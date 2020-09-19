Money Diary: A 29-Year-Old On 24k On Holiday With Her Mum

Welcome to Money Diaries , where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny. This week: "I’m a 29-year-old bisexual woman living in the West Midlands. I coordinate customs paperwork for a manufacturing company. It’s mostly glorified filing but I have been involved in my company’s Brexit planning, which has been interesting to say the least. I live with my best friend, E. We are both single and childfree by choice and will probably end up still living together at 70 with a bunch of cats. That’s the dream, anyway. I grew up in a single-parent household with no child support from my dad. My mum really struggled financially and I was always aware of it. I’m terrible with money, I’m always after instant gratification. When I was in my late teens/early 20s I made some stupid financial decisions, including taking out payday loans. It was mostly to buy frivolous things and it’s something I regret. I am still paying off about £3,000 of that debt and I’m trying to become more financially responsible. I didn’t go to university when I was 18 and that’s also something I regretted. I’ve started a part-time course with the Open University with the aim of getting an undergraduate degree by the time I’m 35. I wonder if it’s too late for me but I’m really enjoying the course. I have taken out student loans to pay for this." Industry: Manufacturing/Administration Age: 29 Location: West Midlands Salary: £24,000 Paycheque amount: £1,606.20 after a 5% pension contribution. Number of housemates: One, my best friend E. Monthly Expenses Rent: £337.50 (£675 total, split equally with E, this includes our water bill). Loan payments: £221 Utilities: £113.50 (the total is £227, again split equally with E). Transportation: I used to spend about £100 on public transport before lockdown. Although I have gone into the office throughout lockdown (we were classed as an essential business), I have been walking a lot more and now spend around £20. Phone bill: £169. I know, I know. This includes phone, tablet, Spotify subscription and YouTube subscription. The tablet contract is up this month and I won’t be renewing it. Savings? £850. I did say I’m terrible with money. However, at the start of lockdown I didn’t have any savings at all. Now I’m trying to put about £200 in each month. Other: Netflix £8.99, Vulture ~£3.50, Amazon Prime £7.99, Cineworld £18.40, Kindle Unlimited subscription £7.99, therapy £80 per month, local food bank £25 per month. Day One 6.30am: My alarm goes off. I would have never seen this time of day before lockdown but without public transport or lifts from colleagues it takes me an hour to walk to work. 7.55am: Get to the office just in time. Our business was classed as essential (we manufacture food storage products) and I can only do about 50% of my job from home so I’ve been in the office most of lockdown. We have temperature scanners set up, lots of hand sanitising stations and cleaning products for our printers, door handles and canteen. There is also a nice Perspex screen between myself and my colleague, M. 9am: I grab a fresh orange juice and a coffee from the vending machine. I never used the vending machines until they installed a card reader and now I spend an embarrassing amount each month. £1.45 10.15am: Have a 15-minute break and breakfast. As well as a terrible relationship with money I also have a terrible relationship with food, yay! In an attempt to eat better I’ve been making little omelettes with spinach and peppers in a muffin tin each week and freezing them. I heat one of these up in the microwave and fill my water bottle. 12.40pm: Today is crazy busy. I take 20 minutes to eat a jacket potato with tuna that I brought from home. My boss is setting up a Fantasy Football league. I came third last season so I’m confident I can win the kitty. I send her the contribution to the winnings by PayPal. £5 5pm: Freedom! And now the long walk home. 6pm: E is also home. We chat about our days while I make chicken stir fry. We’re rewatching The Haunting of Hill House before the new series comes out and we manage to get an episode in. I’m in love with both Luke and Nell and I’m in a constant state of chest-clutching watching their scenes. 7.30pm: E leaves for work. She works nights and I work days. I think it works well because as much as we’re best friends, we are both people who value our own space and company. I potter about a bit and eventually shower and go to bed early. Total: £6.45 Day Two 7.50am: Clock in, temperature check, sanitise. My temperature is recorded at 31 degrees. I am concerned about my apparent hypothermia until the supervisor informs me the machine is broken. It breaks at least once a week, it's very reassuring. I paid for these last week and saved a few pounds with splitticketing.com. I’m travelling to my hometown in Manchester and will stay with my mum tonight before we drive to Bridlington tomorrow for a short break. This is the first time I’ve been on a train since Christmas. I’ve agonised over whether this holiday is a good idea but finally decided to go ahead when my mum’s area was released from Manchester’s local lockdown. Our plan is to go on walks and eat fish and chips on the beach so I hope we will avoid people as much as possible. My mum lives alone and chose myself and E as her support bubble. 8pm: My mum picks me up from the train station. I hug her for a long time. I’m thankful I’m her support bubble because I don’t think I could go without hugging her. Lockdown was the longest time we hadn’t seen each other since I moved to the West Midlands eight years ago. I’m also thankful that she’s able to work from home but it’s left her very isolated as a single person. She's a devout churchgoer and while her services have moved onto Zoom, she had an active social life within the church that hasn't been replicated. Needless to say, I've been worried about her. 8.20pm: Get back to my mum's house, she has chilli and rice ready for me. We talk a bit about our plans in Bridlington and negotiate what time we'll get up tomorrow. My mum is the kind of person who sings in the morning, I'm the kind of person who grunts until about 11am. Total: £7.20 Day Three 9am: I had a dream last night that a COVID-19 vaccine was announced. Wake up disappointed. I don't think I need to analyse that dream too hard. I'd describe myself as an atheist now but sometimes I miss how close the church congregation I grew up in is. 12pm: We pack the car up and drive around the corner to Asda. Mum fills up her tank, I pop into Greggs to get us dinner. When I first moved to the West Midlands I discovered that Greggs seemingly only sells meat and potato pasties in northwest England and was devastated. Now they've even taken them off the menu in Manchester! I tweet Greggs about it a lot. I make do with a cheese and onion pasty, a cheese and ham baguette and a Coke and get my mum a cappuccino (no sprinkles) and a sausage roll. £6.85 12.30pm: After eating our dinner we set off for Bridlington! For some reason my 50-year-old mother really loves 2000s indie rock and I love a bit of Franz Ferdinand nostalgia. I love going on a road trip with my mum! 1.30pm: I hate going on a road trip with my mum. 3pm: We arrive at the B&B we're staying at, finally. We only snapped at each other three times so not too bad. The landlady seems nice until she tells us that breakfast is at 8.30am. Decide she’s the devil. 4.30pm: We’ve had a bit of a rest in our room and decide to go out for something to eat. I tell my mum I’m happy to eat out once or twice but would rather have takeaway mostly. She seems a bit surprised. In the end we find out there’s a Wetherspoons within walking distance and head there. 5pm: Get to Wetherspoons, fill in a track and trace form and get shown to a table. I’m impressed at how socially distanced all the tables are and I love that I can just order on the app and not have to move. We both order burgers and a cider. I pay. £15.90 6pm: I order another round of drinks. This time we both have a Southern Comfort, lime and lemonade. My mum introduced me to this drink and it’s my absolute favourite! £6.90 6.45pm: We head back to our B&B and watch some television. I think my mum is upset we didn’t stay out longer but I was nervous about being in a pub. Also, I don't know what it is about being a passenger but it makes me so sleepy and I fall asleep while my mum is still watching telly. Total: £29.65 Day Four 8am: I'm awake. Disgusting. I have hourlong FaceTime calls with my mum every other day but we still always find things to talk about when we’re together. 11am: I check Google Maps and see that there’s a café near us so we walk to the top of the beach to find it. We get horribly lost and I think we walk through private land, oops! 11.20am: Finally find our way and see the café has outdoor seating, perfect. Mum tells me her friend J from church has given us £10 'spends' and we use that to get two hot chocolates, a bottle of water and a Coke. J used to take us church kids on really fun and educational days out when I was younger and we are still in contact so I text her to say thank you and to let her know I think I saw a red kite as we drove over the Yorkshire moors. 12pm: We decide to walk back the way we came and then past our B&B to the other side of Bridlington. Mum sees a shop selling bags of seashells. She recently had her garden redone and wants these to decorate. I buy sticks of rock to take into work next week. £5 2pm: We keep walking past a funfair and find the other side of the beach, which is much quieter. We sit down on a bench to watch the sea and I buy myself a Coke and my mum a cappuccino, no sprinkles. £4.20 5pm: After walking a bit further and then sitting on another bench for a while we decide we’re hungry. Mum agrees to taking fish and chips back to our room as long as we can also get ciders from the off-licence. She pays for both and persuades me to order haddock rather than my usual pie. I’m glad I did, it’s really nice! 6pm: Realise we don’t have a bottle opener for the ciders. Frantically watch YouTube videos for alternative ways to open a bottle. 6.15pm: End up with scrapes on both our hands and realise it’s not worth it. We’ll try and find a novelty Bridlington bottle opener tomorrow. 6.30pm: We decide to watch Soccer Aid. We're supporting the Rest of the World team because we're Man United fans and we'd burst into flames if we cheered on John Terry at Old Trafford. I text to donate. £10 7.30pm: While we're watching the game we discuss what to do tomorrow and decide to go to Sewerby Hall and Gardens. I look up the admission price and buy our tickets, which are £6.20 each. I also notice my £7.99 Amazon Prime subscription has left my account. £20.39 10pm: We turn the lights out and settle in for the night. I'm in a single bed and I'm used to a double by myself. I can't really get comfortable. Total: £39.59 Day Five 8am: Oh god. I’m conscious that I’m in a terrible mood from the lack of sleep and I’m really trying not to let it show but my mum can definitely tell and her concern makes me more irritable. Why can’t I be a better person? 10.10am: Okay, Sewerby Hall is really great! They have a small zoo with penguins, lemurs and farm animals. We really enjoy walking round it and we get to pet a sheep! 12pm: Mum gets us a scone to share and her usual cappuccino, no sprinkles. Again we’re lucky with the weather and can sit outside looking at the gardens. 12.30pm: I tell Mum I don’t really want to go into the house itself. The news last night was all about a rise in COVID cases across the country and I think it would be better if we just walk around the gardens. Mum agrees but I know she thinks I’m being too cautious. 3.30pm: The gardens are really lovely although I’m sure they were even nicer earlier in the summer. We basically walk from bench to bench and sit talking about everything and nothing. The park is closing at 4pm so we head off back to Bridlington. 4pm: We end up at a local fish and chip shop but we eat in this time and I finally get my pie, chips and gravy. Mum pays again. 5pm: Mum wants to go out for a few drinks, I really don’t. We come as close to having an argument as my mum and I ever will. She says I'm anxious. Privately I think she’s being irresponsible and privately she probably thinks I’m ruining this holiday. We’ll never hash this out and we’ll never say it out loud. Love to be in a family that never gets things out in the open. 5.30pm: As we’re walking back to the B&B Mum spots a shop advertising masks that don’t steam your glasses up. This has been a big problem for her so she pops inside. When she emerges she has a few masks and also a novelty Bridlington bottle opener! 6pm: Our ciders are warm from sitting in our room for a few days but beggars can’t be choosers. 7.30pm: My mum is really into this show, Married at First Sight Australia. We've watched it most nights. I've definitely become hooked on it too, which is good because it's all my colleagues talk about so finally I know they're right and Dean is awful! I love Sarah and Telv and I hate Justin. Carly is beautiful and deserves better. Maybe if I talk enough about how beautiful Carly is, Mum will realise how gay I am without me ever having to come out. 9pm: My very religious mother doesn't catch on to how attractive I find women. I text with E a bit who reassures me the house is still standing and sends me Avatar memes until I fall asleep. Total: £0 Day Six 8am: I actually slept well and feel good! It’s a really beautiful day, we’re so lucky. We stop at Greggs and I get a Coke, a water, a cappuccino for Mum (no sprinkles!) and some chocolate chip cookies. £6.70 11am: Mum has been here before and she directs us towards the beach. The town itself is really busy and I’m worried the beach will be packed but it’s actually very quiet. We brought a beach towel and we sit for a while. Mum has a nap. I take my shoes and socks off and go down to the sea. I have a great time splashing about a bit. 12.30pm: Regret the splashing when I have to get the sand off my feet to put my socks back on. 12.45pm: We’ve walked down the beach a bit and come to an ice cream parlour my mum has been talking about all week. I buy us two cones, I have a raspberry swirl, Mum has strawberry. £3.70 1.10pm: We keep walking along the front and round past Scarborough Castle. We make it far enough to admire the North Bay but decide we’re too knackered to make it to the beach there and we turn back. I text some pictures to my friend S. It feels strange that S hasn’t come up in this diary sooner because we basically have a constant stream-of-consciousness text message thread between us and we constantly know every minute of each other’s lives. 4pm: We end up at Wetherspoons. Again, we do the track and trace form and order on the app. I get chilli, Mum gets sausage and mash. We also order two cocktail pitchers to share. We’re very, very basic but it’s cheap and cheerful. I pay £24.45 but my mum gives me £12 in cash towards it. £12.45 6pm: We’re on the train back to Bridlington. This weekend I was supposed to be going to a close friend’s hen party. It was very reduced and being held outside due to COVID but there were supposed to be about 10 people attending, which was already against the guidance. I no longer think it’s a good idea since cases are rising and Boris announced yesterday they will be bringing in the 'rule of six' on Monday. Again, my mum thinks I'm overreacting and that since the rule doesn't come in until Monday, I should go. I'm used to always taking my mum's advice as gospel so it's making me question my own judgement to disagree so much. 7pm: We're walking back to our B&B and we stop in a corner shop to get snacks to watch telly with. I pay. £4.68 7.30pm: We're watching Married at First Sight again. I text my friend to let her know I can't attend her hen party on Saturday and the reasons why. Apologise profusely. Feel guilty. I think I'm doing the right thing but maybe my mum's right and I'm just anxious? Feel anxious about my anxiety. I have a therapy session booked for next Tuesday and boy, will I have a lot to say. 10pm: I fall asleep while the telly is still on, not sure what time Mum turns it off. Total: £38.63 Day Seven 8am: Wake up to a nice message from my friend, who understands my reasons for not coming to her hen party although she still wants to go ahead. I tell her I’ll treat her to a meal out soon. 8.30am: The last cooked breakfast I’ll have for a while. I really will miss this. 9.30am: We pack the car up and set off back home. I feel like things are off between me and my mum but we have her music on and we chat. There ends up being an accident on the M62 and our sat nav diverts us. It really stresses Mum out but I don’t get it, the sat nav knows where she’s going! I’m not a driver though, so maybe I won’t understand until I finally get around to taking some lessons. 12.30pm: Even with the diversion it takes us a lot longer to get home than it should but we’re finally at my mum’s house. Her cat usually looks at me as if to say "you’re still here?" every time I visit but today she’s annoyed with my mum for abandoning her and she comes to sit on my lap. Honestly the best thing that’s happened to me all week. 5pm: Realise I’d nodded off on the sofa. I had promised Mum I’d cook tonight but she takes pity on me and orders Indian. It's just across the road so she goes to pick it up and I go to the corner shop to get Coke for me and Diet Coke for Mum. I end up getting a big mint Aero bar too. Sure I'll feel guilty about that tomorrow. £5.57 6pm: The takeaway was a bit disappointing. We had tandoori chicken to share but it was really salty and we didn't finish it. We watch the news, which is about Brexit. I have a meeting about Brexit at work on Monday and I feel really underprepared after only a week away. Everything changes so quickly. The business I work for has been so proactive about Brexit and we've been talking about it for three years but there's work we did last year or even six months ago that's just had to be scrapped because things changed. Decide I'll spend this weekend trying to prepare for the meeting. 9pm: I still feel like things are off between me and my mum and after five days together in the same bedroom I need some space and time to myself. I’m heading home tomorrow so I pack up a few things that I’d left here before Bridlington and then fall asleep in my childhood bedroom. Total: £5.57 More The Breakdown Food/Drink: £69.90 Entertainment: £25.39 Clothes/Beauty: £0 Travel: £16.80 Other: £15 Total: £127.09 Conclusion "Writing down everything I spend was a really helpful exercise for me. Especially knowing that people were going to read it, that made me think about whether I really needed the things I was spending money on and I think I definitely spent less than I usually would have on holiday. I need a published money diary every week to keep myself accountable! While we were on holiday Mum and I worked very much on a "you get the next thing" basis rather than paying each other back but I realised afterwards that my mum spent a lot on petrol and I don’t think I really paid her back for that so I did transfer her £20 when I was finishing up this diary. I think my mental health took a turn for the worse this week and I feel like my writing became very negative, which is a shame. Really looking forward to that therapy session on Tuesday!"