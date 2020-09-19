Money Diary: A 29-Year-Old On 24k On Holiday With Her Mum

Day Five



8am: Oh god.



8.30am: Same again for breakfast. Neither of us slept well last night. At 1am someone in another room started talking loudly on the phone. Mum makes friendly conversation with other guests in the dining hall, I glare at anyone I think might have been the person on the phone.



9.50am: We drive out to Sewerby Hall. It’s not far at all and we get there right as it’s opening. I’m conscious that I’m in a terrible mood from the lack of sleep and I’m really trying not to let it show but my mum can definitely tell and her concern makes me more irritable. Why can’t I be a better person?



10.10am: Okay, Sewerby Hall is really great! They have a small zoo with penguins, lemurs and farm animals. We really enjoy walking round it and we get to pet a sheep!



12pm: Mum gets us a scone to share and her usual cappuccino, no sprinkles. Again we’re lucky with the weather and can sit outside looking at the gardens.



12.30pm: I tell Mum I don’t really want to go into the house itself. The news last night was all about a rise in COVID cases across the country and I think it would be better if we just walk around the gardens. Mum agrees but I know she thinks I’m being too cautious.



3.30pm: The gardens are really lovely although I’m sure they were even nicer earlier in the summer. We basically walk from bench to bench and sit talking about everything and nothing. The park is closing at 4pm so we head off back to Bridlington.



4pm: We end up at a local fish and chip shop but we eat in this time and I finally get my pie, chips and gravy. Mum pays again.



5pm: Mum wants to go out for a few drinks, I really don’t. We come as close to having an argument as my mum and I ever will. She says I'm anxious. Privately I think she’s being irresponsible and privately she probably thinks I’m ruining this holiday. We’ll never hash this out and we’ll never say it out loud. Love to be in a family that never gets things out in the open.



5.30pm: As we’re walking back to the B&B Mum spots a shop advertising masks that don’t steam your glasses up. This has been a big problem for her so she pops inside. When she emerges she has a few masks and also a novelty Bridlington bottle opener!



6pm: Our ciders are warm from sitting in our room for a few days but beggars can’t be choosers.



7.30pm: My mum is really into this show, Married at First Sight Australia. We’ve watched it most nights. I’ve definitely become hooked on it too, which is good because it’s all my colleagues talk about so finally I know they’re right and Dean is awful! I love Sarah and Telv and I hate Justin. Carly is beautiful and deserves better. Maybe if I talk enough about how beautiful Carly is, Mum will realise how gay I am without me ever having to come out.



9pm: My very religious mother doesn’t catch on to how attractive I find women. I text with E a bit who reassures me the house is still standing and sends me Avatar memes until I fall asleep.



Total: £0
























































