed and he's fine, not even a mark and he’s already playing and cooing.



7.30pm: I call my mum for advice while C feeds R. I'm a crying wreck but calm down and we have slightly burned pie for dinner before bed at 11pm.



Total: £0

Day Five



8am: We have a busy day today so we are up and ready. While R naps I buy my mum’s birthday presents. She has asked for a pie dish so I get a set of two plus a bird funnel thing to go in the middle and two Hairy Bikers cookbooks which are on BOGOF. I also buy a pack of foil first aid blankets as a sensory activity for R. £45.16



10am: I take R to be weighed (all on track). I then drive to my grandparents' for tea so they can see R. They get a pack of ham as a special treat! R does a massive poo and needs an outfit change. We get home and the kitchen man is measuring up (we are getting new doors and a pantry and utility made from scratch for £10k as the doors keep falling off and half of them are peeling).



1pm: I walk to baby club, which takes 45 minutes. I drop four packs of ham to my parents on the way (they'll pass two on to my sister) so now I have a normal amount of ham in my fridge.



1.30pm: Pop into the Co-op and get a discounted ham and cheese sandwich, £1.30, which I eat by the centre. We talk about our birth experiences and tips for these early months. R loves seeing other babies. I then walk home for more feeding and changing.



7pm: I have a bath and shave so I don't look too much like a Sasquatch at swimming tomorrow. Treat myself to a Lush bath bomb too!



7.30pm: Dinner is tempura fish burgers with chips and salad (I love these from Aldi). I then pack the swim bag and put away laundry.



8pm: While baby sleeps we watch TV and I eat a slightly stale pastry while browsing TikTok.



11pm: Final feed and bed at 11pm.



Total: £46.46

Day Six



11.30am: We have our normal morning and I bid on some secondhand swim nappy covers on Facebook, which I'll collect after swimming.



12pm: We drive to swimming and god I forgot how much I hate the changing rooms (then add a crying baby on top). The lesson is good and he lasts 20 minutes before inconsolable crying, which they say is good. Collect my Facebook Marketplace bid on the way home. £10



2pm: Baby is overtired and hungry so takes a long time to settle and I have to spend most of the afternoon rocking and singing. I've been feeling poorly and realise my period has started (first in 11 months). I take a shower and painkillers. More chicken stew with buttered new potatoes as I am really flagging now.



9pm: R is all out of sync so we lie on our bed with a starry night light that projects onto the ceiling, which he loves. It actually is a lovely moment as C talks to him about planets and stars. The monitor arrived today so we put it on him and hope I'll get a better sleep.



10m: We put him down and eat a Creme Egg each before I go to sleep ahead of night feeds.



Total: £10

Day Seven



9am: The monitor is a success, I slept for three consecutive hours! We do our usual morning at home but we are trying the cloth nappies today, with varying success. Three outfit changes by 11am and I think I've worked out the best place to get the poppers to close so it fits. I hope we can move to all cloth nappies in the day at least to save money and be a bit more environmental. We already have reusable baby wipes and got a secondhand pram/changing table/clothes/toys for R so we are trying.



2pm: I take a walk with R in the pram after lunch to find a new secondhand baby swap shop that has apparently opened. I take some size 1 nappies with me to donate if possible. I find it and it's laid out beautifully rather than being a jumble sale. I give in the nappies and find some sensory balls, two bibs and a board book which look good. I put £10 in the jar.



2.30pm: I get a brownie from a cafe for the walk home. £1.50



6pm: C has a haircut tonight so R gets some bouncy chair time while I sort out some washing, prep sausage pasta bake for dinner and pay the window cleaner who came last week. £16



7pm: I manage to get R down for a nap so we eat dinner together and watch some TV.



11pm: Bed is at 11pm and C rubs my back as it still hurts a lot. I must book in for a massage soon!



Total: £27.50

The Breakdown



Food & Drink: £103.60

Clothes & Beauty: £45

Home & Health: £157.66

Entertainment: £0

Travel: £0

Other: £205.99



Total: £512.25



Conclusion



"I definitely spend a lot more money now that we have a baby. Nappies and formula add up quickly so we make savings where we can on other things like clothes. This week was a little more expensive as we paid for swimming lessons, birthday presents and the monitor, which aren’t regular expenditures. We also had our two-weekly shop so next week will probably be less than £15 in that respect. I noticed that all the money spent pretty much went to the baby excluding our takeaway, which was a nice treat to break it up. I thought I had more zero spend days but everything seemed to come at once this week. Normally staying home with the baby is very cheap so I’ll focus on some more cheap walks around the park and free/cheap toddler groups. But I'll definitely be booking a massage soon as a treat for me!"

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Money Diary: A 32-Year-Old Tech Lead On 68k

Money Diary: A 24-Year-Old Systems Engineer On 30k

Money Diary: An Influencer Marketing Agent On 65k