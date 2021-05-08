Money Diary: A 28-Year-Old Community Nurse & Single Mum On 20k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.

This week: "I qualified as a nurse last February and started my first nursing job just as the pandemic hit and the UK went into lockdown. It was a very hard way to start my first job but also very rewarding and the team I work with are amazing and so supportive.

I had my son during my finals year of school (sixth form) and ended up not finishing due to being ill. I returned to finish my A levels when I was 21, then decided to work for a few years and go to university when I was 25 to study nursing. I was lucky that my nursing degree was covered by the NHS bursary at the time.

I’ve now been a single parent to O for eight years. I met my boyfriend in November through a friend. I moved into my own place with O in October and feel much more settled and happy having our own space. We were living with my dad previously so I could do my nursing degree, which I was so grateful for.

I do worry a lot about money, I live on a very tight budget and sometimes it can feel overwhelming."

Industry: NHS
Age: 28
Location: Surrey
Salary: £19,950
Paycheque amount: £1,450. I also get £600-£900 tax credits. I work one or two shifts a week at the vaccination centre for £27 an hour (so well paid), which I get £300-£500 a month from. The money I earn from the vaccination centre is taken off my tax credits, hence the difference in amounts. So even though I'm working extra I don't actually bring any extra money home each month. But I love working there so I carry on anyway! I also get £100 child maintenance.
Number of housemates: One, my son, O.

Monthly Expenses

Housing costs: £1,295 rent.
Loan payments: £0
All other monthly expenses: £151 council tax, £75 gas and electric through Bulb. £200 goes to Mum as I borrowed money off her during uni (I have six months left of this). £10 phone (SIM only). £29 TV/Wi-Fi. £32 O swimming lessons. £42 car insurance. £26 tax and car cover. £6.50 National Trust. £10 Spotify. £12 Netflix. £24 contact lenses. £25 wine subscription.
Savings? £0

Day One

6.30am: My boyfriend stayed last night, alarm goes off so early ready for him to get the train to London. It's his first day back in the office and first time commuting since we met! Me and my boyfriend met back in October and most of our relationship has just been seeing each other so it's been full-on. We tend to stay at each other's houses most nights.

7.30am: O gets up and I make us breakfast.

8.45am: My dad comes round at about 8.45 so I can go to work (my dad is in our childcare bubble so although O can see him and not have to social distance, I do).

1pm: Really busy morning of visits! Pop to the petrol station, petrol into the car and grab a Jimmy's iced latte while I'm there (£27.10). Go back to the office for lunch. Working alone in the community can be quite lonely so going back and having lunch with other people is great. We do a quick handover and then I head back out for afternoon visits. As a community nurse I spend a lot of my time in patients' homes, helping to meet the needs of elderly, disabled or vulnerable patients who would struggle to get to a doctor.

5pm: Head home just after 5. My dad leaves as soon as I get there. Pop dinner on for O and go and have a shower. Dinner for O this evening is fishcakes, sweet potato and peas.

6.30pm: Jump in the car and go and meet some friends for a dog walk in the woods. It is so nice being able to meet in a group now, today there's five of us plus two dogs (the most important attendees obviously). I find it particularly hard that O is classed in the six rule as he is too young to stay at home alone.

7.30pm: Boyfriend is already home from work. Put O to bed, he is so tired after the walk!

8pm: Have tuna and jacket potatoes for dinner. Pour wine and watch Somebody Feed Phil on Netflix.

10pm: Bed!

Total: £27.10
Day Two

7am: Friday, thank God. It's been a long week. Talking to friends and colleagues I realised everyone has appointments for hair and I have nothing. Decide to book my eyebrows in. The place I used to go sadly closed during COVID so I risk somewhere else for a wax and shape (£20). Was it always this expensive?

8.45am: Open my work iPad, see my mental day. I have 10 patients to see today. My work varies between medication administration, wound care and palliative care, along with a lot of other things. It's been a particularly emotionally hard week due to palliative care and I'm looking forward to the weekend. My dad comes over to look after O and I leave for work.

1pm: Full morning of back-to-back patients and struggling through the ever increasing build-up of road traffic between appointments. Colleague texts: "Greggs?" Who am I to say no to that! I get a vegan sausage roll, she very kindly pays.

6pm: The afternoon actually went by very fast and I'm so glad it's time to head home. O has been dropped off at his dad's for the weekend by my dad. My boyfriend picks me up and we grab some food from the supermarket, we're doing a Mexican night for my friend L and her boyfriend. We pick up halloumi, avocado, tomatoes, red onion, taco wraps, salsa, crisps and most importantly, tequila! We also grab some basic bits such as bread, milk, OJ for both our houses. £65.10, boyfriend pays.

8pm: We have made such good tacos, red cabbage slaw, guacamole, smoked paprika halloumi and refried beans with lots of chilli. Our friends approve!

11pm: Had such a fun evening catching up and got to use the fire pit, which was great.

Total: £20
Day Three

6.30am: Wake up earlier than my work alarm, typical. Decide to drive to Brighton for the day, this is the first place we've ever gone together so it's very exciting. Small things!

10am: We park (£9 for the day). I pay as my boyfriend drove. Then we walk to my favourite pancake place. We were thinking we'd have to get takeout but we're lucky and they have space for us to eat in their garden. Order blueberry and vegan bacon pancakes and my boyfriend orders the American (gluten-free) which is eggs, bacon and maple butter. He says they're the best gluten-free pancakes he's ever had. We also get coffees.£27.40, boyfriend pays.

12pm: We go past my favourite coffee shop and pop in (see a theme here?). I went to uni in Brighton so I'm delighted to be back. Drinks are £5.20, I pay. It's very busy in The Lanes so we decide to keep our masks on the whole time but most people (apart from in shops) don't seem bothered.

2pm: It's such a nice day so we grab a beer takeaway and head down to sit on the beach. £10.20, I pay. It's busy on the beach but everyone is far away from each other and such a good atmosphere. We see a guy taking professional photos and wonder if they'll appear in The Sun tomorrow to make it look like everyone is on top of each other. Walk down to Hove to meet a friend and her boyfriend for a drink. We sit on the beach and have a massive catch-up. She pays for our drinks so I'm not sure how much they come to.

5pm: After a couple of hours of nonstop chatting, we leave to get a very late lunch/early dinner. Head to (you guessed it, a favourite) pizza place in Hove and grab two pizzas and burrata. My boyfriend says it's the best gluten-free pizza he's had (he's coeliac). I get two Aperols – I'm in full sun-is-shining mode – and he gets a non-alcoholic beer. £48.70, I pay. We grab two litres of beer from the taproom next door to take home, I don't go in so I'm not sure how much they cost. Boyfriend pays.

8pm: Finally we head home, it's been such a lovely day and so nice to have a change of scenery. On the way home, our friends message to see if we want to join them at the pub! We head down and do a round of drinks each, which comes to £23.20 for my round. Such a good way to finish off the day.

10.30pm: Home and bed!

Total: £96.30
Day Four

8am: Wake up on Sunday feeling surprisingly fresh. Decide we should take the bikes out for a ride. Make some toast and eat in bed, watching Friday's Gogglebox. Have some morning sex. My favourite.

10am: Drive to my house to pick up my road bike. Then back to my boyfriend's. Head out for a ride in the Surrey countryside. So many of the roads have been resurfaced since I last ventured out. Stop at a café for lunch, we both get a sandwich and iced coffee (I didn't go inside the coffee shop so unsure how much it was as my boyfriend paid).

3pm: Back on the bikes and head home. Have some of the beer we bought in Brighton yesterday in the garden in the sun, then I drive to pick my son up from his dad's house (we alternate weekends).

6pm: We head to meet some friends for drinks at the pub. I spend £17.50 on a couple of beers and drinks and crisps for O.

9pm: Walk back to my boyfriend's and we *accidentally* order a curry at the pub to meet us when we're home (boyfriend pays). We go all out: paneer masala, chicken dansak (my boyfriend's as I'm veggie), saag aloo, naan, rice, onion bhajis and poppadoms. It's so good and we box up the leftovers for lunches tomorrow. O safely in bed, we watch Naked Attraction and discuss if we'd choose each other, classic.

10pm: Head to bed fairly early.

Total: £17.50
Day Five

7.30am: O has an inset day today. He's staying with my boyfriend for the morning until my dad is free to pick him up.

8.45am: I set O up for the morning: TV, snacks, drink, colouring etc. Then I head off to work.

11am: It is the Monday of Mondays. I stop at a petrol station to use the toilet but it's closed. Heartbroken. The hardest part of being on the road is finding somewhere to wee, either I have a weak bladder or I drink a lot. Buy a Diet Coke to cheer myself up and go in search of a toilet elsewhere. £1.05

1pm: About two hours later I get back to the office and finally use the loo. Heat up my leftover curry and it does not disappoint. I've got a student nurse with me at the moment, which I enjoy but it's definitely a lot of extra work and pressure. I only qualified a year ago and this is my third student already. She's with me for seven weeks. We go over some paperwork and what she wants to achieve over the next few weeks and then head out for our last patients.

6pm: Head home and O and my dad are at my house. Cook O dinner and we watch some TV together.

7.30pm: I cook up some leftovers from our taco night on Friday and make burrito bowls for when my boyfriend arrives home.

9pm: After dinner we chill and listen to some records. Buying records has been my lockdown project over the last year and I've got a fair amount now.

Total: £1.05
Day Six

6.30am: I'm up early to head to the vaccination centre today. I go every Tuesday on my day off to do a shift, I absolutely love it. There's such a good atmosphere. I usually do a five-hour shift and it's very well paid but the money I get from it gets taken off my tax credits so although I'm working more it doesn't make any difference to my income. When I do shifts at the vaccination centre, my boyfriend take O to school for me as I have to leave the house so early.

1pm: Five hours later and 100+ vaccines given, I am done! It's a full-on morning but very rewarding; everyone there and the work being put in by volunteers is amazing. I meet my boyfriend on his break from work and we get a coffee and sandwich (boyfriend pays).

3pm: I head to pick O up from school. Tuesdays are the only day I get to do this and I cherish it a lot. We walk home and chat all about him being back with his friends, which is so lovely. He's been at school the whole of the pandemic due to me being a key worker but he really missed his friends being there too.

5.30pm: This is the first week O's swimming lessons are back on so we head over to the pool. It seems very well organised. From where I have to stand I can't see him swimming though, which is a shame.

6.30pm: We head out to the park by the pool afterwards then go via the supermarket on the way home and grab bread, milk, pizza (for O), avocado (apparently O needs an avocado stone for school tomorrow), humous, carrots, pasta, toilet roll, a birthday card. £23.65

8pm: Boyfriend cycles over after work, he's taking a bike up to the office tomorrow so the commute is easier now that he's back more often. Make us an aubergine dal for dinner – how much curry is too much for a week? End the evening watching Bohemian Rhapsody, which I really enjoy.

Total: £23.65
Day Seven

8.30am: I drop O and a friend at school together most mornings. This morning she's come over early so they play on the trampoline before school.

8.45am: Quick drop to school and then head over to work to pick my student up. We both have to wear masks in the car and it is HOT today. I have a 16-year-old car which has no air-con or heating; not ideal when you spend most of your working life in the car! We stop mid-morning to get Diet Cokes, my treat. £1.50

1pm: After a busy morning of patients we head back to the office at lunch and we all decide to sit outside, which is lovely. If only we didn't have to return to work! After eating and a catch-up, we all head back out for our last patients of the day.

5pm: Drop my student home then spend time doing some work when I get home.

6pm: Make O dinner. I tend to make a lot of dinners and portion them up for the freezer. Today he's having veggie meatballs. I'm playing netball this evening (it works out about £1.50 a match but we pay in advance and I probably paid for this season way back in September). My boyfriend arrives and I eat some toast and banana and head off a little while after.

8.30pm: Game was good, we didn't win but was still a lot of fun. On the way home I grab petrol and a bottle of wine. £37.05

9pm: Head home and run into the room shouting about how I have wine before realising my boyfriend is on Zoom with friends that I've never met. Good first impression I'm sure!

9.30pm: Have a bath and glass of wine and read my book for a while. Currently reading The Girl With The Louding Voice for my book club, which is so interesting but so sad.

10.30pm: Bed!

Total: £38.55
The Breakdown

Food & Drink: £131
Entertainment: £0
Clothes & Beauty: £20
Travel: £73.15
Other: £0

Total: £224.15

Conclusion

"I think this week I had a higher spend than I would usually do as things have started opening up. It has been lovely to be able to do more. I’m aware that my boyfriend pays for a lot for me when we are out. However he stays at my house five or six nights a week and this works well for us and our situation. I have to budget very carefully as I don’t have a lot of spare funds each month.

I’ve loved working at the vaccination centre. Seeing it written down that I don’t actually make any money from it does make me feel like I’ll always be in the tax/universal credit trap and I would have to be earning a huge amount more money (not that likely as a nurse) to benefit financially."

